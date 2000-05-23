Toasted Garlic Bread

Delicious! Instead of cutting it into individual slices, I halved the loaf lengthwise & cut each half into quarters, for a total of 8 pieces... a bit easier than a bunch of smaller rounds.I followed ingredients, but not exact measurements (eyeballed most & added all to taste). The olive oil, however, does not add a lot, so I barely added any of it. The butter already has enough oil in it, & even though 2 tsp. is not a whole lot of olive oil, I just didn't feel it was necessary- & the bread still came out very tasty! For the garlic, I added a bit of minced garlic out of a jar w/ a bit of the liquid & also a pinch of garlic powder. I had no mozzarella on hand, so I substituted grated parmesan & sprinkled that on before broiling, so I didn't have to remove the bread to add cheese & place it back in another 2-3 minutes to finish; an easy one-time broil keeping an eye on it & took it out as the top & sides began to turn golden-brown. The flavor of all the ingredients combined turned out delicious... Fresh out of the over was the perfect compliment to our spaghetti dinner! Will definitely make this again, but next time I'll use the fresh, grated mozzarella instead of the parmesan. Thanks for the quick, easy & flavorful recipe! SO much better than store-bought!!!