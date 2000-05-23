Toasted Garlic Bread

Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!

Recipe by Clair

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • Cut the bread into slices 1 to 2 inches thick.

  • In a small bowl, mix butter, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Spread the mixture evenly on the bread slices.

  • On a medium baking sheet, arrange the slices evenly and broil 5 minutes, or until slightly brown. Check frequently so they do not burn.

  • Remove from broiler. Top with cheese and return to broiler 2 to 3 minutes, until cheese is slightly brown and melted. Serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 376.2mg. Full Nutrition
