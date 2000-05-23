Toasted Garlic Bread
Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
Quick and scrumptious garlic bread that will complement any Italian meal. Melted mozzarella is optional, but delicious!
Yummy! I used all of these ingredients, but assembled and baked it differently. I sliced the loaf (1/2 loaf of Italian Herb Bread I from this site) in half lengthwise, like splitting a roll. I spread the butter mixture on both sides, then put them together and baked, at 350 in foil for 20 minutes. Then I added the cheese and baked the bread open-faced until the cheese melted. Served with Chicken Milano from this site. I used fresh oregano. Very good- I usually make my own garlic bread but this recipe is great. I love the olive oil addition- I had never thought of that before!Read More
Decent garlic bread. I can't place my finger on what it is exactly that I don't like but it is better than some of the store-bought brands. However, I've found other recipes I prefer over this. Still, it is good and went well with our steak dinner.Read More
Yummy! I used all of these ingredients, but assembled and baked it differently. I sliced the loaf (1/2 loaf of Italian Herb Bread I from this site) in half lengthwise, like splitting a roll. I spread the butter mixture on both sides, then put them together and baked, at 350 in foil for 20 minutes. Then I added the cheese and baked the bread open-faced until the cheese melted. Served with Chicken Milano from this site. I used fresh oregano. Very good- I usually make my own garlic bread but this recipe is great. I love the olive oil addition- I had never thought of that before!
This recipe was just what I was looking for - THanks! The only advice I have for future garlic bread makers is DON"T try to broil it on a flat pan or stone! It works best in a deep dish, that way the oils don't drip out.
Using the finest bread from an old Italian bakery in Milwaukee certainly doesn't hurt, but this was just simply out of this world good! And attractive too! I loved the combination of both olive oil and butter. I used a little less oregano than called for but it, too, was a nice addition. I also added some finely chopped parsley which gave it some freshness and color. Still, I think I must stress that this will only be as good as the quality of the bread you use.
This has to be one of the best garlic bread recipes on this site! Instead of cutting it into individual slices I just cut the loaf in half and spread the mixture onto the bread. I sprinkled some parmesan cheese instead of mozzarella and baked it at 425 for 10-12 minutes. It was delicious!
This was very good! I used jarred crushed garlic, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I didn't cut as indicated but cut in half and made garlic loafs. I made a whole loaf of Italian Bread to go along with Greek Penne and Chicken, and almost the whole loaf went with our small family. Next time I might try adding a little parmesan cheese to the bread over the garlic butter, just family preference but it is definitely not needed. Thank you for sharing, this is definitely a keeper!!
Excellent! I kinda thought that it would be weird to add the oil, but it really made a big difference. I forgot that the butter was in the microwave on "warm" and it melted, but this still came out good, I just brushed it on. I also added paprika before the cheese. Thanks Clair!
Surely not the best I've ever had, but a solid, solid choice for a better than average garlic bread. This taste excellent with or without the cheese. A word to the wise; as is, you will not have enough spread to brush a full Italian loaf of bread. If you wish to brush the entire loaf, better double the spread. I had nice compliments on this. The broil times advised in the recipe were accurate, though my rack is several notches away from the broiler element, which I think worked well.
Decent garlic bread. I can't place my finger on what it is exactly that I don't like but it is better than some of the store-bought brands. However, I've found other recipes I prefer over this. Still, it is good and went well with our steak dinner.
This was excellent. I halved the recipe and thought it would have been better with alittle more butter ingredient but it was still wonderful.
So delicious and easy to make - I'll never buy prepackaged frozen garlic bread! This is so much tastier, and cheaper as well. For special occastions, roasted garlic also goes well with this if you know how to roast your garlic in the oven - the flavor is slightly sweeter but it's great. You'd still use the three cloves like the recipe specifies. To learn hwo to roast garlic, go to http://appetizer.allrecipes.com/az/roastedgarlic.asp . Thanks for sharing this recipe!
OMG... THIS WAS AWSOME!!! I used 4 large cloves of garlic instead of 3 b/c we all love garlic, everything else I followed exactly. This was super easy to make and was cheaper and tastes so much better than the store bought or frozen ones!! The broiler doesn't work in my oven so I was happy to read the review that said cut it in half, add spread, put it back together and wrap it in foil and bake it at 350 for 20 mins. After 20 mins take it out of the foil, sprinkle the cheese on it and bake it again till the cheese melts. (about 5 mins) That worked out PERFECTLY! Everyone loved it and my son said, "You've GOT to make this more often!" UPDATE: We make this at least once a week now.. you can make it with or without the chesse, both are great! THANKS
Yummy!!! Had this with lasagna the other night, made exactly as written and couldn't have been happier. Always remember to keep your oven door cracked while broiling - or you'll instantlly char your food!
Yum, I did change it up a bit. I followed another reviewer and cut the bread in half lengthwise. spread with the butter mix and wrapped in foil, baked 20 minutes at 350 then topped with cheese and baked for about 5 minutes until the cheese melted. I also used whipped butter and italian seasoning. Would be a 5 star if I had not changed the recipe so much! Thank you
This is by far the best garlic bread recipe I've ever done at home. Restaurant quality, and yet prepared in a minute. My guests loved it, I had to make a second batch, and couldn't get it out of the oven fast enough. Thank you Clair
I make these every time I make homemade spaghetti sauce. We have done them with and without the cheese on top, the difference with having the cheese on top is that it tempers any bites with a strong garlic flavor. My 3-year-old daughter doesn't really like it without the cheese for that reason. As a matter of fact, we LOVE this recipe just to have butter with a little zip in our fridge. Using this butter to make grilled cheese sandwiches is to die for in our home! However, I have also used it to make delicious scrambled eggs too. The possibilities are really fun to discover! Thanks so much for such a great little twist on butter!
I mixed about ¼ cup of softened butter with a little olive oil, then stirred in a handful of fresh chopped garlic, basil, parsley and a little oregano. I also sprinkled in some Hawaiian sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. I sliced the Italian loaf into 2 inch thick slices and spread the butter mixture generously on both sides. I shredded some fresh mozzarella cheese which I sprinkled on top right before placing the bread into the oven. I baked the bread for about 6 to 8 minutes, checking it often, until the cheese was nicely melted and I could smell the garlic. The addition of melted mozzarella was delicious and cheese-y! The flavor was seasoned just right and went perfectly with our meals tonight. I served this with, “Jenn's Out Of This World Spaghetti and Meatballs,” also from this website.
I loved this garlic bread. Watch the oven constantly! I burned the first batch and it was barely five minutes in, it is delicious though!
Cut bread, brush on the spread, wrap loaf in foil, bake for about 30-40 minutes on 350. Soft and buttery on the inside, crisp on the outside.
Really amazing!
This recipe was great and very easy. I used a little bit of paprika in mine and it was wonderful.
Yum! Only change is added a little more garlic and used parmesan cheese instead of mozzarella.
This was very good. But remember: DO NOT PUT BROILER ON HIGH! Bad idea. Did taht for the first batch... all completely burnt.
OMG this was absolutley amazing! Way better than the frozen garlic breads I've bought in the past!! I doubled the garlic (which next time I will leave alone a little too much, but that was my fault) And I added parsley & a few shakes of Italian seasoning instead of the oregano! I Baked at 425 for 10 minutes & it was to die for!!!!!
YEEHA! I'm the bread queen in the family, followed by my girls and even though hubby could take or leave any kind of bread, he loved it too. I sliced the bread in half length wise instead of individual pieces. Delicious Clair!!!!
Decent garlic bread. I can't place my finger on what it is exactly that I don't like but it is better than some of the store-bought brands. However, I've found other recipes I prefer over this. Still, it is good and went well with our steak dinner.
This was really good I did change it up a bit . I used mayonaze instead of butter just gave that extra flavour ........yummy
Great! I was so happy with the way this turned out, it was so good! Goodbye frozen bread!
Quick, easy garlic bread recipe that is very good for the amount of work involved! I used Parmesan in place of the mozzarella, and added a little parsley for more color. Yummy!
We prefer this without cheese, but otherwise, a great recipe.
Okay, I read the reviews before making this bread and I found, like some of you, that it's better even without the cheese. My children love cheese sticks,so, I cut some of the bread and sprinkled cheese on top and WALA! They loved it!!!
This was great, my boyfriend actually thought I bought this from the store, he was thrilled when I told him I made it, because now he knows I can make it ALL the time! Thanks for a great recipe :)
This is so good I've made it twice in the past 2 weeks. Just the right amount of zip to it. Thanks!
Delicious and easy - I follow this recipe as written except I do not top with mozzarella cheese. This is my go-to recipe for making garlic bread.
I sliced the French loaf in half lengthwise. I spread the butter mixture on both sides, then put them together and baked, at 350 in foil for 20 minutes. Then I added the cheese and baked the bread open-faced until the cheese melted. Thanks for the recipe Clair !!! and thanks for helpful review What A Dish !
Great!! I actually made a mistake and added the cheese with the mixture but it turned out fine and saved me a step!
Oregano is a very strong spice, so I used Italian Seasoning instead. I also added 2 TBS olive oil, instead of teaspoons, for a silkier texture and better melting. With these changes, it was excellent.
I don't slice my loaf, instead I tear it open. Holding the loaf up to you start tearing down lengthwise until it opens up and is still connected. Brown your bread, mix all your ingred. together (except cheese) brush on bread, sprinkle cheese on top and broil until cheese melts. I'm salivating as I write this! Tearing is a little more work but you'll never go back to cutting again. Enjoy!
We really enjoyed this! I made it with World's Best Lasagna from this site and it went great with it! I added some grated parmesan cheese to the butter mixture and added some seasoning salt and white pepper instead of regular S&P. Excellent, thank you for sharing!
Yum! I make this to go with homemade pizza and it's fantastic. If I ever have leftover garlic butter, sometime I melt it and toss it with cubed old bread which I then toast to make delicious croutons. Great recipe and good with or without the cheese.
YUM! Made this to go along with "World's Best Lasagna" and both were awesome!
Three stars seems to few; four, too many. I didn't not like it, but it didn't wow me either. I subbed parmesan, lightly foilwrapped & baked for 20 at 350. It was good, but not as good as I was hoping.
Don't change a thing, except the time for broiling. Mine was done in half the time... and the edges were burnt anyway!! But the butter mixture was divine (even though we used Smart Balance)!
it was delicious!I did not have fresh garlic so used garlic powder instead.It was just awesome.Next time will experiment using mozarella.
strong on garlic and oil, but i did half the recipe. very good!
This was great! The flavors blended nicely together to create a very delicious taste. The left over bread was still delicious the next day! The only thing I will change next time is the thickness of the bread slices. I feel that 1 inch or 3/4 of an inch slices would allow for more taste.
Best garlic bread ever! I will not buy store bought again. I loved the herb taste in addition to the garlic. It was a wonderful combination. Note: 2nd time through, I reduced the oregano to 3/4 tsp and we enjoyed this much more. Thanks for the recipe!
Great stuff. For some reason, I never thought to mix Olive Oil and Butter before. That's where the magic is.
Amazing! This is so good! I didn't use a loaf of Italian bread. I just used two regular hero-sized rolls, which worked just as well. Also, I didn't really measure out the mozzarella cheese. Just sprinkled a good amount. And, they were only under the broiler for 2 minutes before they were slightly brown. I added the cheese and put it in for another minute. Bravo!
All I can say is, "Awesome!" Made a home made Italian bread using our bread machine..then made it into this garlic bread....was so delicious. Will be making this recipe again.
delicious! Restaurant quality!!
I used regular white bread slices and Blue Bonnet margarine because that's all I had, but it still came out very good. I also had a jar of minced garlic and used about 3 tsp. of that instead of garlic cloves. Very good bread, the whole family liked this.
My husband was shocked when he saw I made garlic bread to go with our pasta! This was wonderful and easy!
Nice change from the "too salty" traditional garlic bread recipes. Will make this again. But, will not broil it, but simply bake it to a crisp.
I am never buying pre-made garlic bread again! This was super easy and tasted awesome! Like some of the other reviewers, I doubled the ingredients for the spread. I also grated parmesan and asiago cheese on top for an extra kick.
Best basic garlic bread! I did not use the mozzarella this time. So much better than the frozen loaves with weird yellow goo...
Delicious! Instead of cutting it into individual slices, I halved the loaf lengthwise & cut each half into quarters, for a total of 8 pieces... a bit easier than a bunch of smaller rounds.I followed ingredients, but not exact measurements (eyeballed most & added all to taste). The olive oil, however, does not add a lot, so I barely added any of it. The butter already has enough oil in it, & even though 2 tsp. is not a whole lot of olive oil, I just didn't feel it was necessary- & the bread still came out very tasty! For the garlic, I added a bit of minced garlic out of a jar w/ a bit of the liquid & also a pinch of garlic powder. I had no mozzarella on hand, so I substituted grated parmesan & sprinkled that on before broiling, so I didn't have to remove the bread to add cheese & place it back in another 2-3 minutes to finish; an easy one-time broil keeping an eye on it & took it out as the top & sides began to turn golden-brown. The flavor of all the ingredients combined turned out delicious... Fresh out of the over was the perfect compliment to our spaghetti dinner! Will definitely make this again, but next time I'll use the fresh, grated mozzarella instead of the parmesan. Thanks for the quick, easy & flavorful recipe! SO much better than store-bought!!!
Was very good! The only thing I did differently is that instead of adding mozzarella at the end, I added some parmesan into the butter mixture.
This was simple and delicious! We made several rounds of these and just a few changes: we ate it with rye bread which was amazingly sweet and salty at the same time, also we used normal cooking oil instead of olive and it worked just fine - we also switched the oregano for italian herbs. Would make it again!
This was very good but there was not enough of the spread to do a whole loaf of Italian bread.
This garlic bread is amazing. It's now the only recipe I use and it's so easy. Occassionally I add a little dried basil, or Italian Seasoning, or even some fresh chopped parsley to the butter mixture.
Really good bread! I had a loaf of french bread on hand and a blend of Italian spices, instead of oregano alone, and it was awesome!!
This was delicious garlic bread. The only thing I changed was leaving off the mozzarella cheese (thought the rest of the meal had plenty of cheese). I also used minced garlic from a jar, which worked well. As somebody else had done, I left the butter in the microwave for a little longer than I had planned, so part of it had melted and the rest was just soft. The consistency to spread it was easy, though. Thanks for the recipe!
so yummy!! I would recommend turning halfway through if you put butter on both sides.
I haven't made this with the cheese topping yet but it's great without! Delicious--I will never buy store-bought again!!
Delicious as written! Thanks for the post :)
Made for a dinner last night with two other couples & everyone ate it up. This ones a keeper! Thanks for posting!
This is really good! I omitted the oregano, as I prefer plain g. bread. I think the olive oil works well in this for flavor and it also helps the spread sink into the bread more making it more rich tasting. If I serve it to company then I would set out a little bowl of oregano so people can sprinkle it on their own bread if they would like. Great recipe - thanks!
This was awesome, thanks! I made this for a quick side dish with my salad . I just used minced garlic from the jar and even used fresh wheat sub rolls because I didn't have the french bread on hand and I turned out excellent. I think I am going to make some more right now!
delicious!!
4 minutes under the broiler was on the brink of being too dark. Good quick recipe.
Great garlic bread topping
Awesome garlic bread. This is our new standard recipe. Thanks!
I thought it was good but my guys practically inhaled this stuff!
I didn't get a chance to add cheese, but i made the garlic part to a T and it turned out so good!!! saved this recipe, and will definitely make it again!!
great! use this recipe a lot! now i've memorized it
This was excellent! I used Emeril's Garlic Parmesan Essence instead of the dried oregano and used split sub rolls. Easy and delicious, thanks!
This garlic bread is absolutely delicious! The mozzarella cheese makes it just amazingly supberb! I will always use this recipe whenever I make garlic bread!
Awesome. I've made this several times now... we love, love, LOVE the use of both butter & olive oil in this recipe. :)
Good, but tonight I'll use a lot more oregano, butter/oil. Putting oregano on makes it better than plain garlic bread. Updated: Had again & changed the rating to a 4. We doubled the marg, garlic, oregano & cheese, but left the bread portion the same.
Easy, excellent recipe! Instead of preparing individual pieces of bread, I just slice the entire loaf once through the middle & prepare as instructed. We especially like it topped with mozzarella.
Amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wonder what it would taste like with multi grain bread.
So easy and flavorful! I added Italian Seasoning and adjust the garlic to your own liking. It's wonderfully cheesy and garlicky. Just like how garlic bread's supposed to be.
Oh my god, this was so good. My boyfriend insisted that I save the recipe. I think this was all we ate for dinner, we just couldn't stop eating it. This will definately be a regular on our menu.
Good garlic bread.
I thought this tasted alright. I scaled it down to 2 servings, what I needed. I used butter with canola oil, to replace the butter and oil in the recipe. I didn't think the mozzarella cheese on top went though. It kind of didn't want to stick to the top of the bread. Maybe, there is a trick to that. Make sure to only broil the bread on low, as the recipe does not indicate, or it will burn.
Very good. I cut my loaf in half, spread the mixture on the inside, then wrapped it in foil and put it on the grill for about 15 minutes. I omitted the cheese due to allergies.
Very tasty. I used leftover Italian Herb bread, had to use garlic powder because that was all I had. Great use for the leftover bread and quick and easy to throw together.
I love bread too much, so I used foccacia. It was absolutely delicious! I made a big salad with peppers, olives, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, olive oil, vinegar, salt/pepper & fresh herb dressing, topped with your favorite grated Italian cheese. YUM
This recipe has become a standard in our family for ourselves and guests. We use homemade saltless butter, the garlic from our garden and many different kinds of cheese but usually parmesan. Hugh
This was a great homemade garlic bread. I followed "What a Dish!"'s baking instructions, and sliced the bread lengthwise then spread on the butter mixture and baked in foil for 20 minutes before opening up and adding the cheese. Next time I will omit the cheese on top as my husband and I both agreed it wasn't necessary.
I've tried several garlic bread spread recipes, but I like this one the best! The only change I made was to add some red pepper flakes just because we like everything with a little kick. Other than that, it was delicious! I thought of putting the spread on the whole loaf but I'm glad I didn't. Cutting it into slices first allowed the goodness to soak into the smaller pieces.
Very good. Since I'm vegan I used soy butter and omitted the cheese. Will definately make again.
Quick, easy, and really good! I had used the garlic butter as a base for our french bread pizza. It was a last minute decision because we were out of heavy cream to make alfredo sauce. Although we love oregano, we left it out because we added sweet italian sausages (had lots of herbs already in it) and bacon. Yuum!
I made this tonight to go with my lasagna and it turned out delish!!! I did not change a thing with the ingredients though I did think that it would not be enough. But it turned out great. I will not be going back to store bought garlic bread. I also baked mine in the oven as one reviewer stated for 10 minutes at 375 degrees.
Excellent. Very easy as well. I used a little less butter and a little more olive oil... Just my preference. SO TASTY!!! We tried it again without the mozzarella cheese and agreed that it's better with the cheese.
This was delicious! Everyone liked the garlic bread! I did not use the cheese and it still was delicious! I used Ezekiel bread and a loaf of gluten free bread! I will be making this often!!!
Yummy, easy garlic bread.
The BEST cheesy garlic bread EVER! Followed the recipe exactly. Perfection!
I really liked the addition of the EVOO. I've made garlic bread a billion times but never thought to use this with butter.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections