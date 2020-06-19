Easy Malai Kulfi

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Kulfi is best described as Indian-style ice cream. However, unlike ice cream, kulfi is not churned. This is a fantastic summer dessert. This is a quick and easy version of kulfi. I almost never make kulfi the old way any more.

By SUSMITA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the milk, condensed milk, and dry milk powder together in a heavy-bottomed pan and bring to a boil. Add the sugar, cardamom, and saffron to the boiling milk; reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature; fold the pistachio nuts into the mixture.

  • Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze until solid, about 1 hour

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

karmesan
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2010
SOOOO GOOD!!! I didn't have cardamom so I used half cinnamon and half nutmeg to replace it and it still turned out so delicious. Poured it into a dish and froze it and my friend and sat and devoured the entire thing with two spoons. I also used sweetened condensed milk i assumed the recipe called for that. Added a bit extra cinnamon just cause I like lots of it but this turns out like a smooth artesian ice cream!!!
Anita
Rating: 4 stars
05/06/2012
Good recipe - this is much more authentic than the other one on this site with bread in it. Also I did not add the sugar - it was sweet enough with the condensed milk. I simmered for longer than recommended to make it richer. It was delicious.
cpbanb82
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2012
My family loved this recipe. I didn't have saffron but love the cardamom taste. Was really a yummy and delicious treat for sure.
Ingrid Truemper
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2015
Made this for an Indian dinner party and it turned out well. Left out the saffron and didn't add any extra sugar. I froze it in mini-cupcake trays, one metal and one silicone, covered with aluminum foil. The silicone ones turned out more even and also were much easier to pop out of the form.
32 flavours
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2018
WOW - it tasted like an artisan ice cream so rich and creamy and fragrant with cardamon but very easy to make. Everyone asked me for the recipe. This will be a regular from now on. I might half the sugar next time or not add it at all.
FRP
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2020
This recipe is so easy and the kulfi came out so delicious! Only downside is that it made about 3 popsicles only, when the recipe yield was 6. Next time I will triple or quadruple the recipe because they were eaten quickly!
jerowatts
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2022
Makes an authentic tasting kulfi, which is too sweet for me, even without the sugar. As another review mentions the quantity is on the small side. I had enough for 3 helpings. May have been a mistake converting cups to European measures
