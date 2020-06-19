Easy Malai Kulfi

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars SOOOO GOOD!!! I didn't have cardamom so I used half cinnamon and half nutmeg to replace it and it still turned out so delicious. Poured it into a dish and froze it and my friend and sat and devoured the entire thing with two spoons. I also used sweetened condensed milk i assumed the recipe called for that. Added a bit extra cinnamon just cause I like lots of it but this turns out like a smooth artesian ice cream!!! Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe - this is much more authentic than the other one on this site with bread in it. Also I did not add the sugar - it was sweet enough with the condensed milk. I simmered for longer than recommended to make it richer. It was delicious. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this recipe. I didn't have saffron but love the cardamom taste. Was really a yummy and delicious treat for sure. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for an Indian dinner party and it turned out well. Left out the saffron and didn't add any extra sugar. I froze it in mini-cupcake trays, one metal and one silicone, covered with aluminum foil. The silicone ones turned out more even and also were much easier to pop out of the form. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars WOW - it tasted like an artisan ice cream so rich and creamy and fragrant with cardamon but very easy to make. Everyone asked me for the recipe. This will be a regular from now on. I might half the sugar next time or not add it at all.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so easy and the kulfi came out so delicious! Only downside is that it made about 3 popsicles only, when the recipe yield was 6. Next time I will triple or quadruple the recipe because they were eaten quickly!