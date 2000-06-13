Haitian French Toast

I'm Haitian. This is a good recipe, but doesn't completely capture the essence of it's origin. Alternatively, I appreciate the measurements, as i'm not an intuitive cook like the rest of the matriarchs in my family who just eyeball everything . 1st You have to actually whisk the batter completely in a mixing bowl before soaking the bread in it. How else will you marry the flavors. you can also make the mixture a day ahead of time and refrigerate it. 2nd we only use fresh ingredients: i.e.. we don't use ground spices unless we have to. therefore we grate a cinnamon stick and nutmeg berry. also we squeeze fresh oranges into the mixture and zest orange peel into it. about a tablespoon. 3rd A quality maple syrup will bring out the orange flavor. it's supposed to be a pleasant surprise. Also if made properly, the heavy cream is worth the calories. also if you are watching calories, french toast is not for you...lol. enjoy!