Haitian French Toast

A yummy and rich French toast perfect for a celebration brunch. I first served this for New Year's Day brunch with a mixed grill of meats and a bottle of good champagne.

Recipe by Diedrie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut loaf ends off and reserve for another use. Cut remaining loaf into 1 1/2 inch slices; let stand 4 hours or overnight.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking pan, combine orange juice, cream, eggs ground cinnamon and white sugar. Place bread slices in pan and turn until liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes.

  • In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add bread slices and cook until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Dust generously with confectioners' sugar and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 104.4mg; sodium 564.1mg. Full Nutrition
