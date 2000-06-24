Simple Pork Rib Dry Rub

I have used this simple rub to make ribs on the barbi in both Memphis, where I learned, and England, where I now live. The dry rub will stop the ribs from burning on the outside, as happens with some wet sauces. This rub is hot and sweet, which makes it perfect for ribs. The proportions of ingredients can be adjusted to taste. On two continents, I've received nothing but compliments for this recipe. I use this for approximately 2 kilograms ribs.
This is an excellent recipe! I adjusted it slightly and added garlic powder and onion powder which made the ribs truly spectacular and the flavor was incredible!
05/29/2003
This recipe did just what it claimed to do and more. Easy to prepare - no muss, no fuss. No burnt spots on the pork ribs, even after being on the BBQ for 45 minutes. Held all the juices inside, by far the juiciest ribs I've ever BBQ'd. The best compliment came from my 8 year old who could not get enough -- she even gave up her dessert to have more of these ribs... and that is a 1st for her to eat my BBQ ribs like that.
12/04/2003
I altered the recipe a bit, for one I didn't have cayenne pepper and I left my recipe on my desk, so what I could remember was the brown sugar and peppers. I did 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup black pepper, 1/4 cup Montreal Steak Seasoning, rubbed it on and grilled 5 mins (top/bottom) and served. Yummy! I would have left out the salt even if I remembered because I don't use salt in my recipies unless it's cookies. Thanks for sharing this great recipie!! I wonder if it works as good with chicken!! I'll try it!
This was a fantastic version of the country style ribs!! I had no cayenne pepper so I substituted Pampered Chef Cajun Seasoning. It was pretty spicy at first however after a few bites the flavor was great. I baked them in the oven and they were sooooo juicy.
Great, easy recipe if you like SPICY. It certainly made the meat so tender it fell off the bone. I cooked my ribs on a low heat 275, for about 2 hours, then topped with a bottled sauce, the kids like sticky fingers!! I would have given it 5 stars for heat!
4 stars because I didn't make it exactly as stated. When I saw 1/2 cup cayenne I almost passed up the recipe, but reading the other comments I was able to use this recipe as a skeleton, and it was very good. 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp cayenne, 1 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp onioni salt and 1/2 tsp garlic salt for 2 kg of rib buttons. Throw into slow cooker on Hi for 6 hours. My husband told me to use this instead of dry garlic for spareribs in the future. Thanks for the inspiration!
I scaled this recipe to 1 serving and used it for a 1lb pork tenderloin, rubbing it yesterday and grilling today. Nice flavor (we cut both peppers by 1/3rd), but I felt like it was missing something. I wanted to dip in BBQ sauce.
Please note that the recipe as posted is misprinted! The authors must have meant to write "one tablespoon cayenne pepper". Perhaps the black pepper is misprinted as well. As written, this recipe will obliterate your ribs with inedible spicyness. Adjust the recipe before you make it!
This recipe is so easy to prepare. Ingredients are simple and readily available in my kitchen. I prepared the rib in the oven at 350F and baked it for about 40 minutes. The meat was still juicy and the taste was delicious!
This Rub has given me the notariety that I don't deserve. I've got people around the country talking about these ribs! Pork Shoulder country spare ribs without bones....just rub 'em and cook 'em and don't take your eye off 'em for a second!! They'll be gone! People can't stop eating them.
i tried this recipe at my cousin's bar b que...1 or 2 people said that they were too hot however, i loved, loved my very juicee ribs with the hot and sweet rub...you do not even need bar b que sauce...my family raved about my ribs..infact; i am about to make up a batch of rub for my ribs for dinner tonight....thanks for sharing this mouth watering rub with me...i jus add a lil garlic,and onion power and a lil paprika...they are GREAT!!!!!
I like the flavor of this one. It is a little on the warm side, but in my opinion, it's not too hot. I did something a little different the may have cooled it down a notch. I rubbed then smoked mine for an hour unwrapped. I then took the left over rub mixture, combined it with equal parts (1/4 cup) vinegar, Worcestershire, and olive oil. I sopped the ribs with that, wrapped, and smoked another 2 hours. They fell off the bone and tasted delicious.
Excellent! I used slightly less than 1/2 cup each of the black and cayenne peppers and it was perfect for us. I rubbed this on some baby back ribs, and they came out tender and perfectly cooked, even after being on the grill for 40 minutes. My husband said this is the only way he will eat ribs from now on!
Delicious, quick, easy & doesn't burn (on the grill that is!) I used proportions suggested by one reviewer and still found the ribs to be way to spicy for me. But the rest of the family, who love spicy foods, loved it. They thought it bordered on too spicy so next time I will tone it down even more but this will definately be my go-to recipe for pork ribs from now on.
If you like it spicy, this rub is for your ribs. My children (and I) preferred the flavor a day later versus right out of the oven, however. The flavor was incredibly robust on the second day (leftovers) and the 'fire' had calmed down a bit. I recommend this rub! But if you don't like it hot, let the cooked ribs sit in the fridge overnight.
My mom grew up in Memphis, and we always compared every rib recipe to what we can get there! This one is fabulous. No burning, crisp but tender! The kids like it with less pepper, but it is a recipe all your friends will enjoy!
Ok I am giving this recipe a second 5 star rating. Tried it this time with a half rack of spare ribs. Rubbed it on them and wrapped tight in foil like the Baby Back Ribs recipe and then the next day instead of baking, i put more charcoal on the grill then normal so it would burn longer, threw some soaked hickory chip on there and put the ribs on there raw. Left the air holes open about 1/4 of the way and didnt open the lid at all for about 45 mins, at that point i checked them and then opened the vents about half way. Basted with kraft honey bbq this time. awesome. the brown sugar and hickory sweet baby rays was a better sauce combo with this dry rubs flavor though, but this recipe is fantastic.
Was the amount of pepper and cayenne right??? It was waaaaay too hot, I couldn't get past two bites and neither could anyone in my family. Also the brown sugar gave it an odd texture on our tongues. Sorry, sadly disapointed with this one.
This was excellent. We actually did these in the oven for about 3 hours. The flavor was a bit spicy the first day, but I'm sure my wife took liberties on the proportions. I had left overs (that I normally dislike when it comes to meat) and they were great then also and actually 'cooled' down on the spicy side. I would also point out the measurements given are for kg of meat, not pounds... That is like 4.4 lbs of meat per recipe...
This was a good base for a family dinner. I reduced both peppers to 2 tablespoon and a cup of brown sugar. I added garlic powder and onion powder as well. Even with the reduction in pepper it was really spicy! I'll make it again and just reduce the peppers more.
I think this was a great combination, however I did change the amount of the ingredients, and added a few that were recomended by others. So it turned out to be 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 tsp cayane, pepper to tase (I used a lot) 2tsp salt 1/2 tsp garlic powder and onion powder. I used it first on pork ribs, and it was good, except I over cooked them. Oops, and then tonight on a pork loin roast WOW that was great! Thanks for a good recipe.
Hey guys I made this tonight turnded out great on the ribs and the chicken. I think maybe some of the problem with the reviews that said it was to spicey is the rub amount to meat 2 kilograms = about 4 1/2 pounds
I was looking for a very simple recipe for a meat rub and found this which is awesome! You can adjust the "heat" by how much cayenne you use and in my opinion, it is fabulous over pork roasts, ribs, and even beef. I have an electric pressure cooker that I have cooked the roasts in and they come out so tender, juicy and flavorful. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This was so delicious, but very spicy to some of us!! I took the advice of other reviewers, did 1c sugar, 2 tbls cayenne and black pepper, added salt, garlic powder and onion powder. Then threw in some steak rub for good measure. It cooked beautifully on the grill. Definitely a keeper! Thanks!
My husband keeps telling everyone that these are the best ribs he's EVER HAD and we ate them 2 weeks ago. He's picky about ribs too! He asked me to make them again for Super Bowl. We didnt think they were spicy AT ALL. But if you dont like spicy (from the other review) just switch out the cayenne pepper for a milder seasoning. Maybe try a mild tony chachere's!! I substituted the cayenne and salt for a spicy Tony's... overall an awesome recipe!
I used this recipe on pork ribs and it was excellent!! I also used only about 1/2 of the cayenne pepper and it was still a little more spicy than I wanted it, but overall I will definitely use this recipe again.
DefInately a spicy rub. When cooking on the stove the spitting oil was something akin to pepper spray. Both my wife and I had coughs until the air cleared. Honestly, from what I understand about grill rubs is that they are supposed to accent the meat and this rub over powered any natural juices. I love spice and that's why I gave it a 3 stars otherwise it isn't quality competition rub. Good for home grillers w a taiste for spice.
The flavor on this recipe was great, but WOW it was HOT! I am about average on resistance to heat and can handle some serious Thai, etc. I cut the ingredients in half as I only had (4) decent size pork ribs. I cooked on the grill on medium-high heat and they were juicy and delicious. Would make again but likely dial down the cayenne a bit. However, I must be a glutton for punishment because I still ate half the ribs!
This is such an easy-win way to prepare ribs! I don't have a grill, but wanted to impress my hubby for Father's Day.. The original recipe was a bit spicy for our kids, so the second time around, I halved the cayenne and substituted 1/8 cup chili powder and 1/8 cup paprika, to get the quantity correct. To prep I rubbed the ribs the night before (7# used half do the recipe), wrapped in foil, and refrigerated. To cook in the oven, I used 250F for 3hrs or so. We didn't need any sauce, and the flavor was spicy & fall-off-the-bone tender! We'll be making this at least every other week from now on.
My family and I love to BBQ on weekends. After experimenting on several recipes, I still haven't found the right one that I like, until I chanced upon this one. I really like its simplicity, no fancy stuff like in gourmet cooking. The best thing that I like is that it taste like the kind of food I order at Friday's.
Since this recipe doesn't tell how many ribs it is used on . . I was confused. I decided to try 1 T pepper & Cayenne (I am feeding kids) 1/2 c db sugar (been looking for ways to use my dark brown sugar), 1 t salt (we don't eat a lot of salt) added quite a bit of granulated garlic & some minced onion. Husband came in & said "where is the Bar-B_Q sauce these are drying out?" Maybe we are just used to sauce with our meat. Ribs were good but I can't imagine using 1/2 c cayenne and 1/2 c pepper.
This was a hard one to "rate". The rub was good, but WAY to spicey for me. I even heeded everyone's advice and reduce the Cheyanne by HALF and it was STILL to spicey for my liking. I could not even taste the corn I made. So even though did not like it taste-wise. the rub was good. It kept everything juicy. The rub its self stuck very well. so, here is what i would recommend. Drop the Cheyanne pepper down to 1 T. and that should do it!
Definitely too hot in its original form. I followed the toned down version and felt it was still too much. Also, the outer layer was too tough. But that might be my fault for leaving it on too long. I will try it again with appropriate adjustments: Less cayenne, and shorter time on the grill.
Nice basic dry rub. We did add garlic and onion powder and would do so again to add more depth of flavor. It is spicy , be aware of the heat from the black pepper. We prefer hot so I added some crushed red pepper. We had country style ribs and they stayed juicy and tender. Will be making this again.
I love pork ribs and was excited to use this rub. With three pounds of ribs, and using FOUR servings of the rub, I was blown away by how HOT this came out. Used 1/4 cup of cayenne and pepper with 1/2 cup brown sugar. What on earth did I do wrong? Had to cook the rub off in hot water on the stove before adding bbq sauce. :(
Spicy, spicy, spicy. Wow! But very tasty. I used this rub for six boneless pork chops, on the grill. I scaled it for a smaller volume of meat. But wait, there's more. Find the allrecipes recipe called Marinated Mushrooms and use it as a garnish for the grilled chops. It is a SMASHING compliment to the meat, as if they were designed for each other.
