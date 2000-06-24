Simple Pork Rib Dry Rub

3.7
106 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 27
  • 3 17
  • 2 8
  • 1 12

I have used this simple rub to make ribs on the barbi in both Memphis, where I learned, and England, where I now live. The dry rub will stop the ribs from burning on the outside, as happens with some wet sauces. This rub is hot and sweet, which makes it perfect for ribs. The proportions of ingredients can be adjusted to taste. On two continents, I've received nothing but compliments for this recipe. I use this for approximately 2 kilograms ribs.

Recipe by Bob Goldsmith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix freshly ground black pepper, ground cayenne pepper, dark brown sugar and salt. Rub thoroughly into ribs, using as little or as much as you like, before grilling as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 1.1g; sodium 2625.7mg. Full Nutrition
