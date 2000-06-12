Special Chicken Kabobs

Here's a fantastic and tasty way to barbeque chicken that has been simply marinated in onion juice and saffron. This meal is best served with baked potatoes or cooked vegetables, and a small piece of bread.

Recipe by Manouchehr Delshakib

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 skewers
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, place the cubed chicken and onion juice. Mix in salt and pepper. Completely dissolve crushed saffron threads in the mixture. Cover and allow the chicken to marinate in the refrigerator 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Place the marinated chicken on skewers. Frequently brush with butter while cooking on the prepared grill. Turning frequently, cook until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 188.4mg; sodium 330.7mg. Full Nutrition
