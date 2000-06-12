Special Chicken Kabobs
Here's a fantastic and tasty way to barbeque chicken that has been simply marinated in onion juice and saffron. This meal is best served with baked potatoes or cooked vegetables, and a small piece of bread.
This is one of my husband's all time favorite things in the world! It is worth the saffron! Served with grilled veggies, rice, bread and cheese and you're in heaven!Read More
The onion juice ruined the taste, in my opinion. This would have tasted much better with substituting with grated onion instead, and including salt.Read More
I've used this recipe for years. What a great marinaid. I purchased a juicer just so I could juice onions and ended up juicing so much more.
The onion juice overpowers everything else. I loved the color and the method, just not the spices.
