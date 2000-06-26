The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1219 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 97.3g; cholesterol 151.3mg; sodium 5385.2mg. Full Nutrition
I wanted and expected this to be so much more than what it was, especially since I was basing my expectations on all the positive reviews. But it didn't turn out that way. It was good, but not any more special than just a good seasoning rub or simpler marinade I've tried. This recipe has alot of ingredients for little reward. Sorry.
Great steak marinade! I would have never thought of such an odd combination of ingredients but it really worked. Everyone loved it. It was a bit on the salty side even though I used low sodium soy sauce so I think next time I'd leave out the seasoned salt. Other than that I'll definitely make this again for a BBQ!
The other reviewers are right. This is a great marinade that doesn't overpower the taste of the meat, more like "punches up" the flavor of the beef. I doubled the recipe for a 2 lb. london broil, worked out fine. Marinated for approx. 18 hrs. I did not add all the additional salt (seasoning or regular), nor did I add the steak seasoning (Montreal). With soy sauce and bottled dressing in the marinade, who needs all the extra salt, or high blood pressure ;)? Very good, simple, and again, the beef flavor wasn't overpowered, only enhanced. A keeper. Thanks Squirrel. ps - When I told my kids they were having Squirrel's Great Beef Steak for dinner, they said "Squirrel - for dinner? " They loved it. Even my picky 9 y.o.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2004
This recipe was fabulous! I sauteed mushrooms and green onions in the leftover marinade, then topped it off with fresh parsley. A new family favorite!
This marinade was excellent. My husband couldn't stop raving about it. But because we prefer different cuts of beef I'll try something different next time. Two weeks later: This is awesome with chicken too. I grilled boneless, skinless after marinading overnight and topped them with swiss cheese. I'm changing my rating from 4 to 5 stars. P.S. The Smart Chicken brand is the most delicious chicken I ever had and worth every penny.
I know that I have said that other beef marinades were the best I have ever had....but hands down.....this one is really it!! I did not add any oil to the recipe and instead of Italian dressing, I used Newman's light sun dried tomato dressing. Marinated a skirt steak for 24 hours and grilled. I really think it was the tastiest steak I have ever had!!... I did rub the meat with the seasoning salt and montreal steak seasoning before I put it in the zip lock, then I added the marinade. Fabulous....family loved it!
This was great. Me and my husband inhaled the steak. I have made it several times. The recipe makes a lot of marinade so I usually boil the leftover marinade for a minute (to get rid of whatever bad stuff in there left from the steak) and then marinade lamb in it. It was the first time I made lamb and it was delicious. We love this recipe so much. This will be a keeper for sure.
I just LOVE this marinade! The ingredients were ones that we keep on hand and it was simple to throw all the of them into a ziplock baggie to marinade. I only let the meat marinade for about 6 hours bc we were pressed for time but the flavors were still incredible. The only change- I added 1/8 tsp liquid smoke. This one is a keeper for sure!
I wanted and expected this to be so much more than what it was, especially since I was basing my expectations on all the positive reviews. But it didn't turn out that way. It was good, but not any more special than just a good seasoning rub or simpler marinade I've tried. This recipe has alot of ingredients for little reward. Sorry.
This was really good. I used it on a large London broil, marinated it for 24+ hours and did it on the grill - super. Tender, great flavor. Just different enough without being weird. I was worried about the combination - Italian dressing with bbq & soy? But they blended well and neither overpowered the other. I did cut the soy a little and added a coule tbsp. of Worcestershire - but that's it.
This marinade made the steak amazing! I will tell you I did not use ANY of the oil it called for because I just could not bring myself to do it... there is some oil in the dressing so I just let that do the work and came out amazing! I will use this EVERY TIME I make steak! A++++++
Excellent, Squirrel! I've been using this marinade for years. If you add a shot of whiskey, it will helps tenderize the toughest steak, while adding a bit of flavor (the alcohol cooks off). I've also used this with Heinz 57 in place of the BBQ sauce. Delish!
I ended up marinating this for 2 days because we had an emergency change in dinner plans. I'm not sure if that was the reason but I thought it was a bit salty personally. DH loved it so I will definitely give it another shot.
This is our new favorite way to BBQ steak. We've used in on cheap cuts of meat and expensive ones, each time with excellent results! I do omit all the extra salt as there is enough in the soy sauce and the steak seasoning. (We use Montreal steak seasoning) I also bought a more expensive BBQ sauce than I normally do. My 9 year old daughter requested this for her birthday dinner! BRAVO...excellent recipe!
Great marinade! My family loves it; however, I had to cut down on the soy sauce because we use an authentic one from Asian supermarkets (which is much saltier than the Americanized Kikkoman one). I had to cut the measurement of soy sauce to almost half as well as the olive oil to compensate. Also, instead of ground ginger, I grated fresh ginger into the marinade, and this made such a big difference in flavor. Still good, nonetheless. It's great with ribs, too!
I LOVED THIS! I let it marinate for almost 24 hours. My husband only eats his steak well done, and 'well done' and 'tender' are two words that don't generally go together. However, he said it was very good, and very tender as far as well done steaks go. It was incredibly juicy & flavorful...no need for steak sauce. Served with Twice Baked Potatoes (also from this site) and a pasta salad. Great meal! Thanks!
This recipie was a hit with everyone. I made 3lb of sprip steak, so i did all the ingredients x4. I added some lime and lemon. It was a hit. Probably the best steak i have ever had. All i can say is fantastic!
There's a reason why the ratings are so high on this recipe. Delicious! totally does something totally differant to steak that i cant wait to try again. i did go with most peoples advise and not add in that extra serving of oil in the recipe; i cant imagine it being necessary. Anywho,everyone should try this at least once.
This is my first recipe I've rated, but it was so good that I just had to throw in my 2 cents worth... IT WAS GOOD! How is that for a review? Made 2 batches, one for boneless chicken thighs and one for sirloin tips - marinated 24hrs, grilled then and then sat back & listened to all the praises! THANKS SQUIRREL!
When I first saw this recipe, I thought it was like going through the pantry and throwing stuff together. I've made it twice now, and believe me,this marinade is wonderful! I used KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce, and went very light on the salt. "Su-poib"!
Best london broil I've ever made!I marinated only for about an hour and didn't use steak seasoning, just the liquid ingred and then salt & pepper while on the grill. It was incredible, you have to try this one.
This recipe rocks! I was on Weight Watchers Core Plan and had to modify slightly to make it WW friendly. I've made it numerous times, often leaving out the olive oil, and subbing fat-free or reduced calorie Italian dressing, and using low-sodium soy sauce, and it still turns out awesome. Really, the best marinade I've tried and always produces mouth-watering results. A keeper for sure.
I used a London broil for this and marinated it for 24 hrs in the fridge. Tossed it on the grill until done medium and served sliced 1/2 inch thick pieces... excellent! I used sweet baby rays bbq sauce in this recipie. I believe it to be one of the best bbq sauces. I will use this again!
This recipe was absolutely awesome! It was my first time bbq-ing steak - and what a recipe to start out with!! I didn't leave it marinated overnight but they still turned out delicious! Extremely juicy and tender. My husband, father and brother loved it too =)
Fantastic marinade. I used Good Seasons Itat. Dx. and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Marinated a Petit Sirloin steak overnight in a Ziplock bag and grilled as directed. Perfect balance of sweet and salty. Read others review and plan to try it on chicken or pork tenderloin. Very pleased with this recipe.
This is a great recipe. I made a huge batch for a BBQ party. I split it into two batches because we had some folks that wanted a sweeter marinade, so I added brown sugar and it was equally as good as the non-sweetened version. Thank you for sharing. This is the best item in my recipe box!
We live in a beach community and we get lots of summer visitors. We are now famous for our barbecued steaks! Thank you for this fantastic recipe!
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2008
This was pretty good. I was having a cheap week and bought some "charcoal" steaks. Had never used (or even heard of) them before, but my sister told me they would be tough. Marinated in this for about 30 hours...they turned out very tender. My ONLY complaint with this recipe is that it is a little sweet(?). Maybe from the bbq sauce, I don't know for sure. I followed the recipe exactly, so I'm not sure. Anyway, it was a pretty good recipe. I'll keep it just in case! Thanks!
Very good marinade. I used sliced sirloin steak and grilled it indoors. Delish. For steak seasoning, I added 1T of A-1 Steak Sauce. For seasoned salt, I used 1/4 t. of Lawry's and 1/8 t. of Lawry's seasoned pepper instead of salt and pepper. No extra salt is needed.
I have used this marinade many times and it is fantastic. Be careful adding salt because this recipe will be too salty. After I made it the first time, I no longer add any of the salts because the soy sauce, italian dressing, and bbq sauce have enough. **UPDATE** I have substituted steak sauce for the bbq sauce and it is even better on steaks. Also, I add a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey. OMG, steak is FULL of flavor and super tender.
Only marinated for 6 hours & used only about ¾ lb of ribeye instead of sirloin (scaled to 2 servings it was 1 ¼ lbs). Made with baked potatoes, steamed broccoli & garlic, & grilled brussel sprouts with pearl onions.
This was very very good. I’m a little leery when I use soy sauce as past recipes have come out way too salty. For this reason I just used the soy sauce and non of the other salt. I wish I would have. It really needed more salt. I also added 1/3 C. of vodka for tenderizing purposes. I sliced the meat across the grain and served over romaine salad with a light vinaigrette dressing. Boy, it was wonderful and oh so tender!
Good steak marinade. Good flavor but not overpowering, like others have mentioned. Omitted the oil and the salt, and just added steak seasoning and ground black pepper. I marinaded all day and steak was tender. Baste the steaks with the marinade as they cook for extra flavor.
Very good flavor that complimented the taste of the steak. I used the first 4 ingredients only - no other seasoning or salt necessary as far as I'm concerned. Made this on an indoor grill pan and it turned out great...thanks, Squirrel, for the quick and tasty marinade!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.