Squirrel's Great Beef Steak

My friends request this flavorful marinade every time they come over for a barbeque! This is enough to make one steak. Increase the recipe for a crowd!

Recipe by Squirrel

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
14 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 24 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 steak
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix soy sauce, Italian-style salad dressing, barbeque sauce, vegetable oil, garlic, steak seasoning, seasoning salt, salt and ground black pepper. Place steak in the mixture. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator 12 hours, or overnight. Turn the steak once during marination.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium to high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Cook steak on the prepared grill 5 to 7 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1219 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 97.3g; cholesterol 151.3mg; sodium 5385.2mg. Full Nutrition
