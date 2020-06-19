Besan (Gram Flour) Halwa

Rating: 4.58 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

If you like the flavour of besan (chickpea flour) in sweets, you will love this halwa. I often make this halwa instead of 'Besan Ladoo' or 'Mysore Pak.' My kids gobble it up even before it has a chance to cool down.

By SUSMITA

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the milk and water to a simmer in a saucepan over medium-low heat; stir the cardamom into the mixture. Set aside.

  • Melt the ghee in a shallow skillet over medium heat; stir the chickpea flour into the melted ghee and cook until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the sugar and stir to incorporate. Slowly pour the milk mixture into the skillet while stirring to avoid lumps. Continue cooking and stirring until the halwa pulls away from the sides of the pan, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot or spread the mixture into a rimmed plate and allow to cool. Cut into squares and serve.

Editor's Note

Chickpea flour, also known as gram flour or besan, can be found in Indian or Asian markets. Made from ground, dried chickpeas, the flour can be wrapped and stored in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 51.6mg; sodium 13.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

sueb
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2010
This was easy to make, and not as sweet as most American candy! I added a little cinnamon as extra spice. Great tasting! I'll be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Eva Bett
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2011
Very easy to prepare I added a little more Cardamon than it called for and I topped mine with some crushed Pistachios that I added a very small amount of brown sugar to when I crushed them. It was a big hit will definately make this again Thank you for the recipie Read More
Helpful
(17)
melanie
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2012
instead of cardamom, i used half teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and it was so good that it tasted like pumpkin pie. infact, on a creative day, i might even use this recipe in a pie crust..it was a hit! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Shawnee
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2009
I had some leftover chickpea flour from making Nan Khatai and decided to try this...I'm not familiar with this type of Halwa, so it was a new experience! I substituted butter (not quite sure how much I used) because I didn't have ghee. I may have needed more...the flour mixture was very lumpy so I added a bit of oil. Since I don't know what this is supposed to be like, I'm not sure if it turned out...what I do know is that the cardamom flavour was wonderful, and I really enjoyed this sweet treat! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Mushell Shere
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2011
This is great. I followed the recipe as written and it was easy to make. Didn't bother to cut it up in diamonds just put the whole thing in a bowl and decorated it with almonds and pistachios roughly chopped up in a coffee grinder. Got many compliments. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Roberto Carlos Leider
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2015
I have made this recipe several times, and it always comes out great! It is easy and if you can't find Glee (or sometimes it's too expensive) I use butter instead, and it comes out just as good. Anyway thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(4)
S.F
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2012
Followed directions as is - minus the cardamom as I did not have any on hand. It didn't take more than 5 minutes after adding the milk. Came together perfect. Thanks for an amazing recipe! :) Read More
Helpful
(4)
merrymere
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2014
Perfect proportions, tastes just like my grandmothers. Important to cook the ghee-flour mixture until it is fragrant and just browned. I used just slightly less sugar, but I think what the recipe calls for is actually perfect. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Porknbean
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2016
So delicious! Thanks for posting this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
