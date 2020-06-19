Besan (Gram Flour) Halwa

This was easy to make, and not as sweet as most American candy! I added a little cinnamon as extra spice. Great tasting! I'll be making this again!
Very easy to prepare I added a little more Cardamon than it called for and I topped mine with some crushed Pistachios that I added a very small amount of brown sugar to when I crushed them. It was a big hit will definately make this again Thank you for the recipie
instead of cardamom, i used half teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, and it was so good that it tasted like pumpkin pie. infact, on a creative day, i might even use this recipe in a pie crust..it was a hit!
I had some leftover chickpea flour from making Nan Khatai and decided to try this...I'm not familiar with this type of Halwa, so it was a new experience! I substituted butter (not quite sure how much I used) because I didn't have ghee. I may have needed more...the flour mixture was very lumpy so I added a bit of oil. Since I don't know what this is supposed to be like, I'm not sure if it turned out...what I do know is that the cardamom flavour was wonderful, and I really enjoyed this sweet treat!
This is great. I followed the recipe as written and it was easy to make. Didn't bother to cut it up in diamonds just put the whole thing in a bowl and decorated it with almonds and pistachios roughly chopped up in a coffee grinder. Got many compliments.
I have made this recipe several times, and it always comes out great! It is easy and if you can't find Glee (or sometimes it's too expensive) I use butter instead, and it comes out just as good. Anyway thank you for sharing.
Followed directions as is - minus the cardamom as I did not have any on hand. It didn't take more than 5 minutes after adding the milk. Came together perfect. Thanks for an amazing recipe! :)
Perfect proportions, tastes just like my grandmothers. Important to cook the ghee-flour mixture until it is fragrant and just browned. I used just slightly less sugar, but I think what the recipe calls for is actually perfect. Delicious!
So delicious! Thanks for posting this recipe!