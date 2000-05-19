Tennessee Rubdown

4.3
31 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A rub for all meats, but we use mainly ribs in Tennessee. Brown sugar, ground peppers and spices are blended to bring out the full flavor of whatever you decide to toss on the grill!

Recipe by Jack Harris

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar, ground black pepper, paprika, chile powder, ground white pepper, crushed red pepper, salt and garlic powder. Rub meat vigorously and wrap in foil. Refrigerate at least 8 hours, or overnight, before grilling with barbeque sauce.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 1.5g; sodium 2642.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022