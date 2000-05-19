Tennessee Rubdown
A rub for all meats, but we use mainly ribs in Tennessee. Brown sugar, ground peppers and spices are blended to bring out the full flavor of whatever you decide to toss on the grill!
This rub was fantastic...I used it on skinless thighs..Only thing different I did was after marinating all nite, I poured some olive oil on top and worked it into the rub...refrigerated again till that evening...The meat was so moist and tender with a great flavor...cant wait to try on my ribs...
I've used this rib rub many times while grilling or baking ribs and they always turn out great. I bought my first smoker this weekend and used this rub on a rack of spareribs, the rub combined with the smoke flavor made some of the best ribs I've ever had! I highly recommend this rub!
This was a great rub, we used it on pork chops. I left out the white pepper, and I'm glad I did, otherwise it would have gotten too spicy. This rub will become a staple in our house.
This is a great rub that went well on ribs as well as chicken. Thanks!
Perfect just as submitted! My family doesn't find it too spicy at all--the flavor it gives meat is perfect. Makes the BEST ribs. A summer staple at our house!
I decided to make Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Shrimp at the last second for a party and I didn't have barbeque seasoning, let alone knowing what went in it. This appetizer turned out to be the crowd favorite hugely due to this recipe!
I used this when I was making Andy's Pull Pork and any pork ribs. Very good, really brings out the flavor of the pork when smoking. The heat is subtle so don't let that scare you.
Really, really good! Tried it on spareribs, and they came out just like the best Tennessee BBQ! Needs no "tweaking", perfect as submitted. Thanks for this one, it's a keeper!
Really good. Kinda bitter and not sweet enough for me, but still really good. It's spicy so keep that in mind if you're feeding children.
I make this rub every time I smoke pork. Puts a great bark on the outside. Also excellent on steak if you like a Montreal flavor.
I had to give this rub its props....after all, it got rave reviews from my family. I rubbed it on some babyback ribs and baked them in the oven for 2 hours. My brother said they were better than restaurant ribs!!!
The spices in this rub provide depth of flavor and a little heat for kick. I used this on thick-cut bone-in pork loin chops. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
This is a great recipe! I can see where some people might find it too spicy if they can't take much spice, but I thought it was perfect as is. I used it on spiral ham for breakfast, frying it on the stove top with some olive oil, and even though I don't do ham often, I will start having it more now!
Excellent!
Wonderful rub recipe. I've used it on pork & beef steaks and boneless country ribs. My husband always asks me if the meat I'm grilling is going to get "The Rub". He's pretty snoopy about his seasonings and meat. So when he asks for something like this.....it's a winner at our house!!
This rub was a total triumph! I rubbed it on some pork ribs and all the adults loved it. This recipe only got 4 stars because even though I decreased the crushed red pepper for the kids, the meat was still too spicy for them. Will have to cut it back even more next time.
Wow! A ton of flavor, but way too spicy for me. It must be due to the fact that I live in Wisconsin, or something.... I used it on chicken legs, and cooked them in a roaster, since my grill was waiting on new parts. Was that what I did wrong? I feel bad, because everyone else was ranting and raving over this recipe. Liz K
Cut this recipe in half and omitted the white pepper since I had none. I used this on a 3-4lb beef rump roast that I let marinate overnight in the fridge in this rub. Yesterday morning I put it in the crockpot for 8-9 hours on low and then shredded for sandwiches. I used Smokin' Jack's BBQ Sauce from this site to top these amazing sandwiches. Excellent!!!
Yummy! Halved the recipe, mixed with some olive oil and rubbed it over/under the skin and in the cavity of a roasting chicken. SO GOOD! Baked in a roaster in my oven for two hours and basted with Famous Amos's BBQ once five minutes before it was done. Chicken stayed moist and it was so full of flavor. Can't wait to try it on ribs!
I loved this recipe. I used it on Pork Tenderloin and grilled it on the BBQ for about an hour, turning every 10-15 minutes. I put less pepper in and it still had quite a bit of kick to it! I made it for my in-laws and they loved it too! I had some left over, so I will try it on chicken next. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent! We use this on our ribs and have used it on pork roasts and shoulders. It makes a lot so we are careful to not contaminate the rub and store it in an airtight container or a ziploc with as much air removed.
This did OK for my Tennessee state project but was one of the only one licking my lips for more
Too much black and white pepper. Overpowered the meat. If I do it again I'll be modifying the recipe.
More brown sugar, less black pepper.
Instead of crushed red pepper I used cayenne and added ground corriander and cumin. Left out the salt and ground pepper in the spices and just added it directly to the meat. I've used this recipe in backyard competitions.
