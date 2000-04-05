North Carolina Barbeque Sauce

2.8
11 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

Two types of barbeque sauce are blended into a rich mixture that's great on any kind of meat. Make it up to a week in advance -- it tastes better the longer it sits.

Recipe by Joy Manning

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
0.75 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, mix honey barbeque sauce, barbeque sauce, butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and water as needed. Cook 10 minutes, or until butter is melted.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 58.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 1715mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022