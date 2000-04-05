North Carolina Barbeque Sauce
Two types of barbeque sauce are blended into a rich mixture that's great on any kind of meat. Make it up to a week in advance -- it tastes better the longer it sits.
Excellent! We only made this up overnight but it was wonderful! Thanks so much. Next time I am going to tinker with it a bit.Read More
There is nothing NC about this sauce.Read More
This is good, but the name is misleading. It's more of a TX or KC type sauce than traditional NC barbecue.
Excellent in/on roast pork. I cut the crushed red pepper in half since my wife and kids aren't big on spice. I like to brown pork loin then slow cook it in a crock pot with about 1-2 cups of this. Once shredded it is ready for the rest of the gang, and I can add a little more sauce at the table to get it where I want it.
This is o.k. It's like what you would find more in Western NC. We use a tomato based sauce.
Not sure is this is North Carolina style but it is good. The only change I would make next time is to add some crushed chili flakes for some heat. Rule of thumb. Use BBQ sauces you are familiar with and like if you want great results. My go to is Gates which is Kansas City style.
