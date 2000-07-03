Marinade for Steak II

Simple ingredients like molasses, ketchup and ginger come together to create a delicious marinade for steak. It's also great on pork and chicken.

Recipe by Heather

prep:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1.5 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix molasses, ketchup, ground ginger, thyme, black pepper, distilled white vinegar, hot pepper sauce and garlic powder. Place desired meat in mixture. Marinate in the refrigerator 3 hours or longer before grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 238.4mg. Full Nutrition
