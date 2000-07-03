Marinade for Steak II
Simple ingredients like molasses, ketchup and ginger come together to create a delicious marinade for steak. It's also great on pork and chicken.
I had some inexpensive cuts of steak to BBQ so we used this recipe, tenderized them, and let marinate over night. Cooked them the next evening. The steaks came out tender and delicious! With this marinade you do not need any added BBQ sauce. We will use this one often since I always have these few ingredients on hand. Only thing I changed is I added fresh ginger and garlic.Read More
Don't, just don't.Read More
I thought this was just all right. It's the only marinade recipe I could find that I had all the ingredients for. I'm not too keen on molasses, and I found the molasses flavour to be very strong, the powdered ginger measurement could also be reduced. Molasses is also a little tricky when grilling because it burns very quickly. Not sure if I'll use this one again.
Quite tasty! I let the steaks marinate for more than 24 hours and used the leftover sauce to baste while they were on the grill. It gives the meat a tangy taste without it being overpowering. I also used the fresh garlic. Give it a try, you'll like it.
Okay, but nothing special. Burns easily, especially with a thick steak.
This was wonderful!! My husband and I had company over for a BBQ. They loved it too, I had to write the recipe down so they could take it home!
awesome recipe,,, i've been looking for a marinade made with molasses for a while. Tried it on beef Kabobs found it outstanding. For the faint of heart you may try backing off on the pepper just a bit
This marinade was OK, nothing I can say either good or bad, just OK.
It was pretty good. I cut the pepper in half and used a few dashes of Cayenne because I had no hot sauce. I used it on sirloin kebabs. The sweetness would have suited pork just as well.
1 out of 4 people in my house of steak lovers liked this.
This was good, but nothing exceptional. I only had about 1/8 c of molasses left, so I used honey for the rest of the 1/2 cup. As a result, the molasses flavor wasn't overwhelmeing as one reviewer noted, but I was hoping for a little more flavor from it so next time I will try using a 1/4 c of each. I also used powdered garlic and ginger because I was feeling lazy, and I agree with the other reviewer who said *fresh* ginger and garlic are the way to go -- better flavor. I give it 4 stars because I think it has potential so I'll try it again with some tweaks.
WOW. I used this on some arm steaks that my wife got on sale. I was a little worried about how tough the steak might be, but it turned out great, and the marinade was a BIG hit. Only problem was I put in a little TOO much hot sauce -- now I know better!!
I changed this a bit. I did only add half the molasses and added some additional garlic, onion powder, and some hickory liquid smoke. When I mixed this up I decided it really looked like a bbq sauce so I didn't marinate my steaks. Instead I brushed it on my steaks during the tail end of cooking them on the grill. It is a really tasty sauce and the ginger gives it a nice bite. I will use this one again we really liked it.
This recipe would be better described as 'Barbecue sauce' instead of 'Marinade' due to the consistency of the ingrediants after they were mixed. It smells really good, I added a little liquid smoke just to finish off the recipe. Cheers!
My family and I really enjoyed this marinade.
