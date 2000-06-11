Green Chile Puff
Almost like a souffle--light, tasty and wonderful for brunches.
This turned out great! I did not add the butter and used nonfat cottage cheese to reduce the calories so it wasn't as rich as it probably should have done. But, it was still tasty and the leftovers are great wrapped up in a tortilla as a breakfast burrito!Read More
We couldn't realy taste the egg and cheese part because the garlic was so overwhelming! My husband said he will be tasting the garlic all day. The garlic smell was way too strong when it was cooking. Tone it down a little???! I'm not quite sure why there would be garlic in an egg dish anyway.Read More
I actually didn't have any green chiles on hand so I substituted it with some spicy salsa (drained). Give it a try! It was yummy!
My go to recipe for a breakfast/brunch dish. It also freezes and heats up in the microwave perfectly. Great if baked in muffin tim and makes it the right size to fit an english muffin. Delicious.
Absolutely love it!!!!
Normally I love garlic, but it came off a bit strong in this dish. My husband asked me if this was made with cornmeal, he thought it tasted a bit cornbread*y. But, it was good, we both liked it. We put a bit of habanero hot-sauce on top.
Used 8oz of cheese instead of a pound
