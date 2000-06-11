Green Chile Puff

Almost like a souffle--light, tasty and wonderful for brunches.

Recipe by OKIE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 7x11 inch casserole dish.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder and garlic powder. In a separate bowl, beat eggs well. Gradually stir in flour mixture. Blend in cheeses, green onions, chilies and butter. Pour batter into prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until firm and a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean, about 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 288.7mg; sodium 950.4mg. Full Nutrition
