Creamy Tater Tot Casserole

This tater tot casserole recipe is quick, easy, and delicious!

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine tater tots, sour cream, condensed soup, Cheddar cheese, onion, butter, seasoning salt, and garlic powder; mix well. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine cereal and melted butter; spread over casserole. Sprinkle the top with Parmesan cheese and paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until browned. (Note: It's a good idea to put a cookie sheet under the casserole dish, in case it bubbles over while cooking.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
707 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 56.3g; cholesterol 119.1mg; sodium 1267.3mg. Full Nutrition
