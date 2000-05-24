Creamy Tater Tot Casserole
This tater tot casserole recipe is quick, easy, and delicious!
This recipe is delicious, but a little warning: It is extremely GREASY. I recommend cutting down on the butter by about half. Also, I have made it both with and without the cornflakes on top, and my family likes it better without. Leaving out the flakes will eliminate even more of the unwanted butter. Another thing I like to do with this recipe is to grease the casserole dish, put the tater tots on the bottom and top it with the rest of the ingredients, reserving some of the cheddar chz for the very top.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. I wasn't sure what I was thinking putting 1/2 cup Butter into one dish. Save the butter for the top only, 1/2 the amount of it. The top, I will say, is absolutely devine. Needs some meat as well: I think chopped uncured Cherrywood Bacon!Read More
This casserole is so much tastier than the traditional tater tot casserole! I added a pound of cooked hamburger, but otherwise followed the recipe. Definitely a great "cold-day" dinner!
This was really good. However, I made a few changes. I didn't use any butter at all, I used Mozzerella cheese instead of cheddar because it's all I had, and Durkee onions on top because I didn't have any Cornflakes. It was still delicious and didn't miss the butter at all.
Great recipe. I'll definetely use for dinner guests -- makes a lot and is easy to do ahead. But, there was absolutely no need for 1/2 cup butter in the recipe AND on top of the recipe! In fact, it was way too rich with the butter. Next time I won't put any in and about 1/2 on top. But there will definetely be a next time!
This was absolutely delicious. I completely omitted the butter and used cream of mushroom soap instead of chicken b/c of my own personal preference. I've always loved tater tot cass., but my husband wasn't a huge fan. He loves this version though!!
This recipe was yummy! My kids really enjoyed it, and so did I and my husband. I made a few changes though. I didn't have cornflakes so I used regular saltine crackers and poured the melted butter over them. Also, I used frozen tator tots (for lack of time to thaw them), and I cooked it for about 1 hr. 15 minutes. I covered it with foil for the entire time except about 15-20 minutes. When I uncovered, I watched until the cracker were nicely browned them removed it from the oven. The sour cream makes it very rich, so you could probably adjust the amount to your liking. This would be very good if you added chopped ham, or for breakfast added crumbled sausage. Yummy!
I made this for dinner tonight because I had a few extra children for dinner. It was Wonderful!! I added a layer of hamburger on the bottom, and ate it as a dinner!!
To lower the calorie content, I used LIGHT sour cream, doubled the tater tots and doubled the soup.
Tasty, easy, and quick. However, found it a little boring; it just needed something....maybe something spicy? Green chiles, jalapenos? Maybe some greens? Peas, green beans? Overall, great idea. Liked the added crunch from the cornflakes (watch out, they'll burn, so cover with foil about half way thru baking). Used cream of mushroom soup since I had it on hand and left off the parmesan cheese. Didn't thaw the tots and still cooked thru. A little experimenting, this could easily be a favorite. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I made this recipe for Easter Sunday dinner, and it was very well received. I used fat free sour cream, and 97% fat free soup to save a little on the fat and calories. The taste was great. I also assembled all the ingredients with the exception of the corn flake topping the night before and refrigerated it. It save a lot of time and still came out great.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!!!! I wanted this to be a dinner entree so i did the following. 1 lb ground beef browned, then I added in 1 cup of frozen chopped onion and 1 cup of frozen mixed veggies to the pan of beef. Seasoned this with herbs de province and then placed it in the bottom of the casserole dish. Instead of using 1)10.5 oz can of soup I used a large Family size can of Campbells Cream of mushroom and reduced the amount of sour cream i used. Topped the beef with the tater tot mixture and then sprinkled additional cheddar cheese and parm on top. Then I topped this with these new cracker crisps that Lays has come out with. They are their new Air Cracker crips in the cheddar flavor. melted the butter, combined the crackers with and topped the casserole. It was really good and even 10 times better 2 days later when we ate the left overs. DEFINATELY A KEEPER!! THANK YOU!!
We really liked this recipe, but before I go any further, bypass this recipe if you are on a sodium restricted diet. With all the sodium in the soup, cheese, sour cream, and even the tater tots, this is most certainly sodium overload, even without the seasoned salt. Having said that, I have made this recipe three different ways. One just as it is, one adding a pound of browned and drained ground beef, and one with the ground beef and green pepper. All three are good.
I'm not a huge potato fan in general, but my family is, and enjoyed it.
Very tasty. I opted not to use cream of chicken and used cream of celery instead and didn't add the corn flake topping and it was very good. Thanks :)
YUMMY! This is comfort food at it's finest. Men and children alike enjoyed this dish. I have made it three times since the Christmas holidays and have given out the recipe at least eight times. Bravo!! Melissa, Charlotte, NC
I really liked this recipe. I made a couple little changes. Instead of using cream of chicken soup I used cream of onion and omitted the chopped onions. Therefore making the dish vegetarian. I also used 1 cup bread crumbs instead of the corn flakes. The dish was a big hit at Thanksgiving and I'm using it again for Christmas.
Bea, I tried this recipe for a bring along dish, and I was asked several times for the recipe. It is one of those old fashioned comfort foods that people still love. I was out of cornflakes cereal, so I used buttered crackers, which I crushed, and sprinled a few fried onions on as well before drizzling the melted butter on. I also sauteed the butter and onion together before adding the other ingredients into the bowl(I love that particlular taste), so maybe that added to it as well. It is now one of my favorites-thanks again!
My husband and I liked this, even my 15 month old son enjoyed this, & anything my son will eat more than a bite of is a winner in my book. I did add some diced ham to mine, used reduced fat cream of chicken, light sour cream and I left the corn flake topping off, we aren't fans of crumb toppings on potato dishes most of the time. I also reduced the butter down to 2 tablespoons total... the three of us alone could eat that whole dish in one sitting so I just couldn't justify using the full amount. It still tasted good with less butter and it wasn't greasy either. I wasn't sure about using cream of chicken vs cream of mushroom soup but it turned out very good & id make it this way again if we were out of cream of mushroom soup and were craving some tater tot casserole.
This is a wonderful dish! Here are a few tips to save a lot of calories and not alter the flavor: 1.) Don't use any butter. It's just not necessary. I do spray a little PAM over the corn flakes so they brown. 2.) Don't bother with the parmesan. This dish has plenty of flavor without it. 3.) Add uncooked diced chicken breast. It cooks perfectly in the time called for in the recipe and makes this side dish into a main dish! Some similar recipes call for breakfast sausage or ground meat and I was afraid that would change up the dish too much so I experimented with chicken and you hardly know it's there! I cook a lot and this is one of my all time favorites.
Probably fattening but it's great comfort food. My children loved it. Let's face it, I've had the recipe in my file for almost 10 years! I guess that makes it a keeper.
Yummy ! First time having Tater tot casserole. To make it a full meal I added well seasoned cooked ground beef, cream of mushroom & chicken soup, and a couple of tlbs of jarred jalepeno's diced which gave it a nice kick. I left out the butter and corn flakes and added the cheese 20 mins before the hour was up and cooked uncovered.. Everyone loved it. Thanks 4 this great recipe. Its a keeper. Jan
My family absolutely loves this casserole and I will fix it time after time!
Good recipe. I skipped the butter (it doesn't need all that extra fat). I didn't have any sour cream unfortunately although I know that would have been awesome. I used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes because I just like bread crumbs better and I reserved some of the cheese for the top. I also used cream of celery soup instead of chicken because that's what I had. I was also lazy and used onion powder instead of real onion only because I was making this for myself only. I still used one can of soup and enough tater tots for me only. Makes it a little more creamy. If I were making this recipe for 8 I'd probably use 2 or 3 cans of soup. I can see it being a little dry. Just a tip, microwave your tater tots for a few minutes to thaw them before putting them in the oven. It helps lower the cooking time. I also found I could cook this at 375 instead of 350 without a problem (at least in my oven).
My family and I enjoyed this very much. After reading the other reviews, I did tweek it. I used a butter flavored non-stick spray in the pan and cut out the butter in the mix. I also placed the thawed tots in the pan and poured the mixture over them. I used creamy chicken & mushroom soup(that's what I had). 8 oz. of sour cream and 8oz of green onion dip. I also sprinkled 1/2 pack of dry ranch into the mix. Instead of corn flakes, I crumbled sour cream & onion potato chips and used about 4Tb. of butter. While the changes didn't do much for the fat, salt, or calories, it was not bland at all. We really liked it and I will definately make it again.
Omitted the butter and topping altogether. Other than that was delicious!
I doubled this recipe and baked it for 1 1/2 hours. I used a disposable large pan(retangular turkey size). I omitted the butter that was supposed to be used in the dish itself and only used the butter for toasting the cornflakes. It turned out absolutely delicious!!! I decided to make this dish as a "filler" in case I hadn't ordered enough food from the caterer. Everyone loved it and there were not leftovers! I had 4 guests ask for the recipe and one wouldn't leave until they had the recipe with them. This is definetly a keeper!!
I used lower sodium of everything, used 2 tea. butter. My company lovded it, so I gave the left overs to them, very good. But wish there was a healther version.
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmm.....YUMMY! A definite keeper!
I usually make hashbrown casserole and decided to try this for a little change. It was good. I cooked it as a side dish with hamburgers and everyone loved it. I did cut butter amount in half like others suggested. Thank you!
very good casserole. but my lord it sure makes alot, i did not use the cornflakes for a topping it barely fit my 9x13 inch baking pan as it was,, i made turkey burgers along with it, it needed a protien the casserole along just wasnt going to cut it. i will how ever cut this recipe in half next time. thanks for the recipe
Super easy & Very good, I added some ground beef and I forgot to buy butter so I left that out completely. It was rich and yummy, my son who is super picky ate it! I also added some sour cream and onion potatoe chips to it.
WOW! This is one of the most savory dishes I have ever had! Unbelievable. I mean, what could really be bad about fried potatoes and cheddar. I followed one of the other reviewer's suggestion and cut the butter down. I didn't add any to the potato mixture but dotted the top of the casserole with 1/4 cup before cooking. I also used a condensed mushroom soup (not cream of mushroom) and cut out the corn flakes to make this acceptable for Passover. Oh and I also left out the parmesean because it didn't seem like it would taste good with the other flavors. Amazing!! Thanks so much!
This was pretty good, but a bit too rich for us. I think we just aren't tater tot casserole people, but I thought I would give it a try since everyone seems to love them ;-) It wasn't bad - if you like tater tot casserole, give this a try!
Very good and easy. A new family favorite. Only changes made, based on other reviews: reduced softened butter to 1/4 cup, reduced sour cream to 8 oz and replaced excess w/8 oz cream of mushroom soup.
Yum! So good! I added 1/2 a block of cream cheese that I had. Made it even that much better! I also changed from cornflakes to Ritz cracker crumbs and no Parmesan cheese. Never a real fan of Corn Flake toppings.
didnt add anybutter and left out corn flakes. Have made with both cream of chicken and cream of mush and think I like cream of mush better but either way goes. Great!
I loved this recipe. It is way better and more of a complete meal if you add veggies on the bottom (corn, broccoli, peas/carrots etc). I didn't use any butter at all and it was great! Regular sour cream and soup-no butter needed.
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We both loved it!!!
A little less butter would make this a lot less runny. I didn't like it oozing out, however the flavor was excellent!
People specifically asked if there were leftovers of this they could take home from the dinner.
I fried the onions with a pound of hamburger. It definitely needed the hamburger. Also, it needed mushroom soup, which I used. Not the chicken. The flavor was delicious; however, next time I will use half as much corn flakes and finely chop them. They were just too much. But otherwise, it was delicious.
WOW....Awesome really enjoyed this tot dish. I used Ritz crackers instead of cornflakes because it was all I had. Delish!!!!
Usually I don't like eating stuff that I make but this was the exception. I was pleasantly surprised! It looks good and tastes better. Two thumbs up!
This was sooo yummy!! My husband even loved it (which rarely happens)! I cut the butter in half. And used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes b/c I didnt have any. Also used about 1 Tbsp of minced onion, maybe could have increased it. My tater tots were frozed and still cooked fine in 1 hour, then I let it sit with foil on top for about 15 min til our turkey burgers were done. Made for a yummy side dish!!
This was awesome!! I did change a few things. I cut the sour cream back to 8 oz. and used 2 cans of cream of chicken instead of 1. I also added 1 cup milk and 1 lb. browned/drained ground beef w/ the tater tots. I then mixed all the liquid/spice ingredients and poured it over the tater tot/meat mixture. I then topped that w/ the cornflake mixture and baked as directed. My boyfriend loved this! I will definitley be adding this to my regular rotation! Thanks Bea :)
Everyone loves this dish when I make it. I too cut way back on the butter, I only put about 2 T. of butter in the mixture and didn't put any on top. Also I used a mixture of the butter garlic crackers and fried onions for the topping. I also used the healthy request cream of mushroom soup and used light sour cream and no one knew it was a lighter version.
I love this dinner, so easy to throw together and easy to alter.
This is so good and easy to serve with a ham and some salads for a buffet dinner or as a potluck dish!
after taking it once to my daughters house, she has informed me never to come over again with out it....... thanks jan
I just loved this recipe. My only changes were to leave out the butter in the mix (I did use it with the cornflakes)and to leave out the Parmesan cheese (only because I totally forgot it!) It was the perfect comfort food for a freezing, snowy day. I enjoyed the crunch the cornflakes provided on the top. Excellent and Easy.
This recipe is delicious!! It reminds me of Thanksgiving Day at my grandmother's house. I will be cooking it this year for Thanksgiving for her as well as the rest of the family to enjoy.
Instead of corn flakes and butter on top, we like durkee French fried onions, good flavor. I do this with the hash brown casserole too.
Yummy!!! Very tasty.....first of all I love tater tots....grew up on them as a kid....this was a great casserole. I made a few adjustments....I used low fat cream of mushroom soup(instead of the cream o'chicken), fat free sour cream....omitted the softened butter completely...and used leftover cornbread crumbled with about 6 tabelspoons of melted butter for the topping(since I didn't have cornflakes). This was very good...hardly missed all the fat that I cut out. Will make again real soon!
Id have to say this was an ok recipe. Although i did add a can of cream of mushroom. Seems like it would be really dry without it. I didnt use as much sour cream, and i totally omitted the butter. I mushed apart about 20 tots onto the top of the casserole with some ritz crackers and 1/4 of the grated cheese. The kids seemed to really like it. Hash browns would probably work even better.
I love this recipe. I always substitute cream of mushroom for the cream of chicken. I make to recipe and always enjoy it.
This recipe was great. I tweaked it just a bit and came out great. I did not thaw the tater tots. I put them in a 9X13 casserole and then poured the mixture over the tater tots. Instead of corn flakes, I used fench fried onions. YUMMY Also instead of cream of chicken, I used cream of mushroom. I took this to recipe club and not one bite left! Thanks for sharing.
This is an easy, delicious recipe. Like others, I omit the butter (the cornflakes still crisp without it). I also sometimes make it more of a rounded meal by adding ham or ground beef and veggies like peas and green beans to the mixture.
This was good. The next time I make it I will try using onion flavored tater tots for some extra flavor. We thought it could use a little more salt. Over all we liked it.
Very good. Will make this again. Made no changes.
I fixed this the other night with a few modifications: <br>* When mixing all the ingredients, instead of using 1/2 c. butter, I cut it down to 2 TBSP. <br>* I omitted the Parm. cheese and paprika. <br>* I used mild cheddar. <br>* I didn't thaw the tater tots. <br>* I added cooked ground beef with onion to the mix. <br>* I added basil & meat tenderizer (with the meat). <p>Overall, this is very similar to the popular hash brown potato salad. This didn't seem very dinner-y to me, more for a potluck. Because it's a little sloppy, my son wouldn't touch it. It might sit heavy on your stomach with the dairy content -sour cream, cheese, butter - so make sure you're not watching your calories with this one. Because my tater tots were frozen, it took a little while longer to cook and I spread foil underneath my pan to catch any bubbling over (which didn't happen with me). And a tip, unless you're using a glass baking dish, spray Pam, or you might be scrubbing.
I didn't think there was necessarily something wrong with the recipe... I just don't like the way it tastes, as did everyone else. I still have 90% of it and will have to throw it away.
I made this for the Forth of July. Everyone loved it, but the kids. My husband asked me to make it again, and my mother in law asked for the recipe. That was a first. This was GREAT, but I will use less butter next time.
This recipe was great. I used half the butter the recipe suggested and it was wonderful.
My husband and I both found this recipe to be a little bland. I sat there trying to think what I could do to make it better the whole time we were eating it. We both ended up dumping salsa all over it. I also felt that it took longer than 15 minutes to prepare with cutting up the onions and grating the cheese and everything else. I didn’t have any problem with mine being too runny though as some others did (I used margarine). Mine seemed to be fine in that manner. I decided that rather than try to fix it I would just scrap the recipe. There are so many other great recipes on this website I don’t want to settle for something that neither my husband nor I were in love with.
I added 1 Pound Zesty Pork sausage, and some fresh garlic rather than powder, and I omitted 1/2 Cup Softened butter. I also used a box of white cheddar cheeze-its rather than corn flakes. It smelled fantastic, and tasted alright. I think there's too much sour cream, that's coming from a sour cream addict! NEXT TIME I make this, I will do the same changes I noted above, but halve the sour cream and add in another can of soup-- cream of chicken & Mushroom or something like that.
This recipe is a great side dish, I left out the butter except for a tablespoon to mix with the flakes, it was fine. One thing that bothers me is the nutrition police, all things in moderation is our motto. If you don't like it move on, no need to make the poster feel bad and youself look snarky.
This recipe is not for the "weight conscious" I did cut some of the butter and the cheese and it still tasted great!
Very Tastey. I cut the amount of butter used in half, and it turned out really good. I also used the onion tater tots, and omitted the chopped onion to make it easier. Overall Good. My co-workers loved it at a pot luck!!!
Soo good! This is a great recipe. I had been holding onto the recipes for a few months and finally made it last night. I did make a few substitutions: Instead of tater tots I used 2 lbs. bag of frozen hash browns(the loose, small cubes)and I added 1 c. of Hormel Bacon Bits. Also, the next time I make it, I will add cubed ham and use Panko flakes mixed with the butter for the topping instead of the corn flakes. I really like the corn flake topping but other family members didn't share the same opinion.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I reduced the butter as others suggested, and it turned out really well.
Made this for my son's 17th birthday party exactly as written. Then I made it again and again and again! Great for large gatherings, keeps better than French fries and other potatoes on a buffet and everyone loved it. Some preferred it to be spicier and grabbed my cajun seasoning to top it and others preferred sriracha. It's easy to "top" with bacon, extra cheese or chives and feeds a crowd. I'm asked for it at every gathering now! THnk you!
Sooo good. My family of 4 finished it with no leftovers! I added extra cheese but otherwise great
I made this wonderfull recipe for a party I had at my home. Everyone loved it! I did make two changes. The picture didn't look very good with the corn flakes. Instead, I used grated crakers in butter and sprinkled that over the top. I also didn't use the paprika.
My family LOVED this recipe!!
My kids loved it!
Yum! I sauteed the onions in 2T of butter first, rather than add butter to the mixture. And I also used 1 cup Panko with 4T butter for the topping rather than the cornflakes. Great recipe!
With some tweaking this would be great. bake the tater tots and get them nice and crispy. all the butter, sour cream, and soup really make it a mushy mess oterwise. i added a pound of ground beef and cooked the cup of onion in a little bit of butter before adding it to everything in step two. CALORIES CALORIES CALORIES!iI'm sure there is a way to cut the fat, i just havent figured it out yet. But my boyfriend almost passed out he was so overjoyed w/ the end result!
this recipe was vwey tasty and fulfilling, but I altered it a bit. /I omitted the butter and added ground beef. I also used cream of celery soup insred od cream of chicken. I think next time I may use pork sausage and make it for brunch
very tasty!! Everyone loves this recipe!!
Sorry, but this was overpoweringly rich for us.
Been eating this for years....and we love it....although we do not add the cornflakes.
I thought this was very tasty. I used half the amount of butter, both in the mix and on top, and it was perfect.
This tastes great! I made a few minor modifications. I sautéed the onion along with fresh garlic in the 1/2 cup of butter rather than putting in the onion raw. I also added cooked bacon to the mixture (since this is going to a pot luck party). I love how buttery and crispy the corn flakes are on top! Yum!
I've made this a lot. It's not bad for a quick dish.
I think this is delicous. I added one can cream of Chicken and one can cream of celery and only 1/2 the sour cream. I also used no butter at all and frech fried onions on top instead of buttery cereal. yummy!
Made this for a church pot luck , not one bit left. It was excellent, will make again.
VERY QUICK AND EASY,AND MOST OF ALL VERY TASTY!!!
Made the recipe as-is and we liked it just fine. Wouldn't have it often as it's soooo not good for you. But it tastes good and that's what matters.
Made this for my family, to try ahead before taking it to a potluck. We love the usual hashbrown potato casserole recipes, but this was a little too salty and rich for our tastes, I'm sure because the tater tots are already pre-seasoned. I would probably hold off on the seasoned salt if I were to try it again.
Great recipe although I took others advice and did not put any butter in nor did I top with corn flakes, the tots are crispy enough. Put a layer of tots, then the mixture and added frozen mixed veggies (this recipe is similar to a Minnesota family favorite that calls for ground beef and steak seasoning) But great taste, this version without butter and the topping is very light and not to rich.
Yummo! I have never had anything like this before. I eliminated all the butter, sauted the onion and mixed it with the cheese, sour cream & soup (I used cream of celery). I spread the soup mixture on a casserole dish then topped with the potatoes and didn't put the cornflake topping on. The potato went nice & golden brown on top & the bottom went all soft & creamy in the sauce. Can't wait to make this again.
I made this for my family tonight. I suggest not adding any additional salt as it made the dish too salty. I also did as another reviewer suggested and left off the cornflakes and used Durkee French Onions( be sure to cover half way through baking if you use these because they tend to burn if left uncovered too long)
good recipe - a nice change from regular potatoes. Not something I'd make too often as there is not one thing healthy about this!
This was delicious, but be sure and cut back on the butter like everyone is saying. Otherwise, too greasy.
I loved this recipe. I decided to use cubed hashbrown potatoes instead of tater tots. I added all the cheddar and then added about a half cup of colby jack to the potatoes. You can cut the amount of softened butter to the potato mixture in half but putting all the melted butter into the corn flakes is important, they crisp up so good !! I made all of the potatoes but there is a ton so I filled up the baking dish and freezer saved the rest of the potato mixture for a later time. The recipe as written does make a ton. Make this and you will have a great side dish, I made them with grilled soy sauce turkey tenderloin on the grill and veggies. You will love this recipe.
This is my go-to recipe for potlucks and events, but I strongly suggest leaving the butter out of the casserole entirely. (You will still need butter for the topping). And people love the corn flake topping, so I recommend using as much of that topping as you think you can stand.
I opted not to use the cereal, parmesan or paprika and it turned out just fine. This is one of those recipes you cannot live without. It proves to be the perfect last minute easy recipe that we all need once in a while. It's delicious and easy and is the perfect heart warming meal! 5 stars for sure.
This is very good but VERY salty. Next time, I will use a can of low-salt cr. of chicken soup and cut the seasoning salt down to 1/4 tsp. I added 1 lb. of cooked hamburger meat to the bottom and, per others' recommendations, cut out the butter in the mixture and only melted 1/4 cup butter to add to the cornflakes. I didn't have time to thaw the tater tots, which I would recommend, it was a little hard to mix the ingredients. Next time, I will cut the recipe in half for my family of 4.
