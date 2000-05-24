Creamy Tater Tot Casserole

Good recipe. I skipped the butter (it doesn't need all that extra fat). I didn't have any sour cream unfortunately although I know that would have been awesome. I used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes because I just like bread crumbs better and I reserved some of the cheese for the top. I also used cream of celery soup instead of chicken because that's what I had. I was also lazy and used onion powder instead of real onion only because I was making this for myself only. I still used one can of soup and enough tater tots for me only. Makes it a little more creamy. If I were making this recipe for 8 I'd probably use 2 or 3 cans of soup. I can see it being a little dry. Just a tip, microwave your tater tots for a few minutes to thaw them before putting them in the oven. It helps lower the cooking time. I also found I could cook this at 375 instead of 350 without a problem (at least in my oven).