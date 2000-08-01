Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

I used 1/4 tsp less salt and added 1 tsp vanilla. Loved these pancakes. My boyfriend said that they're better than any box brand and that they had the taste of "sugar cookie dough." Goodbye Bisquick, I'm keeping this easy and great breakfast recipe! Thanks Verona!
As a chef it is interesting how many times friends will ask why something turns out tasting the way it does. I ask them if they tasted their ingredients...the answer being, no. With regards to the "saltiness" of these delicious pancakes, it is the baking powder. Go ahead, put a little in your mouth. To some, this will be VERY salty. Afterall, there is 3 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder in the recipe PLUS the teaspoon of salt. So, I recommend that for those that noted them to be to salty, leave out the teaspoon of salt. Remember, baking is chemistry, so do not mess with the baking powder as you will change the outcome of the rising properties of these pancakes. If they still seem to be too salty, try some zest of a lemon peel.
great pancakes! i don't know why more people don't make from scratch, they were so easy to make and tasted so much better! did add a bit of water as it was pretty thick, but after about 1/4 c it was perfect.
These are great and easy. A lot better than the ones from a box. I will continue to make them for sure. They were light and fluffy with a good taste.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2009
Other than forgetting to add the salt, which neither I nor hubby missed anyway, we found these delicious. These were light, fluffy, tender, thick and perfectly rounded pancakes. Quick and easy to mix up too! I've made other pancake recipes with more steps (like separating the egg yolks from the whites, beating the whites separately before folding into the batter) and didn't find these any less delicious. Also, I had really wanted to make buttermilk pancakes, but since I didn't have any I "settled" for these and didn't find the buttermilk pancakes necesssarily any better either. With quick and delicious recipes like this, there's no reason not to have fresh, homemade pancakes more often!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/12/2001
Judging by the other comments, it seems we may have done something wrong because we couldn't even bring ourselves to eat these. The aftertaste was horrible. Too much baking powder?
Positively Perfect Pancakes! These are without a doubt the best pancakes I have ever eaten. better than IHOP, Smitty's or my mom's! I followed a couple of suggestions and cut back on the salt, and used a little Vanilla extract. Also, the twice sifted flour was a great idea! I can't believe how nasty the 1 or 2 recent bad reviews are... Let's put it this way, when you get a recipe that has been saved by 60,000 people, and 3640 out of 3648 LOVE it, if yours doesn't work out, your bad review says more about your cooking than it does about the recipe.
I made this exactly as stated and found it had WAY too much baking powder in this recipe. We like the fluffy pancake recipe much better. I will not make this again. On another note, I still cannot understand WHY someone gives a recipe a 5 star rating after they have made all kinds of changes to the recipe.
The search is over. I’ve found my go to pancake recipe for old fashion pancakes. It is light and fluffy with good flavor. I made the recipe exactly as stated and wouldn’t change a thing. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/26/2005
The pancakes turned out so salty and bitter I had to throw them away.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/20/2005
I followed the recipe exactly and the batter was so thick it stuck to the ladle. I added a lot more milk and made up a whole bunch of little pancakes and not even my children would eat them. They tasted doughy and floury. I won't use this recipe again.
If you want a good "OLD FASHIONED" recipe as the title states, then do not change a thing! The recipe is perfect as is - they taste just like the pancakes my grandmother made when I was growing up. If you want to tweak the recipe, fine, but you know longer have the "old fashioned"recipe that is the purpose of this particular recipe page. Having said that, these pancakes are moist and beautiful. I love them! Thanks, Dakota Kelly!
I hate to say this, but this recipe is awful. There was such a bitter taste that I had to saturate them with syrup just to make it through one. Also, they were unbelievably heavy. I am truly surprised that this recipe has received 5 stars. This one will not be written into my permanent cook book.
Believe it or not, this was the first time I've made homemade pancakes, but when my daughter asked for pancakes for dinner as she batted her eyes, I said "of course". Then I realized I was out of my box of pancake mix. Well, I ran to my computer because I knew Allrecipes.com would have a pancake recipe for me. I am so happy I was out of my mix because these were the best pancakes I've every had. Even my daughter (who's 9) commented on how fluffy they were. I did NOT wait for the milk and egg to warm to room temp, like a lot of reviewer did. I didn't have time. The milk was so cold that when I poured the melted butter into it, the butter hardened so I had little drops of hardened butter throughout the batter. I'm so glad that happened because I was able to taste the butter with each bite. I will never buy premade pancake mix again!
As I read through the reviews, I noticed that many people were upset with the "overly baking-soda-y taste." Take note: The recipe calls for baking POWDER, not soda.. might account for many of the flavor/texture difficulties. This is a great recipe, my go-to pancake recipe. The only change I make is to reduce the salt by a bit more than half (a full teaspoon really is way too much). Other than that, these are perfect - light and fluffy, rich, and flavorful.
I don't understand why people make variations to a recipe and then give it a poor rating after they've ruined it. It is unfair to the poster. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and in my opinion the pancakes were good. The batter did have a strong taste of baking powder but after the pancakes are cooked they taste fine, the baking powder flavor is diminished. The pancakes for me were a bit too heavy which is why I deducted a star but they were very good overall (the recipe called for the batter to be mixed until smooth which is what I did, but leaving lumps in batter actually makes pancakes fluffier when cooked). My husband says "They were good baby, they weren't like ohhhh excellent, but they were good." Next time I will make variations such as using buttermilk, less baking powder, more sugar, adding vanilla, not overmixing; but I thought is was only fair to rate the recipe as it was given.
Good basic recipe with the exception of the consistency. If you follow this recipe to the letter the batter is much to thick and you'll end up with 2" thick cakes. For perfect pancakes you will need to almost double the amount of milk. Add milk until you get a nice runny mix. Trust me, I was a breakfast cook for years. Thick pancake batter makes terrible cakes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/17/2005
I think this recipe may have been copied incorrectly...I've used it twice and it is WAAAAAAAAAAY too salty!!!!!! Won't make that mistake again!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/23/2003
I doubled this recipe to make pancakes for my family this morning, and although the pancakes LOOKED nice - they tasted very bitter - probably due to all of the baking powder. I can't believe this recipe got 5 stars.
i normally don't do the rating thing, but, i must agree with the few who didn't like it. i normally read the reviews before making a dish just to see what people said. i used 3 teaspoons of baking soda and added more sugar and it was still very bitter. so i added more sugar and cinnamon. this helped a little bit. i don't know how it got a 5 as well.
These were terrible. I made the recipe as is, and I read reviews afterward of people who gave it five stars to see what I did wrong. Apparently what I did wrong was NOT completely change the recipe. If the recipe is so great, you shouldn't have to change every little thing about it.
These pancakes are awesome. Literally the best pancakes I have ever eaten. I make extra because even without syrup, they are yummy to nibble on later. This is one of those recipes where you have to follow the directions exactly. For instance, if you don't cook them on medium high heat, they don't fluff up as nicely.
I made these exactly as written and increased the recipe to 12 servings. It made exactly 12 pancakes (I used a 1/4 measure as instructed) and they were just right. Fluffy and tender. Everyone loved them! I thought the salt was a bit high when I tasted the batter, but once they were cooked and had syrup on them it was just right.
I made this as written with just adding some vanilla to the egg mixture. I mixed these as I do my other pancakes/waffles, I sifted the dry ingredients and let the eggs and milk come to room temp. When I combined the eggs and butter I emulsified them with a whisk then added the milk and vanilla. Once the dry and wet are combined I mix them lightly with a spatula (kind of folding them together) once they are somewhat combined I let them rest for a couple minutes and then give a quick mix. The key is not over mixing the batter, get it combined (with lumps) let it rest and then a quick blend, this results in a light airy pancakes that melts in your mouth. These are great!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
OH. MY. GOSH. THESE are SO good!!!! I've literally made them twice today, for breakfast and now for dinner! Instead of naming all of the alterations I'll just rewrite the recipe the way I made it... 1 1/2 c. flour, 3 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4-1/3 c. sugar, 1 1/2 c. milk, 1 egg, 3 T. Melted butter... I sifted teh flour 3 times and made them as directed, tonight I added blueberries, not to the batter but after I had poured the batter onto the pan... MY husband always says he doesn't like pancakes and LOVED these...I will NEVER buy mix again, I have finally found my recipe! THese are SO easy, you will not regret making them:)!
Excellent pancakes. I wanted a fat free version, so I substituted 3 Tbsp. apple sauce for the butter. I then added vanilla and a little honey to increase the flavor, since the butter was gone. They turned out fluffy and did not taste like they were missing a thing!
These are just what they say, old-fashioned pancakes. If prepared properly they rise very high and the texture is quite fluffy. I've made these many times and found them to be foolproof every time prepared according to the recipe as written. Especially loved by men, boys and grandchildren.
Even temperatures and air is the secret to all baking, so assuming that you are treating this as a breakfast dish, leave all ingrediants on the work-station before retiring the night before. As I have stated on other occasions, bakers and pastry chefs use fresh butter (salted butter only for shortbread) and butter melts at lower temperatures (melted doesn't mean boiled) beat eggs with fork for more air and hold a sieve about eighteen inches above a large bowl to aeroate the flour. Cookware shops sell flour sifters that were never designed by bakers. Use a hand sieve and hold it high, let the flour snow into the bowl and add flour to recipe gently AS you mix and avoid lumping.
This... was not good. I tried the first pancake and it was way too salty. Then I added more sugar and they still didn't turn out right. Every single one of them did not cook right in the middle. The middle would seem to be cooked, but it would be a bit mushy and undone-looking, even when the outside was burnt. I will not make these again.
This recipe was aweful. Family favorite - I think not. I couldn't give it zero stars. I tried making homemade pancakes for the first time in a long time couldn't find my recipe. Thought it would be ok. Too much baking powder, not enough sugar, too much salt. The list goes on. Look for a different recipe - This one is not for you -
The pancakes sounded really good but were very hard to cook. I was cooking them and the top and the bottom of all of the pancakes were practically burning but the insides were still full of uncooked batter. The pancake batter was really thick and hard to get of the spoon from the pan. They were really sour. I made them for my kids and decided to put chocolate chips in some of them and they were a lot better that way. If you are going to try these I recommend putting a lot of chocolate chips and about 1/4 cup more of milk. If you were about to try to make these, I would pass.
I was sure mine wouldn't turn out right since I'd not read far enough to make the "well" to poor in the milk, egg and butter. I even made a back up just in case. They turned out wonderful. They were fluffy and tasty, I will dinitely use this recipe plenty. Thank You Verona!
This is a very good recipe for "good old fashioned pancakes" and so incredibly close to how my Grandmother taught my Mother to make them and how my Mother, in turn, taught me. Of course, "variations on the theme" can be made/incorporated (and are oftentimes welcomed by family and friends), but my reason for posting is to add a couple of "tips" that have worked for me on more than one occasion, so here goes (hope I've helped): (a) Don't have a sifter? Can't find it right this second? Don't know what sifting means? Just let your mixed batter SIT ("breathe") for 1/2 hour or so then sir it again (preferably with a WOODEN spoon) before grilling/frying. Fluffy, fluffy, fluffy! (b) want thinner pancakes (perhaps for crepes)? Add another egg and perhaps another couple of Ts. milk. Set aside for no less than 1/2 hour (but 3/4 - 1 hour may be better, depending on your altitude) -- once again, allowing your batter to "breathe" -- before grilling/frying. Light. Thin. Delicious! (c) I always use "salted" butter when making my pancakes so I never include salt in my batter. I'll leave your choice of "shortening" up to you, but bear in mind that results may vary on account of it. Just my thouhgts.
These were my first homemade pancakes and they were great. So much better than store bought. I followed the recipe exactly except I added a little vanilla. I will keep this recipe. Only, 8 servings probably means 8 pancakes, not servings enough for 8 people.
2/17/2011Thank you Dakota for this fluffy and delicious recipe. I've been eating/making Bisquick pancakes since I was a toddler. They were always my favorite- keep your IHOP and Cracker Barrel pancakes, Bisquick is my favorite. Until now. So long Bisquick old friend, there's a new pancake in town. To make these a tad healthier for my babies, I tweaked the recipe as follows: instead of sugar, I added 1 T of honey to the wet ingredients instead of 1 1/2 c white flour, I used 1 c white and 1/2 c whole wheat pastry flour added 1 mashed, ripe banana to the wet ingredients increased the milk by an extra 1/4 c (because the banana makes the batter thicker) thank you again Dakota 9/15/2017 - remember to DECREASE BAKING POWDER to 3t
Honestly, I thought I hated pancakes until today. Growing up pancakes were made from a box mix, I'd never had them made from scratch. Since I don't like pancakes, I didn't have any mix in the house, when an overnight guest requested pancakes for breakfast, I had to find a recipe. I'm glad I chose this one. I followed the recipe exactly, but played around with the mixing method. I don't know if it would have made any difference, had I done it the way instructed, but I mixed the dry ingredients in one bowl, and whisked them together. Then I separated the egg, and beat the whites in a large bowl until frothy, then I slowly incorporated the yolk, milk, then butter, all while beating it on low. Then, I slowly added the dry ingredients. My pancakes were light and fluffy, and delicious. I'm now a pancake convert, and will be making the recipe again. I might add the vanilla suggested by other reviewers, just to see how it turns out.
Delicious, fluffy, moist, tender! I changed a couple things, only because I was craving pancakes after watching a Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode! The restaurant there used powdered sugar instead of granulated, and also added a splash of vanilla, so that's what I did. Delish! The kids and Hubby are "Hoovering" them as we speak! :)
This is a good recipe with a few adjustments. I used only 3 tsp. baking powder instead of 3 1/2 and I omitted the salt. I'm glad I did because the pancakes would of been too salty! I think I'll also double the sugar next time because it needed a little more sweetness. I also added 1 tsp. of pure vanilla extract. I double sifted the dry ingredients as suggested by another member. These pancakes cooked up nice and high! This recipe does not yield 8 servings...it made 11 pancakes...1/4 cup batter for each. I think most people would eat 3 per serving, so your lucky if you get 4 servings! Next time I'll double the amount because this is not enough for a family of 4. I'll definitely use this recipe from now on!
I did not care for this recipe. I'm FURIOUS as to having wasted all those ingredients, after following this recipe to the DOT. WAY too salty and I taste the baking powder at the end after EACH bite. Will NOT be trying again and DO NOT recommend!!!
I was very excited about making these pancakes. However, I just made them, and reluctantly, eating them right now...they're not that great. They are dry and flavorless, even with the addition of vanilla and subtraction of some of the salt, as others suggested. I think I'll stick with Krusteaz brand one-step pancake mix...they are so much better.
Fantastic recipe! I am a culinary specialist in the United States Navy, currently working in a shore facility. #We have the opportunity of making most of our products from scratch (vice on board an aircraft carrier where everything is pre-made and frozen). Breakfast is a big part of our day, so, when presented with the opportunity to make pancakes from scratch, I looked up a recipe. Luckily, this particular one came up, It sounded simple and wuick, so I decided to give it a try... Let me tell you, my shipmates THANK YOU for this recipe! My pancakes (your recipe) are now a favorite menu item. Fluffy, soft, flavorful... The people that are saying that it is too much salt, well, maybe they are not meassuring correctly. Everything in this recipe works extremely well. I have even put a twist on it: on certain days, I have to make Chocolate pancakes, so, all I do is add the same ammount of cocoa powder as there is of sugar... PHENOMENAL!!!!! but the credit truly goes to the original recipe: the sailors love them, my kids love them... Thank you again for sharing!
I always make pancakes from scratch - they're so much better and easy to put together. Over the years I've honed a couple go-to recipes, but based on the reviews I tried this one. They really are way too salty and, I believe, there's too much baking powder. That aside, they seem a bit bland and in need of "something". We much prefer pancakes made with buttermilk, a little bit of baking soda, and less baking powder.
I just made these for breakfast and they taste much better than the ones from the box. I didn't have any milk on hand, so I used a can of evaporated milk and it turned out fine. I also added a dash of vanilla. Thanks for sharing!
These pancakes were so easy to make. They are idiot-proof. Simple, fluffy and delicious! I can't understand the people who rated this poorly. Perhaos it was an error on their part, because I followed the recipe exactly, and mine came out perfect! I will definitely continue to use this recipe. **Also, how can people alter the recipe without making the original and then proceed to give it a negative review is beyond me!
HA! I have this recipe written by my grandmother who passed away at 95 in 2004. It is on the 3X5 index card, now yellowed, she wrote it on for me in 1968. It is the best, my kids and husband and whoever ate what was left cold as a snack. Only difference is 2 tbls. white sugar. I use this for waffles and have done variations, subing the milk with pumpkin, sour cream, bananas etc. Its never been a failure!! Kudos to Grams recipe.
I made these exactly as the recipe calls for. The kids (I have 4 that are old enough to eat them) and they LOVE pancakes! 2 of my children wouldn't eat them b/c they were salty!! 1 tsp of salt plus 3 1/2 tsp of baking powder is TOO much!!! I wondered as I made them but still followed exactly and I wish I had at least left out the 1 tsp salt! Maybe with out all the salt it will be better... maybe only 2 tsp baking powder too... I don't know! Anyway, we probably won't use this recipe again as written anyway... I have another recipe I use that is better.
This recipe is really good! I used whole wheat pastry flour instead but the pancakes still came out light, fluffy and yummy!This will be the recipe that I'll use whenever I crave for pancakes. A definite keeper! Thanks for sharing the recipe :)
I make these probably 4 times a week, even for dinner on occaision. This recipe is so quick and yields perfect results. I often use brown sugar and add cinnamon and nutmeg so that my todllers can have them without syrup. When made as the recipe states you get restaurant quality pancakes with very little effort. This recipe is just a few steps longer than boxed mixes and so much better, it seems foolish to ever buy pancake mix.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2002
I will never use any other pancake recipe! When I first printed this recipe out and showed it to my mother, she said she wouldn't eat it because it had butter in it, but because all of the other pancake recipes were too caloric to use, I substituted vegetable oil for the butter and added blueberries to the batter. They came out great! Fluffy with a great texture! I served them with Fat free Boysenberry Syrup and they were gone in less than 10 minutes!
Wow. I had always been a Bisquick pancake kind of guy. That's what I grew up eating and that's what I always made when the family was in the mood for pancakes. No more. This morning, a misplaced wild hair sent me here to find a "from scratch" recipe. The reviews on this one don't lie. I didn't change a thing and the pancakes are awesome. The batter is a simple mixture of things most occasional cooks will have on hand. The pancakes brown up beautifully, just like the ones at your favorite pancake house. Some folks have suggested adding more sugar. I chose not to as I like the sweetness to come from the syrup selection.
Great recipe! I ran out of boxed pancake mix and decided to make some from scratch. This recipe is great! It was a little too much salt so I would suggest only using 1/4 ts of salt. I will definately make these again!
These were great! I halved the recipe and it was more than plenty for 2 people! Great flavor!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2001
This will be a family favorite in our house, too! They were delicious, just what I was looking for; a flavorful, old-fashioned pancake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2003
The first time I made this recipe it was bland and salty. The next time I used 1/4 tsp of salt, buttermilk instead of milk and 1 tsp of baking soda. I didn't melt the butter. I creamed it first and then added the ingredients. We enjoyed it that way because the batter had chunks of butter that melted into the pancakes and tasted great.
Here's a new trick. Sub buttermilk for the milk. Cut the bake powder in 1/2, (buttermilk will make up the acid), melt the butter and mix with egg yolks, mix buttermilk with egg whites then combine the four. Makes even fluffier and better tasting cakes. better than IHOP etc. There's a scientific reason for this procedure, something about the fat in the butter combining with the egg yolk fat etc etc.... try it, a couple extra bowls but I would not do it any other way once tried. Peace to all
These look great, but taste, uh, not so much. Too salty, too much baking powder, bland flavor, and an unpleasant after-taste. I had to make something else for breakfast, since my kids wouldn't even eat these covered in syrup. I'm SHOCKED this recipe has any good reviews at all, let alone 4.5 stars overall. I'm no food snob, but it makes me concerned about what people are eating that makes these great by comparison.
I followed this recipe exactly and found that my pancakes turned out over done on the outside and liquid on the inside. The batter was incredibly thick and kept getting thicker the longer it stood. I don't know what happened, I'll probably try this again to see if it was just the weather or something.
These pancakes made my smoke alarm go off and they were only on the pan for about a second! They tasted like ! We had to put a TON of chocolate chips in them so that they were at least etible abd even after that they tasted like cardboard 1 star for filling us up....BOOOOO
Usually, I'll read the other reviews to see what is recommended to be altered, added or detracted. All I had to read on this recipe was that it was a well-loved recipe found in her Grandmother's recipe box and I figured it had to be amazing. Didn't change a thing, and the only thing I added was grade A, dark amber syrup I purchased in VT two days prior. Delicious and going into my RB as well. Thanks for sharing!
These pancakes came out light and fluffy, and much better than the mix I usually use. I followed the recipe exactly except for reducing the salt to 1/4 teaspoon, and using margarine instead of butter. Very easy, very quick, but I recommend you follow the "pancake tips" in this website - mixing dry and wet ingredients separately, not over mixing, etc. These are really fluffy thanks to the amount of baking powder, so if you like chewy pancakes, this recipe may not be for you.
SUPER EASY!!!! I have never made any kind of pancakes boxed or homemade so I was nervous trying these but my boyfriend loves pancakes so I gave it a try. Well, they came out nice a fluffy....just right. I will definitley be making them again...and again!! The only thing was they weren't quite sweet enough so I added a little extra sugar and some vanilla. ThanXx!!~
These are great! Very light and fluffy! I followed the other reviewer's advice and added some vanilla and I decided to add 1/2 a cup more milk so they would pour easily. Will definitely make these again. :Revise: I made these a second time, but for freezing purposes. I allowed each cake to cool on a cookie sheet before I placed in ziploc (with wax paper between each). Just have to take one out and pop into the toaster or microwave with a piece of damp paper towel :) Turn the Toaster up a little bit they take a little longer than the commercial frozen waffles.
