This is a very good recipe for "good old fashioned pancakes" and so incredibly close to how my Grandmother taught my Mother to make them and how my Mother, in turn, taught me. Of course, "variations on the theme" can be made/incorporated (and are oftentimes welcomed by family and friends), but my reason for posting is to add a couple of "tips" that have worked for me on more than one occasion, so here goes (hope I've helped): (a) Don't have a sifter? Can't find it right this second? Don't know what sifting means? Just let your mixed batter SIT ("breathe") for 1/2 hour or so then sir it again (preferably with a WOODEN spoon) before grilling/frying. Fluffy, fluffy, fluffy! (b) want thinner pancakes (perhaps for crepes)? Add another egg and perhaps another couple of Ts. milk. Set aside for no less than 1/2 hour (but 3/4 - 1 hour may be better, depending on your altitude) -- once again, allowing your batter to "breathe" -- before grilling/frying. Light. Thin. Delicious! (c) I always use "salted" butter when making my pancakes so I never include salt in my batter. I'll leave your choice of "shortening" up to you, but bear in mind that results may vary on account of it. Just my thouhgts.