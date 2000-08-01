Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Editor's Note:

The salt amount has been reduced based on review feedback. The original recipe called for 1 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 503.6mg. Full Nutrition
