Wild Rice Cheese Soup
The original recipe calls for italian sausage, but this cheesy soup is great with ground beef or venison.
Good and easy soup but I made a few changes. First, I used 1 lb of cubed cooked ham, I used 1 14.5oz can pre-cooked wild rice (undrained) and instead of using 1 can of cream of chicken, I used 2 can cream of potatoe. This allowed my to skip step 1 in the recipe and just mix everything in the pot and heat through, melting the cheese when warmed. Although I wil try this with the other meat recommendations, this turned out great for us!!
I thought this soup was a little too thick. Also, I followed the advice of some other reviews and only used half the Velveeta, but I thought the cheese flavor was still too strong. My husband complained because he couldn't even taste the sausage. I don't think we'll make this one again.
Wow, this is tasty, and helped me use up some food I needed to use up! I used cut up kielbasa instead of the italian sausage. I also added some fresh mushrooms to saute with the onions and kielbasa. I used all regular milk, no evaporated, since most reviewers claimed this soup to be quite thick. It is quite "chunky", too, so I added an extra can of soup and extra milk.
Delicious and easy! I made it without the cheese though, because it was so good already, and I wanted to eliminate some of the fat.
Very good soup. Does get very thick the next day, I had to add more milk to thin it out, but a wonderful taste. I used Jimmy Dean sausage.
We had this last night for dinner and it was yummy! I changed things a little bit to make it more healthy. I substituted the sausage for ground turkey, used reduced calorie soups, and 2% evaporated milk. Served it with garlic bread and it was delicious!! Can't wait to have some of the left overs today for lunch. ENJOY! Comes to about 188 per serving (minus the bread) based on the 12 serving size recipe.
I used the hambuger variation. As a soup it was ok, as leftovers I added more milk and served it over garlic cheese biscuits, that was better.
Recipe as-is was way too thick. I added some beer to thin it out and that made it a lot better and added another layer of flavor. If I make this again I will definitely decrease the amount of cheese.
Good but too cheesy - I would use 1/2 the cheese suggested.
This was a great winter soup! I used a half a pound of bacon instead of sausage and it was wonderful. I made this for my in-laws when they came in to town unexpectedly. Very easy to throw together and it tastes like you have slaved over a hot stove all day!
Dayum this was good. Made exactly as directed. My 18yo daughter couldn't get enough. If anything, I might add some cubed boiled potatoes next time. The italian sausage with the cheddar was perfect.
I didn't do this recipe as written, but this still came out really good. I just grabbed plain old smoked sausage at Wal-Mart because I didn't have time to go to the grocery store too. And I used white rice. I cooked the rice in a rice cooker just because I have one. Anyway, this still came out really good. My whole house smells like sausage. It was a little thick, though. I think I will add more milk next time. Overall, a very good recipe. I'd like to try it with the Italian sausage next time. Oh, I used colby/jack cheese because I don't like processed cheese and it was just fine. :) Thanks!
This recipe is pretty foolproof, I added 3 cloves of garlic, carrots, and corn. I omitted the evaporated milk and just used regular milk. My husband loved it and I finally found a recipe to use up all the venison sausage we're given in the fall.
I used turkey italian sausage and ground turkey. My family enjoyed it.
This is the greatest soup I have ever made! I eliminated the onion and substituted in crumbled bacon for the sausage. I have always gotten rave reviews when I have made this, and people always ask for the recipe. It's easy to make in a slow cooker, and I would highly recommend everyone trying this soup. Thanks Heather!
This is such a versatile soup base! I chose to use two pre-formed hamburger patties that needed using as my base protein. I browned them with the onion and a healthy spoonful (or two) of jarred minced garlic. I also realized I had some slice baby bells needing used, so I added them to the mix, along with a sliver of butter. Surprisingly, there was no grease to drain, so I just added the remaining ingredients to the mix (though I chose to use 2 cream of potato soups in place of the cream of chicken). I also added some chicken broth (maybe a cup or two?) since I'd added so much to the mix. I used Ready Rice (R) Long Grain and Wild Rice (the kind you nuke for 90 seconds) to make this even easier (2 pouches). At some point in the process, I also added some shredded carrots so I felt like we were getting some veg. When I read a prior reviewers note that she'd left out the cheese because it wasn't needed, I scoffed. I wish I hadn't, as I just wasted calories I didn't even know were there... THANKS for the recipe!
Very good. I couldn't find wild rice when shopping, so I used white. I also used ground beef (seasoned with italian seasoning, garlic salt, sugar, and pepper) instead of sausage. Fat free evap. skim milk worked fine. We thought the velveeta taste was a little strong, so next time I'll probably use part velveeta, part cheddar. Still yummy.
This is a really good soup. I had ham left overs so I used that instead of sausage. I also threw in some fresh garlic and it was wonderful. I may try this next time with white rice since my son is not a wild rice fan.
FANTASTIC...I took this to a church dinner and everyone raved about it. I didn't change a thing. THANKS for the great recipe!!!!!
This was fabulous . . . easy, lots of flavor, and perfect on a cold winter night . . . My husband requested that I make it for a second time in a single week . . . A first in over 15 years of marriage.
This is a decent base soup...However there are a few things that I will change next time. Firstly, I plan on cutting the processed cheese in half and using some fat free cheddar. (All I could taste the first time around was the velveeta!) I also would add about 2/3 cup more milk. I, like another reviewer used mostly half fat or fat free ingredients and the soup was quite creamy and good! The light velveeta is a good substitute for the full fat stuff. I'll also use 1/2 lb of 50 % less fat sausage and 1/2 lb ground turkey. This was good, it just needs a little tweaking. Thanks for a good base recipe!
This was delicious but way too thick. When I make it again I'll add chicken stock to thin it out. Super quick and easy recipe.
I have made this soup a few times and my family loves it. Sometimes I use hamburger and sometimes I use shredded chicken. I also substitue the 1 cup of milk for 1 cup of beer, my hubby loves that :) Add my favorite spices and use Velveeta cheese and they eat right up!
I made a couple of changes. As a starting point this recipe was very good. Instead of cream of potato soup, I used cream of mushroom soup and I cut up one potato and put it in when the milk and soups went in. Instead of plain wild rice, I used the rice-a-roni long grain and wild rice mix with additional white rice to top off the cup the recipe called for. I cooked the rice mixture as you would normally cook rice and put the seasoning packet in when I added the soups, milk, and potatoes. I also added salt, pepper, and corn. Instead of velveeta, I used about a cup of shredded cheddar and some leftover tostitos queso dip (about 1/4 cup) I had. My extremely picky kids devoured it.
