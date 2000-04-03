Wild Rice Cheese Soup

This is such a versatile soup base! I chose to use two pre-formed hamburger patties that needed using as my base protein. I browned them with the onion and a healthy spoonful (or two) of jarred minced garlic. I also realized I had some slice baby bells needing used, so I added them to the mix, along with a sliver of butter. Surprisingly, there was no grease to drain, so I just added the remaining ingredients to the mix (though I chose to use 2 cream of potato soups in place of the cream of chicken). I also added some chicken broth (maybe a cup or two?) since I'd added so much to the mix. I used Ready Rice (R) Long Grain and Wild Rice (the kind you nuke for 90 seconds) to make this even easier (2 pouches). At some point in the process, I also added some shredded carrots so I felt like we were getting some veg. When I read a prior reviewers note that she'd left out the cheese because it wasn't needed, I scoffed. I wish I hadn't, as I just wasted calories I didn't even know were there... THANKS for the recipe!