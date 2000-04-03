Wild Rice Cheese Soup

4.5
29 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The original recipe calls for italian sausage, but this cheesy soup is great with ground beef or venison.

Recipe by Heather

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, fry the Italian sausage and onions until sausage is no longer pink. Drain and set aside. In a small saucepan, cook wild rice with 2 cups of water until tender; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a stockpot, combine the cooked sausage and onions, rice, potato and chicken soups, milk, and evaporated milk. Cook over low heat until warm. Stir in the processed cheese and heat, stirring occasionally until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 1115.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022