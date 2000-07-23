Mom's Prize Winning Raw Apple Cake

I used the metric measurements and a food scale and followed the recipe (almost!) exactly. I did add half a pinch of ground clove and allspice. An apple peeler/corer came in handy and made fast work of the apple peeling and slicing. I didn't make the topping as I was taking it to a potluck and have a friend who is allergic to nuts. It was excellent with whipped cream on top. Several people at the potluck thought that it was very good. I thought that it was good right out of the oven, but seemed sort of oily when warm. But I didn't notice the oil at all when it was cool. My adult son had a piece for breakfast the next day and said that it was very good. I bought two gallons of milk at Costco and had some of it go sour. I'll make this again when I have more sour milk. :) And I might add more apples next time. And maybe "white" whole wheat flour.