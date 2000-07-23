Mom's Prize Winning Raw Apple Cake

We laugh about the title, Mom got the recipe the day before the contest from a dear friend. There were no hard feelings!

Recipe by Andrea

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Make the topping by mixing together 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar, chopped walnuts and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.

  • In large bowl, mix together 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon. Make a well in the center, and pour in the oil, eggs and sour milk. Beat until smooth, then fold in chopped apples.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with topping mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 191.1mg. Full Nutrition
