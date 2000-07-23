Mom's Prize Winning Raw Apple Cake
We laugh about the title, Mom got the recipe the day before the contest from a dear friend. There were no hard feelings!
This is one of my favorite recipes ever. I ate an obscene amount of this cake as it was way too good. I never heard of sour milk, other than milk gone bad in the fridge, so I googled it: 1- Place 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice or distilled white vinegar in a glass measuring cup. 2- Add in milk (2% or richer) to equal 1 cup. Stir. 3- Let stand for 15 minutes until it looks like its beginning to curdle or slightly curdled. Worked like a charm! I didn't peel my apples either because most of the nutrients sit under the skin of fruits, so if I'm going to eat something not so good for me, it may as well have some nutritional value...lol. Mostly though, I'm lazy. Tasted great peels and all.Read More
the cake had very little flavor. 3 stars warm out of the oven, but not good the next dayRead More
This was very good, but we didn't love it. I made it as written. It's quite sweet; I would prefer more apple or spice flavour, rather than 'sweet'. Because it was tender & moist, I might try it again with more spices, maybe as muffins. I should add, I did have 2 requests for the recipe.
Wonderful and tasty cake. It has the moist consistency of a carrotcake, with crispy nut and sugar top.
Absolutely Wonderful... I have made it 3 times this month for sharing....
It was very good! My husband loved it. I did make 2 changes: first of all, it did need a little more baking. I baked it for about 10 more minutes on convection and secondly, I sprayed it with a little margarine spray during those last 10 minutes of baking. I will definitely make this again!
VERY yummy! I had some sour milk that I wanted to use, so I thought I'd try this recipe. Very easy. I made a double batch & took it to work. They gobbled up every bit of it! Another nice thing about it was I had everything on hand already... didn't have to go out & buy anything new! I think I might try it as muffins next time. Hmm...
This made great muffins!!
This was very good! I doubled the apples and the topping and it was amazing! 4 adults ate this entire cake in about 24 hours... we just kept going back for more!
very good, more cake-like, not too dense, if that's what you're looking for.
Amazingly moist balanced cake. Seemed to make a bit too much topping but this is a miniscule issue. Great way to use sour milk. Can't wait to make it again!
A great way to use up old apples
I'd rate this 4 stars for taste but only 3 because the center of the cake didn't get done. Left it in the oven for an extra 25 minutes until bottom started to burn. The sides were good but we had to throw out the entire middle section of the cake.
Delicious moist sweet apple cake. I used 3 granny smith apples and a couple gala apples. I chopped the apple into very tiny cubes. There was probably a bit more than the recipe called for. Everyone who ate it loved it!!! Great for a big crowd or pot luck.
Flavor was good, but was too tall for the pan and didn't bake well in the middle. Will bake in bigger pan next time.
This was yummy and very moist.
The only change I made was use sour cream in place of sour milk and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I did not bother peeling the apples. Very moist cake! Next time extra spices need to be added. Maybe nutmeg and more cinnamon, it was a little bland. It was a very easy cake to throw together.
Awesome, better on day two. Much moister on second day. I decreased all sugar by 25%"
doubled amount of apples, great cake. Topping too much sugar
Made this for a church potluck and it was a hit. Everyone loved it.
Fantastic recipe! My son and I made this tonight after dinner! I asked what he wanted for desert and he said "cake"...... "apple cake" daddy!!! Lol (He's three years old) So I came on here and read a few reviews and decided this one looked to be pretty good! I did add 1 1/2 tbs of Vanilla and doubled the apples! I also cored and sliced the apples into cubes but did NOT remove the peels, I tend to like cooking everything with the peels! We also used Pecans rather then walnuts, I used up my walnuts this morning when we made 4 dozen Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies for the community centre! Other then these couple changes I seemed to stick to the recipe!
This was very good and super-easy to make. Followed the recipe exactly except that I didn't add walnuts.
I followed this recipe pretty closely, except I used margarine instead of oil. I also wanted to add a few more spices to the batter like other reviewers suggested, but I forgot, so I just added nutmeg and allspice to the topping. I received plenty of compliments, and a recipe request to boot. Thanks for submitting, Andrea!
Made it per the recipe first time. Second time added extra cup of Granny Smith apples from our tree(unpeeled),a cup of chopped walnuts to the batter as well as reduced veg oil to 1/3C. Baked in glass dish starting @350, immediately reduced to 325 for ~55 minutes. Didn't last very long!
Delicious cake. I had a cup of sour half- n- half that I wanted to use up, plus I had about 3 cups of diced frozen golden delicious apples (unpeeled). Used both up in this recipe, substituting slices almonds for the walnuts that I didn't have. Came out great. I wouldn't hesitate to make this again.
Made it for my grown daughter's birthday tonight. It was a hit. I thought it was just a bit too sweet and may add a little less white sugar in the topping next time. I used buttermilk and added a few golden raisins to the batter. Very good!
This was delicious. Nice and moist. It got great reviews from family and coworkers. 4 stars because of a couple changes. I added more than 2 cups of apples (between 2 and a half and 3) becuase I had them and wanted to use them up. I forgot the salt altogether (was not missed) and I used 1 cup of plain lowfat greek yogurt in place of the sour milk because I had it and like to bake with it. I will make this again.
It was very moist and full of flavour. I didn't make any changes except a little more cinnamon but that is my thing as I like the spice. Great texture and lovely with tea.
Very moist and flavorful. Everyone loved it! Will make this many times more.
To die for!! Doesn't need any whipped cream or ice cream...it is great just the way it is.
This was the type of apple cake I had been searching for .I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfectly moist and delicious.This is now my "go to" cake.Love it. 5 Star Worthy.
Loved it, was a generous serving. Dh loved it too
OMG! DELICIIIIIIIIIOOOOOOUUUUS! AND my boy of 11 loved it as my husband! WOW, really delicious, thank you.
This was pretty nice and a good use for sour milk. Next time I will try to substitute some whole wheat pastry flour for a portion of the all purpose flour to make it more wholesome.
altered to make this gluten free and low sugar. I subbed agave syrup in the topping and toasted the nuts prior to adding to the batter. I used Splenda and coconut palm sugar in the main cake mix and used a gluten free flour blend in place of the flour. added about an eXtra 1/2 cup of apples too.
Used minced pecans in lieu of walnuts for topping. Otherwise, made to exact recipe it is perfectly delicious, cinnamon-y, and full of excellent apple bites in the moist, tender cake. Perfect brunch/coffee cake or excellent snack cake.
I love apple cakes but this one I found just too heavy. Followed directions and ingredients as written. Will go back to what I know so sorry I am in the minority I think. We all have different tastes. Even tried putting on some cream cheese icing but did not help.
Loved it. It was very moist and the cake part not overly sweet so the topping added just the right amount of sweetness. Made it exactly as directed.
Great recipe which I will keep and make again. I decreased the white sugar to 2/3 of a cup because I Don’t like very sweet things and I increased the apples by another half cup.
I used the metric measurements and a food scale and followed the recipe (almost!) exactly. I did add half a pinch of ground clove and allspice. An apple peeler/corer came in handy and made fast work of the apple peeling and slicing. I didn't make the topping as I was taking it to a potluck and have a friend who is allergic to nuts. It was excellent with whipped cream on top. Several people at the potluck thought that it was very good. I thought that it was good right out of the oven, but seemed sort of oily when warm. But I didn't notice the oil at all when it was cool. My adult son had a piece for breakfast the next day and said that it was very good. I bought two gallons of milk at Costco and had some of it go sour. I'll make this again when I have more sour milk. :) And I might add more apples next time. And maybe "white" whole wheat flour.
Excellent taste, moist and tender, very delicious, I will make this again and again! I exchanged pecans for the walnuts
I made this recipe as an afternoon snack for my kids. I had extra apples I needed to get rid of and this seemed perfect! I only excluded the nuts from the topping (allergy in the family) and made muffins with it. They only needed to bake for 17 minutes and turned put perfectly! I would recommend this to anyone!!!
I made a couple of modifications to try to make this a healthier cake but I never thought to cut down on the sugar until it was too late. This cake is way too sweet for me, next time I will cut out the white sugar completely and it will be a nice breakfast/spice cake. The modifications that I made this time around were to substitute whole wheat flour for half of it and I used applesauce instead of the oil, I also added extra spices such as nutmeg, cloves and a bit of allspice. I grabbed the wrong pan and greased an 8x8 so I just used 3/4 of the batter in the pan and the rest as muffins, they took about 25 minutes to bake and did rise nicely.
Really great recipe. I made a couple changes based on what I had available: about 1/2 cup sour milk and 1/2 cup sour half and half, and a combo of nutmeg/ cloves/ allspice/ ginger because I was strangely out of cinnamon. I also used a bit less sugar than called for, based on previous comments. I made 7 fairly large muffins and found that there was more topping than I needed. They are flavorful, moist and delicious.
