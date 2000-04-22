Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting

Delish!!! My husband is NOT a cake kind of guy. He is a pie guy...lemon merengue to be specific. But our 4 year old insisted that Daddy have a cake for his birthday. So this cake, I thought, might be the best of both worlds. I was right! He LOVED it! Now, here are some things I might suggest. I used cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. I checked after 20 minutes, not 30 minutes, and they were done. For those who have dense or dry cakes, try the cake flour and be sure to test after 20 minutes. Also, as the recipe suggests, when adding the milk and flour to the batter, mix only long enough until consumed. Otherwise you'll overmix it and it will come out dense/dry.I replaced vanilla extract with lemon extract too. While the layers were thin, I still was able to cut them in half. I used a sharp, serrated knife and it was fine. Also, for those of you who found the icing too sweet, try using 2 1/2 to 3 cups of powdered sugar instead. I used 3 and found it absolutely sweet enough. I also took the recommendations of other reviewers and put 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 3 of milk instead of 2 and 2 as the recipe calls for. The lemon custard filling is DIVINE! Yes, it's tart but it's perfect. I didn't use half for each of the layers as called for in the recipe but enough to generously cover the tops. The leftover my husband enjoyed eating with a spoon! Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this recipe...it made everyone in my family happy!