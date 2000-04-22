Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting
This is a wonderful Easter cake. Everyone at my Easter barbeque loved it. Very moist and delightful.
This is a great cake. The only adjustments I would make is to the frosting. I added yellow coloring to the icing. I would increase the frosting to allow for extra to pipe onto the cake to decorate it. A "crumb layer" is helpful when frosting this cake. Frost the cake very lightly and pay no attention to all the crumbs that will fall off the cake and mingle in the frosting. Refrigerate the cake for about a half an hour to let the icing firm up and then remove the cake and finish frosting the cake.....this way the crumbs stay in the first layer and will not ruin the look of the finished cake.Read More
First, I hate it when people change everything and then rate the recipe either high or low when it is not deserved! Some five star examples were: use a store bought white cake and jared lemon curd and then a five star rating. You are not rating this cake and doing someone counting on the reviews a true dis-service. The frosting turned out really good but that was it for me. The cake was too dense and the filling was, I can't believe I am saying this, too lemony. I love lemon and was excited about this cake. This was a cake for a baby shower and I was disapointed and I don't think anyone ate their whole piece. I may try again as the reviews are so high but so many people changed it so dramatically that I don't know if I will.Read More
I've made this recipe a number of times and I always get rave reviews!! I have changed it a little: I have increased the filling ingredients by one-half and I've changed the cake by reducting the milk to 3/4 cup and adding 1/4 cup lemon juice. I love how lemony it is!
For someone that loves lemon everything, I found this recipe to be nothing short of exceptional! The flavor was so intense! Because I was in a hurry over the Memorial Day weekend I used a white cake mix but used 2 egg whites and 1 whole egg instead of only the 3 egg whites that the box recipe calls for. I also used store-bought lemon curd. I did make the included recipe for the lemon buttercream frosting, which was out of this world! I will definitely make this cake again and again. Everyone raved over it, and I was bummed that there were no leftovers!
After reading reviews that many thought this cake was to dense, I substituted cake flour for all purpose flour. As a result, I didn't find this cake to be dense at all. It's also very important to not overmix the batter! Thos two tips should ensure a super light and moist cake. The filling and icing on this cake just couldn't be beat!!
I'm sure this recipe is delicious as written, but I used it for inspiration and here's what I did instead. I used a box lemon cake mix to make two 8 inch round cakes. Left one cake in tact and cut the other in half for a three layer cake. The uncut cake on the bottom, with lemon curd (purchased) spread over it. Then topped with the second layer of cake, and put a whipped topping & lemon pudding mixute on it.(3 oz pkg instant lemon pudding - prepared. Let it set up for five minutes, then blend about 1/2 container of whipped topping into it.) Then placed the top cake layer on and frosted everything using the lemon cream cheese frosting from this site. Plenty of frosting to add decorative piping. I had people who were completely stuffed from a large meal coming back for seconds of cake! It was fabulous!
this cake was very good. I Did make a few changes when I made it though. For the cake I added Lemon pudding filling and Lemon extract so that The cake itself would have a Lemon extract. My other change was that I used Lemon extract where ever the recipe called for vanilla extract. I also doubled the cake mix so that I was able to fill my pans a little more so that when I cut the layers in half it would be thick enough for the cut. I would suggest to double up on the icing as well. The original recipe makes just enough, but if you are like me and wish to have enough icing to fully cover the cake like I wanted to, then a double batch would be good. I did have a problem with the way that the filling tasted. To me I could still taste the yolk of the eggs, and I didn't like that , so the next time I would prefer buying a Lemon filling for that part of the cake. I will make this cake again!
I wish I would've read the whole recipie before cooking, I didn't give myself enough time to make it, but let me say, it was the best cake I've ever tasted! Absolutely divine! Everyone loved it and I now have it in my "special occasions" folder, if you have the time, I would suggest this one hundred times over!!!!
I 11/2 times the recipe and made it in 9" pans. I had plenty of filling and just enough frosting. Next time I will pipe frosting around the inside edge of the layers with filling. I began with makeing the filling and letting it cool while I baked the cake. I did substitute 1/3 cup of the milk for lemon juice. I will try more next time. I love lemon and this cake totally took care of my craving. A really wonderful cake!
My rating is for the filling, as that is the only part of the recipe I have used. The filling is wonderful! I received rave reviews from my entire family after using this in a plain yellow cake. It is just the right texture for a cake filling.
I made just the filling and frosting from this recipe, choosing to make the white cake from a box mix. The filling was oddly tart and sweet at the same time, and the recipe made way too much for an 8-inch round, even using it on two layers. The frosting was very sweet, too. The whole cake made my teeth hurt. There are better lemon cake recipes 'out there.' I won't make this one again.
Delish!!! My husband is NOT a cake kind of guy. He is a pie guy...lemon merengue to be specific. But our 4 year old insisted that Daddy have a cake for his birthday. So this cake, I thought, might be the best of both worlds. I was right! He LOVED it! Now, here are some things I might suggest. I used cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. I checked after 20 minutes, not 30 minutes, and they were done. For those who have dense or dry cakes, try the cake flour and be sure to test after 20 minutes. Also, as the recipe suggests, when adding the milk and flour to the batter, mix only long enough until consumed. Otherwise you'll overmix it and it will come out dense/dry.I replaced vanilla extract with lemon extract too. While the layers were thin, I still was able to cut them in half. I used a sharp, serrated knife and it was fine. Also, for those of you who found the icing too sweet, try using 2 1/2 to 3 cups of powdered sugar instead. I used 3 and found it absolutely sweet enough. I also took the recommendations of other reviewers and put 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 3 of milk instead of 2 and 2 as the recipe calls for. The lemon custard filling is DIVINE! Yes, it's tart but it's perfect. I didn't use half for each of the layers as called for in the recipe but enough to generously cover the tops. The leftover my husband enjoyed eating with a spoon! Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this recipe...it made everyone in my family happy!
Super yummy, made cupcakes instead of cake!
This was very good, I followed it exactly but had 1/2 more icing. It's really delicious but the cake is a bit heavy. It's not that the cake is bad it's just not what I was expecting. I bet this would be good with an angel cake or something lighter.
I was a little hesitant to make this because usually lemon is so overpowering. This isn't the case. All the ingredients in this cake blend together in perfect harmony. Delicious and moist! Yum!
Unbelievably wonderful! Lots of steps but that is just what it takes to make cakes this good!Amount of filling and frosting was perfect even for my family who likes lots.I took 2 hints from other reviewers: use 3/4 milk and 1/4 lemon juice in cake - absolutely perfect! Also, when frosting, do a "crumb layer"; i had never heard of that technique and will never frost a cake without doing it again. Very special cake! Thank you for sharing!
GREAT cake!! Worth the work you have to put into making it!! You can really taste the lemon throughout the cake, and the frosting is just amazing!!
I made this for a luncheon at work. I received numerous compliments and one coworker offered to buy a cake for Easter. I followed some other reviewers' recommendations: I used cake flour, replaced 1/4 cup of milk with lemon juice, and made extra lemon curd (but did not use it all). I also made extra frosting. This allowed me to use some for a crumb coat (thinned) and decorate the finished cake. Delicious, and a real keeper!
I made cupcakes with this recipe for work. Everyone loved it. I filled liners one-half to three-quarters full and baked at 350 for 25-30 minutes. The tops of the cupcakes didn't really brown, so just check with a toothpick. After the cakes cooled I used the large size of a mellon baller and removed a little bit of the top of the muffin. (about 1-1 1/2 tsp in volume) I piped in the filling with a ziploc bag. Then I piped the frosting on top, also with a ziploc. I topped it all with some sugared lemon rine I isolated from the lemon with a zester. Overall I used about 6 lemons total.
I for some reason have a problem with the moistness of the cake. I know I don't over cook it. But it just isn't as moist like I would hope. Besides that, the filling and the icing....... incredible!
I think this recipe is fantastic! Just enough sweetness and tart. I would recommend doubling the buttercream frosting. I was conservative with the middle layer and I still didn't have enough to ice the rest of the cake.
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. He chose the recipe, and I must admit I did not read the entire recipe before I started the cake so my only complaint would be the amount of time it takes to make and assemble. If you plan to make this you should make it the day before not only because of the time it takes to make but it really does get better the longer it sits. My husband and I were thrilled the kids did not like this cake because that meant more for us!! We ended up eating it over the next four days and liked it better each day we had it. Thank you for this great recipe! I did not feel it needed any adjustments, it was perfect as written.
This cake is too sweet! 4 of us agree that the cake itself is very good, but the frosting is way too sweet. If I make this again I will double the cake recipe so that the filling and frosting layers aren't so close together. Also, the filling recipe could easily be cut in half, I ended up with a lot of leftover filling. The filling itself is very tasty, but tart. It resembles a lemon bar taste.
I loved the frosting and loved the filling. I made a mistake and followed some of the reveiwers advice and used a lemon cake mix however... and it was overkill! It was way too lemony (if that's a word). My guests (myself included) did not finish their serving and I was stuck with about one forth of the cake. It's still sitting on the counter. Ironically, I was told by several guests that the filling and frosting would have been wonderful on a white cake, grrrrr. I will make this again for sure, but take my advice and follow the recipe as stated. Make the white cake or you will end up with a lemon cake you can't even give away!
Made this cake for my mother's birthday (she loves lemon). It was my first real cake. A little time consuming, but totally worth it. I followed this recipe exactly and the cake turned out fantastic -- very moist and flavorful. The lemon curd is tart and delicious and the lemon frosting is absolutely the perfect finish - I did a double batch of the frosting to make sure there was enough for a crumb coat, which I would suggest to anyone for a "professional" looking cake. (UPDATE) Made again, this time as cupcakes. Baked at 350 for 25 minutes. Perfect. Also used 1/2 c fresh lemon juice to replace half the milk in the cake. Used an apple corer to pop out holes in the tops, filled with the curd and frosted over the top. Ah-mazing!
Forgive me for picking nits (being a nitpicker) however this recipe says it's a Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting. Am I the only one who doesn't see any lemon in the actual cake recipe? I added lemon juice to the cake recipe and the whole thing was out of this world.
Didn't like this at all.
This is a labor intensive cake, and we made it back in May, but it is so delicious. I doubled the lemon juice and zest, because we all love lemon so much, and used fresh lemons to derive juice and zest. The second time I made it, we kicked back on the sugar in the cake itself by 1/4 cup, and it was even better because the lemon flavor wasn't overly sweet. The icing is best when you let it sit in the refrigerator about an hour before icing; this thickens it up quite a bit. Fabulous recipe!
I followed the recipe as directed and the cake was tasty but very dense. You must make the lemon curd filling first or the day before! For the lemon frosting, I used 4 T. lemon juice instead of 2 T. lemon juice and 2 T. milk, and the frosting was delicious and not too lemony. The lemon curd filling is VERY lemony and good, and you need the sweet frosting to counter act it. It says to refrigerate the cake and I did, but I preferred softening each piece in the microwave before eating. I think this cake would be even better with a white cake mix--it would be lighter and more moist. It would still be "homemade" because of the wonderful lemon curd and frosting.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I guess I did something wrong since everyone else gave it glowing reviews, but I followed the recipe exactly. After I baked the cake, it wasn't even an inch thick,so slicing was incredibly difficult. When I refrigerated it for a few hours, the filling had saturated the cake, so it was just a gooey mess.
I'd like to give a 4.5 only because the buttrrcreams too sugary. I'm on a quest for a less buttery less sugary pipable frosting
This cake is pure lemon delight! I agree with others - replace some of the milk in the cake recipe with lemon juice... will make all the difference in the world! This recipe is SO worth trying... and keeping, as I am!
I made today and it would have been great if the cake wasn't dry. Shame on me for not checking for 30 minutes. Next time I will check at 20 minutes. The curd and icing are very good. I suggest adding the lemon and zest to your preference. I prefer more lemon. Unlike others, I would not want lemon in the cake, because that would be too much. Definitely make the curd first so it can chill while you make the cake and frosting.
I did not care for this recipe. It doesn't raise. Its more like a soft cookie than a cake. The lemon cream icing is grainy, and the curd between the layers is far too tart. I made this for mother's day, and people didn't even finish the pieces they were served. I'm a cake baker, and cakes tend to go quickly at my house, but this one did not.
This is good. I didn't make the filling listed -- I simply purchased lemon curd from the store instead. The frosting is amazing!
Used the frosting for another cake. Everyone loved it!
I made this cake for a friends birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it. I replaced 1/4 of the milk with the lemon juice like other reviewers had said to give it that lemony taste and to me it still wasn't very lemony. But the whole cake put together with the filling and the icing was perfect. The filling to me is what made the cake! I didn't have any problems with the filling being too runny, it was a nice consistency and I left it in the ice box for about 4-5 hours. I did however double the icing recipe because I like my icing thick when I decorate. And also instead of just putting the filling in between 2 layers I put a ring of icing around the cake tops, to create a barrier so the filling didn't come out, then I put the filling in the middle of the icing ring on every layer. It looked great and tasted fantastic! Overall it was definitely a great cake and something I will definitely use again!
Very nice thankyou. I made it with Banana cake, and it went well. I didnt chill the filling in the fridge, just shoved it in the Freezer for about 20minutes and that worked.
Made just like recipe! Very dissappointed. I love lemon cake but not this one! Scrapped off the icing and added whipped topping to make it edible! The lemong filling was ok. Certainly wasted time and money on this one!
SUPER yummy! made it pretty much like the recipe but used a box mix for the cake and added lemon zest and lemon extract. the rest i made the same. SO good! will be making this again and again and again and again (you get it ...)
This cake was really wonderful. I made it for my daughter's 8th birthday party (a Yellow Submarine themed party!) and dyed the frosting yellow. The cake is quite dense, like a cross between pound cake and cornbread, but that works well for the layering. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and refrigerated the two round cakes in saran wrap overnight before cutting them in half. The cakes solidified, making them easier to split into halves. I bought prepared lemon curd in the British section of the store (also found in some stores' baking sections) to save some time. I also refrigerated the frosting to thicken it a bit, and I omitted the lemon zest but added a lot more lemon juice to the frosting to give it more zing. It was really delicious, and it is definitely a keeper. it does take some time to mix, bake,and assemble, but it's well worth the effort. the results are delicious! Highly recommended.
Overall this cake was simple to make except it does take a long time to complete each part. Make the lemon filling first to allow for cooling time. My cakes did not rise very much but I was able to cut them into two sections with a very sharp serated knife. Thank u for the recipe.
This is a good basic yellow cake recipe. I had to add an extra 1/2 cup of flour, though, because the batter was very runny. The only other changes I made was to add 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 4 tablespoons of margarine and 4 tablespoons of oil. The cake came out a little dense but it still tasted yummy.
We loved everything about this cake. I followed the directions, using the advice of others to start with the curd. When the cake was baked, I wrapped the two layers individually in Saran wrap and refrigerated it for a couple of hours, and that helped me to be able to cut it in half easier. I doubled the frosting so I could crumbcoat it, and after the final frosting, I added yellow food coloring to the remainder so I could decorate it. Next time I will try 1 1/2 of the frosting. This is a beautiful cake, and the only reservation I have is that it is very sweet/rich (even for someone with more than one sweet tooth like me!). I want to make cupcakes like reviewer Wenderbell suggested.
I haven't made this recipe (YET!), and I think it sounds fabulous... but I just wanted to say, as I read the recipe, I thought it makes much more sense start by making the filling, then letting it cool to room temp/ putting in fridge to cool for three hours, then make the cake and the frosting while the filling is in the fridge. Just so save some time...But, really, it does sound like a fab cake, and I can't wait to make it for my mom!
I did not care for this recipe. It is more like lemon bars than lemon cake.. it was dense and too lemon-y. my sister loved it, though
I tried to make this recipe twice after failing two times. I did everything the recipe said and tried again a second time to ensure that I did not do anything wrong. The filling was really good and lemony. However, the cake was extremely dense in a bad way. It was hard and not moist and turned out to be eggy. I would recommend making the cake itself out of chiffon cake or sponge cake if you're looking for that light and airy layered lemon cake. I used the buttercream icing and it was good too I didn't add the milk because it'd get too watery and I only used about 3 cups sugar and added some cream cheese to taste. For those who don't want their icing to be too sweet due to the icing sugar without losing the consistency, try adding about a teaspoon or so of salt (and no you won't taste the salt.)
I made this cake exactly as stated, although after reading other reviews on the cake being too thin to slice in half I poured the batter into 4 round cake pans and baked them for 15 mins. It turned out perfect. My kids didn't care for the lemon zest in the frosting, so the second time I made it I left out the zest in the frosting and used one teas. of lemon extract instead. It had a wonderful lemon flavor.
Wonderful, light, and flavorful
I made the lemon frosting for a boxed cake I made. It was very good. I added a little vanilla and a big more lemon than called for. Thanks.
This is not a lemon cake.
This is one of the worst cake recipes I have ever made. The cake is tough and course. There is so much sugar in the total recipe that you need a drink of water between each bite.
I doubled the cake ingredients, making it so easy to cut. I replaced the vanilla extract for lemon extract in the cake. I also doubled the frosting ingredients, plus I added an additional 2 Tbsp of lemon juice to the frosting. Following another review I frosted the sides and refrigerated for 15-20 minutes then frosted again. The second layer covered the crumbled layer. Also, I made the filling the night before. Got rave reviews and it was gone in no time. Will be making this again and again! Thanks for the recipe.
I tried the filling and frosting and didn't like it. I might try the cake part next time, but skip the filling/frosting.
I added lemon juice to the cake batter like one reviewer suggested but the cake just wasn't that lemony. It was also kind of dense even though I used cake flour. I think I'll try to find a different recipe.
I am a big fan of lemon anything and this was a huge disappointment. Such a waste of time!
i'll have to say this recipe is awesome. it's at it's best cool from the refigerator, which makes it an great cake to eat in the summer. like another reviewer said "it's VERY sweet an VERY lemony", but I woudn't change a thing! when I made this cake, I made only half the butter frosting, because I didn't have enough confectioner's sugar. half the dose wasn't enough. stick with the original quantities. I woudn't advise increasing the filling ingredients by one-half, as another reviewer said, as it would be waaaaaay too much sugar. i really liked the soft texture, and i LOVED the contrast between the tart filling and the buttery frosting. thanks, Michele!
HUGE Resurrection Day hit!! I followed the recipe and was pleasantly surprised by my first scratch cake, very moist! I did add extra fresh lemon juice and zest as we are lemon freaks.
This is a fantastic recipe! Honestly, the cake does not rise too high, but the crumb is moist and dense, sort of like a wedding cake consistency. Yum! I made a few changes. I substituted 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice for 1/2 cup of the milk in the cake recipe. I also used Crisco and butter flavoring instead of butter, and Egg Beaters instead of eggs. I also added 2 tablespoons of lemon zest. For the frosting, I substituted Crisco and butter flavoring for the butter, and fresh lemon juice for the milk. I also added 1 tablespoon of lemon zest. I added more milk (1 tablespoon at a time)until the frosting reached the right consistency. I used Polaner's sugar-free fruit preserves instead of the lemon filling. Blackberry works well.
This cake is AMAZING! Well worth the effort to make!
One of the best cakes I have ever had!!
This cake was a disaster. The curd is good as is the frosting, but the cake itself was so heavy and dense. I made it three times following the recipe to the ounce. The cake must of weighed 5lbs.
I followed the instructions exactly and it turned out wonderfully. Even the frosting was just sweet enough to add to the flavor but not too sweet that I scraped it off (as I usually do.) Thanks so much!
I made this for my mother, who is the ultimate lemon fan. She loved it, but I must admit, it is not a cake for everyone to enjoy. You must really be into lemon to like it because it is very tangy. For a more universally-acceptable flavour, I would tame it down by omitting all lemon in the icing, or I would just use a vanilla buttercream recipe. I didn't really care for the cake recipe, it was average. The texture was a bit crumby, not velvety as I like my cake. Cake flour might deliver a softer texture. I was surprised to find there is no lemon in the cake batter. I might add some zest in next time, which would add lemon flavour without being overpowering, as it is in the frosting. The lemon curd was excellent, though, and very easy to make. I speed-cooled it by putting it right into the freezer for 30 minutes, then spread it on the cake. Three hours is unnecessary if you cook the curd right, it'll thicken up right away and won't get much thicker as it cools. Bottom line is, use this recipe as a basis for your own creativity, because following by the T might not give you what you want.
I was very careful to not overmix the cake batter and it still came out a tad too dense. I might use a cake mix the second time around. I 1+1/2 the frosting recipe and had plenty but I only added 4 cups of powdered sugar (instead of the 6 that the conversion called for) and the frosting came out perfect! Also, the lemon curd is amazing, make sure to refrigerate it for the whole time, I can see how it could get runny if not fully cooled. This cake took me 4.5 hours to make, but I had the afternoon free and it was fun!
I have wanted to make this for a long time. It was worth waiting for. The only thing I did differently was use 4 8" pans, and baked for 12 minutes. I did line the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper before greasing and flouring after reading that some people had issues with the cakes sticking. My guests and hubby and I all loved it. Will make again. The perfect spring dessert.
Good tasting cake! The filling was great, and although I don't think there was enough, the icing had a great flavor, too. The cake was a little dense ... it was hard to slice the two sections into halves. They ended up being too thin and crumbling in some sections. Doesn't change the flavor, though ... yummy! I also did the crumb frosted the cake, chilled it, then added remaining frosting to give it the perfect look. Great cake! Thanks!
The lemon curd was the best part about this recipe. The cake part was tough and dry. The frosting was to thick even after extra milk added. Tasted like the cake, frosting, and filling didn't go together. I made this recipe exactly as written.
I made this cake for my friends birthday and the frosting and fillings was WONDERFUL! They were very lemony like I had hoped and I did have to put yellow food coloring in to the front as suggested. The reason that I gave this 3 stars was because of the cake itself. I was not impressed at all with it. It didn't rise so I only got 2 layers which wasn't what upset me the most, but it was very hard. It was almost like eating a biscut. As a biscut it would have been great but not as a cake. Next time I will buy a boxed white cake and use only the frosting and filling recipes.
This is a wonderful lemon cake recipe. I had an easy time turning this into a vegan cake, with a few egg and milk substitutions. For the milk, I used a cup of soy instead of the cup of milk called for in the recipe. The eggs were a little more tricky, as this recipe called for both whole eggs and egg yolks. I substituted the 3 eggs in the cake with 3 teaspoons of baking soda mixed with 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (regular vinegar would have worked just as well, I'm sure). For the egg yolks in the filling, I mixed a quarter cup of flour with a half cup of ice cold water, and heated the mixture in a saucepan on medium heat until it thickened up. Once the mixture was thickened (after about 10 minutes) I added a teaspoon of oil and used it as directed to use the egg yolks in the original recipe.
This is the cake I made for my son's birthday and it was a huge hit. I wanted a 13x9 cake and I wanted it at least 4inches tall, so I doubled the recipe for the cake part. I made just one recipe worth of the lemon filling and that covered two of my layers. For the middle layer, I used a pomegranate/berry conserve I had in the fridge. It was a great add as it was very complimentary to the lemon filling and it added a nice hint of colour in the middle. I also needed about 1.5 recipe worth of icing to cover the cake.
This cake looked really rich and fatty to me, so i omitted the filling and frosting. Instead, i made a REALLY GOOD cream-cheese lemon glaze, and i sifted the dry ingredients, and i think that gave the cake a really nice touch. DELISH!
Im glad I started making this recipe the day before I needed it. The cake was VERY heavy and had a weird corn bread kind of taste/texture. I did not use it and ran out for boxed mixes the next morning. The curd was very sour, but tasted like real lemon as opposed to a sugary lemonaid type taste. The frosting was awesome. I ended up doing 5 layers of cake (3 boxes of white cake mix) with two layers of curd and two layers of frosting in between. I doubled the curd and frosting recipes and had enough to do all of the layers and frost the whole thing - including a crumb coat. I had to drive the cake up the 405 freeway and the top 4 layers ended up sliding off the bottom curd layer, and then when I was serving the cake the top layer fell off the other curd layer - its slippery! Someone suggested using a few wooden dowels to hold it all in place. Will definitely make the curd/frosting again, skip the cake.
I am rating this as only 3 because the cake was so flat that I would have needed 3 or 4 of them to make a 4 layered cake. The filling, however, is phenomenal! I threw out the scratch cakes, used 2 yellow cake mixes with 1 cup of sour cream and 1 package of lemon pudding each, then layered those. I used the lemon filling in the middle, and strawberry jam stirred to filling consistency as the filling for the other 2 layers. Topped the cake with butter icing recipe provided and decorated with strawberries... was a HUGE hit!
I added a little lemon zest and fresh lemon juice to the cake mix and some lemon extract to the icing but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful! It was so light and fresh tasting and not overly lemony (even with the extra lemon flavoring). One hint: let the filling set the entire 3 hours! Don't rush this step... take it from one who knows.
Really tasty, lots of lemon flavour. A few things that kept me from giving 5 stars: 1) The cake was just a little dry. I would have liked it to be a little lighter and springier. 2) The lemon filling was just a little too thick/dense and I wished there was just a bit more of it (it was quite thin when spread out) 3) I prefer a slightly creamier and fluffier frosting. This frosting was just a little heavy on the dense/sugary side for me. In all, the whole package came off as feeling quite dense and heavy when I would have preferred it to be slightly lighter. But really none of that was any major flaw and I really liked it. My husband doesn't like sugar frosting at all, so after the party, I got to eat all the leftovers, haha.
Be warned: This is a VERY sweet and VERY lemony cake. Only people who like that combination will enjoy this cake.
This cake was great! I made it for my MIL's birthday and everyone liked it. I followed the directions as written with the one tiny exception of the frosting. I used all of my lemons making lemon juice for the filling so I didn't have any leftover for the frosting. I ended up substituting 1tsp lemon extract instead. It still turned out fine, although next time I will buy more lemons to make it as stated.
Awesome recipe and came out DELICIOUS, but my only suggestion is to make sure you make the FILLING first, before you do the cake or anything because it needs to be refrigerated for 3 hours..so it makes sense to do the the filling first, then the cake, then the frosting. I added more lemon juice and more lemon zest in the filling and the frosting to make it extra lemony. Great for summer time, light, and delicious!
I have been on this site for many, many years - this is my first review. I hate when people make a COMPLETELY different recipe (with all the alterations) but review it. But, on second thought, isn't that why we come to this site - to see reviews and how cooks have altered things to make it work better? So, in that spirit, I made the following changes: I used 9 inch pans (all I had) did 1 and 1/2 times the recipe (for cake and filling) and FILLING: Make first. CAKE: substituted cake flour for regular (not sure if it made a difference)Checked at 20 mins (it was done.) A good tip for flat cakes: (really helpful when layering so your cakes don't dome and are flat) Take a strip of old, clean towel; wet it and wring it out so it is damp. Wrap around your cake pans and secure with safety pins. It works, really. After the cake cooled, I used a serrated knife and the result was pretty flat cakes. FROSTING: 1 doubled the frosting recipe (very glad I did this, as I barely had enough) As did other reviewers, I changed the proportion of the milk/lemon juice to 3T milk & 1 T lemon juice (before doubling) I also used 4 cups powdered sugar total (did not double) and it was plenty sweet. So, overall, I LOVED the lemon filling. I didn't think it was that hard, just took some time to cool. The frosting was pretty good. The cake was WAY TOO DENSE. As others have said, it was almost hard.- I will not be making the cake again. So, 5 stars for filling, 4 for frosting, 2 for cake!
We did not like this recipe at all, and I love anything lemon. The cake recipe did not call for any lemon, so I'm not sure why it is called a lemon cake. The filling had a weird after taste to it, and was overly lemony and I have made home made lemon curd before. The icing did not taste like lemon at all and had a very sweet taste and gritty texture. I would not make this again and was truly dissapointed after all the great reviews it got.
Very disappointed by this cake. I needed a lemon cake so I made this recipe. Where was the lemon in this cake??? Am I missing something? I added lemon zest and 1/2 cup of lemon juice to the batter. When it came out it had not risen at all and was dense & dry. It was more of a pound cake or coffe cake. I would give this 1 star except it was a decent coffee cake to dip in your coffee.
I made this frosting for the "Lemon Bundt Cake" by Phyllis (on this website) and it was just PERFECT together!!! I haven't made this cake recipe, so I can't vouch for the cake, but the frosting was ROCKIN'!!! I got rave reviews!!! The frosting wasn't too sweet, it was just right! If you are disappointed in this cake recipe try this frosting with the Lemon Bundt Cake recipe! You'll love it! Oh, and for the "soda" in the cake recipe, I substituted Sprite! Yum!!!!!
I made these into lemon-filled cupcakes...yum! The lemon filling is SUPER lemony. I made the frosting without the lemon zest and juice; instead, added some of the lemon filling to the frosting for adequate lemon flavoring. I will definitely make these again but with a little less lemon juice in the filling next time.
This cake was a hit at Bunco! It was a perfect blend of sweet and tart! I didn't make the cake from scratch, but instead used a boxed white cake. The lemon curd and lemon buttercream frosting were simple and VERY tasty! I sprinkled the cake with lemon rind for decor!
SPECTACULAR! I cannot rave enough about the lemon filling...I love it and make it all the time. If you don't feel like making the cake from scratch, just used boxed lemon...but make the filling and frosting and you'll be rewarded!
The frosting was simply way too sweet.
best lemon cake I have ever made! everyone loves it, very flavorful.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. I didn't alter it at all. It was a huge hit at a party and several people wanted a second piece.
Not impressed. The curd was way too tart. the buttercream was tasty though.
This turned out perfect! I made it into a yellow and pink lemonade cake. The filling was the best. I used another recipie for the frosting, a buttercream recipie.
I added 1-2 T Triple Sec to the cake batter--my secret ingredient that makes this cake stand above the rest!
This is great. If you love lemon you will love this. I followed the recipe exactly. The cake does come out very dense. I was not able to cut the cakes in half to have a 4 tier. Next time I will use cake flour.
Delicious cake I made for Easter. Came out perfect the first time. Need to increase the amount for frosting an additional one cup asI wished to decorate it .
it was great!!!all my guests loved it!i only have one question:do you suppose to feel the sugar from the frosting in your mouth;because i did!i don't know how the texture of this must be,i've never taste this kind of frosting before!(i came from greece)
I was very disappointed. First of all this was not a lemon cake b/c there was no lemon in it. Second of all the cake was sooo dry and dense. This did make it easier to slice and handle but the taste is bad. I like that the curd was sour but some people thought it was too much. The frosting was good and the cake looks great. I would recommend using a different cake recipe though.
Lemon cake is my favorite kind of cake. I thought this was a great cake. I followed the recipe, and it turned out perfectly. It is so good, I haven't even shared it with anyone. Hehe.
I've never reviewed any recipes before but this one definitely deserves it, GREAT recipe! And I didn't even think I would like lemon cake! I made it exact except I did listen to other reviewers and make the cake with 3/4 c milk and 1/4 c lemon juice, it was fabulous! Loved it! So did everyone else!
YUMMY!!!! I was a little lazy and didn't have time to make the cake from scratch so I used a box mix. But I did make the filling and frosting as the recipe directed. It turned out fabulous and super tasty! Paired it with Barefoot Moscato wine, which really complements the lemon flavors in the cake/filling/frosting.
