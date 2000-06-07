Easy Morning Glory Muffins

These morning glory muffins are easy to make and a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.

Recipe by MARCEA

Credit: Eileen Herrera
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with paper liners.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl; stir in carrots, apple, raisins, walnuts, and coconut.

  • Beat eggs, oil, and vanilla together in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into the carrot mixture until just moistened. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 289mg. Full Nutrition
