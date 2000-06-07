Easy Morning Glory Muffins

DANG, so good! First, just FYI: I filled my muffin cups FULL, zero space at the top, and I got a full 18 muffins. Plan accordingly! These have a texture full of crunchies and sweet bits of fruit that I really enjoy, and my tops turned out with a shiny little crust that's a little crisp on the edges. All that in a muffin flavored little like spice cake or gingerbread. LOVE. Like lots of other reviewers, I couldn't handle the idea of a full cup of oil - but I had no applesauce, so I substituted about half of it with plain Greek yogurt plus a little splash of milk (I was worried the yogurt would be too thick, but I probably didn't need it, based on the final batter texture). I only had sweetened coconut, but it doesn't seem overpowering. I also used golden raisins because that's what I had on hand, but I love that flavor so I'm sure I'll continue to make them that way. I will also use more walnuts, and use larger pieces next time. I just spied some leftover dried cranberries in my pantry, and I might even toss those in next time. Love this recipe as-is, and also for the possibilities!