Easy Morning Glory Muffins
These morning glory muffins are easy to make and a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
These morning glory muffins are easy to make and a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
FYI... You can make these a lot healthier by replacing the oil with APPLESAUCE and using all whole wheat flour. Some recipes work with these subsitutions, some don't... but my friend made the healthy version of these for me, and I couldn't stop eating them!!! (so in the end, the nutritional value was probably the same since I was a muffin hog, but you get the point) TASTY!!!Read More
took more than +15 mins. to bake, and at that, they were almost doughy - the bottoms stuck even though I buttered - raised some, but have no nice 'dome'. However, I think I may have forgotten the salt -but??... can that be it??? Actually, I followed the recipe and I'm a pretty good cook....so why? ..even have fresh baking soda.. and they sound SO good! Since I have to rate, let it reflect my attempt, not the recipe. I'm a pretty good cook w/lots of experience...and actually followed the recipe-(my baking soda is new ) the one thing I did screw up on was the salt, I forgot to add (I think)Read More
FYI... You can make these a lot healthier by replacing the oil with APPLESAUCE and using all whole wheat flour. Some recipes work with these subsitutions, some don't... but my friend made the healthy version of these for me, and I couldn't stop eating them!!! (so in the end, the nutritional value was probably the same since I was a muffin hog, but you get the point) TASTY!!!
This is the second time I made these--this time I reduced the oil to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup of applesauce. They were still very moist and delicious. I also reduced the coconut by half to reduce the fat content. I grated everything by hand, so the prep time was more like 30 minutes (but still worth the work). Next time I will double the recipe and use a food processor. I ended up with 18 standard size muffins. They were a big hit with the family.
These were delicious. I just chopped the apples and the carrots together in my mini food processor and it wasn't time consuming at all. Plus, it made the muffin more appealing to my picky 3 year old, who might have been discouraged by the carrot chunks! 2 cups= +/- 3 medium carrots UPDATE- For those doing WW, this is 10 points each if you make 12 muffins and copy the recipe word for word. If you omit the walnuts (10.5 points) and use 1 cup of applesauce (2 points) instead of 1 cup of oil (57 points!!!) that will bring each muffin to 4 points, and it's still just as delicious. I love grabbing one of these for a healthy breakfast just before running out the door. :)
Sooo good! But yes, it is time consuming, what with all the shredding, but they loved it b/c it is chock full of goodies. Because I used Sweetened coconut, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and and added 1/3c. brown sugar. I didn't use oil, I subbed w/ Libby's pumpkin puree and there you have it! Another vegetable in these moist, healthy, nearly fat free muffins! Lovely and hearty and staying in my recipe file (except I'll invest in pre-shredded bagged carrots)!
Fantastic! I love the cafe bought Morning Glory muffins, and it was nice to finally be able to duplicate them at home! Using the review advice, I substituted half a cup of applesauce for the oil, which worked great. A word of warning though if opting not to use the oil; do not sure paper muffin pan liners, as they will stick to the muffins. Also cut sugar in half, and it wasn't missed. I got creative with add ins, adding in some dried cranberries and sunflower seeds. These were amazing! Thank you SO much for sharing this recipe!
Very good, I cut out half the oil and used some crushed pineapples w/ juice.
Loved these! Subbed whole wheat flour and brown sugar for a healthier muffin, plus I added a banana; couldn't tell the difference. This recipe has so many good things for you in the ingredient list you don't feel guilty at all for having two. Thanks Debbie!
These were delicious! really moist and tasty - reminded me of starbucks' sunrise muffins. i made some changes - used wholemeal flour, used brown sugar (only 1 cup), reduced oil to 1/3 cup and added 2/3 plain yogurt, used pecans instead of walnuts, didn't have apple, so added a mashed banana instead. added a splash of milk cos batter was very thick, and also sprinkled some oats on top before baking. made 14 really big muffins, took about 23 minutes to bake. next time i think i'll add some orange zest and maybe more banana or some applesauce. otherwise, really yummy breakfast muffins!!
These were pretty tasty but a little greasy. Will cut back on the oil next time.
I have made this twice with a friend, YUMMY and easy, we made double batches the second time and they were wonderful! Played around and added more raisins and pineapple. These are delicious and freeze well!
These are wonderful. I used white whole wheat flour and substituted applesauce for the oil. I also put about 1/2 c. of dried milk in the liquid to up the protein content. I bake them in a muffin top pan so that I can freeze them and then warm them in the toaster for a great breakfast.
These muffins are wonderful! I was looking for a recipe that would help my 1 year old granddaughter eat more veggies. These muffins are it! I changed up the recipe so they wouldn't have so much sugar. I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of the white flour. 1/2 c. honey & 1/4 c. b.sugar in place of the sugar. I used 1 tsp cinnamon & 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice. I replaced the oil with 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce & 1/2 c. pumpkin. I also added 1 tsp baking powder. I left out the walnuts and coconut(not a big fan). Everything else I left the same. I baked them for 18 min. and they turned out perfect. My granddaughter absolutely loved them! She can't get enough of them. Next time though,I'm going to try zucchini and add 1 cup of pumpkin instead of the 1/2 cup. They were really moist, but I want them to taste more like pumpkin. I figured it up and each muffin was less than 1g of fat and around 10g of sugar. Excellent muffin, would definitely recommend!!!
This is a really good recipe. I made it first as stated, but then again as reviewers suggested with applesauce replacing half the oil and whole grain flour replacing half the APF and a half cup of sugar. Plus a 1/2tsp of nutmeg. I have made them with and without coconut and walnuts. It's still a good base recipe and plus nuts are always an optional thing anyway. I think my family and I prefer the healthier version. Especially since my kids are 2yrs and 1yr old, I like for them to eat as healthy as possible. For them I make these into mini muffins baked for 14mins. I shred the carrots, but with the apple I cut them in fine chunks, its a nice consistency to bite into.
These turned out great. I deviated a little bit, based on personal preference and what I had on hand. I doubled this recipe. Instead of all that oil, I used three bananas and a half cup of oil (reduced the oil by 3/4 of what the recipe called for). I also reduced the sugar by half a cup, but I believe that I could drop it down quite a bit more. I do not like raisins, but chopped, fresh, Medjool dates substituted very nicely. I also replaced 1/4 of the flour with whole wheat flour (I think I'll bump that up next time too), and 1/4 of the flour with a combination of almond meal and flaxseed meal. I know I made a lot of changes, but I was really trying to make it a bit healthier. It was really great, very moist and tasty!!
Thank you, Debbie... for this easy, wholesome yet delicious recipe! I made the following changes to suit personal taste : - • Used 1 ½ cup of All Purpose Flour + ½ cup of whole meal flour for extra wholesomeness • 1 ½ cup of shredded juice-drained carrots (that was what I had) • 2 mashed over-ripen bananas mixed with 1 tsp of cider vinegar • 2 shredded apples instead of 1 (juice drained) • Subbed ½ cup of oil with applesauce • Only used 1 cup of brown sugar • Used ½ of raisins and cranberries (lightly tossed with flour) • Omitted coconut flakes coz I had none • Added 1 tsp of Allspice in flour mixture. Finally, I topped them with simple mixture of 1 tbsp of brown sugar (which I cut from muffin mixture), 1 tsp of cinnamon and some finely-chopped walnuts! With above changes, I got 16 wholesome, delicious and well-balanced muffins last night. They had a nice banana+applesauce moisture, cranberries+raisin natural sweetness and we really enjoyed its irresistible aroma while baking. These vitamin-packed nutritious muffins are not only perfect for breakfast.... but also good as light lunch or even dinner as they are really yummy, soft and nice looking! Will be baking them real soon!
For a healthier version, substitute 3/4 c. honey for white sugar and 3/4 c. applesauce + 1/4 c. oil for 1 c. oil. Add 1 tsp baking powder for a lighter muffin. Very good.
These muffins are really good! Like almost everyone, I cut the oil to 1/2 cup. I usually use applesauce for the other 1/2, but this time (intrigued by another review) I used pumpkin puree. I think it definitely added another layer of goodness, so I'll be using it from now on! I also add 1 more tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and a scant 1/2 tsp of cloves (my family likes to really taste the spices). You can pretty much tweak this recipe to fit your tastes and the muffins freeze well. A hard recipe to mess up! (Oh yeah - last time I added some pineapple too. They were even MORE delicious!)
This was very good, and a keeper.
These muffins were delicious, but I did make a heapload of changes to them! No disrespect to Debbie... I used half whole wheat flour and half all purpose; I exchanged half of the oil for applesauce, and replaced the coconut (which I really dislike) with oats. On top, I sprinkled a cinnamon crumb topping, leftover from a pie I had made last week. I know that the crumb topping isn't necessarily healthy at all, but I thought it added a nice sweet touch :) I used my food processor to chop up the apples and carrots: I only had baby carrot, so in case you're wondering - 20 baby carrots roughly equal 2 cups of shredded carrots, and two small granny smith apples were used in place of a large one. These muffins are delicious, and you feel good about yourself when you eat them!
Delicious! I used canned pumpkin instead of oil, 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 the sugar, and craisins instead of raisins.
Awesome recipe! I omitted the coconut just because I didn't have any. I also used a food processor, but I shredded the apples and carrots very small, because I didn't want to have whole pieces of the carrot. Used walnuts and California raisins, although I wish I had chopped the walnuts a little larger because their texture was a bit lost. This made 12 muffins exactly, however I had to bake them a bit longer (around 25-27 minutes). Just tried one and they're great! Thank you!
Delicious muffins! I made a few slight changes. I was out of coconut but will definitely add it next time. I used 1/2c pumpkin & 1/2c applesauce instead of the oil. Added a few dried cranberries. Put the carrots & apples in the food processor. Healthy & full of flavor! I got 18 good sized muffins from this recipe.
The whole family loved these, including kids of 2, 7, and 9. We used 1/2 whole wheat flour. We also used 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. Fantastic!
These were delicious and soo moist! I used 3/4c applesauce instead of apples and then only used 3/4c oil and they were perfect. The family said they were the best breakfast muffins they ever had, thanks!
Really really good! subbed applesauce for oil, used half whole wheat and half all purpose, only 1 c of sugar., and no nuts.
I left out the raisins, walnuts and coconut due to my family's personal preferences, it came out like a gorgeous, moist carrot/apple muffin...so amazingly good! I frosted them with Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site and they were to die for! Will be making these often!
These are absolutely delicious. I did make a few changes based on other reviews and personal preference. I reduced the sugar to 1c., and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown. I replaced 3/4 c. of the oil (I used canola) with pumpkin puree, and 1/2 of the cinnamon for pumpkin pie spice. I subbed cherry flavored Craisins for the raisins, because I just don't do raisins. I omitted the coconut, which probably would have been fabulous in these, but I'm trying to eat as little saturated fat as possible. With these changes, I don't feel so guilty for having already eaten 3 of these, they are that good!
oh my goodness SO good. I made them slightly more than just moist, lowered the heat to 300 so the outside wouldn't burn, and baked for about anout 10 minutes. The top became a little caramelized, creating an awesome crunch, and the inside was super moist... amazing!
Instead of a whole cup of oil, I used 1/3 c oil plus 1/3c applesauce plus 1/3 c crushed pineapple. YUMMY! Excellent taste and texture. Going in my recipe box!
this recipe is amazing! I used 2 apples and cut out the raisins and walnuts. also used 100% whole wheat flour.
Theses were amazing. So moist and tasty. I did most of the changes other reviewers suggested: I used 1/2 cup of applesauce and 1/2 cup of crushed pineapple for the oil, and I used 1/2 a cup of whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 cups of all purpose flour. I also cut the sugar down to 3/4 cups of brown sugar. I mixed it all by hand. The recipe made 18 beautiful, pretty healthy, moist and yummy muffins. I did not use muffin papers and used none-stick spray in the tin. Pulled out of the oven after 20 minutes. Thanks so much!
DANG, so good! First, just FYI: I filled my muffin cups FULL, zero space at the top, and I got a full 18 muffins. Plan accordingly! These have a texture full of crunchies and sweet bits of fruit that I really enjoy, and my tops turned out with a shiny little crust that's a little crisp on the edges. All that in a muffin flavored little like spice cake or gingerbread. LOVE. Like lots of other reviewers, I couldn't handle the idea of a full cup of oil - but I had no applesauce, so I substituted about half of it with plain Greek yogurt plus a little splash of milk (I was worried the yogurt would be too thick, but I probably didn't need it, based on the final batter texture). I only had sweetened coconut, but it doesn't seem overpowering. I also used golden raisins because that's what I had on hand, but I love that flavor so I'm sure I'll continue to make them that way. I will also use more walnuts, and use larger pieces next time. I just spied some leftover dried cranberries in my pantry, and I might even toss those in next time. Love this recipe as-is, and also for the possibilities!
took more than +15 mins. to bake, and at that, they were almost doughy - the bottoms stuck even though I buttered - raised some, but have no nice 'dome'. However, I think I may have forgotten the salt -but??... can that be it??? Actually, I followed the recipe and I'm a pretty good cook....so why? ..even have fresh baking soda.. and they sound SO good! Since I have to rate, let it reflect my attempt, not the recipe. I'm a pretty good cook w/lots of experience...and actually followed the recipe-(my baking soda is new ) the one thing I did screw up on was the salt, I forgot to add (I think)
We've been making a variation on this recipe for many years. This is a good basic, with lots of substitution room. I liked the idea of flax seed instead of coconut and will try next time. (Be sure your flax seeds are dry roasted or they will be gummy not crispy/crunchy.) This time we used date pieces instead of raisins; half whole wheat flour/half all-purpose; half applesauce/half oil; one cup brown sugar and 1/4 Splenda (for baking). Muffin cups depend on mood. This time, right in the tin. Perfect.
Will definitely make these again! I followed others' suggestion and used less oil. I used 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of apple sauce. They tasted great. This recipe is a keeper!
These muffins are great. I don't like raisens so I used craisens, and didn't have walnuts so I used pecans. I also halved the oil and used applesauce for the remainder. They are incredibly moist, my kids love them...I will be making these again SOON! Thanks
I guess this recipe doesn't really need another 5 star review but WOW these came out great. I didn't want to do all the chopping and shredding so I just threw the apples and carrots in the food processor. I also used pecans and dates instead of walnuts and raisins. I brought them to work a couple of weeks ago and I'm still hearing about how great they were!
These muffins are SOOOO good! My husband loves them, I love them and most importantly my 4 and 2 year old children love them. I also replaced half the oil with a 1/2 cup of peach applesauce - the end result was moist, delicious muffins. If I were to change anything in the next batch, it would be to add more grated apple and a few more raisins.
Loved Loved Loved!!! Made this for my mini family and didn't even last 2 days! I do not own a muffin platter so instead I did a pound cake. It worked just as good. And rather then putting 1cup vegi oil I just put 1/2 cup and 1/2 cup skim milk! :-)
I have made this recipe many times and it has always come out great. I have changed nothing except left out the raisins as I don't care for them. This has been a keeper.
Wow! Followed the recipe and the advice to substitute 1/2 of the oil with applesauce. It did take awhile to grate the carrots and apples. It was worth it. Five people dropped by...everyone loved them!
Excellent flavor, moist and delicious, a great way to have a fairly nutritious breakfast on the go. Not as easy as the name implies--I had to finely chop the apple because grating it turned it to mush, and the carrot grating takes a while. A food processor would greatly reduce prep time.
If you like carrot cake, you'll like these. It makes more like 18 regular sized muffins. I will try substituting apple sauce or pineapple for some of the oil the next time I make these.
I used Splenda in place of white sugar and low-sodium baking soda and eliminated the salt as I'm on a low-sodium diet. I used dried cranberries in place of the raisins. (I used 1/4 cup oil and 3/4 cup of applesauce as recommended by another member). The muffins were very moist and delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
These are moist and have a great flavor. You would never know that they are filled with healthy ingredients- great for kids!
Fantastic base recipe to add in whatever goodies you have on hand! A few tips to reduce the oil: with one batch I added two ripe mashed bananas and reduced the oil to 3/4 cup, and with another batch I replaced half the oil with fat free sour cream - and both times, they turned out fantastic!! Use whatever fruit / veggies / nuts combo you have on hand - and you can easily substitute some of the sugar for honey, maple syrup or a splash of o.j. I love throwing in whatever I need to use up - from dried cranberries, zucchini, sunflower seeds - it has all worked wonderfully. I do sprinkle a touch of brown sugar on tops just before baking.
Reduced sugar to 200gms, added 50gms oats, increased carrot to 280gms Omitted the apple, raisins, walnuts and coconut and replaced with 30gms each of linseeds, pumpkin seeds and sun flour seeds. Made it a loaf instead of muffins for a brunch party tomorrow! Thanks!
I have made large batches of these for two events, and each time people can't believe how delicious they are. I've used 1/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. applesauce to cut down on the oil. Make sure you pour the wet portion into the flour and carrot portion in parts so as not to make the batter overly liquidy. I like to sprinkle more nuts on top after I've got the batter in the pan. They bake well in both cups and on their own in the pan.
mmm. this was so very good! i only did a couple of things different. i had everything shredded and mixed when i realized we were out of vegetable oil and applesauce, so i used margarine. i also added a dash of nutmeg and two dashes of pumpkin pie spice- which i am SO glad i did, it added a lot of flavor.
These are very yummy. I did make some alterations based on what I had on hand and health factor. I used whole wheat flour, added 1/4 cup of wheat germ, used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of white, used mixed dried berries instead of raisins, didn't add coconut, and used 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce + 3 tbs oil + 1 tbs honey instead of 1 cup of oil. I left the skin on the apple and used a small chopper to mince apple and carrots. I used a 1/4 measuring cup to fill the baking cups. I topped each muffin with some oats and I love the contrast between the oats and dark brown muffin. It took about 24 minutes to fully bake. I also yielded 21 good-sized muffins! Will definitely be added this recipe to my box!
Just made these muffins tonight. Very tasty. Worked out perfectly using only 1/2 cup of oil. Next time I will use less sugar. I will make these again for sure.
I adapted this one...instead of the listed walnuts and raisins, I added pecans, macadamia nuts, fresh cherries, dried cranberries, a small amount of chocolate chips and a small amount of chopped fudge pieces.... and very lush they were too! A huge hit with friends!
YUM! I didn't add the coconut (ants somehow got into the bag. Don't you love spring?) and they STILL overflowed the muffin tins. You can easily make 14 or 15 of these. They were so delicious. Next time, I'm going to try making them with 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 Splenda to make them a little healthier, but I'm definitely making them again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Absolutely the best muffin to come along. I replaced the white sugar with Splenda and a 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce. Omitted the walnuts. This drastically cut down on the fat, sugar and calorie intake. To die for! You cannot tell I used these ingredients , they turned out fantastic. Best eaten warm to cool you get all the flavors at once. Enough said, back to the kitchen!
My husband loved them, I didn't have coconut or walnuts and still AWESOME!!! Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe! I did decrease the amount of oil to 1/4 cup an than added 3/4 cup of applesauce.. just to make them a little bit healthier. I added a little bit more of coconut, raisins and walnuts.. They turned out great though! YUM YUM YUM!!!
We love these muffins. My little ones munch them up, too. I usually omit the coconut, use 1/2white and 1/2 wheat flour add a 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and use 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce. Pretty healthy, beautiful and delicious!
Very good happened to have all ingredients on hand and took the plunge and made these finally this morning. Not disappointed I made a half batch and it still made 9 good size muffins. Will make again friend at work says she freezes extras so im trying that out.
I substituted drained crushed pineapple for the apple. This recipe made 16 muffins for me.
These were great! I did make a few changes: I used half brown sugar & half white sugar, added a little less than 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, and reduced the baking soda to 1-3/4 tsp and added 1/4 tsp of baking powder. I, also, left out the raisins, coconut and nuts, because I didn't have them in the house. I left the skin on the apple, since it was being grated (most of the nutrients are in the skin). The end result was delicious. Even my husband who doesn't like carrots liked it!
These were a bit time consuming, but had I read more reviews beforehand I could have used my mini-chopper and saved myself some serious prep time! :) I did use unsweetened applesauce instead of oil and whole wheat flour - other than that, the only thing I added extra was a little bit of pineapple (had some leftover chunks, so I just quartered them and tossed them in). I didn't shred the apples, just cut small chunks, and I only had sweetened coconut - I probably should have cut the sugar, but didn't think about it until it was too late, but next time I will for sure. They were definitely sweet, but DELICIOUS!!! Really love the pineapple in them - it added some great flavor!!
Definitely another keeper. Made as written, expect I used half brown sugar and half white. Also rather than shredding the apple I diced it finely. Cook time was off for my oven ... they needed an additional 10 minutes. But none the less delicious!! Thanks for the recipe, Debbie Clarke.
This recipe was good but I made quite a few changes to it to make it a very healthy start to the day. I changed the flour to 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 wheat germ, I changed the white sugar to brown sugar, I put one cup carrots and 1 cut zuchinni, I also substituted the 1 cup of oil for 1 cup of applesauce....It works sooooo good this way and very very healthy for you.
Everybody LOVES these muffins, I make them all the time with applesauce instead of oil, add 1/3 cup fancy molasses, substitute the white sugar with 1 cup brown sugar, and NO nuts. Moist and DELICIOUS
These were edible. If I were to make them again, I think I would leave out the coconut. They also made more than 12 muffins.
My family loved these tasty muffins. I subbed pumpkin for the oil. The carrots and cocnut gave a great texture. I'll add another apple next time because it got lost in everything else. The pumpkin modification gave exta fiber and healthiness. However, easy these were not. It took a while to get everything together. It looses a star for false title.
I have NEVER commented on recipes but these muffins are so delicious and great for the whole family. They are perfect to put in my kids' lunches and I love them as an on-the-go breakfast. I used whole wheat flour instead of white and 3/4 cup applesauce, 1/4 cup oil instead of a full cup of oil and they turned out wonderfully. Thanks for the new family fave!
Very Tasty! I followed the advise of other reviewers and cut back the oil to 3/4 cup and the sugar to 1 cup. It made 18 medium size muffins. I'll make again and again.
These are great! I switched half oil for applesauce, half sugar for xylitol & half white flour for whole wheat and they're wonderful, my three yr old & husband love em!
Came out great. Made a few changes. Put in 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce, 1 cup of Splenda, 1/4 cup of ground flax seed. Perfect
These are so yummy. Although my mix did have more than 12. I still made it 12 but they did take longer to cook. I took out the raisins for family members. Will make these again and again.
Everyone loves these muffins! The first time I made them exactly as the recipe recommends and I - like many other reviewers - thought that they were too oily. Now I use 1/2 cup oil instead of 1 cup. Much better. To make them a little healthier but no less tasty, I also reduce the sugar to 1 cup and I use a blend of whole wheat and white flour. When baking for a nut-free event/environment, simply leave out the walnuts. No need to make any other adjustments. This recipe can make 24 mini-muffins and 6 large muffins, or 12 minis and 12 maxis.
these were so good. Excellent for a grab and go breakfast. I used dried cranberries instead of the coconut & walnuts and they turned out great.
Really tasty! And very filling.... I might make them as mini muffins next time. The prep work wasn't too bad, just had to shred the carrots and peel and shred the apple. Makes a great breakfast!!
Wow! We loved these! I made them for the family and shared them with any one who would eat them! I used the food processor and applesauce. This is a keeper!
SOOO good! I threw the carrots (maybe 6?) and apple in my food processor to grate--it made this recipe so easy. As others recommended, I used a combo of apple sauce and crushed pineapple to fill a cup most of the way and topped it off with a little bit (maybe 1/8 c.) of canola oil. The muffins were very moist--definitely a keeper.
Yummy! I took the other suggestions: 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 white flour, cut the oil in half and substituted 1/2 c. natural applesauce. The only other change I made was a full cup of raisins to replace the walnuts, which I didn't have. Made 18 muffins, baked for 27 minutes. Yummy, healthy, and easy. What else could you ask for?
So Delicious! I made this exact recipe except flax seed instead of coconut and apple sauce instead of oil. So Yummy! will make again!
Just made a big batch of these muffins - planning to share them with my co-workers. Muffins turned out very nice, very tasty.
YUMMY! My 18-month old devoured them. I didn't have coconut or walnuts and they still turned out fantastic! Can't wait to try them again with all the ingredients.
Amazing! even without the coconut and walnuts (not fond of those here). 2&4ys olds ate 3 each during one sitting.
A very moist and chunky muffin. Not for those who like more batter vs fruit. They are very similar to carrot cake without the frosting. A very good recipe.
I love this recipe. I make it with ww flour and it is great. I add pumpkin and white chocolte chips always and sometimes when I have them I will add zucchine. I figured more veggies the better. My husband couldn't believe what was in them when I told him. He loves them. I "chop" all the veggies in my blender pretty fine so there aren't any big chuncks. It makes it easier and quicker. Thanks for sharing
Delicious! I substituted all applesauce for the oil, used only whole grain flour and didn't add any coconut. They came out great. Perfect when paired with a small home-made smoothy for breakfast. I will be making these again :)
I am always looking for something new & different to treat my diabetic hubby. I used Splenda in place of the sugar and omitted 1/3 c oil, which I normally do when I make any carrot cake/muffin recipe, and the result is always excellent! Each muffin is loaded with raisins, nuts, coconut & the wonderful flavor of carrot mix! Very moist & the flavor is spot on lovely!!! Thank you for sharing your recipe. This is definitely a KEEPER! There are a few comments by some of the other bakers about the prep time taking a bit longer but it is understandable when you are grating your carrots & apple by hand. Invest in a processor and you are in business! I have a small one that is about 25 yrs old now (OH MY!!!) called a "Little Emmy" & it works great! It comes in very handy at Comes in handy for lots of things. : )
Excellent recipe. I wasn't expecting them to be so moist and yummy. These will be a staple for me now! Thanks!!
These were really good! The first time I made them I followed the recipe exactly. They were really good, but I knew I needed to make them healthier. I changed the flour to whole wheat flour, cut sugar down to 1/2 cut (I know!), and used 3/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/4 cup oil instead of 1 cup oil. I couldn't find unsweetened coconut, so I had to use sweetened. These changes made the nutritional info per muffing (12 servings): calories: 247, Fat: 10.6g, cholesterol: 46.3mg, sodium: 250mg, potassium: 260mg, carbohydrates: 34.5g, fiber: 4.1g, sugars: 16.1g, and protein: 5.5g. Still a muffin, but a bit healthier!
Great recipe! Used 1 cup sugar only, half cup oil and half cup of unsweetened apple sauce to cut the fat, and they turned out great. Had to increase baking time to 23 minutes and my batch made 16 muffins.
I used brown sugar instead of white, decreased it to 3/4 cup, used 1 cup of apple sauce instead of the oil, left out walnuts and coconuts. I tried them when they came out of oven and didn't like them warm. You really have to wait for them to cool and they taste even better the next day. They're amazingly healthy with this revised recipe and were a major hit at my husband's work.
Excellent recipe! I made mine vegan by replacing the 3 eggs with 3/4 cup applesauce and an overripe organic banana. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup, and added just shy of 1 cup oil. Did not add the raisins or coconut because I didn't have any. And lastly, I made this into a loaf pan, bread style. I had to cook for 50 minutes in a loaf pan, FYI. Even will all these changes this recipe came out SO delicious!
Yesss! These are amazing. My daughter and i wanted to bake some muffins for my father. Morning Glory's are my dad's favourite so we gave these a try. I loved that it made 12 large bakery sized muffins that came out very moist and flavourful. I used my hand chopper for the apple and carrot, which took no time at all. I think the grating would have been tedious. I will be making these again. My son loved them and he hates carrots and raisins!
I made these last night. Actually ended up making 48 of them. With 4 kids at home, I wanted enough to freeze, so they can defrost and have as a quick breakfast. I love these fresh, will have to see how good they hold up after freezing. Great recipe to make with the girls!
I love this recipe! I did tweak it a lot, though. I switch a half cup of flour for whole wheat flour; I omit a few tablespoons of oil, the coconut and 1/4 cup of sugar (they still come out sweet); and I grate beets into it! The first time I made these I ran out of carrots, but I had fresh beets, and it gave the muffins the most beautiful color!
Easy and ever so tasty as described I use 1/4 c oil and 3/4 c apple sauce.. I may love my food but i got to keep getting slimmer :)
I love this versatile recipe, with my own healthier additions and subs. Also, my son doesn't like pineapple cooked or baked into things, and this particular morning glory muffin recipe doesn't call for it like many others do. I sub in whole wheat flour for 1/2 of the AP flour, 1/2 cup honey and 1/4 stevia baking blend for the sugar (with an extra 1/4 tsp baking soda), pecans for the walnuts, and applesauce or mashed banana for the oil. I also add 1/8 cup each wheat germ and ground flaxseed meal. Unable to find unsweetened coconut in my area, so I use sweetened. I use whatever apples I have on hand. I have also successfully subbed pumpkin puree for the oil and craisins for the raisins.
I've made this recipe many, many times, but changed it up quite a bit from the start. I use 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat. I use only 1/3 cup of sugar and like brown sugar. With all the other stuff in here, it's all the sugar you need to get sweetness. I also reduce the oil to only 1/4 cup, then add 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, apple sauce or even a mashed banana for the rest of the moisture - and this also adds a bit of sweetness, therefore not needing the extra added sugar. The recipe as originally states makes well more than 12 muffins. I can cut this recipe in 1/2 and still get 11 or 12 small/medium sized muffins.
Fantastic !!!! Used 3/4 cups of apple sauce and a 1/4 cup of oil and they were great.
Yumm Yumm This website is making me fat Only change; 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1.25 I'm going to eat onother one ....
These were great. I cut the oil in half and added about 3/4 cup of white grape juice in its place. I chopped everything very fine in the food processor: carrots, apples, nuts and coconut. It gave it a wonderful delicate texture. My kids loved them, too!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections