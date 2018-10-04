Spinach Casserole

This was a very yummy spinach dish. I had a lot of frozen spinach from last year's garden and was looking for a new recipe. There was only two of us so I reduced the recipe by 2/3rd and only cooked it for about 35 minutes. We both loved the recipe and I will definitely make it again. Thanks. UPDATE : I made this again and modified it due to what I had on hand. I didn't have enough cottage cheese so I added some cream cheese and I also added some leeks (I had a small amount left in the freezer so I thought, why not add the leeks). I didn't add cheese at the end as I didn't have any left but it didn't need it. Still yummy. UPDATE#2: Tried something new with this recipe. Instead of a cassarole, I filled ready made tart shells with the spinach mixture and baked for about 35 min. at 375. I also added some sauteed onions to the mixture. I guess you could say I made some mini quiches. Very good.