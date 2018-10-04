Spinach Casserole
This is an always requested vegetable side dish at our holiday gatherings.
Great tasting and super easy. Didn't use the food processor, just whipped the ingredients in a bowl with a whisk. Used low fat sour cream and cottage cheese. Nummy!Read More
I give this 3 stars as is, but it has a lot of potential. It just needs to be spiced up, it is lacking flavor. I do like that the ingredients can easily be made healthier without taking away from the texture by using whole wheat, fat free sour cream and 1% cottage cheese. Next time I am going to add fresh garlic, onion, thyme and a pinch of nutmeg. I think these changes will make the recipe a 5 star recipe.Read More
Terrific recipe! I made this for a dinner with friends and they loved it. I recommend trying this, I don't think you'll be disappointed. I did halve the recipe however I wish I made the full 9x13 pan so I could have leftovers.
I halved this recipe and used fat free cottage cheese, fat free sourcream, fat free cheddar cheese, and Egg Beaters. I placed in an 8 inch square dish sprayed with Pam and baked at 350 for about 45 minutes and it was done. I just mixed the cheese all inside. Very very yummy and would make again in a heart beat. My picky picky husband said it was a keeper as he was spreading it on his french bread!
Great recipe and followed it as is and turned out great, might add cooked chicken next time. Thanks
This was a very delicious variation on spinach that I have never had before. I halved the recipe since it is just my husband, myself, and our toddler. I added a little black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Next time, I think I will use fresh garlic and onions. My husband thought it was a bit too cheesy so I may try to use less cottage cheese and a little more sour cream. It took some coaxing for my son to try, but he loved it! I will definitely make this again.
Perfection...didn't have to change a thing.
This will be my favorite version of a spinach souffle. I added the suggested nutmeg, garlic & cayenne along with one small can of chopped ripe olives, original Mrs. Dash & onions. Yum!
I made this as a side dish this Thanksgiving to try something other than traditional dishes and it was awesome! It was the only dish that I didn't have any leftovers of (and wish I did!) I also did not use a food processor, just whisked all together. I will definately make this again soon!
Spinach is one of those things alot of people turn up their nose at! This dish had them eating it, though. I don't think it needs alot of spicy embellishment -- let the simple flavors work. I might try a little cream cheese next time just to see if it could be creamier.
I gave this receipe 4 stars...a good basic Spinach Casserole. I used fresh garlic cloves (4), 1/2 chopped onion, reduced the eggs to 3, increased the cottage cheese to 20 oz, left out the sour cream,left out the flour, decreased the cheddar cheese to 2 cups in and 1/2 cup on top, added a teaspoon of caraway seed and a GENEROUS sprinkling of black pepper, NO salt. Guess I changed a lot, but it came out wonderfully well. More like the recipe that my Ma gave me and I could not locate tonight. Gotta love this site for jogging the memory...smiles. Thank you, Valerie.
It was okay. I felt like the egg was too overpowering & it didn't mess well with the spinach.
Fantastic casserole!! It doesn't need a thing... tastes just great if you like spinach. I like that you can make it fat free, low fat, or high test by chosing what kind of cheeses, sour cream, and egg product to use.
This was so delicious! I don't have a food processor so I just used a hand mixer and it turned out fine. I decided to bake it in a large bowl rather than a 9x13 dish so I ended up cooking about 10 minutes extra. My husband absolutely raved about it. He's a lot pickier than I am and almost always adds salt & pepper or something else to everything, but he didn't with this. We're both big spinach fans anyway, but this was a treat. I'd never made anything like this before, but it will most definitely go in my regular rotation from now on.
I used spinach from my backyard garden and followed the directions exactly. This is now the dish that everyone asks me to make for any gathering we have. Thanks! It's just terrific!
Very Tasty. I used freshly steamed spinach, a greater ratio of sour cream to cottage cheese, and fewer eggs (4 instead of 6) and it was fine.
I added some garlic powder, and sliced smoked sausage, for a dinner casserole. Hubby approves! Recipe is sound, and adaptable for different versions! Delicious!
Soooooo yummy!!!! Also added rep pepper and mushrooms and one extra egg.
This was a good side dish for baked or grilled chicken. Kind of even reminded me of a quiche my mom use to make. I accidentally read the indigents wrong and didn't have enough spinach so I put in two cups of frozen corn and it worked great!
Very delicious! I don't have a food processor so I just added all the ingredients and put in my crock pot casserole dish- cooked on high for two hours. The only thing I added was some butter once it was all cooked. My 2 year old loved it!
We really liked this! It is so easy to prepare ahead of time as a side and so adaptable to being made "light". I also subbed fat free Greek yogurt for the sour cream. I will definitely make this again! Thank you!
Biggest hit at Thanksgiving. Even the vegetable haters liked it.
It was delicious! I pretty much followed this recipe as is, because it was my first time attempting the dish. Next time I make it I will add some "Blam!" (spice) like Cayenne or chopped Jalapeno. We really enjoyed this dish though. Thank You for sharing!
I love this recipe. I am a part of DAR (Daughters of American Revolution) and every year our chapter has a Holiday party at one of the members houses. I made it last year, it was a hit. I made it again for this year (just today) and it was a big hit, with the added everyone really wanted the recipe! Thank you!
Think is almost the consistency of a quiche, which was not what I was expecting. Flavor was good but I think it would actually be good with bacon for breakfast as a main dish.
made it just like the recipe and loved it!!
This is great! I cook a lot! I'm normally really particular. All I did was substitute Greek yogurt for the sour cream and added a tiny bit extra. Great side!
My husband didn't care too much for this, said it was okay. HOWEVER. My 16 year old son and I LOVED it. SO poo on hubby giving this recipe 5 stars.. Thought it was great. Made this twice the second time I added some mushrooms and BAMMM it was fantastic. Even with out the mushrooms it's great. Glad my husband doesn't care for it too much. That leaves more for my son and I. YES this will be on our turkey day table.. Thank You for posting.
Delicious. I added about a 1/2 c of chopped onions. Even my picky husband got a second helping. Really good and really easy. Good job. Thanks for the recipe
My family loved it. I took the advice of the other reviews and added onions, fresh garlic, onion powder, thyme leaves and nutmeg. I even added mozzarella cheese. Something different and it is good that I could add low fat items. I am going to make it again. We had bake turkey along with this dish.
Easy to make, and healthy to eat. I’ll use less salt next time.
A nice spinach souffle. This was a simple recipe and I really packed it with spinach, so I like the hefty serving of greens it yields to each diner. Thanks!
Will make for our next family get together.
I made this as it's written, and it wasn't bad, but didn't have as much flavor as I'd like. I'm going to make it again, and make a few changes. I think it could use a little onion, garlic, and a dash of cayenne pepper, and I prefer monterey jack or parmesan over cheddar cheese. Also, I like a crunchy topping, so I think I'm going to sprinkle with crushed seasoned croutons before baking.
Really good! I was looking for an easier spinach souffle recipe to take to a pot luck than the one I often make because I didn't want a souffle to fall, and it had to sit in my car during church! This was the one I selected and it was a huge hit! I did season it a bit more, ;using Penzey's Greek Seasoning, their Toasted Onion and some Nutmeg.
This was a very yummy spinach dish. I had a lot of frozen spinach from last year's garden and was looking for a new recipe. There was only two of us so I reduced the recipe by 2/3rd and only cooked it for about 35 minutes. We both loved the recipe and I will definitely make it again. Thanks. UPDATE : I made this again and modified it due to what I had on hand. I didn't have enough cottage cheese so I added some cream cheese and I also added some leeks (I had a small amount left in the freezer so I thought, why not add the leeks). I didn't add cheese at the end as I didn't have any left but it didn't need it. Still yummy. UPDATE#2: Tried something new with this recipe. Instead of a cassarole, I filled ready made tart shells with the spinach mixture and baked for about 35 min. at 375. I also added some sauteed onions to the mixture. I guess you could say I made some mini quiches. Very good.
I did everything wrong, not enough cottage cheese, cream cheese instead. Too much sour cream, added lots of extra cheese, put the 2 last cups of cheese on before baking, added sun-dried tomatoes for color and baked it slower to compensate for cheese on top. Turned out great.
Awesome. Very easy to make too!
very delicious easy to make. My husband even loved it. I would definitely be making this again
Absolutely delicious. My 11 year old loved it, as did my husband. I did add a large sauteed onion.
This is very good and I don't even like spinach! And my kids ate seconds! I was asked to bring this to Easter dinner this year! Like the other reviews, I made a roux, then added the milk and cheese. One sauce pan to clean!! I also put buttered panko bread crumbs on top! Yummy!
Added a dash of nutmeg. Also, did as half recipe since there are only the two of us.
I thought this was pretty good. I thought it was quite quiche like. it was very easy to put together, I made it as a side dish at Easter. I have made it once more as I Love spinach. 2nd time I did as others had commented and made it lower calorie by using fat free cottage cheese, smaller amounts of cheddar. I'm thinking maybe 1/2 eggbeaters as well although I didn't do that. I didn't find any lack of flavor using the lower calorie substitutions.
I'm a construction worker with very little kitchen time and had this at a cafe and needed more of it in my life. If I can do it pretty much anyone can. It came out so awesomely delious. I got about ten servings from it and will enjoy them all.
This was a great meal for vegetarians(not vegans). I will make it again, maybe try adding a bit of nutmeg.
I will make this again but I won't cook it quite so long. It came out a little dry. Good flavor and easy to prepare.
A little bland.
My kids adored this and kept asking for more helpings. My one complaint is that I think 2 t of salt is too much. Next time I will only do 1 1/2t.
This was great! Absolutely delicious :)
Left out cottage cheese and substituted sour cream. Turned out well and tasted great.
Delicious! easy to make. Well make it again. Thank you.
I made this for a big Family dinner we had and everybody loved it! Next time I'd use all low fat ingredients though. Defiantly will be making it again! Super easy & tasty!
