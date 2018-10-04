Spinach Casserole

This is an always requested vegetable side dish at our holiday gatherings.

By Valerie

cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place cottage cheese, eggs, flour, sour cream, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth. Mix spinach, cottage cheese mixture, and 2 cups of Cheddar cheese in a bowl, then spread into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Top with the remaining 2 cups of Cheddar cheese and continue baking until cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 140.3mg; sodium 845.4mg. Full Nutrition
