Vegetable Packed Dip

A chunky dip full of delicious veggie treats! Serve with nachos, raw vegetables or crackers.

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the mixed vegetables, chickpeas (garbanzo beans), sour cream, yogurt, mayonnaise, onion soup mix, onion, green onion and red bell pepper. Chill in the refrigerator 1 hour and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 2g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 160.3mg. Full Nutrition
