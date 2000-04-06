Vegetable Packed Dip
A chunky dip full of delicious veggie treats! Serve with nachos, raw vegetables or crackers.
Awesome.Making again for my foruth time.Family and friends loved it, even the kids.I dont add any extra minced onion though per the other review on here and it is a Excellent healthy dip.Read More
I made this without the can of vegetables. Just seemed too chunky with them ~ the pieces are so big. This dip is good but is for onion-lovers. Very strong onion flavor.Read More
This was a little too bland for my taste. Needs different veggies or something.
My mom made a similar recipe when I was a child. Now i am making it at home for my kids and they really love it! It is the perfect after school healthy snack. Also, I made it for a work party, and everyone agreed it was delicious!
