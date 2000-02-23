Warm Crab Dip II

If you serve this in sliced pita bread it taste like the hot crab sandwiches served at state fairs . Good with chips, too! To prepare in the microwave, soften the cream cheese in a microwave safe dish. Follow the steps for combining the ingredients. Microwave on medium for 4 to 6 minutes.
My husband and I LOVE this dip! The only reason I put 4 rather than 5 stars is because we add quite a bit of parmesan cheese to the original recipe. Otherwise, it is fantastic. We have served it many times to guests, and it is always a hit. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was really good and rich. I did add a little mozzarella cheese about 1/4 cup to it though. And I sprinkled a little grated parmesan cheese on top. Really good recipe though I suspect the quality of crab meat you use makes all the difference. I used Kroger's "private selections" lump crab meat and was pleased with the quality for about 5 bucks for a 6 oz. can. Served alongside Tostitos restaurant style tortilla chips.
After a while we stopped putting it on crackers and just scooped it right into our mouths on spoons! It was so good we were embarassed at how much we ate. I highly highly highly recommend this recipe. You can add a bit of chopped celery to it if you like.
I used half an 8 oz container of spreadable light cream cheese, light mayo, no onion, 1 can of crab, and a lot of lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. I just microwaved the mixture for 4 minutes, stirring halfway. It came out perfect with warm (microwaved) whole wheat pita bread. So easy, and so delicious! Thank you!
Loved this recipe and after reading reviews I decided to reduce the mayo to 1 Tablespoon and added several swipes of cheddar cheese from a stick I had in the refrigerator. Since I didn't have a green onion, I used one tablespoon of chopped onion and sprinkled paprika on top. I split this into two small bowls to fit the serving tray. Once brown on top the dip looked like little souffles. I brought this warm to a party and did not make it out of the kitchen without the first bowl almost done and within the first few minutes the dip was nearly gone. I had a dip recipe that I had been using for years and just thought about changing it up a little and was very pleased with the results. This is our New crabmeat dip.
Really good flavor and very versatile too. I sometimes add some quartered artichoke hearts and some firm cubed tofu to this recipe, when I do that I double the worcestershire and lemon juice. When made like that it is more of a meal than a dip. Sometimes it's my lunch and dinner.
Yumm-o! My only complaint is that I can't stop eating it when I make it so it's only a once in awhile dish! I serve it with Xochitl tortilla chips (a fancy organic brand that tastes amazing) for a delicious gluten free appetizer.
I tried this because I couldn't find my recipe and it seemed similar. I thought it was a tad bland but figured out it was because mine called for Red Hot and Old Bay Seasoning. I loved it with those 2 additions - just a suggestion. I also doubled the crab.
I made this for Christmas eve. It was good. I made some changes. I used garlic powder. I also used more lemon and a pinch of old bay. I used the suggested amount of mayo and to me it was a little runny. So, next time I am gonna cut down on mayo amount.
This was really bland---I used an entire bunch of green onions but it was still blah.....maybe some tabasco or horseradish or Old Bay would help? The crab alone was 18 bucks. Glad I made a test batch before serving for Xmas.
I used an 8 oz. can of crab instead of 6oz. I added some cheese into it as well, like cheddar or Monterey Jack. Just a handful, a little less then 1 cup. I also sprinkled parm cheese on the top before baking. After done baking, I also turned the broiled on for like 2-3 minutes just to brown the top.
Excellent! I made a few adjustments to suit my personal tastes adding two more green onions chopped, a tsp of Zatarain's Creole Seasoning, a dash of kosher salt and a light dusting of garlic powder. A definite do again!
Easy to make and delicious! A huge hit! I added a couple of things that were delicious as well. I added grated cheddar cheese (1 cup) and folded into the mix as well as 2 tsp of hot sauce. That added a bit of zip to it without changing the overall taste. Turned out really well.
I thought this recipe as is was very bland and too high fat without the zing. I doubled the crab and I used the fresher kind you find in the refridgerated section of the fish department (the kind with an expiration date). I used 3/4 the amount of cream cheese (and used low fat). I added two tablespoons of sour cream, a little Old Bay seasoning, one clove of fresh garlic, and kosher salt. I also used more green onion that it calls for. Next time I'll use even less cream cheese, maybe 4 oz. It's much more expensive to make it this way but otherwise, to me, the calories aren't worth it.
Good receipe, as most people i did alter it a bit. I used Fresh Maryland Blue claw crab meat (KEY to any dip) Used Fresh Dunker cream cheese (another Yummy) Omitted the green onions and added a couple dashes of onion powder and garlic powder, a squirt of mustard and some heavy dashes of Old Bay..
This was really good. I read some of the reviews that said there wasn't enough crab taste, so I used more crab than called for. Shouldn't have. I like a creamy dip, and it wasn't creamy enough with the extra crab, but it was STILL DELICIOUS! I WILL be making this again, according to the recipe, and just enjoy it!
Quick and Easy yummy recipe. It was a hit at our family gathering. The only thing I might do different, is add extra crab meat to make it chunkier, but other than that it was exactly what I was looking for.
Very good, but needs some help. Made as written & for me it was under seasoned. I doubled the lemon Worcestershire, and green onion with a free tablespoons of sour cream. Then baked it with a top lated of Italian cheese blend. Then it was outstanding!
I made this in my mini crockpot. Left it on low & it stayed great for the entire football game. Only thing I did different was added 3/4 C of chopped cooked shrimp. End of game it was all gone. Great recipe. Thanks!
This was pretty good. I added the cheese that was suggested. I used white cheddar, it helped to thicken it. It still needed something else. I liked it enough to keep playing with it until I get it to where we want it.
This was great, I added horseradish to it as had no worcestershire sauce & it worked well. I did make the mistake of using a smaller can of crab & it was a little cheesier than I would've had it, but I'd definitely make this again.
This was a little bland, def needed more crab meat. This was my first time making ANY type of seafood dish, so it was actually pretty good and easy to make. I will make it again, however I will add more spices and meat to make this a 5 star recipe.
This was great! I wanted an easy appy to take to a dinner. I doubled the crab and added a bit more green onion. I've made this twice now, and will make it again! Thanks!
Very tasty - although I probably would have doubled the recipe. Didn't make tons... I used quite a bit more lemon than the recipe called for - felt it added some needed zing. Quite good though - and very easy.
Excellent crab dip recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and loved the results only I thought there was a little more mayo than necessary. I'll happily make it again and cut back on the mayo and let the crab/Parmesan shine a bit more.
