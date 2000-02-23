Warm Crab Dip II

Loved this recipe and after reading reviews I decided to reduce the mayo to 1 Tablespoon and added several swipes of cheddar cheese from a stick I had in the refrigerator. Since I didn't have a green onion, I used one tablespoon of chopped onion and sprinkled paprika on top. I split this into two small bowls to fit the serving tray. Once brown on top the dip looked like little souffles. I brought this warm to a party and did not make it out of the kitchen without the first bowl almost done and within the first few minutes the dip was nearly gone. I had a dip recipe that I had been using for years and just thought about changing it up a little and was very pleased with the results. This is our New crabmeat dip.