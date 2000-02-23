Warm Crab Dip II

If you serve this in sliced pita bread it taste like the hot crab sandwiches served at state fairs . Good with chips, too! To prepare in the microwave, soften the cream cheese in a microwave safe dish. Follow the steps for combining the ingredients. Microwave on medium for 4 to 6 minutes.

Recipe by Penny

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium baking dish, mash the cream cheese with a fork. Blend in the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and green onion.

  • Rinse the crab meat and remove any pieces of shell. Flake the crab meat and mix it into the cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 135.6mg. Full Nutrition
