Easy Bake Oven Cake Mix
Easy Bake Oven cake mix recipe
I made this recipe and put it in a nice canister for my neice as a birthday present to acompany the Easy Bake Oven we bought her. She baked a little birthday cake for my son with it shortly after and it was much better than the prepackaged mixes they sell for the oven. It was moist and had really good flavor. I substituted some bakers cocoa for the drink mix as kids usually prefer chocolate to lemon. It was good and so much more economical. Thank you for sharing.Read More
The cake was runny and not done at the 12 min mark, the 14 min mark or the 20 min mark. Very disappointing.Read More
My Daughter and I had a blast using this recipe.
Our daughter is on a very specialized diet, and because you posted this recipe, we were able to buy her an Easy Bake oven - thank you! I was able to customize this recipe for her diet. The cake turned-out great, and tasted great, too. Thanks SO MUCH for posting! Now our daughter gets to have childhood memories of her Easy Bake oven despite her special diet!
What a great idea! This will help save so much money! :)
Much cheaper than the premade mixes and a better tasting but I wouldn't say it's to die for cake. Enough to make my daughter happy and my husband was able to say best cake ever to her without wincing like he does with the premade mix. When I used the full amount of batter our first cakes overflowed. Round 2 I removed 2 TB of batter and it was the perfect amount. We baked for 14-15minutes. I also used 2 raspberry lemonade single serve crystal light packages for the lemonade.
Had to add TONS more water. And tasted awful.
I wish I still had my Easy Bake oven! I give this 5 stars for the originality and the memories. Maybe I will look for one of these ovens for my niece, thank you for the recipe and the memories I'll be making!
I love doing easy bake oven recipes and I have to say, this is my favorite.
