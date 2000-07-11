Easy Bake Oven Cake Mix

Easy Bake Oven cake mix recipe

Recipe by Nancy

prep:

15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
10
Yield:
10 miniature cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking soda, salt, and lemonade drink mix. Stir to blend. Cut in shortening with a fork or pastry blender until mixture resembles corn meal.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup mixture into 10 small containers or sealable plastic bags. Label and store in cool, dry place. Use within 12 weeks.

  • Preheat Easy Bake oven. Grease and flour a 4 inch miniature cake pan.

  • To make a cake: Empty the contents of one bag cake mix into a small bowl. Using a fork, mix with 4 teaspoons water until smooth.

  • Bake according to manufacturer's instructions

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 7g; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
