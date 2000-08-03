Chicken Kabobs
Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!
This was my first time making kabobs, and it turned out excellent! I used green, yellow, & orange bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple. I didn't use the onions. Then I brushed a honey teriyaki glaze on them while on the grill. Very easy to prepare! This is a perfect dinner for a BBQ during the summer.
Don't get me wrong, I love kabobs, but somehow I didn't care for the barbeque sauce on my veggies. It hid the taste too much.
First time making kabobs. Was very easy to prepare and the flavor was perfect. I would recommend cutting the chicken larger than the veggies to insure proper cooking on the grill.
This is a regular recipe for me and my husband. Simple and tastes great! In the colder months, I make this without skewers and bake it in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
My daughter and I made this for dinner but added pineapple chuncks to it. It was terrific. It was easy for a teenager to make and for mom or dad to grill it.
This is one of the easiest ways to do chicken kabobs. I always separate the chicken from the veggies because they don't cook at the same rate, plus I don't care for BBQ sauce on my veggies. All you need is a side of rice and you have a great meal.
I also added pineapple and apples to the kabobs. This was a quick and easy dinner and tasted delicious.
Quick, fun, and tasty. No need to marinate, just brush BBQ Sauce repeatedly. Good with Pita Bread.
Made this one for lunch and grilled it on my george foreman grill. I added the pineapple like the other reviewers did, but it still seemed alittle lacking in flavor. It was super easy to make, filling and healthy so I gave it 4 stars.
Loved This even the kids liked them!
We did this out camping and it was really easy and made a very special dinner.
This dish was good. I added some garlic powder as well but still needs some more flavor.
Very good. I cut my partially frozen chicken breasts with kitchen shears into squares. For the BBQ sauce I used Bubba's Best BBQ sauce recipe. We grilled the chicken and veggies first, then coated with the sauce.
Yum! As long as you use a barbeque sauce that your family likes, you really can't go wrong with this. We prefer Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory & Brown Sugar. I've made this many times and I like to use less meat and more veggies - I like to add zucchini chunks, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms in addition to the peppers and onion. Super tasty and simple. Thanks :)
This recipe is so amazingly easy. I made the following changes/additions after reading other reviews: I used a pack of chicken tenderloins (they're easier to work with than breasts, to me), and added chunk pineapple and yellow bell pepper to add more color. I marinated the chicken and veggies in Italian salad dressing for around 4-5 hours, threaded them on the skewers and put them on the grill. I used a food thermometer, and when the temp began to approach 160 (temp for poultry), I brushed a little bbq sauce on all sides and finished cooking. This recipe was fun to prepare with my husband. This will definitely be on the menu again REALLY soon!
Really good and super easy!!
I make these all summer. They are quick easy and they go really well.They are a great camping meal. I cut up my chicken & Veggies in seperate bowls and marinate with italian dressing for about 3 hrs.They are very good.
Very tasty and nice and quick too. Nice for an easy summertime dinner. Served with a potatoe salad.
I like the honey teriyaki idea better
It ended up raining last night so we cooked them in the oven. I used the broiler and cooked them for 20 minutes. I used red onions, red and green peppers, pinapple, cherry tomatoes, chicken cubes, and zuchinni. They were excellent. All the extra ingredients we put into a baking dish and cooked them for about 30 minutes, they were great as well!
Good. I marinated chicken and veggies separately. Also marinated some pinapple chunks. thanks
Such a simple and delicious dinner, I used sirlon steaks with the chicken and added zuchinni and yellow squash and used a steak garlic marinade- it was a hit !
this was my first time grilling Kabobs and they turned out great and tasted awesome. I love simple recipes like this
So delicious! Marinated before in Italian dressing.
We sparked the grill up for game day ! I cut up boneless skinless chicken tenderloins marinated them over night, and soaked the skewers in water before threading them. I also made fried squash with onions, and fried some fresh green beans in e.v.o.o
Loved these, used green and red bell, Onion and cherry tomatoes.
Delicious!! I marinated the chicken in bbq sauce just while the grill was heating up. I also added chunks of pineapple to the skewers, and added some of the canned pineapple juice to the bbq sauce. Soooo Yummy!!!
Great when you want something quick and healthy
Perfect! I wouldnt change a thing!
I haven't made this yet. I definately will, but if you haven't noticed this is a recipe from a restaurant called GIO. I had it as an appetizer at the restaurant. It is delicious. Based on the ratings it looks and sounds pretty good. This isn't an original recipe though, but since I loved it when I first tried it I give it a five satr rating.
Great to make and flavorful considering that is so easy to make, however, I consider this one a kabob 101 lesson, I like more variety of veggies and to try new sauces all the time :)
Made these with homemade sugar-free barbecue sauce. They were the bomb! Second time making these: PHENOMENAL! This time I didn't have barbecue sauce so I used salsa with some vinegar, mustard, and a few spices. Yum!
Fast easy and everyone like. I added canned potatoes and some sliced squash.
Always a hit...made it several times this summer...was my first kabob dish and has set the standard for many more. Deeeeelicious!
This was my first time making kabobs. I used zesty Italian dressing instead of barbecue sauce. The whole family liked them. Will definitely have again.
Made way more than I planned, but the leftovers were great too. Made wild rice and cut small baby red potatoes instead of bell pepper (I don't like) and it was still good, especially with the pineapple.
I made these chicken veggie kabobs for my family and they absolutely loved it! Normally, they don't eat bell peppers but this was an amazing dish that got them to try it since it's so healthy and they loved it! I would definitely recommend this for a family meal.
Great reciepe I was able to use any BBQ sauce you have will work I added some honey s/p garlic power and pepper and half a lemon juiced! Used veggies I already had in my frig turned out amazing and made it with basmati rice! Easy to make.
I used Kraft Hickory Smoke BBQ sauce and put in NuWave for 8 minutes then turned over for another 7 minutes. FABULOUS! High ratings from my husband too who has diabetes. "Like it. Not dry at all, and is just right." So thanks for that! Thanks to Dave Sarah for sharing!
First time making Kabobs I love it.
My wife an I enjoyed this a lot. Only thing I did differently was cook the veggies separately because of different cooking times. Very simple and delicious.
I haven't made this so it's not a review but if you want to reduce the calories, sugar, and fat use honey mustard in place of the barbecue sauce. It tastes great!
I didn't add BBQ sauce directly on the 'bobs, but left it on the side for dipping. i didn't have red bell pepper, but added mini cucumbers. I used the following ingredients: marinated chix breast pieces (marinaded in black pepper, hot paprika, and a little garlic salt overnight), peppered bacon, pineapple, gr pepper, both red & white onions & cherry tomatoes. The pineapple was awesome with the spiciness of the meat. Yet cooling with tomatoes & cukes. I sprayed the bobs with nonstick cooking spray, and grilled on low for 20 min. The best part about this recipe is that you can personalize ingredients to whatever you like. This was my first time making. Will do it again. Had garlic bread for an easy side. Thanks for posting this!
