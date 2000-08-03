Chicken Kabobs

4.6
60 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 17
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!

Recipe by DAVESARAH

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Thread the chicken, green bell pepper, onion, and red bell pepper pieces onto skewers alternately.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place kabobs on the prepared grill, and brush with barbeque sauce. Cook, turning and brushing with barbeque sauce frequently, for 15 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 761.8mg. Full Nutrition
