Welsh Rabbit
I believe this recipe is the same as Welsh Rarebit, the classic British topping for rye or white bread toast. Melted sharp Cheddar cheese is complimented by Worcestershire sauce and a hint of cayenne pepper.
My Welsh mother-in-law tells me you MUST make this with beer, not milk. Will try that next time
My great grandmother used to make this when I was a kid and it's been a long time since I've had it. Very good over white toast. Tastes best when made with an ale or strong beer. This is a very tangy dish!!
This was a delicious recipe! I live in a very dry climate, and had to add an additional 1/4 cup liquid, but except for that I followed the recipe exactly. I think this is one that we'll be making again.
The trick to this recipe is using a combination of beer and milk (yes, both work well together!). We have made this since I was a little kid with this recipe: 16 slices bread, 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup porter or ale, 1/4 cup whole milk, 1 teaspoon dry mustard, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper 6 oz extra-sharp Cheddar, coarsely grated (about 1 1/2 cups). We as kids tore up the toast because it was fun, the adults cut it up with a fork and knife. It's also called Buck Rabbit (or rarebit) if you put a fried egg on the toast. This is the closest I could find to the old recipe I used from the old Betty Crocker recipe. The Welsh Rarebit recipes are off too, because you shouldn't use processed cheese or tomato soup!
Good stuff! Try adding a couple of slices of tomato on the toast before topping with the sauce.
I substituted beer for milk. My daughter and I loved it; my husband didn't. Apparently he feels that cheese and bread don't make an adequate supper - even with a salad!
My husband amazed and extremly happy when I found this recipe. He had been looking for it for years. It is exactly like he remembered and very easy to make. Thank you!
Bland, but a good base to add on to.
Not bad. Try beer instead of milk.
Very VERY bland. Did what I cold to spice it up and add flavor.....but nothing would work. Sorry but I wont make this again
I liked this recipe but I had to add the flour after the milk and would recommend sifting the flour first as well. Also as written it was a little bland so I increased the amounts of cayenne, worchestershire, and dry mustard to taste and would probably add more next time! I also recommend turning the heat up to low/med or medium even depending on your stove top. Overall though a good base recipe.
This recipe has replaced the one I have used for more than 30 years! Always comes out great! Thanks, Patty
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. My kids even wanted to eat the sauce straight from a bowl. Next time I will try to use beer to see if I like that flavor as well.
mmmmmmm, what delicious comfort food! i substituted beer for the milk, added a sprinkle more cayenne then poured the cheese sauce over toasted open-faced turkey, bacon & tomato sandwiches (like a devonshire). sweet dreams, patty!
This was a really delicious recipe. Have had this as a child, and this was exactly as I remembered it. Great comfort food. Very cheesy. It's also safe to add more of the spices without it being too intense.
I made this for dinner on Easter because I thought it would be funny! I followed the advice of the other reviewers and used beer instead of milk. I found it to taste pretty bitter even after simmering for several minutes so will use milk next time. There was WAY too much flour in the recipe and I had to add at least a cup and a half of water to it. I'll probably make this again for Easter next year but use the milk and cut way down on the flour! OThanks!
This was pretty good. I served it over toasted english muffins. Quick and light dinner. The cayenne gives it a nice kick. Also, it didn't take very long until thick, probably 2 minutes. If you're stirring constantly it is OK to turn the heat up to about medium.
I love Welsh Rabbit. It's a nice simple meal. This is a regular menu item in my house. It's a perfect autumn comfort food.
My whole family loved it! I have never seen my 2 year old eat something so fast and ask for more! They especially like to eat this after playing hard in the snow!
This was very good. It brought back memories of my 7th grade cooking class, except that we added sweet peas to the mixture and served over crackers.
I will definitely make this again ... it tastes most like what I've always had. Next time though I think I'll add a bit less flour.
I have had much better Welsh rabbit 😥
I made this for a team potluck at work. My co-worker's loved it! I used to but Stouffer's version of this treat for my mom so it was a pleasant surprise to see such an easy recipe for this dish. I made this in a crock pot rather than a saucepan for easy transport to work but the cooking time was not that much different. I will definitely make this again.
