Welsh Rabbit

3.8
26 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I believe this recipe is the same as Welsh Rarebit, the classic British topping for rye or white bread toast. Melted sharp Cheddar cheese is complimented by Worcestershire sauce and a hint of cayenne pepper.

Recipe by PATTY5

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan over low heat, melt the butter. Stir in and blend the flour, salt, mustard and pepper. Stir in the milk and Worcestershire sauce. Continue stirring the mixture for 10 minutes, or until thickened.

    Advertisement

  • Stirring continuously, melt the cheese into the mixture and blend well. Serve immediately over warm toast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 75.1mg; sodium 576.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022