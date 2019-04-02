Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

1 of 606

Rating: 5 stars This is soooo good! So simple to prepare, yet it looks and tastes like it took a lot of time and effort. I did reduce the seasoned salt to 1/2 teapoon because of a lot of reviews that said it was salty and I think it was perfect. Also, I didn't bother to pre cook the bacon out of laziness, lol, but it cooked up fine in the oven. Other than that I kept everything the same. I will definately be using this recipe again.....and again-YUM! Thanks for sharing. :) Helpful (205)

Rating: 5 stars This was easy to make and was a huge hit at Christmas eve, 18 folks enjoyed and could not believe the flavor. Instead of browning the meat in frying pan, used my panini press and seared, placed on cookie sheet and baked for 40 min. the best! Helpful (123)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious! It makes a good presentation, as it looks like filet mignon, yet much cheaper. I cooked until brown in the skillet, then finished in the oven. Cooking the pork in the bacon drippings keeps it tender and very tasty. My husband commented that it was the best pork he has ever eaten!! Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars This pork was so tender it was like eating a filet. I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I only browned mine for 2 minutes on medium high and then put in the oven for 17 minutes. The were perfect. Not exactly a healthy choice, but a tasty one! Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe followed recipe until they were to go in the skillet. I brushed them with an olive oil and butter mixture and placed them on the highest shelf in my gas barbecue for about 30 min or until my meter read an internal meat temp of 145. ChuckT Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! We all really liked this - hubby asked to have it again! Large compliment from him! Used cast iron skilled and they browned beautifully. Thanks Eve! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Made it yesterday and will put this on my rotation. The only thing that I modified was just using regular salt as opposed to seasoned salt. The pork can out juicy and nicely seasoned. Since I like my pork still a little pink I cooked for 17 minutes after having cooked the medallions for four minutes per side as per the recipe. Thanks for the recipe! My family loved it! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars My husband said these were good enough to serve in a resturant. They were really good. I did omit the seasoned salt since the bacon has so much in it to begin with. I dont think the seasoned salt was necessary. Very Good Recipe. Thanks Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe as written is good. Omited the butter & seared the pork in the bacon dripping's. One thing to remember if you use a marinated loin DON'T USE ANY SALT!! I didn't read the other review's and used a pepper and garlic marinated loin....it was sooooo salty! Will know better the next time and there will be a next time! Helpful (35)