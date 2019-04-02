Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

Rating: 4.64 stars
576 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 425
  • 4 star values: 111
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 5

This is variation of a recipe my mother used to make with my own spin on the seasonings! Also, one of our favorites to enjoy around the holidays!

By Eve Marie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the bacon in a large, oven-safe skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and still flexible, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate. Remove any excess bacon grease from the skillet. Combine garlic powder, seasoning salt, basil, and oregano in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Wrap the pork tenderloin with the bacon strips securing with 1 or 2 toothpicks per strip of bacon. Slice the tenderloin between each bacon strip to create the medallions. Dip both sides of the medallions in seasoning mix. Melt butter and oil together in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each medallion for 4 minutes on each side.

  • Place skillet into the preheated oven and bake until the pork is no longer pink in the center, 17 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 133.3mg; sodium 769.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (606)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2010
This is soooo good! So simple to prepare, yet it looks and tastes like it took a lot of time and effort. I did reduce the seasoned salt to 1/2 teapoon because of a lot of reviews that said it was salty and I think it was perfect. Also, I didn't bother to pre cook the bacon out of laziness, lol, but it cooked up fine in the oven. Other than that I kept everything the same. I will definately be using this recipe again.....and again-YUM! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(205)

Most helpful critical review

diane
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2010
Good but not great. I did everything as directed but the meat took too long to cook. The taste was just okay. Probably won't make again just because there are so many better things to find on Allrecipes.com Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
monks
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
This was easy to make and was a huge hit at Christmas eve, 18 folks enjoyed and could not believe the flavor. Instead of browning the meat in frying pan, used my panini press and seared, placed on cookie sheet and baked for 40 min. the best! Read More
Helpful
(123)
tyoung
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
This is delicious! It makes a good presentation, as it looks like filet mignon, yet much cheaper. I cooked until brown in the skillet, then finished in the oven. Cooking the pork in the bacon drippings keeps it tender and very tasty. My husband commented that it was the best pork he has ever eaten!! Read More
Helpful
(120)
Kristi
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2009
This pork was so tender it was like eating a filet. I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I only browned mine for 2 minutes on medium high and then put in the oven for 17 minutes. The were perfect. Not exactly a healthy choice, but a tasty one! Read More
Helpful
(60)
tuellc
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
Great recipe followed recipe until they were to go in the skillet. I brushed them with an olive oil and butter mixture and placed them on the highest shelf in my gas barbecue for about 30 min or until my meter read an internal meat temp of 145. ChuckT Read More
Helpful
(48)
kelly
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2009
Fantastic! We all really liked this - hubby asked to have it again! Large compliment from him! Used cast iron skilled and they browned beautifully. Thanks Eve! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Karl
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2011
Wow! Made it yesterday and will put this on my rotation. The only thing that I modified was just using regular salt as opposed to seasoned salt. The pork can out juicy and nicely seasoned. Since I like my pork still a little pink I cooked for 17 minutes after having cooked the medallions for four minutes per side as per the recipe. Thanks for the recipe! My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(40)
My4boys
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2010
My husband said these were good enough to serve in a resturant. They were really good. I did omit the seasoned salt since the bacon has so much in it to begin with. I dont think the seasoned salt was necessary. Very Good Recipe. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(36)
schapstickies
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
The recipe as written is good. Omited the butter & seared the pork in the bacon dripping's. One thing to remember if you use a marinated loin DON'T USE ANY SALT!! I didn't read the other review's and used a pepper and garlic marinated loin....it was sooooo salty! Will know better the next time and there will be a next time! Read More
Helpful
(35)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022