Zesty Tomato Soup for One

A tangy homemade tomato soup. Great 'comfort food'.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor or a blender, puree the tomato and onion. Transfer the mixture to a small saucepan. Stir in the vegetable juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then let simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve hot topped with your favorite cheese or fresh bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 330.9mg. Full Nutrition
