Zesty Tomato Soup for One
A tangy homemade tomato soup. Great 'comfort food'.
A tangy homemade tomato soup. Great 'comfort food'.
What a wonderful idea. I made a few changes: one whole tomato (because it was a Roma), a garlic clove pureed with the onion and tomato and because I prefer Cream of Tomato soup, I stirred in 1 Tablespoon heavy cream just before serving. Excellent lunch idea for moms who don't want PB&J!Read More
This soup was alright. very healthy and tasty (I love tomatos and vegetable juice) but can be a little too zesty without crackers or some sort of bread to go with. Will probably make again, but onlyl in place of cambell's tomato soup that I eat like twice a year.Read More
What a wonderful idea. I made a few changes: one whole tomato (because it was a Roma), a garlic clove pureed with the onion and tomato and because I prefer Cream of Tomato soup, I stirred in 1 Tablespoon heavy cream just before serving. Excellent lunch idea for moms who don't want PB&J!
This was great, especially since I was alone for the weekend and needed a quick dinner. I did add about 1 clove of minced garlic to the mix just to give some more flavor. Really tasty and really quick!
So simple and so good that it leaves you asking yourself "Why didn't I think of that"? I turned this into tomato soup for two and kept the amount of onion at 1/4 vidalia onion. I opted to use low sodium V8 and added some garlic, fresh basil, and a splash of white wine vinegar. A great base for add-in's to suite your tastes!
Ridiculously easy, and you would never be able to tell!! I doubled the recipe and it came out to exactly 2 bowls of soup. I just put the onion, tomato and V8 in my food processor for about 30 seconds, and then heated it on the stove for about 5 minutes. Afterwards I realized I should have just dumped it into bowls and put it in the microwave for a minute or two to make it even easier and less mess. I can't get over the fact that I can make FRESH tomato soup in under 5 minutes from start to finish! You could add other ingredients to modify it such as some fresh basil, more garlic, a little mascarpone cheese would taste great too. It was much better than any canned or prepared tomato soup I have bought from the grocery store, and I loved that the consistency was thick just from all the raw vegetables in there. Great recipe!! Thanks!
This recipe was inspiring and quite clever. I did modify it a bit more to my tastes, but i think that's what is so wonderful about cooking. I added half of a red bell pepper into the puree blend, added some chopped red potatoes, and gave also gave it more of an italian flavor with various spices. Since I am also a lemon nut, I went ahead and used lemon pepper as well. This is a fabulous recipe with endless possiblities.
Absolutely delightful! So much better tasting than the canned stuff, which is loaded with sugar, starch, and salt. I disagree with those who found it flavorless or bland. This is a celebration of the simple, glorious flavor of burstingly ripe tomatoes, period. Very low in calories and naturally fat free. Heart-healthy stuff, with a nice dose of lycopene and vitamin C galore! The second time I made this, I put in a dab, about 1/2 tsp, of Minor's chicken base, which couldn't be tasted exactly, but which lent a nice depth of flavor, and salted it just right. Additionally, I like to peel and seed the tomatoes before I blend them, as I find both to be a detraction. What you taste is exactly what you get, uncomplicated and wholesome.
This was really good. I also used 1 plum tomato. I added a little garlic also to the puree. It may have been my tomato, but I also had to add a little sugar because the soup was a little bitter. Finally, I wanted my soup a little creamier, so I added a couple of table spoons of butter to thinken the mixture. It was tasty and I will keep it in mind for the future, although it did make a lot of mess.
Very, very good base recipe. Can do a lot of things with this. What I did was add left over canned diced tomatoes, 2 roma tomatoes, 2 full V8 bottles, 3 cloves of garlic, 1/4 onion, salt & pepper, 1 can of chicken stock, basil, oregano, some pasta, and some cornstarch to thicken. So delicious. You can easily go anywhere with this recipe. Thank you!
This soup was alright. very healthy and tasty (I love tomatos and vegetable juice) but can be a little too zesty without crackers or some sort of bread to go with. Will probably make again, but onlyl in place of cambell's tomato soup that I eat like twice a year.
Very good. I used Clamato instead of tomato juice and it made it really tangy and full of flavour. Incredibly easy too!
Wonderful! Easy to make and tastes great. The only thing I did different was add garlic as others had recommended.
I don't usually like tomatoes or V8 juice but together they taste great! I made some variations though by adding a whole tomato and a bunch of other vegetables like mushroom, green pepper, red pepper & garlic. They all puree together very nicely (would try adding spinach next time). This is a great South Beach recipe!
So so-so! I perked it up with a splash of cider vinegar, a pinch of sugar, a spot of minced garlic, and a nice dash of pepper sauce. Makes the sharp cheese and crusty baguette the perfect trio!
I give this recipe three stars for ease of preparation. I doubled the recipe; put all of the ingredients in my Vitamix and I had piping hot soup in six minutes. As for taste, it is sorely missing something. I added some basil but even that didn’t help. Probably won’t be making this again.
I love the idea. I do almost the same but I use fresh tomatoes about 40 medium tomatoes. (we have a garden and lots of tomatoes) 2 beef boullion cubes and 2 onions quartered. I do not add any liquid, or do I peal the tomatoes just quarter them. Put them in a pot and simmer about 2 hours, then put everything in blender and then strain. Freeze in small batches when hungary you just take out what you need. My husband likes a little 1/2 and 1/2 added to his.
This soup was exceptionally delicious!!!Being poor and all!
this soup is way easy to make and it turns out great.i dont like V8 but in this recipe it tastes very good. its a great alternative to instant lunch soup and also healthier. thanx saffron for this wonderful recipe
so delicous!! you could do so many things with this recipe and it's so easy! I added some minced garlic, dried basil, marjoram and thyme and some chicken stock. yummy!
I love this recipe; it's so quick and easy to prepare, and I like the slightly chunky consistency, versus those of the very smooth and boring canned tomato soups. I added cilantro before serving. Thanks for this wonderful contribution.
I'm so glad I tried this recipe... simple to make, fresh tasting and yummy! I used a 12-oz can of V-8, one whole tomato, some minced garlic and a teaspoon of sugar. I plan to use this recipe often, and blend in whatever veggies I have on hand.
The soup turned out kind of thin, so next time I think I'll use less V8. I added fresh basil in the puree and topped the soup with cheese and avocado. Overall, quite yummy, and very easy to make!
This was fantastic and so easy! I added garlic, dried basil, and some cream. I also used spicy V8 which gave it a great kick.
This is a good idea but lacks flavor. I think adding some garlic with a bit of olive oil to start and some Italian seasonings might help it a lot. It is easy and fast. I used my mini food processor for the onion and tomato and then as I was cooking it occurred to me that I could use an immersion hand blender.
really good base recipe. I doubled the v8 and added basil and garlic salt. I topped with shredded mozzarella.
This was really yummy! I sauteed the onions in a bit of olive oil first in the pan. I added about 4 medium tomatoes and 1 can of V8. I also added a clove of minced garlic, 1 tsp each of sugar, oregano & basil. I cooked it for about 15 minute and then blended it in the pot with my immersion blender. This came out to two giant bowls of soup. What a great way to use up garden tomatoes!
Great soup! I blended the tomato and onions with the V8. I also added some chicken broth. I recommend making a few extra servings, it was even better the next day!!
I made this as written. It did not have a lot of flavor, so if I try it again i might experiment with spices and a dolop of sour cream.
I don't even like tomato soup but this sounded good so I had to try it. Used a whole roma, added a clove of garlic as others suggested. Blended in the Vitamix and topped with a bit of avocado and cheese. Served with a crusty roll. Made for an awesome 5 minute lunch. Thank you~
Tried this recipe but seasoned with MrsDash tomato-basil. Added a bit of salt as I had low salt tomato veg cocktail. Quite good. This recipe can be adjusted easily for any diet issues you might have.
Very good and easy to make. I wonder though if a lot of those indicating a lack in flavor are using vine ripened tomatoes or off the shelf store tomatoes. With so few ingredients I find the quality of the ingredients to be a prime factor in the finished result. In particular when making fresh tomato recipes. Store tomatoes just won't work no matter what you add if the flavor isn't there to begin with. I did add garlic because, well I like garlic in everything. I also added a bit of olive oil and some dried basil leaves. Fresh would have been better but I don't have any on hand. I also added Sherry because Sherry wine(not cooking wine) goes well in most tomato based recipes I find.
Chemical-tasting
Easy, quick and delicious! What more could I ask, oh yeah, a delicious piece of crusty toasted bread rubbed with garlic.
This was so incredibly easy! I really love the zest in this soup! I will for sure make it again!
I'm going to try a tomato soup recipe tonight but I don't have a blender or any other kind off electric processor. Is there anything I can use by hand in place of those things? Would a whisk work if I do it long and vigorously enough?
So Easy! I will definitely make this again. I would give this a five star rating but I went with other cooks suggestions and added a few things. I added minced garlic, a dash of cayenne pepper, a little bit of sugar and topped it with chives at the end. I also tried some of it with just a drizzle of heavy cream and that was good too for a nice cream of tomato soup. Either way, it’s a winner!
Delicious and convenient!
This was a simple and tasty recipe, and just what I needed for a quick lunch. I will be making again and playing around with it to change it up for future meals.
Delicious. Just add heavy whipping cream for cream of tomato soup. I add white pepper.
A quick lunch, easy to make, followed recipe exactly. Next time I will make it with the very best tomato (in season) that I can find and I know that will make it a 5 star.
Followed recipe exact. Not bad for a quick lunch. If I make this again, I may add basil and alittle cream to tone down the tomatoey citrus taste. Enjoyed it!
This is so good and so easy. I like to use half V8 and half beef or chicken broth. Really good with pasta or rice added too. Makes an excellent soup for when the flu is going around!
great starter, less onion and I like it grated. Fresh basil and garlic added makes it just right!
6.30.21 I used Hot & Spicy V8® juice which added some nice flavor to the soup. Used two Campari-size tomatoes, and like others, did add a bit more seasoning; some basil and garlic powder in addition to the salt and pepper. Tomato soup was my all-time favorite as a kid, I still love it, and this was unlike any I’d ever had. And I mean that it in a good way. It is unmistakably fresh tasting for sure. To my surprise, this turned out pretty well, and it’s a quick and easy lunch for one that will be made again.
The onion taste was too strong. Used a whole tomato and added 6 ounces of a can of diced tomatoes. For spice the diced tomatoes had chilies.
I haven't made this yet, but my mom always made home made tomato soup using either canned diced tomatoes or V8 juice. She always added 1/4 -1/2 tsp. baking soda to keep the milk from curdling. I just made some this week. equal parts (V8 and milk). . bring V8 to a boil and add the soda. (it will foam up) add milk (I used 1/2 milk and 1/2 whipping cream because i had the cream on hand). add a tablespoon of butter and salt to taste. I've never used the onion or garlic, but think it sounds good. Great with grilled chees samiches on a cold winter day!!! (you'll need more soda if you make larger batches). 1/4 tsp. soda for 1 cup tomato is a good reference. 4 cups tomato, use 1 tsp. soda. enjoy!!! I had mine made in about 5 minutes!! quick and easy!!!
Yummy - turned out well
LIKELY TOMATO SOUP. IT OK
I made it by adding a clove of garlic and a tablespoon spoon of heavy cream right before serving… it was so good!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections