Zesty Tomato Soup for One

Ridiculously easy, and you would never be able to tell!! I doubled the recipe and it came out to exactly 2 bowls of soup. I just put the onion, tomato and V8 in my food processor for about 30 seconds, and then heated it on the stove for about 5 minutes. Afterwards I realized I should have just dumped it into bowls and put it in the microwave for a minute or two to make it even easier and less mess. I can't get over the fact that I can make FRESH tomato soup in under 5 minutes from start to finish! You could add other ingredients to modify it such as some fresh basil, more garlic, a little mascarpone cheese would taste great too. It was much better than any canned or prepared tomato soup I have bought from the grocery store, and I loved that the consistency was thick just from all the raw vegetables in there. Great recipe!! Thanks!