Zucchini Casserole I

This dish goes fast with my family around! We love zucchini, we have it a couple of times a week when it is in season, so I'm always looking for new ways to serve it up. Here is what I did differently: I omitted the carrots (didn't have any on hand, unusual, but didn't miss them in this recipe). I only had chicken flavored stuffing on hand, so that's what went in, and it was tasty! And, of course, I added a pinch of salt and a generous helping of pepper (that's just how we like our food around here). It was amazing! I will be making this dish for family at our cottage later this week. To make it more of a main dish I will be adding a couple of chopped, cooked chicken breasts. Can't wait!