Zucchini Casserole I
This is a great recipe to use up all those summer zucchinis from your garden. Makes a nice brunch dish.
I've been making this casserole for a lot of years. The only difference is I parboil the zucchini and carrots until tender crisp, then cool and add pre-cooked sausage. I put half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of the casserole dish, and sprinkle the rest on top. I've also been known to add diced ham,cauliflower, or whatever I have on hand. My family looks forward to this casserole all year.Read More
This was a good meal but it was missing something. Maybe adding cooked chicken would help...Read More
I've been making this casserole for a lot of years. The only difference is I parboil the zucchini and carrots until tender crisp, then cool and add pre-cooked sausage. I put half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of the casserole dish, and sprinkle the rest on top. I've also been known to add diced ham,cauliflower, or whatever I have on hand. My family looks forward to this casserole all year.
This was great! I thought the zucchini might be bland, but it wasn't at all (it actually tasted a lot like broccoli...). I used 5 C of zucchini, about half of a massive zucchini I was trying to use up. For the stuffing, use 5 C of stuffing mixed with 1 C of chicken broth. If it seems dry, don't worry - the zucchini releases moisture and the foil keeps it in, making it as creamy as can be. Try using 1 1/2 C of celery instead of the carrots.
I have to say that I didn't follow the recipe exactly - I halved it and subbed celery for carrots. Also I added the aforementioned pinch of garlic powder, and some leftover cheese on top. However, I thought this recipe was really good - you could tweak it by adding different veggies or herbs, and the addition of chicken or some other perhaps leftover meat would make this a main dish.
The recipe was great, but I used Pepperidge Farm stuffing, changed to cream of mushroom soup. I also added 1/2 C of shredded swiss cheese and 1/3 C of Parmesean/Romano cheese. Also added a little more carrott. Got great reviews and smelled wonderful. If you added some chopped left over chicken, smoked sausage or ham it would make a really good main dish.
This was really good. I added mushrooms and it was great. Will definately make it again.
After following all of the the steps (also added a minced clove of garlic), and checking on the dish half-way through cooking time, the stuffing on the bottom and top was extremley crispy (perhaps b/c I used a package of Stove Top stuffing?). I gave it a few good stirs, put it back in for 1/2 an hr, and the end result was delicious! It would not work as a main dish alone, but would be great as a very filling side dish.
Another big hit recipe!!! I made it for Thanksgiving last year for the first time & there were no leftovers. I did add shredded carrots & mushrooms to make it a bit more "filling" to the tummy. I'll be making this one again for Turkey Day!!
This is a GREAT recipe!!!! I made this for a family dinner and everyone loved it. I made exactly as the recipe stated and I thought everything turned out delicious. I made ahead of time and popped it in the oven when I was ready. I will definately be making this for the holidays. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this to go along with the slow cooked cranberry pork loin (from this site) and we really enjoyed it. My husband is not a huge fan of zucchini but he raved about it. The stuffing I used (Pepperidge Farm) stayed pretty hard but added a nice crunch to the casserole. Next time I make it, I'll try a diff brand of stuffing.
This is very similar to my great Aunt's recipe. The only difference is I boil the zucchini and onion for a few minutes first, skip the carrots, and use 1 cup of sour cream. I use the Savory Herb Sotve Top dressing and mix a little in with the mix. This is a family favorite!
This casserole was wonderful. I made a few changes based on my family's tastes and past reviews. I increased the stuffing to a 7oz bag, used 1/2c. of butter and incresed the sour cream to 3/4c. I also mixed in 3/4 of the stuffing into the zucchini, rather than half, so it wouldn't dry out. Thanks for sharing Jenny C.
this recipe is awesome! the only change i made is that i parboiled the zucchini for 5 minutes after i cubed it. my family loved it! we will definitely be making this recipe again!
This is a good side dish and my 4 year old ate it so that's a plus, but I thought it lacked a little flavor. I may leave out the sour cream next time and add cheese instead or maybe just some herbs and garlic.
This is a really great dish that i remember from my childhood, whereas no one does it like Mama this is still really very good. It works out especially well for folks who swear they don't like zukes (my youngest daughter DESPISES squash....or so she thinks ha ha)
Not fancy but my husband loved it.
This recipe is wonderful! Before I put it in the oven I top it with shredded cheddar cheese. It is definetely a hit at my house!!
This recipe was pretty good, and I might make it again. The prep time is a little off, and you would need a really big bowl to mix up that much zucchini. By mistake, I only used 2 cups of zucchini and it turned out fine. I don't think I would use 4 cups if I make it again. Hubby and I both liked the dish and found it very flavorful, but the kids (6 & 9) didn't like it and complained about it (one is finicky but the other is not).
I have been making this dish for about 3 years now, and I love it. I am asked to bring it every holiday. I use half the butter and reduced fat sour cream and it is still great.
We loved it! Added diced onions and a few dashes of black pepper, otherwise, it was made as written. This one will be made again and again.
This was very yummy. I sauteed the zucchini, carrots & onion instead of boil. I can't believe I made a casserole that doesn't call for cheese!! But I didn't even miss it.
This was easy and good, my husband loved it. I thought it was ultimately a little bland but maybe some garlic powder or other spice would give it the necessary kick.
This is an amazingly good receipe! I used fresh spinach in place of the carrots. WOW. Its at keeper!
I enjoyed this recipe. I made some changes . Added chopped carrots.They should be cooked a little first. This is a keeper.
Made this without the carrots, very good.
I made so many changes to this that I'm really rating the inspiration. I wanted a main dish meal so I used 5 cups of Pepperidge Farms herbed stuffing cubes. Two chopped stalks celery. Half a large sweet onion. I sautéed the onion and celery until soft and parboiled the zucchini for five minutes. I mixed the onion/celery into the dry cubes and then poured the butter and one cup chicken stock over them. I spread half the cubes into the bottom of my 9x13. I used a rotisserie chicken deboned and skin removed and mixed it with the zucchini, cream of chicken, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup mayo (would have used Greek yogurt but didn't have it) and folded until combined. Added 1.5 cups shredded cheddar. spread over cubes and topped with remaining half of stuffing cubes. Baked, covered with foil, in 350 oven for 60 minutes. It was DELISH. Will be making this much more often. Nice comfort food. This would be great with leftover turkey at Thanksgiving.
I have not tried 'this' recipe, but have made one very similar. Instead of cubing the zucchini, we shred our zucchini. Instead of the cream of chicken, we used cream of mushroom. I don't think that I would like the zucchini cubed or the cream of chicken in this recipe.
This was great! I'll definitely make it again. I used more zucchini than the recipe said though. I used about 4.5 to 5 cups of zucchini and a little more stuffing than what the recipe called for.
Very delicious. I've made it twice since I found the recipe. I used more stuffing mix than suggested and it turned out great.
Wasn't bad, wasn't great.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did use about 10 oz of (stove top savory herb dressing) stuffing, more than twice the recipe called for. It came out great. Even better reheated the next day. I'll be making this again.
This was very good, I added some left over seasoned ground beef which made it a great one dish meal.
put all ingredients in a bowl & mixed it all together. also added leftover chicken & a little more soup & sour cream. baked covered. topped with shredded cheddar last 5 min.
This recipe was pleasatly surprising! After I mixed up the ingredients & poured it into a casserole dish, it wasn't looking too appetizing & I was having second thoughts. But after tasting it, I am now officially adding this meal to my cookbook. I did however add sausage to make this more of a "maindish" and thankfully I did, because my husband also agreed that this was a good dish! I think next time I prepare this I might add some parmesean cheese to the stuffing mixture. Also, the prepping time was more like a half hour for me. I would rate this 4 & 1/2 stars. (if a 1/2 star was an option.)
Very yummy recipe. I added leftover rotisserie chicken and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. For spices I added a little bit of Thyme (goes great with chicken). Leftovers the next day were great too!! I added this to my recipe box.
Quick, easy, VERY tasty. Deffinitely will be one of the family favorites.
Yummy!!! I added about half a cup of grated cheddar, and a smidge of garlic powder, and alas I was out of carrots...but this was sooo good, I will make this again for my family. What a family pleasing side dish!!!
We enjoyed this recipe!I added more than the suggested stuffing mix.My family surprised me -- they loved it.
I used French onion dip instead of sour cream and it was great had lots more flavor
So good! I had to use a can of cheddar cheese soup because I mistakenly picked it up at the store, but it worked pretty well, I might choose it on purpose next time!. I baked for 45 minutes as one reviewer suggested, and it was just right. Thanks for the recipe!
I too parboil the zucchini and carrots. I use a box of Stove top Stuffing. Perfect! I serve with Christmas Prime Rib or even at picnics!
Absolutely loved this! Great use of excess zucchini.
made my own cream of chicken soup, Not worth a repeat.
This was easy and delicious! I will definitely make it again; my husband really raved about it and I had second helpings!! The only change that I made was to increase the dairy element, adding the 1/2 cup of sour cream, plus 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt. I liked the extra creaminess and it really enhanced the flavor, too!
This dish goes fast with my family around! We love zucchini, we have it a couple of times a week when it is in season, so I'm always looking for new ways to serve it up. Here is what I did differently: I omitted the carrots (didn't have any on hand, unusual, but didn't miss them in this recipe). I only had chicken flavored stuffing on hand, so that's what went in, and it was tasty! And, of course, I added a pinch of salt and a generous helping of pepper (that's just how we like our food around here). It was amazing! I will be making this dish for family at our cottage later this week. To make it more of a main dish I will be adding a couple of chopped, cooked chicken breasts. Can't wait!
My first try did not come out as creamy as the picture shown, it was dryer and did not have much flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. I used stove top stuffing, chicken flavor/ It still needed some extra flavor. The 2nd time I made it. I added a 4 oz jar of pimentos, 2 cloves of chopped garlic, 6 sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper and 1/8 tsp curry power and topped it with some cheddar cheese it tasted good. This is a good start with lots of room for your personal flavor additions. Thank you wingsofaneagle!
This recipe is easy and tasted great. I'll make it again.
This was quite good, with my only real alterations being adding tons of garlic salt, and mixing in an egg. Healthy alterations were using I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light (1/2 as much), light soup, and fat-free sour cream. Great way to use zucchini!
The cooking time is not correct but it turned out delicious. So cook longer!!!
Good side dish. I made it as a meal but it could have used some protein for a meal. Rotisserie chicken or cooked sausage would work. I did add mushrooms and partially cooked the zucchini, onions, mushrooms and carrots before baking. I cooked for 45m covered and 5m uncovered.
Quick & Easy to make & tastes great! My husband asked for it as a main dish instead of a side dish.
I love this recipe. I have also been making it for a long time & my daughter (11) requests it frequently. I use a lot of garlic & boil my zucchini to crisp tender first. I change up the soup flavors too.
Additions: 1lb ground beef and a 1/2 cup more sour cream (to keep it creamy after adding the beef). DELICIOUS. My whole family agreed this one is definitely a keeper. Soooo good and super easy!
I have squash in my garden and needed to find different ways to make it. I made this recipe (with a few variations) for a father's day party. It was a hit. I got so many compliments. I had leftovers and it was better the second day. I'm not a great cook so the compliments were noteworthy!
This was different. The garden came in and I was wanting some new ideas to use the Zucchini in, and this was just perfect. Very moist and well worth it. I will be making this again.
Good, although a bit bland - I should have added some sharp cheddar cheese to fold - and perhaps a dash of hot sauce!
I’ve made this for 45 years. My recipe par-boils the squash & onion, drain, then stir in the carrots, soup & sour cream. Place 1/2 of butter/ stuffing mixture in bottom of casserole, add squash mixture, then top with remaining stuffing mixture. Bake only 30 minutes @ 350°. It is wonderful & always gets rave reviews. I love it & always hope there is enough left for me to have later or the next day!
It was tasty and a hit with the In-Laws on Thanksgiving.
The kids and I did not like this at all, but I am rating this a 3 because my husband really enjoyed. I doubt I would make again because of the majority vote. Sorry
this is good!
I left out the carrots because I generally don't like cooked carrots. It went very well with chicken because of the stuffing. My boyfriend loved it. We will make it again. I gave it 4 stars because it was very good and a great way to use up some of the zucchini. It wasn't one of those, "this is one of the best things I've ever tasted" although it was very good like I said before.
Use large cubes of the zucchini and large chunks of onion, to get a better crunch/flavor for the vegetables. Also, I shredded the carrots a little thicker to have more flavor. I used a little more Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing mix in order to cover the bottom of the casserole, and just sprinkle a little all over the top. My family loved it!
I made this recipe as written and it is so much better than I expected! Wow, will definitely make again.
Really tasty, the soup and sour cream disappear and it's really soft zucchini and dressing which we all loved. Oh, and I partially baked it, stuck it in the fridge, then finished it the next night. Worked great!
I thought this was delicious! I served it as a side dish to a roast chicken and it was very well received! The only change I’d make would be to parboil the zucchini a bit. Makes a great side dish for company- or Thanksgiving dinner instead of the regular broccoli casserole that we always have.
Too processed
We loved this casserole. It was creamy and delicious. We finished the whole thing! I didn't have carrots, left them out and it was still tasty. Not too many breadcrumbs either.
To be honest on this recipe it was very good. I used it as my inspiration to just change up the veggies. I did use green and yellow zucchini, 1/2 red bell pepper, 1 cob of sweet corn, 1/2 chopped onion, scant cup of green beans microwaved for 4 minutes in salted water. I did not add any salt to this recipe but did use black pepper, some cayenne pepper and some dried oregano.
I thought this recipe might be bland since there were no spices or flavor other than the chicken and stuffing and boy was I WRONG. This is my first time cooking with zucchini and I actually used 2 zucchini and 2 yellow squash, but changed no other part of the recipe. It was SO GOOD, I ate way too much and I'm so excited that I have leftovers. It reminds me of a dish you'd have at thanksgiving (maybe due to the stuffing?). Will definitely make this again!!!
Outstanding! Couldn't stop eating it! A big hit with my family as well!
Loved it, will make again.
Easy and delicous, will def make again! I added mushrooms and corn to the mix but it's so versatile you can really add anything. Thanks for posting!
This was pretty good! I will make it again. My husband liked it but didn't love it!
The zucchini casserole was super simple to make and loaded with vegetables. I thought it was pretty decent but my husband wasn’t too fond of it. Instead of corn flakes, I used bread crumbs and cut the amount of oil used in this recipe in half.
I've been making this for about 40 years. Recipe from my Aunt. She said you could add a cup of carrots, however I never have. Recipe ingredients identical, except doubled. Her recipe called for 6-8 1/2" sliced zucchini, parboiled. This is a have-to-have for Thanksgiving, and I can eat it any other time as well! One of my all time favorite things!
