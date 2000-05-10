Zucchini Casserole I

This is a great recipe to use up all those summer zucchinis from your garden. Makes a nice brunch dish.

Recipe by Jenny C

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl combine stuffing and butter. In a separate bowl combine zucchini, carrots, onion, soup and sour cream. Mix in 1/2 of the stuffing mixture, then spread into a 9x12 inch casserole dish and sprinkle the remaining stuffing on top.

  • Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 775.8mg. Full Nutrition
