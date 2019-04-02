BLT
The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato -- nothing fancy, just delicious. (I personally use fake vegetarian bacon these days, and it's still really good!)
The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato -- nothing fancy, just delicious. (I personally use fake vegetarian bacon these days, and it's still really good!)
I made this to go with homemade chunky tomato soup. I used Bagel Thins and thick sliced hickory smoke bacon. The kids thought this was great. Very easy supper idea. EDITED: Because I now eat low carb, I omit the bread and I like to spread a tiny amount of mayonnaise on a big piece of lettuce, then wrap the bacon and tomato inside the lettuce.Read More
A blt without a slice of onion is just a waste of appetite. Add onion and this goes to a 5 star sandwich!Read More
I made this to go with homemade chunky tomato soup. I used Bagel Thins and thick sliced hickory smoke bacon. The kids thought this was great. Very easy supper idea. EDITED: Because I now eat low carb, I omit the bread and I like to spread a tiny amount of mayonnaise on a big piece of lettuce, then wrap the bacon and tomato inside the lettuce.
My husband's all time favorite not to mention mine as well! I use thick cut bacon, add salt and pepper to the tomato, and lightly toast the bread - it's a classic that you never grow tired of and shouldn't mess with... It's a plain, simple, straightforward recipe and when you want a BLT, you want a BLT!
This is one of my all time favorite sandwiches! Sure, it may be a "classic" to some, but not everyone cooks the same cuisine, so THANK YOU, MOTTSBELA, for posting a great classic that some may assume *everyone* already knows how to make. I hope someone learns the joy of eating a nice bacony BLT as the result of your post! (I do prefer to bake my bacon in the oven, though, for nice flat strips w/less stove top mess).
I add salt and pepper to the tomato before closing the sandwich, and put mayo on both pieces of bread. Easy and delicious. A staple in the south.
Yummo!!! The best is with thick sliced applewood bacon, homegrown tomatoes, thick fresh bread and hellmans mayo!!!! ROCK ON......... mmm.. I think I know whats for dinner tonight...
BLT's are the best. I love to add avacado to mine! YUMM!!!
This is a great standard recipe. The key for this sandwich is the quality of the ingredients. (Home Grown Tomatoes). My favorite BLT sandwich came from a restaurant up in Carmel, ca. I found out that they notched it up with a very thin layer of peanut butter, on one slice of the bread, and between the lettuce and tomatoes, they added thinly sliced Maui onion. Since I am not a peanut butter fan, I can't believe how much I love this sandwich. But I do.
This has become my favorite sandwich. I use Dark German bread, make a spread with mayo and mustard, romaine lettuce, turkey bacon and fresh tomatoes, but what makes it even better is adding fresh avacado. Yum!
It's pretty straightforward, this is a BLT. Sometimes there's not much better than a BLT with home grown tomatoes in the summer. For me it's gotta have Duke's mayonnaise and salt & pepper to taste.
I made BLT's last night for dinner, a family favorite! I have a young teenager here that just might want to make a BLT and if I wasn't home to answer questions she'd come right to AR to look it up.
We toasted the bread and instead of using mayo spread both slices of bread with ranch dressing. Yum!
easy and delicious!
A blt without a slice of onion is just a waste of appetite. Add onion and this goes to a 5 star sandwich!
Comfort food! Yum!
APPLEWOOD BACON!! Yummy
Anything is better with bacon!! I like to add a very thin layer strawberry jam to the side of the toast that the bacon in next to. There's just something about the sweetness of the jam and the saltiness of the bacon. Tomatoes on the side with the mayo and salt and pepper. Yummy!
Always a classic, but you must do mayonnaise on one slice of bread, peanut butter on the other, and assemble! Delicious!
Add peanut butter for the best BLT you'll ever have
I don't think I put enough bacon on mine, but the sandwich was delicious!
Have to love a BLT! It's simple and so delicious! We usually make this as a club sandwich, but it's great as is too. We often use Morningstar Farms vegetarian bacon, and it's just as good. I never get tired or bored of having these for lunch, dinner, or even breakfast sometimes! Great recipe :)
Nothing fancy. Just your basic BLT. I love it! Delicious!
I like to add advacado slices and I use turkey bacon.
Some might say that this recipe is useless because it's too simple and everyone already knows it. But you know what? I'm not american, i've never heard of a BLT before and bacon isn't even that popular in my part of europe, so it was definately useful to me! A great sandwich, i'll be making it quite often from now on! Thank you for posting the recipe!
Simple sandwich, simple recipe - sometimes simple really IS better! Thanks for posting! I also sometimes add a few slices of avocado and call it a BLAT. :)
GREAT!
Loooove classic BLTs - I take them for lunch at work all the time. I love piling the veggies high! I cook the bacon in the microwave and pat with papertowels before adding to the sandwich.
Can't go wrong with a BLT. I was out of mayo so I used Ranch, still good but not as good as with the mayo!!!!
I learned some pointers from reading the reviews that I had never heard of before and am anxious to try. Such as adding peanut butter and avacados. Thanks Mottsbella for teaching a 70 year old dog new tricks.
I found a recipe for baking bacon and it is so easy. There is no more spatter and the bacon lies flat. It's taken me over 50 years to figure it out, but now what I do when I want a BLT is to cook the whole package of bacon and then just store the left over in the fridge until the next time I want a BLT. I've done this for my lunches at work and bring in all of the ingredients and then assemble at lunchtime. So easy and I'm the envy of all!
A classic that will always be loved! Summer comfort food with tomatoes fresh off the vine. I usually toast my bread and add a sprinkling of salt, pepper and hot pepper flakes.
You can never go wrong with a BLT! It's one of my favorite sandwiches. I added extra mayo and also cracked some fresh pepper and sea salt on top. Delicious anytime, morning, noon or night! :)
Yum!! Had this for dinner the other night. A favorite during the summer.
I love this time of year when there are fresh tomatoes on the vine. I never get tired of this classic.
Wonderful summer treat. Best if the tomatoes drip down your arm. I put cream cheese on one of the slices of bread. Or for childhood memories - just the tomato and mayo. Peanut butter and bacon, or cucumber or banana. Gee, I've forgotten many good things.
This truly is a classic! But it’s at its best when homegrown tomatoes are available. Well, it’s that time of year in Ohio right now, so I made this using a beautiful Ohio River Valley tomato, bright green baby lettuce from Hubs’ garden and some high quality bacon cooked to perfection. Instead of the usual bread, this time I made it on a toasted “everything” bagel. And, don't forget the mayo! Just delicious!!
I use white bread, pepper on both sides after the mayo goes on, mash up avocado and spread on the mayo........ homegrown tomatoes only! I only make this in the summer using tomatoes out of our garden. Never eat a store bought tomatoe... Nasty!
I gave it 5 stars because it is a delicious sandwich.
My Mom used to make our BLT's open-faced; then she would heat up Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup (made with milk), and pour it over the BLT's! Still my favorite way to make them!
I have been putting peanutbutter on my BLTs for 40 years --- try it before you decide!!! Mayonaise on one slice of bread - peanutbutter on the other slice .....
Love BLT sandwiches. Only one addition makes them even better - sliced hard boiled eggs!
I butter (actually ICBINB) the toasted bread and also put mayo on both slices. Sometimes I go hog-wild and put more bacon on the sandwich.
Yummy! This is a classic sandwich. Often this has been my "go-to" when I want something simple, easy to make and delicious. I made this with toasted white bread (Love's brand). I also added honey mustard to give it more flavor. I cook the bacon in the oven using, "Bacon for a Family or a Crowd," from this website. A quick and tasty sandwich for lunch with, "Chicken Long Rice Soup, " also from this site.
How can you not love BLT's? I am not a big mayo person, so I used a little ranch dressing. Delicious.
one of the best sandwiches there is! thanks for posting to today's email allrecipes. sometimes we forget about the old standards!
This is also one of my favorite summertime sandwiches. We use peppered bacon, and also put a couple of red onion rings on it. Who could go wrong!
Yummy ! This is delicious !! I also add salt and pepper .. mmmmmmmm
Delicious. Classic blt sandwiches. Got wheat bread and toasted in oven with butter and cheddar cheese. Yum! Use bigger bread!
Yummy especially with my own garden tomatoes.
All time favorite! At this time of year we have an abundance of fresh basil, so we use basil instead of lettuce. Wonderful flavor spin!
This is a favorite sandwich of mine... trick is the ingredients, use a dark bread(pumpernickel) and jersey tomatoes and you too will say... wow!
I like to give it a kick with some of the flavored mayos available now, like the dijon horseradish, or chipolte for my husband. Also if you're watching what you eat, it's actually pretty good on calories for a nice light lunch that still satisfies.
Classic. Very Good, how can you go wrong with Bacon and end of summer fresh tomatoes.
Nothing is better than a classic BLT using thick-sliced bacon and a homegrown tomato straight from the garden! My favorite summertime sandwich!
Gotta love a blt.
We make a double-decker with microwaved center cut bacon, on 3 slices of toasted Pepperidge Farm thin white bread. Add thick slices of tomato, spinach or lettuce, mayo for me and Miracle Whip for DH. Heaven.
Nothing like a classic BLT sandwich. I don't like plain mayo, so I mix it to mustard just to tame the tanginess of the mustard.
This a great classic, but if your a fan of peanut butter, use it inplace of the mayo--Just try it.
The avocado adds a good dimension to the sandwich.
A summer favorite.I substitute mayo with guacamole if it is available...excellent also
I love a good BLT, but mine is made with Miracle Whip instead of mayonnaise and either sliced or mashed avocado(guacamole style)
Definitely my favorite sandwich hands down. If you're not too worried about the fat then I suggest grilling your bread (thicker the better) in a little bit of the bacon grease. It makes the sandwich that much more flavorful. Throw on some perfectly ripe avocado and that's a dish I can eat morning, noon, and night. Now I want one!
To make this a little healthier I use turkey bacon which I lay on a flat nonstick cooking sheet and bake at 400 for 10-12 minutes. Still tastes delicious!
A good bread is essential and real, grown in the garden tomatoes take this from very good to almost indescribably delicious. I like to do my bacon in the oven (12-18 min @ 425 depending on thickness) so it comes out flat and crispy and plenty of fresh cracked pepper on it as well. A few slices of avocado really kick up the taste a notch if you're using store bought tomatoes and also help provide a little variety when the tomato plant in your garden is producing them almost faster than you can eat them.
Simple and basic good ole BLT, but since I don't care for mayo or salad dressing, I use Ranch dressing. YUMMY with a Zip!
Add a slice of Anerican cheese and put the hot bacon on top of it. This addsa protein punch and also adds more flavor.
The only way to improve this old classic is by using English muffin toasting bread and Miracle Whip. One of our summertime favs....especially with our home grown tomatoes.
Delicious, as I suspected! I used turkey bacon and rye bread. Yum!!!
I've also used fresh French Bread (sliced diagonally and not toasted), bacon from my local butcher, fresh tomatoes from my garden, Romaine lettuce, and then skip the Mayo -- I garnish with lots of hamburger dill slices. Wow! All the food flavors really stand out and it is a Summertime must!
One of our easy summer favorites. To add more protein we use an old Girl Scout trick and add peanut butter. Put it on the bacon side, mayo on the lettuce and tomato side. Sounds a bit unusual but once you try it, you may never want it without.
I like to fry an egg in the bacon grease and add it to the "classic." I call it a BLTE.
No one has mentioned adding a good french dressing or better yet a russian dressing to the sandwich. Started doing this in college 30 years ago, and have been eating these with dressing ever since
I hate to admit it but i forgot all about BLT's. So yummie, thanks for reminding me.
I usually add a slice of cheese - any variety will do.
Great classic summer sandwich
My all-time favorite sandwich. I omit the mayo and add a slice of onion. Perfection!
Fake, vegetarian bacon? To each their own. I like the real deal and have recently found an uncured bacon without nitrates or nitrites sold in grocery stores by Oscar Mayer. Make my own mayonnaise. If I hadn't been late getting my seeds started, the tomatoes would be here instead of waiting for ripening. Giving 5 stars as this is what a summer sandwich is all about.
This is so good! In the summer I like to slice a home grown tomato. They tastes better than what you buy in the store.
The most simple recipe can be absolutely delicious! I added a slice of cheddar cheese for color and flavor. Satisfying!
There is really nothing better than this recipe. It's a classic.
Thanks Motsbela for posting this simple recipe that reminded me I love BLT's!! I read thru the reviews and found lots of good ideas for my next BLT... excited to try them,especially the BLT with Peanut Butter :) Thanks again...
LOVE BLT'S!!! Though I know how to make it, I like the sweetness that Miracle Whip adds to my sandwich!!!! BLT's ROCK!!! Having one tonight!!!
No, we are not kidding. Peanut butter instead of the mayo on a good, toasted sourdough makes my heart sing! Sometimes we sjugo w/ bacon and pb on toast.
IT is sooooo good it deserves 8 stars
I grew up with BLT's with peanut butter on one side, mayonnaise on the other. Seriously good!
Add SLICED AVOCADO! mmmmmm!
We have found that using toasted brat buns is so much better than regular bread. Plus the size and shape of a brat bun accomodates 2 slices of bacon nicely.
I half expected Gordon Ramsey to bust in my kitchen and say, "It's literally the name of the sandwich, you idiot!" :D! But I never make "special" sandwiches, and wanted to make sure I wasn't missing anything. I did add siracha mayo, but did the exact recipe otherwise
I always add avocado to my BLT's. Yum!!
Here is a little clue. Cook the bacon on medium heat to keep it from spattering and curling. Takes a few minutes longer but it's worth it.
Great inspiration for using what is in your kitchen. A well made BLT is one of my favorite things to eat year round and when I saw the recipe I was glad bc now maybe others will enjoy it too. Btw never heard of the peanut butter trick.
As others have said, this is a great classic recipe. I use center cut bacon (lower fat) and guacamole instead of mayo. I like it on thick sliced french or sourdough bread, but may try some of the other suggestions here.
BLT is my favorite sandwich! I too use the vegetarian "Facon" as we like to call it! I add sliced avocado, salt and pepper to my naturally sprouted flourless toasted bread. Cannot believe it tastes so good because it is so healthy.
A good BLT REQUIRES pepper and a little salt (depending on the bacon you use)... otherwise it just doesn't taste homemade. (I usually omit the lettuce, as it has no nutritional value to speak of... just my choice.)
Add a fried egg with or without a runny yolk.?? Devine!
Made the classic BLT with a pinch of salt and pepper
My favorite! I like it with thick pepper bacon and whole wheat toast. Yummy!!!
I love this recipe! It’s basic but that way it’s a no fail recipe! Delicious ??
This is really great if you add a fried egg and cheese
Have to love a BLT! It's simple and so delicious! We usually make this as a club sandwich, but it's great as is too. We often use Morningstar Farms vegetarian bacon, and it's just as good. I never get tired or bored of having these for lunch, dinner, or even breakfast sometimes! Great recipe :)