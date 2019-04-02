BLT

The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato -- nothing fancy, just delicious. (I personally use fake vegetarian bacon these days, and it's still really good!)

By MOTTSBELA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Arrange the cooked bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices on one slice of bread. Spread one side of remaining bread slice with the mayonnaise. Bring the two pieces together to make a sandwich.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 1254.8mg. Full Nutrition
