Green Tomato Raspberry Jam

This is a fantastic recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely except for reducing the sugar a little. Put tomatoes(the egg-sized) through the food processor, yielding about 6c. I added 5 c. sugar to that. After cooking the requisite time, I added a partial packet of liquid pectin I had sitting in the fridge (I wanted to get rid of it and knew it wouldn't hurt the recipe) along with the jello - followed the rest of the instructions. Great consistency, great color, excellent flavor. Raspberry jam is my favorite jam and in my opinion, and not to take away from the results here, this jam is more "reminiscent" of Raspberry Jam rather than seeming to be the real thing. However, I will use this recipe any time I can get my hands on more green tomatoes. This jam is certainly cheaper than making real raspberry jam, which only adds to the value of this recipe. Oh, I got 7-3/4 250ml jars of jam. Not bad for 4 c. sugar and 2 small packets of jello. I processed the jars in the canner 10 minutes. Thanks for such a simple recipe.