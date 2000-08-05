Green Tomato Raspberry Jam
Nobody guesses that green tomatoes are in this very tasty jam. It freezes well, cans easily, and the preparation is very quick.
Nobody guesses that green tomatoes are in this very tasty jam. It freezes well, cans easily, and the preparation is very quick.
Wow! This was impressive. The first batch I made I grated the tomato and it was a bit too stringy. The next batch I blended the tomato for a few seconds and it was much better texture. Also be careful not to boil too long. I didn't have enough moisture so the jam was too thick.Read More
Sorry, but I found this to be a poor substitute for raspberry jam. It had kind of a raspberry flavor, but just not like the real thing.Read More
Wow! This was impressive. The first batch I made I grated the tomato and it was a bit too stringy. The next batch I blended the tomato for a few seconds and it was much better texture. Also be careful not to boil too long. I didn't have enough moisture so the jam was too thick.
This recipe was good but a little too sweet. Next time I make it I will cut back the amount of sugar used
This is a great recipe. You can use Strawberry gelatin instead of Raspberry gelatin for a different taste, if you have a lot of green tomatoes left in the garden in the fall.
Amazing! I have some raspberry jam I made from fresh picked crop to compare this to and, except for the seeds, you wouldn't know the difference. Worth picking tomatos green on purpose, and not just using the last of the crop! Great for recipes, too. Makes good raspberry dressings.
Made a half batch, which filled 4 half-pint jars. Processed in a water bath for about 10 minutes to seal.
This was my first attempt at mock raspberry jam. I followed the recipe exactly using my Cuisinart to chop up the tomatoes. I filled six pint-sized jars. My family likes it pretty well and it is a reasonable substitute for real fruit jam. And, a fun way to use up all my green tomatoes.
I had so much fun making this FAST recipe. It tasted wonderful. I used Strawberry, rasberry, peach and orange jellos for variety; wow they all worked super!!!! My only problem is they are not thickening. Any help would be appreciated.
Super way to use up all those green tomatoes and what a taste, better than store bought.
This is a fantastic recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely except for reducing the sugar a little. Put tomatoes(the egg-sized) through the food processor, yielding about 6c. I added 5 c. sugar to that. After cooking the requisite time, I added a partial packet of liquid pectin I had sitting in the fridge (I wanted to get rid of it and knew it wouldn't hurt the recipe) along with the jello - followed the rest of the instructions. Great consistency, great color, excellent flavor. Raspberry jam is my favorite jam and in my opinion, and not to take away from the results here, this jam is more "reminiscent" of Raspberry Jam rather than seeming to be the real thing. However, I will use this recipe any time I can get my hands on more green tomatoes. This jam is certainly cheaper than making real raspberry jam, which only adds to the value of this recipe. Oh, I got 7-3/4 250ml jars of jam. Not bad for 4 c. sugar and 2 small packets of jello. I processed the jars in the canner 10 minutes. Thanks for such a simple recipe.
Wow, this really looks like raspberry jam. My daughter loves it on toast. I am a conisseur of jams, and it is not bad as far as jams go. Of course I prefer the real thing but it is a good way of using up the green tomatoes.
I made this last year and we loved it. Even had to give the recipe to several friends. I shall now proceed to make two batches using up the remainder of green tomatoes. Of course, it doesn't taste quite like the 'real stuff' but oleo doesn't taste like butter either.
OMG!! I can't believe these taste sooo good. And I mean they as I made all different kinds after the Raspberry came outso well. Gave a jar to neighbor and her 4 yr old gobbled it up with crackers. Hers was orange Jam. The only change I made was to reduced the sugar by almost half. I like sweet but it was a bit too sweet. I made this with Orange, Cranberry (had this for Thanksgiving) and Strawberry in addition to the original Raspberry. Would have loved to give these in jars for Xmas gifts but all gone.
The only reason I gave this 4 stars is for the changes I made, but I give the concept 5 stars!! Due to texture issues, I peeled the tomatoes first, put them in the blender for a bit, then strained out the seeds. I also reduced the sugar to 3 cups, then boiled it on a lower heat until it had condensed quite a bit. We experimented with different flavors of Jello (by halving the recipe, you only have to use 1 box) and, other than the color, they were all great. The red turned out the best as far as color goes. My favorite part is that I can use all the end of the season tomatoes from the garden!
Wow. This is shockingly good. Noone can believe it has green tomatoes in it. I've given it to neighbors, fed it to picky two year olds. No complaints and way cheaper than using fruit if you've got green tomatoes that will go to waste if not used. I will be doing this every year I have green tomatoes. Thanks! Oh, I did cut the sugar to 3 cups after doing a batch with 4 cups and the 3 cups is much better.
Sorry, but I found this to be a poor substitute for raspberry jam. It had kind of a raspberry flavor, but just not like the real thing.
I shared this with my Father-in-law. We both love that we can utilize all our tomatoes. No more waste! No one has been able to tell that the jam was made without any berries. Love it!
I went by recite, but I used my chopper and cut the tomatoe`s up and to in sure it to gel like I wanted it. I added about 2 tablespoons of Sure*Gell Certo Liquil after I mixed it all together. It is the best. love it.
I'd give this more stars if I could. Kids, young and old, love this. But don't tell the little ones that it's made with green tomatoes. They'll turn up their noses. Just tell them it's raspberry and they'll want mo', mo', mo'!!!!
This is pretty good jam, a little on the sweet side but still not bad. The only problem I had was it was so thick it would not spread, but I put it in the microwave for abot 20 seconds and this did the trick.
This recipe was incredible! It taste just like the real thing. I changed it slightly though. I cut the amount of sugar in half and it came out nice and sweet. I think it would have been too sweet otherwise. I will definitly make this again, but with other flavors.
Good way to get rid of green tomatoes. More runny than I like for jam. Pretty good taste.
I have not made this yet but plan to do it today. I see that some people stated that it did not thicken and I also saw that some were going to cut down on the sugar...big mistake. The sugar needs to be in there to gel it. I have tried cutting down on sugar with regular strawberry jam and it turns out runny...fine for ice cream topping tho.
Kinda started out as a joke that i can make jelly out of anything. Well this proved to everyone that it can be done. Fantastic flavor, easy to make, and kids and adults alike love it. Took the sugar down to 3 cups and added 4 tablespoons of pectin. Strawberry and raspberry have been the biggest hit. Don't wait till fall to make this, pull some early and enjoy. You will not regret making.
This was the best recipe for abundant green tomatoes. I loved it, kids love it! I did toast with cream cheese, topped with jelly, heaven on earth!!!
made this with strawberry & BlackBerry flavors .. big hit in my family. .I do have a question though this is my first time making this and I did process it for 10 min. . does it still have to be refrigerated or can it go in pantry since its processed ? thanks for any help
I purposefully altered this recipe to fit my craving for a pepper jelly. I used the green tomatoes and also shredded 1 medium sized Pablano pepper. I omitted the sugar, added the raspberry gelatin as well as 1/4 cup black raspberries. It has the sweetness in the mouth at the beginning and a tang at the end that tastes great with crackers.
Kudos to you, Jeanie Bean! I thought this tasted great, and so did my family.
Yuck! Maybe my expectations were too high, but I though this was totally nasty! Tasted like beets to me. Might try again (I have a LOT of green tomatoes), but will add lemon juice or citric acid.
I made this last year with strawberry jello, was not so good but we ate it. This year I will try the rasberry. Thanks Jeanie
I was hoping to like this recipe, but maybe I didn't do something right. It had the consitency of super thick jello with a weird after taste. Maybe I didn't simmer the tomatoes enough, but I did set the timer. I made 1/2 a batch. It's still sitting in my fridge. I may throw it out, or learn to stomach it.
My kids liked this jam.
I have made the raspberry and strawberry and both were great. I do put the tomatoes in the blender and puree.
I was very skeptical. But I thought, what the heck, gonna ditch the green tomatoes anyway. Oh my gosh - this stuff is AWESOME! I ran the tomatoes through my food processor til real fine. The first batch I doubled - I added a box of raspberry and a box of blackberry jello. I also cut the sugar down to 3 cups per batch and I did add a box of fruit pectin. The jam set beautifully. It is very good!
Not sure if mine turned out. This was my very first time canning anything and I'm not sure if it is supposed to be runny. I'm nervous. The directions wern't as detailed as I need them. Yikes....
great recipe! I made 3 batches with all of my tomatoes I had. I'll be handing this out to all of my friends for Christmas
I made this type of jam years ago. Using blackberry Jell-o is my favorite. @willkitty, my instructions say to set in the refrigerator for several hours before using to set up. I guess it's not supposed to up until then.
To get this to set up, be sure to completely dissolve jello, stir at least 4 minutes. I just did a comparison between my mock and my real raspberry. The real raspberry has the tart flavor we know love and the mock raspberry tastes like raspberry jello, very sweet, no tartness at all. Kids will love it though. The second time I made this I used yellow tomatoes and cut the sugar back to 1 1/2 cups. That worked too.
This is an outstanding recipe. I did add lemon juice and canned it rather than freezing. It did not last long and I can't wait for more green tomatoes. Best "raspberry" jam EVER!
I tried this last year n it turned out great. But this year I am having trouble with my Orange,Cherry, And Raspberry sitting up. Any Help would be greatful. Thanks: Ed
I made this for the first time a couple of years ago. My family loves it; my son-in-law eats it about as fast as I make it. I do process it for 10 min. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Never made jam before; this was fun and so easy. After filling, however, I processed in a hot water bath for 10 minutes. (Worried not necessary but some of the reviewers did the same.() I also decreased sugar to 3 cups based on posted reviews; followed the directions to the letter and had enough for 4 jelly jars. Coincidentally, I made green tomato salsa (canned) using tomatillos which was cheaper and easier than red tomatoes. Wonder if these could be used. I think peeling the green tomatoes would be a splendid idea; used food processor to shred the tomatoes. used about 6-7 medium sized tomatoes; could have processed just a bit more in the food processor as I retrieved some significant bits out of the mixture while in the first stages of boiling. Great experience and thank you for this recipe. Next time, I think adding a jalapeno would give it a great kick as well.
Very good and very easy. My family loves it and it makes a great unique gift. I only use 3 cups sugar and it turns out just fine.
Yes, and I love it. I give it out as gifts. One recipient wanted to know where I got such good raspberries. Others have asked for the recipe.
I have used this recipe many times, EVERYONE RAVES ABOUT IT when i tell them what it is made out of after they taste it! Ive never had any complaints! Best ever way to use green tomatoes at the end of the season!
Delicious! I only used 3c sugar.
I haven't tried this yet, hope to, can I use sugar free jello and splenda in place of the sugar so my diabetic husband can enjoy it also?
Very simple and so easy to make. Has a wonderful flavor.
My family loves it!!o
Made no changes needed, my family loved it and had no idea that it was made with green tomatoes!
Came out great! Kid’s didn’t know the difference! Will make again.
Great easy recipe! I live in a high altitude (over 5,000 ft), so I had to adjust the cooking time and processing times by 10 min each. if you live in a high altitude, remember to do that and the jam will come out fine.
I make this every year with the tomatoes that are still green on the vine from my garden. I do not shred but roughly chop the tomatoes. Once everything is done boiling I run it through a food mill to remove the skins and give it a smooth texture.
We love this and we have used different flavors of jello , cherry was very good
My lids just snapped so all I have tasted is what was left in the pot and some drips but I think it's going to be nothing more than dark pink and sweet. It seemed way too sweet, even though I cut the sugar down to 3.5 cups and added a teaspoon of lemon juice. I used grape tomatoes so that may be a problem and I used artificial flavour raspberry Jello.
i was glad to find your recipe as i had one i got somewhere that confused me and i put two pkg of jello in 5 c tomatoes and you cld cut it with a knife lol, so this morning i was helped by your recipe and tomorrow going to use your recipe to make more for us and didnt take a pic yet but it looks like your picture, everyone i know is amazed at making raspberry jam out of green tomatoes, we like it so much that my garden is finished and i advertised for green tomatoes and then found a place to buy some, thank you for this great recipe
I made raspberry, grape, and orange. Orange was the best , as it tasted similar to orange marmalade. All had an odd taste that I feel I can only partially cover up if I put it on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Not very good on a biscuit or plain, to me, at least. I wished I could rave over it as others have but I just can’t. It’s a good idea, but if you like salsa, I’d definitely recommend making it into that instead.
This is wonderful
i've been making this for years i got my recipe from Capper's i lost my recipe am happy i found this only thing i do different is i use other flavors of jello and do hot water bath for 10 minutes
This is ok if you're really intent on not wasting tomatoes that won't ripen. However, this jam has been sitting for months and we have not eaten it as we do not care for the texture.
Way too sweet--my kids wouldn't even eat it, yet I could see the recipe's potential. I reduced the sugar by half for second batch, and it was MUCH better.
Made this last night and it turned out perfect, I did cut the sugar to 3 cups and it is plenty sweet, I also pureed the tomatoes. It set up beautifully and was delicious on a toasted English muffin, will be making this again soon to use up the green tomatoes. Love the ease of freezer jam !
This is alright, but I can still taste the green tomatoes in the finished product.
just made my 1st. batch its a good recipe ajust sugar and cook time remember the cake box inst. adjust cook time for altitude it works great made 8 jar for winter just to beat store prices oh yea
Really tasty! Good use for green tomatoes that I had left over
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections