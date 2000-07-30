French Toast Souffle

This is a scrumptious casserole of bread, cream cheese, eggs, and milk. Tastes just like regular French toast but it's made the night before and baked in the oven. This is not really sweet so you might like more maple syrup with it.

Recipe by Betty

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Place bread cubes in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in milk, half and half, maple syrup, and vanilla until mixture is smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over the bread; cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning, remove souffle from refrigerator, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 320.6mg. Full Nutrition
