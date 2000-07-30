French Toast Souffle

I prepared this for a group of critical fire fighters Christmas morning for breakfast, and got a unanimous 2 thumbs all the way around the table. I made a few changes to this, and it was phenomonal. For starters, I used thick (1") sliced whole wheat french bread to cover the bottom of the pan. I coated the french bread with melted butter, and cinnamon sugar. I substituted the half and half for heavy cream, and used all eight eggs in the batter. I added an additional 1/4 of maple syrup, and approximately 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, as well as a heaping teaspoon each of nutmeg and cinnamon, and 3 tablespoons of butter. I also used the regular Philadelphia cream cheese vice the low fat version. I let it emulsify all night in the fridge, and in the morning I baked it at 350 degrees for thirty minutes, to find that the knife wouldn't come clean in the center. I baked it for an additional 10 minutes, and it came out just right. I would suggest checking it at 30 with the knife, and using that as your guage for when it's done. It came out with a delicious sweet taste, that was not overbearing, and light and fluffy, with a very smooth texture. It wasn't too soggy at all. I served it up with grated sweet potato hash browns cooked with diced bacon and chopped onion, and linked sausage. It was EXACTLY what Christmas breakfast in the firehouse, or any house, should be. This was delicious throughout the day cold, and would also make a great dessert. Don't forget the confection