French Toast Souffle

This is a scrumptious casserole of bread, cream cheese, eggs, and milk. Tastes just like regular French toast but it's made the night before and baked in the oven. This is not really sweet so you might like more maple syrup with it.
Let me just start by saying that I know zip about cooking and/or eggs. I went to the store to buy eggs for this thing, and figured, hey I'll just get the jumbo size (the idea being that bigger is, naturally, better). Then I proceeded to construct the souffle following the directions to the letter. As it was baking, I finally got around to reading other people's reviews of it. Oh, a lot of people like it. But everyone who did changed the recipe. "Six jumbo eggs were all I needed. Heck, four or five would suit you just fine." As I'm reading through these the thought staring me in the face is "My souffle is going to suck." As serendipity would have it, it did not in fact suck. It was actually quite good. My company was pleased with it. I have seen others here say that it was too gooey or some such. I did not find that to be the case. It was warm and soft for breakfast. Later in the day we ate it cold and it was great---very much like a cheese danish. How versatile! From breakfast to dessert. And the moral of the story is: Leap before you look. Thank you.
Try this; it's much easier and includes butter--which will add flavor and depth to this recipe: In a SMALL bowl, stir 4 OZ of softened cream cheese, 1/2 stick butter, and 1/4 c syrup. Then simply microwave for a minute. Pour over bread cubes (make sure pan is generously buttered so that souffle will "rise." I've used all kinds of bread). Combine six eggs, 3/4 t vanilla, and 1 1/2 c half-and-half. Pour over the top, sprinkle cinnamon over it, and refrigerate overnight. Cook for an hour. Virtually same ingredients, different preparation--more flavor!
09/18/2005
Delicious for brunch! My kids don't want regular french toast anymore. To avoid sogginess, I bake it (covered) for 30 minutes and then remove the cover and bake 15 minutes more. Yum!
This recipe is so amazing. We made it today for my son's second birthday and it turned out wonderfully. I started the dish out with a thick french bread and then I coated the bread in sugar and cinnamon before pouring any of the cream cheese mixture on top. I used six eggs and 3/4 cup of syrup with a couple handfuls of brown sugar, and a couple of teaspoons of cinnamon and nutmeg. I cooked this casserole at 350 for forty-five minutes. When I removed it from the oven, I drizzled syrup all over it and then allowed it to cool for five minutes. I then took a sifter and shook powdered sugar all over the top. The extra sugar and syrup allowed it to acheive a very moist consistency and almost the entire dish was gobbled up in a matter of minutes. It is the perfect dish for a potluck, birthday, or shower. I highly reccomend this!
I have made this several times adding cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and pecans to the bread before pouring the milk mixture over top. To help with the sogginess, stir well and then stir again about an hour later. Stir well one more time before baking in the morning. I find this helps the mixture to soak more evenly. Tastes awesome.
Great! I used a loaf of day-old sourdough (day-old bread is really cheap from the bakery section of my local grocery store). I really liked the sourdough taste and texture with this dish. It is very rich and filling, so a little goes a long way! I used skim milk for the milk, and whole milk for the half-and-half (since I didn't have any). It was so good! Used and served with real maple syrup.
I modified the recipe slightly and it came out perfect! I bought a loaf of THICK cinnamon swirl bread (they sell it at Costco), which I think was key. I reduced the eggs to 5 and also added 2/3 cups of brown sugar. I served this at my Mother's Day brunch, which I hosted and it was a hit with everyone! Someone even ate it as dessert with vanilla ice cream!
02/21/2005
I have been making this for the last 2 Christmas brunches. My extended family demands it :-) I have started making it with 6 eggs and keep it in the oven a tad bit longer because we like it less soggy.
I prepared this for a group of critical fire fighters Christmas morning for breakfast, and got a unanimous 2 thumbs all the way around the table. I made a few changes to this, and it was phenomonal. For starters, I used thick (1") sliced whole wheat french bread to cover the bottom of the pan. I coated the french bread with melted butter, and cinnamon sugar. I substituted the half and half for heavy cream, and used all eight eggs in the batter. I added an additional 1/4 of maple syrup, and approximately 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, as well as a heaping teaspoon each of nutmeg and cinnamon, and 3 tablespoons of butter. I also used the regular Philadelphia cream cheese vice the low fat version. I let it emulsify all night in the fridge, and in the morning I baked it at 350 degrees for thirty minutes, to find that the knife wouldn't come clean in the center. I baked it for an additional 10 minutes, and it came out just right. I would suggest checking it at 30 with the knife, and using that as your guage for when it's done. It came out with a delicious sweet taste, that was not overbearing, and light and fluffy, with a very smooth texture. It wasn't too soggy at all. I served it up with grated sweet potato hash browns cooked with diced bacon and chopped onion, and linked sausage. It was EXACTLY what Christmas breakfast in the firehouse, or any house, should be. This was delicious throughout the day cold, and would also make a great dessert. Don't forget the confection
Needs some more work. Followed other posts and reduced to 6 eggs and 1 cup of milk. Also added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg. Still kinda blah. Pepperidge Farms cinnamon, raisin, or maple syrup bread might help. Will also add 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Will make a couple more times with these changes before giving up.
After reading all the reviews, I made some changes, I used bread I made from my bread machine, 4 oz of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of syrup, 4 eggs, 1 cup of half and half. It turned out really good, not soggy, not eggy tasting. Actually better than regular french toast and less work. I did half the pan, and I baked it 35 minutes covered and 20 uncovered. Served it with Honey Creme Syrup. This is really good, thanks!
12/30/2002
This recipe is FANTASTIC!!! I made it for a holiday brunch and everyone loved it. I served it with the Brown Sugar Sauce (Which I found here on Allrecipes.com) and it was a huge hit. It was the first dish I ran out of and my husband has asked me to make a couple more times already! It is easy, quick to prepare and tastes wonderful. Also, I prepared it that morning and let it sit for 3 hours in the fridhge and it turned out great - you don't HAVE to let it sit overnight, but you need to give the bread time to soak up the liquid. This is a Bread pudding it will not be crunchy like french toast - Just be aware of that.
12/26/2004
As in other posts, the outside edges and the top of this dish were very tasty. The center middle was a gloppy, soupy mess. I will try this one again following some of the other posts about dryer, harder bread. All in all, not bad and worth the effort.
I loved this recipe but hubby thought it was missing something so I made it again and upped the syrup to 3/4 cup and added Pampered Chef's Cinnamon Plus. (Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice...) AMAZING!!! My go to recipe for anything that calls for a breakfast dish or make ahead dish!!!
This was a big hit when I served it at breakfast for some friends. I like things more on the dry side than the soggy side so I used the previously recommended 6 eggs, and between 10 & 11 cups of Pepperidge Farms cinnamon swirl bread, which is almost a loaf and a half. (I don't think I would have enjoyed this near as much made with white bread.) I didn't change anything else in the recipe but I did serve it with heated maple syrup and it was VERY GOOD. THANK YOU BETTY!!
This was awesome. I used about 5 very large plain bagels cut into cubes instead of bread. My theory being it's much less soggy as bagels have more crust to them. YUM! I forgot to add the eggs one at time, oops! But it turned out fine. Also used 6 large eggs instead of 10 small. Thanks, I'll make French Bagel Souffle again soon!
Very very good. A great "base" recipe for a yummy casserole. I tweaked it just a bit. I found a bread called "French Toast Bread" at the supermarket (Vons). I cubed 2/3's of a loaf, and followed the recipe and advice of others (I used 6 eggs) and also added brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and Butter Pecan Syrup to the cream cheese mixture. Before pouring the egg mixture onto the bread, I sprinkled the bread with cinnamon and brown sugar. After the casserole baked, I squeezed a swirl of syrup onto it so it would melt into the souffle. It's a great recipe! I made it for an Easter Brunch, and I will DEFINETLEY be making it for a Baby Shower Brunch that I'm having in June. YUUUUMY YUMMMY! Everyone LOVED IT!
very fluffy and light in texture. I cut the recipe down to 1/3 and made it in a 1-Qt casserole. Followed some other users' advice and tossed the mixture a couple of times and did not have a soggy problem at all.
07/03/2002
My husband and I both enjoyed this dish -- and he generally doesn't like "sweet" breakfast dishes. I used only five eggs, added about a half-teaspoon of almond extract along with the vanilla, and sprinkled it with cinnamon before baking. I served it with fresh strawberries.
This is a good alternative to the usual savory breakfast casserole. The second time I made it I sprinkled one cup of blue berries over the top which added a little different flavor and a little nutritional boost.
I just have to say how much I enjoyed the previous review on this recipe. It really is true that people change so many things about recipes that it's difficult to see how they can accurately review a recipe. At any rate, I made this exactly the way the recipe was written. It came out great and everyone that tried it asked for more. The only change I would consider making is adding a teaspoon of cinnamon to the liquid. Thanks for the great recipe Betty!
This recipe is not at all what I expected. It's not anywhere near a souffle, so that is extremely misleading. It's definitely more like a bread pudding. The bottom was slightly soggy and was a slightly unpleasant texture. I ended adding cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Without those additions it would have been completely flavorless. I will probably never make this ever again.
We made this last year for Christmas morning and I'd forgotten to buy bread, but we had left over cinnamon buns. Cut them up and used them instead and it was FABULOUS! Making it the same way again this year.
I'm am not a very experienced cook and I managed to make this recipe and have it come out very well. Even some fussy eaters liked it. I used challah instead of white bread and probably had about 12 cups of bread pieces rather than 10. I also used 4 eggs and 4 eggs worth of egg substitute. I used real half and half, but I'll try fat free half and half next time. Mine puffed up like a souffle and smelled really good. Like many others, I also added cinnamon and nutmeg on top before baking and I included some walnuts in the bread mixture. I think this recipe is probably very forgiving in terms of being able to tweak it according to one's preferences.
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. I'm not sure if I did something wrong or what, but the bread on the top got too crusty and burnt tasting and the souffle part underneath was mushy. Don't think this is a winner in my house. Sorry
Great treat, easy to make! Made this for my family and my girlfriend and it was awesome! It turned out wonderfully and will do this again for sure. Great tip on using butter instead of oil, kick it up a notch, BAM!
05/11/2003
After reading the other reviews that suggested using less milk and eggs I decided to try it...it was wonderful! I also used 11 cups of cubed bagels as opposed to bread and it tasted just like french toast - not soggy at all! I decreased the eggs to 6 and used slightly less than 1 1/2 cups of milk. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the egg mixture. It was wonderful! Many, many people requested the recipe!
This recipes is actually from cooking light, and my grandmother gave it to me. I was so glad to find it online here at allrecipes since I have a tendency to lose papers. BUT THIS IS SOOOOO good! super easy to make and can be made the night before, so its great for easy brunch entertaining. You can add some grand manier and orange zest, and it adds great flavor to the souffle. I made both one with orange and one without, and everyone who tried it loved both, but the orange was the first to be finished! but everyone wanted to take the rest home... great recipe, and love the fact that its not too sweet because people can decide whether or not they want to put maple syrup on it. BUT AWESOME!
I've prepared this dish many times in the last couple of years. My co-workers even request it on our "food days". I've found that using thick Texas toast bread gives the best results - holds up better than regular bread with the "drenching" of the egg mixture. I also use a 9 by 13 glass baking dish - that way, I can keep an eye on how it's browning. One more thing - I always bake for 40 minutes. It rises nicely, is not too brown and is moist in the middle without being soggy. Delicious!
This was okay. I prefer the creme brulee casserole on this site but tried this one because I liked the idea of the inclusion of cream cheese. The kids and my husband thought it was okay but asked I go back to the "other" way of making french toast casserole.
This recipe was nothing short of wonderful! I substituted breakfast bread (a cinnamon swirl bread with raisins)for the white bread and used skim milk and low fat cream cheese to lighten it up a bit. My boys and I made it up the night before and it was super easy to put together. We refrigerated it for the night, took it out the next morning and let it sit the required 30 minutes, then plopped it in the oven. We left it covered and at the end of the 30 minutes, it still seemed somewhat soggy. So, I uncovered it and put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes which caused it to come out perfectly! This is a wonderful, melt in your mouth, very filling, very tasty dish that's super easy to make. We usually have stuffed french toast on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning; however, my family has decided to toss out that old recipe for this one. YES, it's that good!!! Thanks so much for sharing.
both my husband and I LOVED this recipe! I did make a couple changes in the basic recipe, which was adjusted to 3 servings: Whole wheat bread (I refuse to use white) and to keep the fat down, I used 1 whole egg and 1/4 cup whites, and 2 tbsp of low fat plain yogurt. After it baked, I mixed some fresh raspberries, blueberries, white chocolate, and slivered almonds. I didn't top it with the confectioners sugar, but mixed some in with some plain yogurt as a sauce. I look forward to making this again, but maybe trying it with diced apples, chopped pecan, and butterscotch chips!
the first time I made this it turned out a little bland but not soggy. I followed some reviewers tips (adding butter) and this time, it was full of flavor but soggier. My kids do love it either way, but I'm not sure if I'll make it again.
I've never been a huge french toast fan, however, my kids are and they loved this dish. If you're going to use white bread I suggest using a dense one rather than the soft poofy kind, or you'll end up with mush. I took the advice of others and used a hearty cinnamon swirl bread and also added cinnamon to the liquid. The souffle didn't have any sog at all, but maybe it was because I halved the recipe but used the same size pan as the recipe suggested. I topped each serving with powdered sugar and drizzled syrup around the plate. This was so easy Betty and it was really nice to have breakfast ready to just pop into the oven. Thanks a heap!
My family liked this well enough but nobody asked for me to make it again. They all put syrup on it. I let the bread stale so it wouldn't be too mushy and that seemed to work out well. One of my daughters even ate the leftovers for dinner when the main dish was too spicy for her, so I guess it was reasonably successful.
At first, I thought that I was going to be disappointed with the final product. However, after letting it "set" after removing it from the oven, it was great! I recieved several compliments from coworkers. YUM! Let it cool almost completely before enjoying this yummy souffle!
This is delicious! I make it for every brunch occasion. Only things I add to it is some vanilla extract and a generous sprinkling of cinnamon before it goes in the fridge. I serve with a blueberry sauce made from frozen blueberries, orange juice, almond extract and thickened with cornstarch.
02/28/2002
This recipe is excellent! I am not a big French Toast fan, but I loved this one! I also used the Cinnamon swirl bread, and toasted it in the oven first for a few minutes. I used only 6 eggs, a little less milk, and 11 cups of bread- it came out wonderfully! It was not soggy at all. I will make this one again!
AWESOME and easy. I make this on holidays, special occasions and when I want the family to gather. I just say Im makeing this and they all come! I am diabetic, I use Sugar free syrup, no one can tell the difference. so light and fluffy.
Perfect for Christmas morning. I used cinnamon bread. I got up started the coffee and took out of frig-and then got to enjoy opening presents-didn't miss a thing and Family loved it The kitchen smelled so good.
I served this as part of my Mother's Day brunch, and had nothing but rave reviews. The only change that I made was that I substituted a cinnamon raisin bread (and sometimes apple bread when I can find it) for the white bread. That made a big difference - for those who feel that it was not sweet enough. I served it with maple and regular syrup, but no one used it. I had four requests for the recipe after I served this - so it had to be good.
Very good recipe. I think it tastes best when you use 12 grain bread and honey & nut cream cheese. In the reviews section - you can rate by most helpful. I have used the suggestion of using less cream cheese, adding syrup, & less eggs, plus more half & half & thickly buttering the pan. I often get this as a request. Taste great. My only caution - you do need to let it set in the fridge for a few hours (at least). This way everything has a chance to set. And don't forget to let it set out so you don't break your dish (been there done that). Will keep and make often!
this was great, i forgot to soften the cream cheese but it still worked out great i used a dense white bread and served with extra syrup, freezes well, just popped in micro then sliced and put in toaster oven for a few minutes it was great.
Great flavor. We didn't care for the bread pudding texture for breakfast, but would be an excellent dessert with the right sauce on it. Used sour dough french bread and loved that the cream cheese melted in so that my picky husband didn't notice it.
This is a Christmas morning tradition in our household. Very easy recipe. Very yummy, too! You can't go wrong with cream cheese! I added raisins to my souffle - very yummy! BUT, make the raisins are buried in the bread because the ones on top can get burnt & they taste bitter instead of sweet. You might even want to put the raisins on at the very end of the baking process so they don't have time to get "burnt".
09/30/2001
Terrible. I had to cook it for 90 minutes, and was still not cooked. Tasted like scrambled eggs. If you don't want to listen to me and you really must make it, 4 eggs would be enough. And I'd recommend more syrup in the batter. The only saving grace was the blueberry syrup I made from another recipe.
I thought this was wonderful. It was not so sweet as other similar recipes. Also fewer calories. I baked just a little longer. It turned out very fluffy. Followed the recipe exactly. I took it to a church brunch and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Keep extra syrup handy for those who like it sweet.
This tastes great! I made a few minor changes based on previous reviews. Nothing major, just what seemed to work for other people. I didn't make it overnight because I didn't have the time. I made it the morning of, and let the ingredients soak together for about 45 minutes before putting it in the oven. I used French bread. I added 1/2 stick of butter, because other reviews said it made a difference, plus I increased the vanilla to 1 tsp. and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon. Also, I didn't have maple syrup in the house, so I used honey. Again, this was a GREAT recipe and everyone in our house LOVED it! I will definitely make it again!
This was amazing with some changes I made ;) got many compliments from my friends staying for the weekend. I mixed everything together in the pan before covering it for the night. I added 1 container of fresh blueberries with the bread/egg mixture. I cut the milk a bit and used a full cup of fat free half and half. I used a full tsp of vanilla, and used the "texas toast" (thick sliced) style bread (a whole loaf) instead of plain white bread. I also used a corningware pan that was larger than a 9x13 so that it was a thinner covering across the pan (had read some reviews that it is soggy). I also ended up baking it about 40min. Thanks for the good recipe base :) its now part of my book.
Delicious and easy to make! Followed another users advice and Used 1tsp vanilla, 1tsp cinnamon, 1tsp nutmeg, 6 eggs and 1 1/4 cup milk. Added strawberries and whipped cream for topping. made once with white bread and once with cinnamon raisin bread. Both taste great.
This was really good and a snap to put together. My kids "don't like French Toast".... aka "they haven't tried it..." and both of them seemed to be able to put this away without problem. I made it as written, but divided in 1/2... next time, I will stir the bread and egg mixture before refrigerating... as it seemed that the eggs settled to the bottom 1/2 and left the top 1/2 rather crouton-y. I cubed up part of a French baguette.... the texture was really nice. A keeper! Thank you for sharing!
I keep making different variations of recipes like this thinking that my family and I will like it. Only thing different I did was stir in a cup of blueberries. It baked up perfectly and we all ate it. I just don't think that any strata is for us, no matter how you change up the name or different ingredients. Only person who really enjoyed it was my youngest son, who ate his portion and his brothers.
01/21/2007
I am giving it 4 stars because it is a very nice basic recipe. However, I have made some changes because I felt it needed "something". After trying it exactly as the recipe suggested, I made it again with a few changes. I used an italian bread (I have tried it with challah too- yummy!) I took frozen berries and sprinkled them with a little sugar (to taste really). I put the berries in a small saucepan and let them reduce into a yummy sauce. I then drizzled that sauce on the souffle after it came out of the oven. You may wish to add fresh berries after you drizzle the sauce. I used this instead of using maple syrup. I served it to a friend who said it was divine.
This is a real family favorite in our house. I've been using this recipe for a couple of years now, it is so good. I use regular cream cheese just because that's our preference, and I always sprinkle with a cinnamon-sugar mixture before baking. Great recipe...thank you!!
I made this last weekend to test it out for Christmas, and we loved it!! However the Souffle collapsed after taking it out of the oven (had to bake it for one hour) so we are goig to make a few changes to it, and try it again. Changes: * Cut Milk to 1 cup * Use 1 Cup of Half & Half * Add an additional pkg. of Cream Cheese (16 oz. total) * Use Cinnimon Swirl Loaf of Bread * Add some Brown Sugar on top (1/2 Cup probably) * 1 pkg. thawed frozen Strawberrys or Blueberrys as a garnish (not baked in the Souffle). Tom - Oconomowoc, WI
We made this last minute and didn't have cream cheese - so instead of cream cheese, milk and half&half - we used 1/4 cup butter, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 6 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 cup syrup and 1/2 cup white sugar. Poured over half loaf of white bread cut in cubes in a 9x9 baking dish and baked at 375F for 45 minutes. It was perfect and not a crumb left.
I did not care for this recipe! I prepared it for a brunch we were planning with family. I read the majority of the reviews as I always do to get a sense of what might need to be done to make a good recipe that much better. It seemed the consensus agreed that it had to many eggs and needed baked longer. So I adjusted accordingly. I used 6 eggs instead of 8 and baked it 45 minutes instead of 30. It was a mushy tasteless mess. Luckily for me the brunch was canceled so the only one subjected to it was myself and my husband. We each took one bite and didn't eat the rest. I am going to try one more time only I am going to cut the milk way down (at least by half if not even totally) add more maple syrup and melt some butter and brown sugar together to add to the mixture. It is not the egg content making this dish mushy as eggs solidify but the mass amount of milk that is in it.
Well, I did the recipe as written and then dotted with butter and sprinkled with a mix of white and brown sugar and cinnamon, as I prefer it sweeter. Then family drizzled syrup over it and a shake of powdered sugar. MMMMMMM so great. I made another version of this before, but I really think this one was better. I also tossed the bread around and I put it into two round cake pans. The result was not too eggy, and it had crispy yummy bits on top from the butter and from baking. Everyone love it.
This is a consistent hit with my large family and anyone who happens to join us for breakfast. I buy french bread loaves from the day-old (or older!) rack at the market. That way, the bread is already a little on the dry side. Once home, I cube it (2 in cubes)then I store those in the freezer until I am ready to make this recipe. I follow the recipe exactly, with the only addition being 1/2 tsp of almond extract. If I have dried fruit on hand (apples, raisins, cranberries) I add a handful to the recipe and it is always tasty. Thanks for a great recipe for this busy Mom!
I have made this twice, once using french bread and the other using texas toast, I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Both times it was a huge success and will continue to make this cause it is tasty, easy, and convenient. Maria
Yummy! Perfect for lazy Sunday morning brunch. Don't worry about it if you don't have time to let this sit overnight. I've made it before in the morning, and I just let it sit out 30 minutes or so before baking. I gave it five stars, but I added a few flavors to compliment the base recipe; a splash or two of orange juice (I never measure!), a few shakes of cinnamon, and a little nutmeg really add depth. I sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top as well. I'm looking forward to trying this cold as a left-over, but so far I've never had the chance...there's never any left!
This recipe turned out incredible when I used 6 supermarket bakery croissants instead of white bread. Feel free to use day old, it makes no difference. I used 6-7 eggs depending on size of eggs based on others reviews. Also, this needs to cook for MUCH longer, at least 60-70 minutes.
When I make french toast I use a bit of cinnamon in the egg and milk dip. This recipe did not call for cinnamon, so when I sifted the powdered sugar on top I also added a bit of cinnamon. This recipe is absoulutely delicious!!
I used cinammon raisin bread and 6 large eggs instead. Everyone thought it was exceptional. I also serve it with a combination of thawed frozen strawberries (in juice) and fresh strawberries on the side.
