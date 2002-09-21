Baked French Toast

I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.

Recipe by Laura

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
14 hrs 5 mins
total:
15 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange the slices of bread in the bottom. In a large bowl, beat together eggs, milk, cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour over bread slices, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a small saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup; heat until bubbling. Pour over bread and egg mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 168.9mg; sodium 407.9mg. Full Nutrition
