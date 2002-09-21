Baked French Toast

I got this recipe from my sister in law. She and my brother had it at their gift opening after the wedding. I make it any time we have people staying with us, and it is always a hit. You may sprinkle the top with pecans if you wish.
I love this recipe!! I've made it 5 times in the last 2 months and every time I serve it it's a big hit! I do only use 6 eggs and 1 cup of milk, though, otherwise it's too mushy in the middle. Make sure and slice your bread AT LEAST 1" thick -- even a little thicker than 1" is best so that the liquid can be absorbed into the bread rather than staying on the bottom of the dish. Definitely sprinkle w/ toasted pecans! Very yummy!
(I'm shouting here)YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE TO READ REVIEWS TO FIX A RECIPE!!!!! I thought, being this recipe had over 230 reviews and rated 4 star average that I would be just fine! It ruined my Christmas breakfast!! Usually reviews give you ideas on enhancing, not fixing. Next time, I'll be more careful. This was soggy and looked like the eggs you pass up on the buffets! The top tasted great, but the bottom looked so bad, I couldn't eat it. I will search for another recipe next year.
You cannot try any recipe on this site without first READING THE REVIEWS. Others that have tried it will give you tips to make it better. This recipe is GREAT but you have to reduce the liquids or it will be mush. When the liquid is reduced it come out PERFECT.DO NOT PASS THIS ONE UP!!!!!
This is an awesome recipe!! I made this for my sunday school class and everyone just loved it. I think it's important to use very dense or day old french bread not fresh. I sliced the bread in one inch slices. I took heed from the other reviewers and instead of pouring the mixture over the bread sliced in the pan, I dipped them and placed in the pan. I took the excess liquid and spooned in into the center of each slice and covered and left in the fridge overnight. I cooked the next morning until the pieces were lightly browned on top and had no problem with mushy bread, the toast was firm and delicious. I will definitely make again...thanks for a wonderful recipe!! :)
This was delicious! I used an oval-shaped loaf of "rustic" looking whole wheat bread, cut into slices a little larger than 1 inch. Used all the milk (used skim), eggs and cream, and the bread soaked it right up! (I was worried it wouldn't, because it is almost 4 cups of liquid!). Sprinkled extra cinnamon on top. Used only 1/2 cup plus 1-2 TBS. of butter, and maple syrup instead of corn syrup. It was so good but so filling! We have a lot leftover. I baked it covered for 40 minutes, then uncovered for 15 until it didn't look so "wet" anymore. Served with fresh fruit. I also love "Grandma's Peach French Toast" from this site but it's hard to say which one is better now.
First off I want to say that I liked the recipe as shown. The amount of custard you need to use it going to change depending on how moist your bread is. That is why I prepare it this way... I slice the bread the morning before I want to prepare the dish and leave it on the counter to get stale. When I get home from work I make the custard and pour 1/2 into the casserole and then place the bread on top of it. Then I cover and refrigerate it until the bread takes all of the custard (about 1-2 hours). Then I flip the bread over and pour 1/2 the remaining custard over top. Right before bed, I check it to see if I need to add the rest of the custard. When cooking it there shouldn't be much (if any) custard on the bottom of the dish. Pour the sauce on with 10 minutes left and boost the heat to 400. Crispy outside and like the best creme brulee on the inside. Remember guys baking times change with the outside humidity and temperature (and stop opening the oven door).
I would give this 10 stars, if I could! Everyone raved over this!! I took the advice of another reviewer (Michelle Mullis) : used 6 eggs, 2 cups half and half (no milk), 2 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, soaked overnight, let sit out while oven preheated and turned each piece over, baked covered with foil for 20 minutes, poured sauce over the top and baked uncovered for the remaining 20 minutes. This was PERFECT! Thank you for sharing your recipe and giving us a new Christmas breakfast tradition.
This is my third time making this recipe and it surely won’t be my last. This time it came out a little on the soggy side even though I drained out most of the egg mixture. Still, it tasted delicious. Next time I will be sure to flip the bread after a couple of hours and drain all remaining liquid before baking. I love the sticky buttery topping. Make sure not to skip this step. You really don’t have to warm the butter on the stove. You can let the butter get to room temper and then blend the topping without heat. Then spread the topping on before you bake it. If you are trying this for the first time and you and not completely happy with the results then try again. I promise you it is worth it. This recipe is simple and yummy. I think that each time you make it you have to adjust the amount of liquid depending on the size of eggs you use and the freshness and size of the loaf of bread. Since these variables greatly impact the outcome I do not think it is fair to grade the recipe based on consistency since it is likely that no two attempts will turn out the same.
Delicious! I used a "day-old" French bread loaf from the grocery store bakery -- I think you probably shouldn't use very fresh or soft bread for this one -- and sliced it very thick. (Still needed a HUGE pan.) I followed other reviewers' advice and cut back the eggs (six) and milk/cream (a cup each), and dipped the bread before putting it in the pan. Pour the rest of the liquid over -- I didn't think it would all soak up but it really did! The syrup mixture produces a lightly crunchy top that even holds up for leftovers. I don't think it would turn out if you covered it. I meant, but forgot, to add chopped pecans as another reviewer suggested -- maybe next time. Whatever you do, though, don't forget to spray the pan before you start! Thanks, Laura!
This was GREAT! I did follow some of the other reviewers suggestions and cut back the eggs to 6 and only used 1 1/2 cups of half and half. After I buttered the 9 X 13 pan, I dipped each slice of bread into the egg mixture and layered the pan with 2 layers of bread. I poured the left-over egg mixture over top and put in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning I melted the butter, brown sugar and corn syrup and poured it over the bread and baked for about 40 mins. until it was a little crispy on top. I also added pecans to 1/2 of it. It was not mushy at all. Tasted like sticky bun french toast!!!! Delicious!!!!!
The first time I made this, I didn't read the reviews to half the liquids. Although it was a distaster, it smelled so good, I tried again. This time, I followed previous reviews. IT STILL DIDN'T TURN OUT!! I cannot tell you how bummed I am about it. The bread was soggy and ended up throwing it away both times. Unfortunately, I won't try it a third time for fear of another disaster and waste of food. The amount of ingrediants (or the instructions?) aren't right but I would love to see a recipe like this that is. My house smelled good for hours.
First. Use only 6 eggs, 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of half and half. Ditch the corn syrup (why would you use that anyway?) and add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of pure maple syrup to the butter and brown sugar mixture. I add a bit more vanilla and cinnamon. I've made this every Christmas for the past few years.
This is very close to Paula Deen's baked French toast recipe, and, as written, is only OK. There was way too much liquid and it just didn't cook through well (results were mushy, although very sugary which enticed kids to eat it). BUT if you follow the suggestions by most of the reviewers, this can be amazing. You MUST cut down liquid to 6 eggs and 1.5 C half-and-half/milk. You will very likely need more than one loaf of bread, and slices should be 1.5-2" thick. Cut the bread and let it dry out overnight before soaking it in the egg/milk mixture. Other great suggestions (and I think they are essential to this turning out well) are (1) to cover the dish for the first 30 min (ensures even baking), then uncovered for another 20-30 min; (2) flip the pieces when you go from covered to uncovered; and (3) put on the sauce after you flip the pieces, just before you put back in oven to bake uncovered. Other more minor things that I followed was to replace the corn syrup in the sauce with maple syrup (I did not have corn syrup), add nuts to the sauce (pecans or walnuts are lovely), and I didn't bother with pre-heating the sauce, I just used the heat from the toast to get warm and spreadable. Following the major tips from the reviewers will result in a 6 star dish. My dp does not like sweets, but he LOVED this. Ate almost half the pan himself! And he's already requesting it again! Can't say I don't mind...this was delicious.
I made this recipe for our Easter brunch and everybody absolutely LOVED it! It's already been requested that I make it for our Mother's Day brunch as well! I read through all of the reviews and modified the recipe slightly, using 1 less egg and only 1 and 1/2 cups of skim milk. I also used fat free half&half. I used an entire teaspoon of cinnamon and a full tablespoon of vanilla to give it a little more flavor. For the carmel sauce topping I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1 cup of brown sugar with 3 teaspoons of maple syrup and there was more than enough of that to cover the entire dish! I used a baguette and sliced it a little over 1" thick, I turned the bread over halfway through the soaking to make sure that everything got absorbed. I also made a triple berry sauce that I served warm on the side. Definitely a hit!! Very yummy!
I don't get all the reviews saying that they couldn't fit a 1 lb. loaf of bread in one layer in a 9x13 pan, or that there was too much liquid. I've made this several times for groups of people (work, family gathering, etc). It gets rave reviews and recipe requests every time. I love that it practically falls apart as you eat, the smell is delicious, and it tastes wonderful! I'll continue to use this recipe for my special occasion breakfasts and brunches!
Made this for a church brunch and amid all the egg & sausage/ham/etc casseroles, it really had a place of its own. Like most readers, I used 6 eggs and cut the milk/half & half combo to about 2 cups total. My advice: if you want a more "custard-y" texture, follow the recipe & if you want a "french toast-y" texture, reduce the milk & eggs. I tried another reader's suggestion to use maple syrup instead of corn syrup in the topping and that also adds to the "french toast-y-ness." This is a really good change of pace breakfast or brunch dish! I can't wait to try it with the raisin bread!
This recipe definitely needed some tweaking. I used 6 eggs, 1 c. milk, and cut out the topping entirely. The trick is that you have to use the whole 1 lb. of bread - any less and it's much too custard-like. Slice the bread and put it on a cookie sheet for 15 min. in a 300 deg. F. oven - this will dry out the bread (if you're not using stale bread). Now dump it all in the pan (don't worry about getting it to fit in the bottom of the pan) and pour the liquids over it (beat the eggs very well!). At that point, you can squish all the bread into the bottom of the pan and make sure all of the bread is soaked equally. Bake for about 50 min. and serve with syrup. Yum.
I made the following modifications based on prior reviews: reduced to 6 eggs, 1 cup milk and 1 cup half-and-half, 1 cup brown sugar and 3 T maple syrup (instead of corn syrup, added chopped pecans and baked for 50 minutes. It turned out perfectly crisp on the top and creamy on the bottom. It says a pan serves 12 but I did two 9x13, to feed 13 adults and kids and there wasn't a thing left. So simple and delicious!
I made a few changes to allow for what I had on hand. No cream, just 2 cups whole milk. Used a 1-lb Challah (braided egg bread) instead of French bread (it absorbs the liquid perfectly). Also added 2 peeled, chopped Granny Smith apples. My husband says "this is the best French toast in the history of French toast!"
As with most recipes I use I "tweeked" this one a bit. I usually add a few tablespoons of sugar to the egg mix and serve this with whipped cinnamon butter and real maple syrup instead of baking it with the brown sugar syrup mixture. I also bake it in a single layer in a large sheet pan so that all of the pieces are equally crispy. A pretty good basic recipe that takes all of the work out of French Toast!
I was so disappointed with this recipe. It was way to soggy in the middle and bottom and we ended up throwing it away. My son hated it as well.Husband just ate it to try and make me happy. Once he saw that I couldn't eat it he stopped. I followed this recipe to a T and was so excited about it the night before only to be very disappointed the next morning. I don't know maybe if you don't make the night before???
I have made this twice for my family. I halve the recipe and put it in an 8x8 baking dish. I use 3 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, and scale back the half and half a bit, too. The next time I make it I am going to try pouring out the excess liquid before I bake it, and "swirl" the syrup on because it is VERY sweet with it poured all over the top. I also bake it for 50 minutes. Very easy...I do recommend it!
Very ez and good. Next time : after overnite, remove from pan and put on jelly roll or 1/2 sheet cake pan,so the slices get crisp when baking. Will bake 45-50 minutes.
This is so good, I made it for a Church Breakfast and everyone was saying, Who made this? My husband said it was the best french toast he had ever had. The only changes I made were that I only used 6 eggs and one cup of milk and one cup of half and half. Thanks for the recipe!
I own Harrison House B&B in Columbus Ohio. I have tried many French Toast recipes..and this is the BEST. I have made some minor alterations to the recipe but overall it is the same. My guests rave about this dish, never leave any on their plates and ask for copies. I gladly send them the link.
Absolutely divine! This has been our family's Christmas brunch dish for several years. I make it exactly according to the recipe (including the suggestion to sprinkle chopped pecans on top) and it turns out perfect every time. And it's so easy and convenient to prepare! For those reviewers who didn't like that it was "mushy": 1) I use day-old bread (which I just noticed is not listed in the recipe) - but I know to always use that for breakfast casseroles that are soaked in eggs and milk so I've never used fresh bread. I can see how using fresh, moist bread would make it turn out mushy. 2) Not sure if this applies to anyone, but if you're wanting something that's more like regular French toast that's fried on a griddle and has a firm texture (but has the convenience of being baked in an oven), this isn't it. It's more like a super-moist bread pudding with a caramelized topping...which is what I expected and therefore was delighted with the results.
Looked good, smelled good, but tasted like cinnamon scrambled eggs. Very soggy and mushy and I baked it longer because it still looked very wobbly after 40 minutes. The only reason I gave 2 stars is because the outside crust of the bread was a little crispier and stood up to the egg bath. Would not make again, sorry.
This was one of the dishes I made for a baby shower brunch, and it was the first dish to disappear. I gave out several copies of the recipe. The french bread really soaks up the egg mixture overnight and nearly doubles in size. I used maple syrup instead of corn syrup, and it tasted great. Just a classic, moist, delicious french toast.
This was fantastic. I made it for a church brunch and everyone loved it and many people asked for the recipe. The butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup (I used dark since that is what I had on hand) made it so yummy. It reminded me of those gooey carment rolls with that stuff on top. I would recommend flipping the french toast over both while it is sitting overnight and 20 minutes into baking it.
I make this for my family at least once a month. It's perfect as written. If you want less "custardy" bread, don't use fresh, soft bread - let it get stale a day or two and toughen up. If your slices are submerged, they will be more "custardy" just cut them thicker to prevent this if you like.
A true 5 star recipe is one you do not have to tweak in several areas. It is not just a matter of taste, but does the recipe correctly instruct you toward perfectly proporioned ingredients that gives you a truly delicious dish. This one DEFINITELY does not do that. I had a soggy mess! I tried to pour the excess liquid off just to lose the shape of my bread. It was so soggy the bread could not hold together and some of it fell into the sink along with the excess mixture. You will get no crispness from the bread if you pour the brown sugar mixture over the top at the beginning. I baked it for 20 minutes and then added the brown sugar mixture. I am totally disappointed in this recipe. I spent in excess of 30.00 on this just to find neither my husband nor I liked it! If I had wanted bread pudding for breakfast, which is what it was somewhat like, I would have looked up bread pudding. Whoever heard of eating bread pudding for breakfast anyway?? Make at your own risk is all I can say!
This is a delicious recipe. I wanted to make it for a Easter brunch and tried it before hand. I also read the reviews and used 6 eggs and only one cup of milk, I also dipped the bread and spooned the extra over the bread in the morning. It turned out wonderful. I think most people expect french toast to be more bready when they make it at home. I know most restaurant french toast is a bit more soggy. So if you like a very custard-like french toast then follow the recipe as is and if you would prefer a breadier french toast make some of the changes suggested.
My boyfriend and I *loved* this recipe. So quick to put together the night before. And it's easy to control (with the baking time) how crunchy you want the french toast. I soaked the bread in the milk/cream mixture all night and then spilled out the excess in the morning.
Great recipe with some modifications. I like to make it the day of. To make the day of use 2 french baguette cut it 2 inch slices Dip them really well into the egg mixture. Place them in the baking dish then spoon more egg mixture into the center on the bread pieces. Add the topping as usual. Do not turn the bread during baking, they look much nicer with out flipping. Great recipe and quite attractive to serve!
As other reviewers suggested, I used 6 eggs, 1 c. milk and 1 c. cream. I also cubed the french bread into 1" chunks (I couldn't fit all the slices in the pan) and quickly dipped them in the egg/milk mixture, placed them in the pan, and then poured the remaining mixture over. I made the brown sugar sauce as directed, but it seemed like too much, so I only poured 3/4 of the sauce over the casserole before baking. It turned out beautifully, but it was too sweet for my taste (and I like sweet stuff!!) so next time I will only make a half recipe of the brown sugar sauce. Definite keeper with these modifications, and I will be serving this at the next brunch that I host, accompanied by fried potatoes, bacon or sausages, and a fruit salad.
This recipe was grrrreat!! I made this based off of Michelle Mullis' review...her version was perfect. There are a lot of reviews on this recipes and it makes the reader hesistant to try this. Nevertheless I made this for Easter brunch and it was really good. Nice a fluffy and different from the mundane eggs and bacon...thanks for sharing!
This is wonderful! I make it for every special occassion. Christmas morning, Easter morning, husbands birthday, etc. I do have to say I don't use all of the "sauce" when I prepare it the night before. It depends on the bread. True french bread is needed to get that crispiness.
I loved this recipe. It is so nice to put this together the night before and just simply pop it in the oven in the am. Mine puffed up and was crispy and moist. I loved it! I will most def make it again and maybe add a few extra things next time.
Very good and similar to bread pudding. After reading the reviews, I limited the amount of liquids (by pouring out excess). Next time, I may leave a little for added moistness.
I was so disappointed with this recipe. I served it at my Christmas Day brunch and it was awful. The bread was soggy in the middle and too crunchy on the outside. I shared the recipe with a co-worker and she had the same results. I am shocked at the rating this recipe received because it was the biggest flop I've ever tried to serve. Thank goodness my guests had been served lots of champagne!!!
Okay, after reading reviews I changed it a little bit and this stuff turned out great! I used normal wheat bread "that is all I had" I mixed up 2 eggs, one cup of milk 2 teaspoons of Vanilla one teaspoon of nutmeg some cinnamon, and 3 tablespoons of brown sugar. Double layered the bread in a small pan, soaked up the liquid with the bread completely; I let it sit in the fridge for 2 hours. The Glaze, I made only a half of cup of brown sugar some butter, maple syrup, and some pecans. Cooked in the oven for 40 mins. Crunchy on the top and not soggy at all. Loved it. Served with some butter and some warm syrup. Will make again!! Yummy. The key is not too much liquid.
Made this for a brunch - I was a little nervous to try a new recipe with guests but it turned out wonderful. Got many rave reviews. I follows others' advice and used only 6 eggs and 1 cup milk. I also used maple syrup instead of corn syrup in the sauce. Very delicious! Will definitely make again.
wow...this recipe is SO good. I have made it for my family twice now. Its a big hit. I made a few variations per other reviews-I dipped the bread into the mixture and then placed it into the buttered dish. I added pecans and it was delicious!
I made this for Mother's Day brunch this year and it was a huge hit. After reading some of the reviews I used 6 eggs instead of 8, 1 1/4 cup of milk, and 1 cup of half and half. I also used a 1/2 cup of butter, 1 cup of brown sugar, and substituted maple syrup for corn syrup. It came out rich and fluffy and perfectly toasted on the top. Everyone loved it and both my mom and my bf's mom asked for the recipe. I even got high complements from my mom's bf...he doesn't even like french toast and he called it "outstanding". I'm definitely keeping this recipe for special occasions.
Made this for breakfast for Christmas morning and it was fabulous! I did add a pinch of salt but the rest of the recipe was perfect. I might try next time cutting the bread into cubes and making more of a casserole but my very picky family raved about this!
Yum, yum, yum! These turned out like caramel sticky buns. After reading many of the reviews, I decided to cut down the liquid to 2 cups (1/2 c half-n-half and 1 1/2 c milk) and cut the eggs down to 6. I did manage to get almost a whole pound of french bread in a 9x13 by cutting smaller pieces and stuffing them in the holes left by the bigger pieces. I also cut down the brown sugar to 1 cup and used maple syrup (per reviews) instead of corn syrup and was glad I did. Last thing I did was sprinkle sliced almonds over the top and baked for 50 minutes. Next time I'll use pecans for the sticky bun effect. As I read over this I realize I changed the whole recipe but the bottom line is that these were really good. I didn't have any trouble with mine being too soggy but if you're looking for crisp baked french toast, this isn't it. It is definitely moist. We loved it!
I've been following this recipe for about 2 years now. My husband and I perfected our variation in two different forms. We had a destination wedding and served it everyone, the morning everyone left for home! 1) Use all half & half, instead of milk & half & half. Yes it is higher in fat, but as an indulgence, you cannot beat it. 2) Around holiday time, substitute the half & half with custard eggnong (store bought or homemade) When baking. Let the dish rest at room temperature when the oven is pre-heating. Bake, lightly covered with foil for the first 20 minutes. Then cover with caramel glaze. ANd finish baking uncovered. Simply divine!!! P.S. If you do not have corn syrup, maple syrup will do in a pinch. Don't let that stop you from making this delicious recipe!
I scaled the recipe by half and baked it in an 8" square pan. If you halve the recipe, you will only need THREE eggs and 1/2 cup of milk. It made two large stand-alone servings, but would probably serve four if you were serving it as part of a larger meal (i.e., eggs, fresh fruit, ham/bacon/sausage or meat alternative, etc.) As mentioned by another reviewer, be sure the bread is cut to 1" thickness or slightly larger. I didn't have light syrup, only dark, but it turned out wonderfully anyway. Oh! And consider setting a cookie sheet on the next rack below the dish, as the syrup may bubble over the sides of the dish! :) DEEE-LICIOUS. Thanks for submitting this, Laura.
Amazing! I have to admit was a bit worried after reading some of the reviews, but in the end it was great. I will say that this recipe is less like "french toast" and more like a french toast casserole. Here are the changes I made: I used all the eggs but only a total of two cups of milk and 1/2 and 1/2. I added two tablespoons of flour (from another top French Toast recipe on this site), and about 1tbs of sugar. I used regular store sliced french bread that I dried out in the oven at 200degrees to age it a bit. I layed the bread flat and alternated direction on each layer for a total of 3 layers. I poured about 80% of the liquid over the bread and then after about 5min I TRANSFERED it to another very well buttered dish in the same layered style. This moved the dryer slices to the bottom and put the really soaked ones one top. Then I poured the rest of the liquid over the bread. I let is sit for a minute, rotated the pan around to help spread it around and then poured off probably about 1/4c. of extra liquid. For the topping, I mixed 2 sticks of butter, 1cup brown sugar, 1-2 table spoons maple syrup, 1 cup chopped pecans, and a dash of cinnamon. Spread that over the top and baked coverd for 20min, and then uncovererd for another 40 checking to be sure it was cooked and NOT mushy in side. The result was a semi-firm pillow of deliciousness with a carmelized topping and sugary-crispy sides!! TO DIE FOR!!
Love this dish!! I make this over and over. We have used it for men's breakfast at church and company. I make a slight variation. I like REAL maple syrup so instead of the brown sugar and corn syrup, melt real maple syrup with the butter. Always a hit!!! I'd give it ten stars if I could!
I make stuffed french toast for holiday mornings. This recipe was a hit with the kids with the "carmel" toppping. GREAT
I am so sorry to say that this was awful. I have made oven french toast before and this particular recipe was very disappointing. The top was beautiful, but no one in my family would eat it. It was incredibly mushy. There was absolutely no bread texture remaining and reminded us of undercooked scrambled eggs. I hesitate to try it again, but would recommend trying only HALF the amount of liquid and milk. The density of the bread could also be a major factor so use a dense loaf. Good luck and I'm so sorry for the bad review!!
I have made this a few times at Christmas and family get together. I have the recipe memorized and it is a definite hit and really easy and filling. I have learned that Half & Half really isn't necessary and if I don't already have it in the house, and I usually never do, I just go ahead and use milk and it turns out just the same. I also like to use a little nutmeg and allspice in the egg mixture to make it a little less bland. One important tip is to flip the bread over in the egg mixture either a few hours before you plan on cooking it or a few hours after you put it in the fridge, otherwise one side tends to be more soggy then the other.
I thought this was more custard like, not like your basic french toast, took longer to bake, and not all my slices of french bread fit in a 9x13. Next time I will reduce the milk and eggs. Tastes good though!
I love that this can be made in the oven. Really great idea! I say *idea* because I didnt follow the recipe... First, I cut it in half, I used 5 eggs, I used only milk and I added more cinnamon. I used texas toast and also used 2 - 9x13 glass pans... I seem to always have a hard time beating in the cinnamon so i used my stick blender and it worked great!
I did this for our familys annual Christmas Tree day morning, and it was amazing. I did make some changes to the original tho. I used 6 eggs, 1-1/2 cup milk, 1-1/2 eggnogg (for that extra Christmassy flavor) Also I used a large loaf of Italian bread and I made it two layers. My bread soaked up all the liquid right away and was not the least bit soggy after baking the next morning. I also added a pinch of salt because otherwise this turns out a bit flat. For a special occasion I add a splash of rum to the butter brown sugar mixture and it just adds some great flavor to this. I did everything else the same as the original and it was a hit!
I made this in both a metal and a glass baking dish and both times the toast was impossibly stuck to the bottom of the pans after baking and I didn't skimp on buttering the dishes. I wasted a dozen eggs before learning that putting waxed paper under the toast in the dish is the only way to get your pieces out looking decent. I totally destroyed the first two batches trying to remove them from the pans. Don't make my mistake! Use waxed paper!
I was very embarassed today when I served this to overnight guests for breakfast. We all ended up eating something else. I followed the recipe exactly and it was a soggy mess that just fell apart. Way too much liquid. Would not reccommend this recipe.
I actually tried this recipe last easter and thought I had thrown the recipe out, however I just came across it and thought I would let others know what I thought since I read reviews from others when searching for a recipe to try. I made the toast the night before, left it soaking as suggested. My family came over for brunch Easter morning and I popped it in the oven. When it came out I was disgusted with the amount of juice in the pan and the toast had not cooked at all, I tried frying the toast in an open skillet trying to salvage something and it was to no avail, only half of the toast was edible but it was horrible. I was glad I made crepes to go with it and that is what we ate. I honestly could not tell you how to 'tweak' this recipe to come out right. I am an experienced cook and this was a first for me to not make a recipe succeed. Will not try again!
I read the reviews and made the recipe WITHOUT changing the measurements to see how it actually turns out. Perfect! Did it again also without changing anything - each time it was perfect. I brought it to a brunch and everyone asked for the recipe. I was worried about the soggy middle, dry tops and the amount of syrup mentioned in the reviews. No problems! The way to make sure it does not get soggy in the middle or too dry on the top is: 1- flip the bread slices before baking (make sure your slices are 1 inch, too thin otherwise it will definitely be soggy). I used day old french bread, fresh bread is too soft and will get soggy as well. 2- bake way longer, I think I did 50-55 mins. It gets a nice crunchy top (just watch towards the end so it doesn't burn) and the middle gets cooked longer - no soggy middle! 3- then let it rest before serving, somehow that makes a difference. I used maple syrup just because I prefer not to use corn syrup - gave it a nice breakfasty smell. Didn't have cream and used all milk. Too yummy with eggs and bacon, quiche, breakfast hams - I'm getting hungry :D
This is a great recipe left alone. I think the confusion is that people are using French Bread from the bakery. I used a 1 pound(16oz) loaf of Franz French Bread from the bread isle at the grocery store. I think we cannot actually tell how much bread is in one loaf from the bakery. I cut the slices of bread each diagonally, this arranged much easier in the pan and allows the bread to soak up the mixture better and bakes nicer and evenly. I did Not have to flip over the bread every 20 min. The Baked French Toast turned out absolutely Wonderful this way. :)
As is, this recipe is excellent. A few important points to be stated. First, a nice dense French bread must be used for it to hold its shape and it must be left overnight to have time to absorb the liquids. It should also be allowed to come to room temperature before baking. This recipe is meant to have a bread pudding consistency and I have even made it by cubing the bread and adding apple chunks, cranberries and raisins. Awesome dessert. I think what most reviewers are looking for from a consistency standpoint based on the modifications/reviews I've read is "Overnight French Toast, found in Company's Coming Christmas Edition". I've made this for years for Christmas morning. It is the number 1 request from the extended family that comes to brunch. It doesn't use the sweet sauce poured over it. Instead, I serve it with pure maple syrup, or warmed apple, peach and/or strawberry preserves.
Oh, wow. This was amazing. Thank you so much for this delicious recipe! I did take the advice of another user and cut the amount of eggs to 6 and used 2 cups of half and half (no milk). I added more cinn, but that's a personal preference. I also cooked it in the oven for 20 minutes with foil and 20 mins without the foil. I will note I made the mistake of using a smaller baking dish and I do not recommend this because some of the bread will have a difficult time (or no time) soaking up the liquid. It was still delicious though. Thanks so much for a great recipe, I will be making this often.
I made this dish for Sunday breakfast. I did make a few changes...I used fresh made cinnamon swirl bread, added ground cloves, nutmeg & pure vanilla to the mix. I used all 1/2 & 1/2. Chopped a couple of apples(they needed to be used quickly) and added to the top. Sprinkled 1/3 c sugar in the raw on top, and skipped the caramel topping. I served warm, homemade maple syrup with it, for those who wanted it. My whole clan loved it! Recipe is great as is, or as a base. Will certainly make again. Thanks for sharing! ***THE KEY TO NOT HAVING THIS OR ANY FRENCH TOAST TURN OUT SOGGY, IS TO USE A THICKER MILK, SUCH AS EVAPORATED, 1/2 & 1/2 or HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM***
This recipe needed alittle tweaking, but was a huge hit. The previous reviews stated that it was a soggy mess. I baked this 1 hour until tall and puffy. Trying to watch calories for company, I used half eggs,half eggbeaters, half 1/2&1/2 and half milk. I pressed the bread down in the custard before I refridgerated it covered with foil. And just before baking, omitted the caramel and drizzled about 1/4 real maple syrup over it. Everyone took home the recipe. This was a great success and this site is great!
I made this for Christmas brunch and everyone loved it. I followed the advice of other viewers and didn't use the milk at all. I turned the toast over half through the baking so I had no mushy issues. The last 10 minutes I poured the sauce over the top and continued to bake for 10 more minutes. Yum Yum!
To avoid the the "soggy bread" complaint, eyeball your bread mixture. You need to consider the density of bread and size of eggs used. I used 1.25 lbs. of french bread and 10 eggs(med). I reduced brown sugar to 1 cup and used only 1/2cup butter. I highly recommend using maple syrup instead of corn syrup. Also, I tore my bread into egg size pieces instead of slicing. This was delicious. Like a bread pudding--I would make it often if it was not so fatting. Ohhhhh it would be blissful to a skinny person!
I made a few changes like not using half and half at all. I made a small portion so I used 4 eggs and thus halved all other ingredients. I also made a major change by not leaving it overnight in the fridge. Infact, I had it sit in the fridge for an hour only!! My family absolutely loved the result.
This recipe got 5 stars from my family, but I'm rating it a 4 because the recipe itself is off pretty dramatically. I read a couple dozen reviews and followed Jgordon (Jan 1st)'s suggestions and it turned out fluffy, delicious and NOT soggy.
I made this for my daughter's first birthday. I followed others recommendations and used 6 eggs and 1 cup of milk and about 1/2 cup of cream. Cut pieces of french toast at least 1 1/2 inches thick. This was loved by all.
I served this at a neighborhood Christmas brunch and had to make copies for everyone. I substitued maple syrup for the brown sugar and corn syrup.
My family loves french toast so I thought I would try this. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out really mushy. I was disappointed because I really wanted this to work. I tried it twice and turned out the same way. It just seems like there is too much liquid in the recipe.
Made this for a Christmas brunch and it was lovely! I did, however, leave off the syrupy topping altogether and left it for others to decide how sweet they wanted it. Before baking I flipped each of the slices over so the wettest side was up. They turned out beautifully!
I am a pastry chef and bakery owner and I have made this recipe at least 50 times. My husband's family LOVES it so it has become my obligatory breakfast for every visit and holiday. Some time saving tips: 1. I found the brown sugar sauce can be poured over the soaking french toast the night before to save you time in the morning. It doesn't change the outcome one bit. 2. It freezes extremely well! Make the french toast, pour the sauce over the top, let it sit overnight and then cover and freeze it. When you're ready to bake it just put it in a pre-heated oven and double the bake time (I know it's done when it puffs up and has crispy looking edges). If you do this, make sure you use a metal dish- a cold glass one will break when it slides on to a hot oven rack. 3. I use 2 cups half and half, 6 eggs, cinnamon to taste and Madagascar Bourbon vanilla bean paste. Let it soak for 30 minutes while you prep the sauce, then flip each piece and pour the sauce over top and sit over night. I have also tried this with Bollio bread from the mexican supermarket and it's superb. Serve it with fresh fruit and some ham or bacon- the perfect easy breakfast for a crowd!
This is the basic receipe turned around for Creme Brule French Toast. The butter, brown sugar, cs mix goes on the bottom of the pan followed by the 1" or thicker challah or hawaiian bread and the egg and half and half mixture is on the bottom. I didn't try it this way, but the Creme Brule French toast is spectacular.
SO delicious! I doubled the recipe and placed everything in a sheet cake pan and it turned out amazing. I cut the bread thicker, used 2.5 C whole milk and no half-and-half, and I was very pleased with the results. My family was, too!
I have made this recipe for years and I always get requests for the recipe. The only thing I do different is 6 eggs instead of 8. Thanks so much!
This is one of the best Baked French Toast recipes I have made. It is very filling, so perfect for a crowd! Thanks for a yummy recipe, Laura! :)
I found a way to make this recipe much more like regular french toast with a crispy outside and regular bread inside. Like other i used 6 medium eggs. I used a splash of milk and 1 pint of half and half. i also cut the Dark brown sugar back to a little more than 1/2 cup. After beating the eggs, milk, cream, and vanilla and cinnamon, instead of pouring the mixture over the bread, simply dip each peice of bread (both sides) into the egg mix once. Keep any left over mix. then place each piece standing on its side into the baking dish and refrigerate overnight. In the morning take each peice and dip it once more (both sides) into the mixture. If necessary butter another baking dish and put all bread lying face up into the dishes. Bake for 30 minutes uncovered on 350 degrees. While that is cooking, combine the butter,brownsugar and corn syrup in a saucepan. Heat until they bubble. Then after the 30 minutes, brush a little of the brownsugar mixture on top of each peice of the bread. Also if desired, top with a few chopped pecans. Cook another 5-10 minutes. Then eat. Enjoy!
I took the advice of the other reviewers and cut back on the liquids. I also ommitted the brown sugar mixture. I used brown sugar and cut in the butter to make a crumb topping on the french toast. So it never got soggy. I think it came terrific.
This was hands down the best french toast that I've ever had! My boyfriend loved it (it made the perfect Valentine's breakfast) and I can't wait to make it again! Thank you to Michelle for reading all of the other reviews to compile what works best. I followed that exactly (using 6 eggs and half and half instead of milk, turning the pieces over and cooking covered for 20 minutes and then uncovered for the last 20 with the sauce on it) and it was amazing!
This recipe turned out great! I also only used 6 eggs and 2 cups of half and half, no milk. I also used regular white sandwich bread instead of French bread and it turned out great! I will definitely make this again!
I read the rest of the reviews before I started and I'm glad I tweaked it according to what the reviewers had written. I used 7 eggs and 1 1/2cups milk only. I also reduced the sugar and butter caramel. The result was a crispy top and a soft bottom. My colleagues who had it like it too. I'll attempt this again for my family members next time.
