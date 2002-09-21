This is very close to Paula Deen's baked French toast recipe, and, as written, is only OK. There was way too much liquid and it just didn't cook through well (results were mushy, although very sugary which enticed kids to eat it). BUT if you follow the suggestions by most of the reviewers, this can be amazing. You MUST cut down liquid to 6 eggs and 1.5 C half-and-half/milk. You will very likely need more than one loaf of bread, and slices should be 1.5-2" thick. Cut the bread and let it dry out overnight before soaking it in the egg/milk mixture. Other great suggestions (and I think they are essential to this turning out well) are (1) to cover the dish for the first 30 min (ensures even baking), then uncovered for another 20-30 min; (2) flip the pieces when you go from covered to uncovered; and (3) put on the sauce after you flip the pieces, just before you put back in oven to bake uncovered. Other more minor things that I followed was to replace the corn syrup in the sauce with maple syrup (I did not have corn syrup), add nuts to the sauce (pecans or walnuts are lovely), and I didn't bother with pre-heating the sauce, I just used the heat from the toast to get warm and spreadable. Following the major tips from the reviewers will result in a 6 star dish. My dp does not like sweets, but he LOVED this. Ate almost half the pan himself! And he's already requesting it again! Can't say I don't mind...this was delicious.