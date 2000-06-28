Banana Muffins

My best advice about this recipe is to bake it just before you go to bed at night. That way you can leave them to cool overnight and when you get up in the morning, you can stick them into the freezer (before tasting them) so you can have some left for tomorrow. Just keep 2 or 3 out or as many out as you need for breakfast or brunch. That is unless you need them all that day for some occasion or just to be immediately eaten, because they will be if there's anyone around to sample or taste them. They baked up beautifully - very light and fluffy but needed to cook a little longer than 20 mins to come out of the papers easily. I baked these for a study group next week but I know I'm going to have trouble having some left by then, even though they're in the freezer. What I like most about this recipe is that it uses only 1/2 cup of sugar. We all know that bananas have the highest sugar content of any fruit and therefore don't need 3/4 or 1 1/2 cups of sugar with them. They are deliciously and perfectly sweet with this small amount of sugar. I toyed with adding some spices (just because I like spiced bananas) but decided to do it as written first to see how they taste normally. They are quite scrumptious as is and I'm really thankful that I found this recipe. It's perfect!