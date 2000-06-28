Banana Muffins

4.2
388 Ratings
  • 5 211
  • 4 114
  • 3 37
  • 2 12
  • 1 14

This is a great banana muffins recipe that's made with sour cream. It has very little sugar and almost no fat if you use fat-free sour cream. A big hit with everyone!

Recipe by MEVERTSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.

  • Beat together banana, sugar, egg, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Stir in sour cream. Stir banana mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Scoop batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool before serving. For best flavor, place muffins in an airtight container or bag overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 193.6mg. Full Nutrition
