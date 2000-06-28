Banana Muffins
This is a great banana muffins recipe that's made with sour cream. It has very little sugar and almost no fat if you use fat-free sour cream. A big hit with everyone!
This is a wonderful recipe! I modified it a bit to make it a tad healthier. I used 1/4c white flour, 1/2c whole wheat flour, 1/4c wheat bran, 1/2 scoop of vanilla flavored whey protein powder, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/4 tsp salt, 3 mashed bananas, 1/4c splenda for baking, 1/4c nonfat vanilla yogurt, 1/4c egg substitute, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. Nutrition info per muffin: 82 calories, 0.5g fat, 18 carbs, 2g fiber and 3g protein. Once cooled I sealed them in a plastic bag overnight, and I had no trouble peeling them from the muffin liners. Very moist and healthy!Read More
These tasted salty, and the texture was strange. Light, with lots of pockets of air, not dense at all like a muffin usually is. They were moist, but that's all that I could say that was good about them. I almost trashed them, but I know people who'll eat anything. I did tear up the recipe sheet and throw that away. The simple ingredients drew me to this one, but I think muffins really need butter/margarine. Thanks but I'll keep on looking.Read More
The kids are home sick. Perfect for today. I didn't have sour cream so I used nonfat vanilla yogurt. I beat the bananas, eggs, yogurt and vanilla well and then added the mixed together dry ingredients. I also added walnuts. Very nice light, fluffy texture. The kids loved them!
These were great. It's important to let them cool off completely before serving (they refrigerate very well). I made a batch using plain, nonfat yogurt instead of sour cream and it worked fabulously. When the muffins were gone, I used this recipe for banana bread, replacing the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour. It works, you just have to let it bake a little longer to get done in the middle. I also found that these are great with even less sugar (thought they don't have much to begin with), the ripe bananas do plenty of sweetening.
My best advice about this recipe is to bake it just before you go to bed at night. That way you can leave them to cool overnight and when you get up in the morning, you can stick them into the freezer (before tasting them) so you can have some left for tomorrow. Just keep 2 or 3 out or as many out as you need for breakfast or brunch. That is unless you need them all that day for some occasion or just to be immediately eaten, because they will be if there's anyone around to sample or taste them. They baked up beautifully - very light and fluffy but needed to cook a little longer than 20 mins to come out of the papers easily. I baked these for a study group next week but I know I'm going to have trouble having some left by then, even though they're in the freezer. What I like most about this recipe is that it uses only 1/2 cup of sugar. We all know that bananas have the highest sugar content of any fruit and therefore don't need 3/4 or 1 1/2 cups of sugar with them. They are deliciously and perfectly sweet with this small amount of sugar. I toyed with adding some spices (just because I like spiced bananas) but decided to do it as written first to see how they taste normally. They are quite scrumptious as is and I'm really thankful that I found this recipe. It's perfect!
I didn't have enough banana, so I added applesauce. My other alterations were pretty standard: cinnamon, and vanilla yogurt for the sour cream. To the reviewer who used 1/4C extra banana rather than sour cream, and got poor results: baking soda requires an acidic ingredient to cause it to act. By removing the sour cream and replacing it with fruit, you removed that acidic ingredient, and the baking soda remained inactive.
OMG i LOVE these!!!!!! soooo yummy and tender!!!! i used 2 medium ripe bananas, half whole wheat flour and half white flour, replaced the sour cream with fat free vanilla yogurt, and had to use almond extract instead of vanilla. Other than that, everything was kept the same.....cooked in about 22 minutes.....i really beat together the egg and banana mixture, so i think that helped make the muffins so spongey....mmmmm!!!! Just the right amount of sweetness, o-so-low in fat, and just straight up scrumptious!!!!! Made exactly 12. seriously- try this recipe!!!
Considering that I neglected to add the baking powder and they still rose twice the size with just the half tsp of baking soda I was pretty impressed. They were neither too moist or heavy or dry. I did add a couple tablespoons of oil, to compensate for the small banana I used and I did add nutmeg, cinnamon and extra vanilla for extra flavour. Very tasty.
Thumbs up for this super easy recipe. I found these to be very moist & light. The banana flavor is mellow not bland...makes me think of a banana pancake. Going by the reviews & personal preferece, I made a few minor changes: Instead of 1 cup ap flour I used 1/2 cup all purpose & 1/2 cup whole wheat. I also changed the 1/4 cup sugar to a mix of sugar/Splenda. I used 3 ripe bananas (what I had on hand) instead of measuring out the one cup & added a dash of cinnamon & Splenda to the top of each muffin before baking. 20 minutes worked perfect in my oven. Yum! Don't let the scant 1 cup of flour fool you - you will get 12 regular sized muffins or 6-8 generously large muffins out of this small amount of batter. I didn't taste any of the bitterness or have any problems with dryness. Perhaps the extra bit of banana made a difference? I don't know for certain but when I made my second batch I stuck with my changes & they came out great, too.
Excellent muffins! Love everything about them from the fluffy texture to the guilt-free great taste. I used fat-free yogurt in place of sour cream with no problems as well. Also added about 1/8 teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg for a boost in flavor. Will definitely make these again.
One of the best banana muffin recipes. It's simple and tastes great, and best of all is low in fat and sugar. I made some for my kids and they loved them! I didn't have the heart to tell them the muffins were actually good for them!
Great quick and easy muffin recipe. I love how they are very light and fluffy. If you are looking for a dense cake this isn't for you. I can see myself making this with pumpkin or apple sauce. I did a few different things. I make them into mini muffins. I sprinkled a tad bit of sugar and pecans on each muffin before hitting the oven. I also replaced the 1/4th cup of white sugar with brown sugar. I can also see how the sour cream can be switched with yogurt. I may try berry yogurt and bananas next time. This one is a keeper!
Nice size recipe for a family of 5. Light and delicious.
These are nice and moist. I actually baked this in loaf pan instead of doing muffins. Not too sweet. I used low fat sour cream. These are nice if you are watching your calories and fat.
I subbed: 1/2 ww flour and 1/2 ap flour; yogurt for the sour cream; 1tsp baking pow instead of 1 Tbs; 2T of brown sugar instead of 1/4 c white; pinch cinnamon and made it into bread instead of muffins. Baked at 170C for 50mins. YUM I plan to sub grated apple for the bananas next time.
My family liked these, but I think that the baking powder taste is too strong. They did turn out light and fluffy, and I like the fact that they are lower in sugar and fat than most muffins. But the after taste was not pleasant.
So this is good BUT.... not the best I have ever had. They were a bit plain and I had to put some blue agave syrup on them before eating them which worked out fine. I appreciated that they were low fat and less sugar, but it needed more taste and sweetness for me. If I made these again I would add some blue agave to the mix and perhaps add cinnamon as others did. I like to rate the recipe as is and not base it on a bunch of changes. I would have given this 3 1/2 stars if I could.
Can't believe they are good for you! I used half soy flour and half white flour and they were still amazing!
This is the banana muffin recipe I always use now, even tho I have probably 10 or 12 others! I've made them with multigrain flour the past 2 times, and they are still yummy. I also use low fat sour cream. So it's nice to know they taste good and aren't too unhealthy. I only get 9 or 10 muffins each time tho because I fill my liners close to the top for bigger muffins!
When I followed the recipe properly these were great. The first time I made them I blew it on the sour cream and put in a cup instead of 1/4 cup. They were like banana Yorkshire puddings. A little humility doesn't hurt and reminds me to read recipes more carefully. Bottom line, the recipe as is, is a keeper.
Good, low fat muffin. I would suggest something to help give them more flavour. Maybe some dark chocolate chips or chopped walnuts. I didn't use papers, but instead used my aerosol-free oil sprayer and lightly sprayed the muffin tins. I also use a plastic knife to remove my baking from the pans if they are sticking a bit, works like a charm. Kids enjoyed them. Good recipe if you are looking to reduce calories/fat. I followed it as per the recipe, no changes.
very bland in taste, too much baking powder, and stuck to the liner. Not sure why this has such high reviews. will not make again!!
I was underwhelmed. I like how moist they are and they're healthy, but they were a little bland. I might try adding some orange zest or some nuts or chocolate chips or something next time.
These were OK, but I've made much better banana muffins. My batch tasted a bit too strongly of baking powder; not my favorite flavor. But at the same time, they collapsed during cooling into sorry-looking hockey pucks. The texture was a bit too gooey for me, too.
These are great!!! I decided to give it try after the great reviews. Well let me tell you my husband and his friends ate the dozen in less than 5 minutes. I ended up having to bake another batch so I can taste for myself. They are so moist. Just enough sugar and no butter Wow!Thanks for sharing.
These are really good. I have another recipe that I like better but they are not as healthy. This is a great healthy alternative. I will definitely make these again.
Wow! I love this recipe. It is just sweet enough and so light and moist. I even used 1/2 cup whole wheat and it was still light and fluffy. I highly recommend this recipe. I made mini muffins and they came out perfect in 12 minutes.
Just let them cool completely!
This recipe is FAB. Very moist. I substituted real sugar with splenda and used whole wheat flour and it came out perfect!
These were ok- but kind of dry and bland and not special enough to make again.
I thought is was a typo 1 T. Baking powder!!! I read some the reviews and only used 1 tsp.....GLAD I did. I can still taste the baking powder....but over powering...they turned out good!
I added a lot to make this better and that's what kicked it up to 5 stars. I used half brown sugar, added 2 heaping teaspoons of cinnamon and about 1/4 - 1/2 a teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg. I also swapped out the sour cream for vanilla yogurt. Then I added a generous glob of peanut butter, just for fun...maybe about a tablespoon and a half. The texture is lovely, a nice fluffy soft muffin, with a lot of flavor. I'm on Weight Watchers and it's only 2 points! And delicious too...a great find.
FABULOUS! And even that isnt enough praise for these great muffins! These are the best low fat muffin that I have ever tried. If you are looking for moist flavorful muffins this is it! I did use the regular sour cream because there is no other oil or butter in the recipe. I added a bit more vanilla but that was it for the changes. I have even made them without the sugar and they are great! You wont believe that you are eating a low fat muffin because it does NOT taste low fat!!! Try this you wont be disappointed. Next time I am going to add a few blueberries! Yummy!
These were great. I followed the recipe exactly, but added 3 bananas total as per someone else's review (not sure how many cups that equates to). They were moist and delicious.
These muffins smell and taste wonderful. I used whole wheat flour in place of the all-purpose, used yogurt instead of sour cream, reduced the sugar to 3 tablespoons (although next time I will reduce it some more), and put in a pinch of nutmeg and some cinnamon. I also had to bake them for a little longer than the twenty minutes. Great recipe! Will definitely make this again. The texture was amazing.
My kids love these. This is a fantastic recipe...the only thing I do different is add cinnamon.
Quick and easy. Very moist. I used Rum extract instead of vanilla, which was not noticeable at all. Next time I will add cinnamon and try it with yogurt instead of sour cream.
This was good for a lowfat muffin. It isn't too sweet and perfect when you want to save the extra cals. In response to others who used splenda and were not happy w/ the results: DON"T use splenda! Your baked goods never come out as they should. I don't care what anyone says Splenda is NOT sugar and so far removed from sugar to be made from sugar as it's claimed. Stick to the real and natural stuff and just practice moderation.
These taste great! I used half whole wheat, half white flour and non-fat yogurt. I also added a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg as other reviewers suggested. Very yummy! My 11 month old baby loves them too!
I used fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream to keep the fat down and I also used whole wheat white flour. I didn't want to taste baking powder over everything else so I cut it back to one teaspoon. Tasty, but could use just a little more vanilla.
These muffins are fantastic! It's good to finally have a low fat muffin recipe that actually tastes GOOD!!
These were seriously yucky. I followed the recipe exactly - the result was spongy, chewy, (really, really) unsweet (vaguely) banana-ish muffins.
very delicious. I used yogurt in place of sour cream.
Good basic recipe, probably will make this again, but maybe tweak it after reading further reviews.
Waaay too much baking powder. The muffins looked great but tasted awful. I should have trusted my gut and not added all that baking powder.
These are my daughter's most favourite muffins. They're light and soft with a pleasant banana flavour. They're a great weight watcher's snack too (around 2 points). I have made them with regular sour cream or fat free and either way they are tender and delicious. I'm not sure why some other reviewers had problems with them rising? My batter rises before I even get them in the muffin tin. Perhaps they are over mixing or have old baking powder? I keep my baking powder in the freezer so it's always fresh. Thanks for such a great and easy recipe!
Was a good recipe, used 1/2 white and 1/2 wheat flour, splenda for the sugar and egg whites out of a box and it turned out well! Definitely a good way to use up old bananas
these muffins were so good~! i used all whole wheat flour, splenda, and dannon lemon flavored yogurt. it was still amazing. i've never tasted such a good fat free and healthy muffin before. 1 cup mashed is about 1 1/2 large bananas. i'll always be waiting for my bananas to ripen so that i can make these muffins! ^^ thanx for this recipe
I added fresh raspberries as well and that added extra yummy flavour.
I substituted Greek yogurt and/or lowfat yogurt for the sour cream and added a 1/4 to 1/2 cup of oatmeal flakes. Yum!
This is a great starting point recipe!! I have made these several times with additional healthy changes and they have turned out very good. Here goes.. sub 1/2 cup Whole wheat flour, reduce baking powder to 1 1/2 tsp, ADD - 1/2 cup to 1 cup extra mashed bananna, sub best brown or golden brown sugar, extra 1/2 tsp vanilla, ADD - 3 Tbsp flax meal, 1/2 cup chipits, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, and I added some cinnamon too. Thanks for a great low fat fun muffin. My son gives it 2 thumbs up (as his mouth is full of muffin).
My family thinks these are great!! I found they easy to put together. I have made this several times since finding it on the site. I don't know what to say about the bad reviews about the muffins being dry. I found them to be very moist, and have a great, true banana taste. For my gang( several adults and 4 kids) no extra sugar is needed. They are even better the next day. They have made a great lunch box treat for the kids, and one I don't mind giving since the low sugar content and lower calorie aspect. Thank you so much.
This is a great muffin considering its low sugar and fat content! I used RF sour cream and half the baking powder, and they tasted very good. I wish I had remembered to add some cinnamon, which I really like in banana bread. Of course, nuts would take them over the top, but then they wouldn't be 2 Weight Watchers PointsPlus each, would they?
VERY good and healthy recipe!!!! I added milk chocolate chips, pecans and coconut and topped it wil a streusal topping before baking. They came out SO delicious!!!!! If you want to make them even healthier, substitute whole wheat flour and I added ground flaxseed for some omega-3's!
Okay, I made changes - but I am sure the base recipe is good as is! I just wanted to share my ideas: I used brown sugar instead of white, 3/4 cup flour and 1/4 cup quick oats, fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream, one TBSP vegetable oil, and two TBSP of vanilla protein powder. These are great and won't wreck your diet!! :)
Best.Muffins.EVER!! I baked according to the recipe and they are simply wonderful! They are super moist and fluffy and do not fall apart. I have made 6 doz ahead of time for a gathering so I will be freezing them. Mine baked for exactly 16 min and have the perfect color and came out of the pan without sticking (not using paper cups because of freezing). This recipe is going to be the only one I use from now on!
I accidentally doubled the sugar, but they still turned out great, and taste delicious, especially right out of the oven.
They were ok. I thought they needed more flavor though, maybe some cinnamon. I also feel like the amount of baking powder is unusually high compared to other banana muffin recipes.
I will never make these again. They were dry and like rubber, with very little flavor. They need some oil or something.
Talk about moist! These muffins are wonderful. I used a little more sour cream than the recipe called for; and my bananas were extra ripe. Also, I borrowed the Cinnamon-Crumb topping from the "To Die for Blueberry Muffin" recipe: 1/2 cup sugar; 1/3 cup flour; 1/4 cup butter, cubed; 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Try it with the topping!
I substituted vanilla extract with blood orange olive oil and added a pinch of cinnamon + substituted the sour cream for apple sauce and added 1 scoop of vanilla whey protein.
All I could taste was the baking powder.One tablespoon seems like way too much. My co-workers disagreed with me & liked them so I am giving them a 4.
I always make Janet's Rich Banana Bread when my bananas go; it's an awesome recipe, but not very healthy. I wanted some lighter muffins since we're not very active this time of the year. This is a good recipe considering the ingredients but is by no means decadent and has only passable texture and flavor.
Now this is my kind of recipe! Plenty of room for customization here. I used whole wheat flour, raw cane sugar, nonfat yogurt vs sour cream and 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce as I didn't have eggs on hand. Also added cinnamon and nutmeg. Yum!
MMMmmmm these were good. Only thing i did different was uses lit n fit dannon yogurt(vanilla)since i had a whole ton of it. excellent muffins and weren't flat like some reviews said them to be. oh but word of advise; don't reheat in microwave they become slightly weird or maybe that was because i used yogurt...
To be honest, I was a bit tentative when I chose to make this recipe, because I'm not a big fan of bananas, but my older sister is (that's what I call showing some love :)). They turned out the best muffins I've ever made, really (I ate most of them consequently :))! My mom helped me, in a way, but she beat the mixture too much, so it wasn't as filling, but still very moist! The large quantity of bakign powder really took effect for me too; the caps were huge! Once again, a scrumptious recipe! I'll be trying this again very soon.
These are good for a low-fat recipe. They are not good when first eating them warm, can definately sense more of the baking powder aftertaste. (and I used less than the recipe called for). Once cooled however, they were tasty enough to eat again. Don't expect a cakey muffin though.
These muffins have good flavor. The texture is very light and fluffy. I added about 1/3 cup oatmeal and 1/2 tp. cinnamon. I used reduced fat sour cream and baked them in a mini muffin pan for 12 minutes. I like that these muffins have almost no sugar or fat.
These are my son's most requested treat for his lunchbox! I substitute in wheat flour (about 1/2 cup) and also add in some dark chocolate chips to make it more kid friendly. Great to find a recipe with no butter and little sugar - thanks for sharing!
I really enjoy these!! i baked them then froze them and i pop one in the microwave each morning for breakfast!! my family likes to eat them for snakes throughout the day!! overall a great recipe and definitaly one i will be making again!
These were easy to whip up and very satisfying! I used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour and they turned out great.
I make these every Sunday to eat during the week. I add an extra banana, and switch to 1/3 cup whole wheat flour, with added walnuts and a dash of cinnamon.. soooo good!
These are great and so easy, also if you make them into minimuffins they are super treat for very few calories! I used whole milk yougurt instead of sour cream and 1/2 whole wheat flour and they were delicious! I calculated the points for ww in case anyone is following that and its 1 pt/ minimuffin (makes 24 minimuffins). What a great treat thanks for the great recipe!
These muffins are delicious. I used light sour cream and a dash of cinnamon. They turned out light and airy with the perfect amount of sweetness. My husband and kids loved them.
I did not have sour cream so used an extra 1/4 cup banana at the suggestion of my mom. It was very soft and fluffy but tasted somewhat bitter. I think the baking powder was way too much?
I really don't get a dozen out of this recipe. I doubled it and made fuller muffins and they were very good. I never have sour cream so I always use fat free plain yogurt instead and use brown sugar instead of white. VERY moist...alittle too moist if you ask me. They borderline mushy but my dad says they're perfect. Maybe its just me. I like them the next day toasted in the toaster oven with some butter...mmmmm.
This is one of the best low fat muffin recipes! The low fat sour cream makes the muffins soft without butter or oil. I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar instead of white and it had a deeper flavor. I recommend cinnamon and nutmeg too.
These are a very tasty banana muffin. I acually added a tiny amount of crushed choc chips. And i added an extra banana. They are really moist muffins, and came up wonderfully. They only thing is the tops of my muffins are a little sticky. maybe i should of left them in the oven a little longer, or not added the extra banana. Either way they are tasty.
This was really good, but I unfortuently did not read the reviews that said to add cinnamom and nutmeg. I used whole wheat flour and 2 Tbls. Sucunat sugar instead of 1/4 cup white sugar and it turned out great. I used mini muffins since I had then sitting around and wanted to use them. Next time I am going to try adding coconut to add flavor and keep the sugar down. For using Whole wheat decrease your oven temp by 25 degrees and add about 3-4 minutes to your oven time. Also when you use mini muffins instead of regular take the time down by half.
Considering these have no butter I thought they turned out very tasty... maybe not quite the best ones I have ever had... but these are more healthy so they get 5 stars... Will be making these again.
These are the BEST banana muffins i've ever had!!!!!!!!!!! They're moist, tatse like bananas even though you only need about 2 bananas, they are sooooo easy to make, and don't have to bake in the oven very long. I couldn't keep my eyes off of them...they looked so great...and i could smell them, mmmm so delisious! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I gave these muffins 5 stars based on the fact that they have no shortening and very little sugar, resulting in a very low calorie muffin. I used 1/3 cup of sugar actually, but I used non-fat sour cream. They stuck a little to the paper, which is not surprising, and I might use a different recipe if I were making these for company. But based on the fact that I made this batch into 11 muffins that were 90 calories each, I will keep this recipe and reuse it over and over. They were very tasty. Next time, I plan on adding fresh blueberries.
It was great!I didn't have any sour cream so I used 1/4 cup of plain youghurt and it turned out great.I also added some cinnamon.They were very soft too!
I made these tonight for my husband to take for breakfast in the morning.Since he is trying to eat healthier, I also used Splenda,wheat flour and added a dash of cinnamon also. These turned out really great! I will definitely be making these again! Thanks for such a healthy and delicious recipe!
My husband loved these. Couldn't believe how quick and easy they were to make. We used low fat plain vanilla in place o sour cream and added about 1/2. In his words the were "Yummy"
I doubled the recipe so I could share with my diabetic mom. I used half sugar and half Splenda. Very good muffins for the calories. I still think banana breads should have nuts...but the calories/fat. I'll will make this recipe again with nuts. Thanks for submitting this recipe. My whole family enjoyed them.
Mmm, these muffins were yummy. One of the better low fat recipes I have made. I use whole wheat flour and splenda.
These were wonderful! I used a touch of nutmeg and cherry vanilla yogurt instead of the sour cream. The cherry flavor added a tang to it, I may use straight up cherry yogurt next time. Thanks!
After reading the reviews I had to try this recipe and I luv luv luv it. The thing I had to change was the flour since I doubled the recipe (due to the reviews and I'm glad I did) I used 1cup rice flour and 1 cup gluten free all purpose flour, then added 1tsp xanthum gum as the thickening agent. And I did use the small tropical bananas because I find they have more flavor. These are sooooo my favorite!!
The muffins are great!!! I made them completely fat-free using fat-free sour cream and egg substitute and they were wonderful! My family loves them. My father is very picky about my fat-free cooking and he has already eaten several of these muffins! I doubled the recipe and got about 18 muffins out of it. We didn't find them dry at all.
We replaced sour cream with Fat Free greek yogurt, used 1 cup of whole wheat flour & 1 cup of white flour, and added 1/4 cup of light brown sugar and used egg starts. 2 WW Pt. Plus
Following the recipe exactly, I found that the center of these muffins sank upon cooling despite being careful not to overmix. While the texture was ok and not rubbery, there was a strange aftertaste -- perhaps from the amount of baking powder (??). For a healthier low-fat muffin, I much prefer 'Lighter Banana Muffins' from this site. At any rate, thanks for the post!
I am super impressed with these muffins! I made them one night simply because I had two large overly ripe bananas, and most recipes seem to call for three bananas. I just wanted to get rid of my mushy produce, and expected some adequate muffins... But now I have to say, I think this is my FAVORITE banana muffin recipe on Allrecipes (and I've tried a few!). I just love that it's not obscenely sweet, and I think the sour cream makes them taste extremely moist (I used light sour cream)... no oil or butter needed! For my second batch, I threw in a handful of Ghiradelli semisweet chips... DECADENT!
Not bad but they did dry out quickly. Might try adding extra oil to keep moist.
This recipe as written does not make 12 regular size cupcakes with only 1 cup of flour. Is there a typographic error in the recipe?
This recipe is so frickin' simple and tasty, I've made these twice already and I will definitely make it again. I'm a health conscious person and so have made a few changes to help make this a bit better for you but still awesome. I multiplied the recipe by 1.5 to make them a bit bigger. I also mixed 1/2 cup all-purpose flour with 1 cup whole wheat, switched out the sour cream for fat free yogurt, mixed 1/8 cup white sugar with 3/4 cup brown, and added a taste of cinnamon to the wet mix. I also added about a 1/2 cup of roasted, crushed pecans to the batter. Finally, before baking a added a banana slice to each muffin cup.
Delicious!!
Loved these! Healthy and very good!
