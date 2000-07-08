French Crepes
French crepes are good for weekend breakfasts, or even for desserts. Serve rolled up and filled with jam or fruit and whipped cream.
Although this is not the simpliest of recipes, it definately the best so far. I served it to my wife without anything topping on it all, and she loved it. That was the proof that I was looking for in a good crepe. I believe the added eggs and the use of butter makes all the differnce. Be sure to follow the instructions and your will not be disappointed.Read More
I have made many crepes with many different recipes and this one didn't work - the porportions were wrongRead More
This is basically the same recipe I've been using since my French grandma taught me to make crepes years ago. It's all about the ratios - 1:2 flour to milk, eggs to bind, butter to lube it up, sugar and salt to taste. If you're getting a bad result with this recipe, the problem is probably your heat settings. Too high, and you get dried curlies on the edges. Too low, and you get that thick-in-the-middle effect as the batter settles to the lowest point in the pan before it has a chance to set up. Don't just set the heat and let it go; keep adjusting as you cook and you'll find the balance point. Also, let the crepe tell you when it's time to turn - you'll know because when you shake the pan, it will move freely. Then give it another 15-30 seconds and go for it. There should be enough butter hanging out in the batter to make buttering a non-stick pan unnecessary if your heat is right. Making crepes is a very "feel" based endeavor, but this is an excellent recipe for people who didn't have the benefit of having a little old French lady in the house growing up. Thanks for posting! :)
Very Good recipe I am keeping this one in place of the basic crepe recipes from this site. I let the batter sit in the fridge for 20 min to hour... you will have a more tender crepe.. also I used a 12 inch skillet and 1/2 cup of batter and they were perfect.
the second review in the main page is so stup!d, the crepes must be brown on some places.. Too thin? This is NOT a pancake! And the crispy edges are soo good. Europeans like this kind of crepes :P
great! I use these to make Blintzes with a filling of ricotta, cream cheese, cinnamon, powdered sugar and orange zest. I top them with a hot fresh strawberries, sour cream and whip cream.
i loved this recipe. very easy and delicious. i added a teaspoon of vanilla and it turned out great. i made a dessert crepe by putting chocolate chips in the middle and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar. definetly will make again!
These are the first crepes I ever made, and they were delicious! They did get a little crispy on the edges, but I liked the added texture. I stuff them with scrambled eggs and some veggies and cheese, and top lightly with hollandaise sauce. Very hearty breakfast. Also cook them up early, they keep very well in the frig!
Not the best. Batter is too thin. It was more difficult to get the batter to roll properly across the pan and resulted in crepes with cripsy edges, as the batter would settle to the center before setting. I even tried allowing the batter to remain in the refrigerator over night to allow the gluten to develop... still not successful. Also, 1t. sugar does not lend a noticable sweet flavor to the crepe, it only lends to premature browning. Crepes should be pale, thin, tender, with a smooth even surface. I'll just have to look harder for my old recipe.
This is a very good basic crepes recipe. I scale it down to 4 servings (the smallest you can get without splitting an egg) and it makes the perfect amount for out family. Barely any ingredients needed. Everyone's favorite filling is apples: I melt butter and brown sugar together and add sliced apples, raisins, cinnimon, and nutmeg. So good with the crepes!!
I love making these crepes- easy, quick and everybody loves them!
I am French and really like this recipe. I add vanilla extract and some lemon or orange zest just like my mom used to do when I was a child. Also, to get rid of the lumps I pour the batter in a blender and voila!! excellent with nutella
We ususally have crepes every Christmas morning. That's our tradition. But since living here in Europe, we eat crepes more often than once per year because they're found everywhere! Plus we're only 30 minutes from France so crepes are easily accessible. Well, I wanted to get that same taste at home so I searched for a crepe recipe and low and behold, this is the one that tastes most like authentic French crepes than any other recipe I've tried before and my kids LOVE it! It's super easy and super delicious! I highly recommend it!
As my husband said, "A+!!" He absolutely loves crepes. I have to agree, these were great. For those having issues with crispy edges, try a bit cooler stove top temperature. I spoon the batter in the pan, as I hold it, and immediately roll the pan. Don't walk away too far, or they will over cook. I have fun flipping the crepes one handed. I made a filling made from a 16 oz tub of frozen sweetened strawberries and cream cheese. I drain the juice from the strawberries and add half a stick of cream cheese and blend it in my mini chopper. After its done, I add the remaining strawberries, and sit aside until the crepes are done. Absolutely perfect, thank you.
Even with whole wheat flour, these French breakfast delights turn out like a culinary masterpiece. We love them in the summer with lemon yogurt, a mixture of local fruits, a sprinkle of crunchy granola, and a hint of cinnamon or powdered sugar.
Always let crepe batter rest for an hour or so before cooking. This is the highest ratio of liquid-to-flour I've seen in a crepe recipe, but there are also more eggs in this one, which I suppose keeps it from being too delicate to handle.
Really good crepes. I Doubled the recipe for a huge batch and added 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. I made them with hazelnut Chocolate spread and slightly sweetened whipped cream with folded in mashed banana. YUM! I did take some pointers from reviews to make this one of which was not To pour The batter Onto the pan like a pancake and central but rather to start pouring from one side of the pan tilted moving your Hand from side to side So it spreads wide rather than in a thin strip, so it spreads across the pan wide and thin. It's kind of like spreading a Thin layer of whipped egg if you wanted to make an egg Sheet across your pan. I think pouring snd spreading technique makes all the difference in what your result will be as far as size and thickness. Then for a Thicker crepe after spreading it across The pan I made it not tilted anymore lay the pan flat And pour a little more batter in the center to Make it thicker. Also I did not use the suggested amount of batter per crepe. I wanted to make large nearly plate sized ones Like burrito wrap size so I used about half a cup of batter per crepe spreading it wide and thin across from one Side of the pan to the other in a back and Forth motion. They turned out great And got gobbled up faster Than I could make them! Hehe :)
Oh my goodness!!! Amazing crepes. Tastes like Paris. :) Easy to make and so delicious; I literally ate them as they came out of the pan. Cinnamon and sugar make a great, simple filling, or lemon and honey...or my personal favorite, Nutella. The best thing about these crepes, however, is how good they are without anything at all! I will for sure make these again.
This was a pretty good crepe, it tasted similar to what I had in Paris. They came out golden brown, with a light texture. The only problem with them is they were way too greesy. I made the recipe just like it says. The milk I used was 2%. Next time I make these I will add 1 tbsp to the batter. As for the color of the crepe, a real french crepe SHOULD be golden brown. When I was in paris, all the crepes that I had were golden brown and took a long time to cook. For my filling, cook your crepe on both sides until golden brown then add your fillings. I used 1 lightly beaten egg and spread it around added salt and pepper, maybe a large tablespoon cheese, and thinly sliced ham. I folded it over to enclose the filling, so they would cook. Then folded them over again to make a triangle. This took about 5 min to complete 1 crepe. Even though the crepe looks like it will be crispy it won't be and you will have a more authentic French crepe. I used a 12 inch non-stick pan and used about 1/2 cup batter. I used between a med low heat and med.
I made this according to directions and the crepes came out very nice and tasty. Will make again.
simple and delicious
Great tasting crepes! I followed what others said about putting a few drops of vanilla essence into the mixture and it turned out fabulous! Easy to handle, and you have to work very fast with this mixture because its a bit runny; but the easier to spread it out on the griddle :) My non-stick pan was a bit big, so I used a laddle ( small sized) and pour it on top, give it a nice wiggle to get the mixture evenly spread. Remember to remove your pan from the heat when doing this because the mixture gets cook pretty fast. I ate it with whipped cream & bananas. YUMMM! Thanks for the recipe :)
First time ever making crepes and they were perfect! Even the very first one out of the pan! I followed the advice of others and poured the batter around the outer edge of a hot buttered pan which worked wonderfully. Mmmm. These are our family's new Sunday brunch favorite! We did half savory with chive cream cheese and bacon filling and half sweet with plain cream cheese (mixed with a spoonful of powdered sugar) topped with cherry compote. Delicious!
Super Easy and yummy!!! After two and a half years of being afraid to try to make crepes at home, I now am in disbelief at how easy it is! My mom gave us a crepe maker and we tried it, it was the worst thing ever. So frustrating. I cant beleive how easy it is to make crepes with a regular frying pan. I followed the recipe exactly and they taste just like the ones I have eatten in Paris. The way I made mine was to use a punch bowl spoon and poured it in the middle of the pan and quickly swirled the liquid around the pan (using the bottom of the spoon.) I filled mine with nutella, choped pecans, bananas, and whiped cream. Another time I chopped a green apple into about 12-16 slices and cooked them with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon until soft. Do try this recipe!!!
Perfect! I served with a sauce made of low-sugar raspberry jam and a splash of orange juice. I made two different kinds of filling: chocolate pudding, and a mixture of cottage cheese, vanilla, and cinnamon. If you don't have chocolate pudding, I highly recommend Nutella.
Ok, I'll be honest -I haven't really tried this recipe but I'm giving them a good review because they seem to be very close to crepes as I like them :)The only thing that's missing from the ingredients is some kind of flavoring: orange blossom extract, vanilla, rhum or even beer... With a little kick they taste so much better and are much lighter too :)
We love having crepes for breakfast on a lazy Saturday, and always use the same recipe. I decided to try this one out this morning for a change of pace. The crepes were entirely too thin and extremely soggy. They also burnt extremely easily. I definitely don't recommend this recipe. Their taste and texture isn't right.
I grew up on crepes and my mother still makes them every weekend for my father and nephew. I was looking for a recipe to make for my boyfriend - who is from Germany and also grew up on crepes - and tried this one. My boyfriend was thrilled and said they tasted exactly like they should. I'm making them again this morning.
Very good! I substituted white flour for whole wheat and added raw sugar instead of white. These are easy and delicious with some sweetened cream cheese filling...mmmm
I was making the basic recipe for a little while. This one blows it out of the kitchen! It really is the perfect crepe recipe, it's all in how you cook it. If you don't have a crepe pan or a griddle then you have to be careful of the edges of the pan, that's what makes it crispy. It's all in the way you drop the batter and the temp of the pan. Don't be overly careful, they turn out much better if you have a bit of fun with it!
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful. I was skeptical about the use of 3 eggs, but I made it exactly according to the directions and they were perfect. The best crepes I have ever made thin, crisp and a real treat. I used a bit of oil in the frying pan as well in order to get them nice and crisp.
Way too runny. It didn't cook right because it was too runny. I wouldn't recommend.
The person who gave this recipe 1 star just had to have gotten this recipe wrong. These french crepes are categorically the BEST crepes you will ever taste. Do yourself a favour, trust me and not Mr 1 star.
Needs A Tad More Sugar.
Compared to other crepe recipes I looked over this one was lowest in carbs, which is important to someone cooking for a diabetic. We made no changes to the recipe and they were tasty without any filling, but we did fill them with a dusting of powdered sugar and fresh berries.
This is one of the easiest recipes for crepes that I have tried and it is just as delicious as the others. The key, truly, is in the pan and being able to spread the batter evenly so the crepe is all ready to be flipped at the same time. I use a flat frosting blade to turn crepes, if you are looking around your kitchen for the right kind of tool to turn them over. A spatula never works when I try.
Consider using sprinkled granulated sugar and lemon juice for the filling. Roll up, and yummy. We found a walnut-fig preserve at Whole Foods that was delicious in crepes, with whipped cream on top. Also wonderful stuffed with shrimp in a cheese / bechemel sauce with peas, carrots and onion.
This was my first time making crepes and I love this recipe! Although I did add a Tbs of sugar instead and two Tbs of brown sugar with a splash of vanilla, this recipe was good. I paired it off with a sour cream and brown sugar crepe filling. This dish was to die for! Kudos
Was a little thin, so I added 2 tablespoons more of flour. I also added a drop of pure vanilla extract. Made it soo wonderful. I pureed strawberries and put inside the crepes with slices of strawberries. Then I put some powdered sugar and whipped cream on top. Yum!!!!
My daughter really enjoyed these, I thought they were a little bland
Perfect crepe recipe! I have tried many different ones and even premade mixes but I always come back to this one. I am not good at making them but another reviewers suggestion to cook over medium low and pour in the side of your pan and tilt around is how I get the best results. I follow the recipe exactly and triple it because my 4 boys eat them up so fast!
These came out perfectly, even my husband was able to make a few (it was his first time ever). I would use this recipe over any other.
These were delicious, but I still have to practice the flipping part.
Good recipe, easy to make and something I would make again. However, I did add an additional tablespoon of sugar, as my son didn't think they were sweet enough, he eats them plain. I also found cooking them on a med-low setting will keep the edges from getting crispy.
I just made these for my family this morning (served with fruit and sweetened cream. They are how I remember crepes from the time I lived in France. My original recipe is for a huge crowd; so, I loved getting a paired down version. In France, ours were served at dinner with a cheese sauce in one crepe and either creamed spinach or creamed Swiss chard in the other.
I love making this recipe. I fill them with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce with a dash of icing sugar for a treat or melted havarti, shaved chicken and maple syrup for breakfast. mmmmm.
This recipe is great, although I had to thin it with water a little.
YUM!! These were great! We ate them for dinner (yes you heard me correctly) on Fat Tuesday, instead of pancakes. I filled them with three berries and vanilla ice-cream. My only suggestion is to make sure you don't try and flip them too soon or else they will fall apart. Watch them until you see bubbles appear on top, and try to loosen the edges. If it loosens and you see the bubbles, they are probably ready for flipping. I let them cook longer on the first side than on the second. Enjoy these! Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe !! Accept need to put in 1 1/2 cups of Brandy for grandma's recipe
Excellent crepe recipe!! For those of you who don't like the crispy edge should head on down to your local IHOP.
My father used to make these for everyone for Easter breakfast (about 40 family members) and sadly he passed away unexpectedly without ever sharing the recipe with any of our family. I was chosen to be the be the chef for this year and picked this recipe because it looked very similar to what I remembered him putting in the bowl. Excellent recipe that didn't disappoint. He would have been proud of me. I only added some maple syrup flavoring or vanilla in my batches. Everyone loved them. I also coated the pan with a light coating of crisco & a little pat of butter (for flavoring). The edges came out crispy and delicious!
I'm sorry I found this recipe. . . because now I'm going to be making and eating these all the time! First time I've ever made crepes and I didn't have any problems with this batter. I had to throw the first crepe out because the pan was too hot and the crepe tore apart when I tried to flip it. I turned down the heat to medium and didn't have any problems after that. Strawberry, banana & nutella. . .oh my!
This could be a good recipe, but as some reviewers have noted already, the proportions are wrong. It should be (1) cup of milk not (2). I made some sugar substitutes and it was perfect. I put 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup of whey, and a tablespoon of maple syrup and vanilla into the milk and egg liquids. You can thin this out with a little milk, but it doesn't need a whole 2 cups. We put in fresh compote and requeson; peanut butter n dark chocolate; swiss cheese, tomato n ham in another. If you don't want sweet crepes just put in 1/4 cup or less of sugar and they balance great with salty innards. Blessed kitchens.
very delicious! i made a chocolate sauce and served them with that and berries. i strongly recommend that you add vanilla!
Just like in France!
this is my recipe: 2 eggs, 1 and a half cups of milk and add flour to make a cream. in a pan put some butter and let it melt then put a big spoon of the cream in the pan. With a spoon go around and around so it will not stick on the frying pan. wean it will be golden brown then flip wait for the other side gold. take of pan then spread nutella on the crepe and close the crepe then put some more nutella and close again. eat the great crepe
This recipe did not work for me. I think the proportions were off. It was a big liquid mess.
Great recipe, nice and thin but i aded 1 egg for stability and cruchyness
Perfect crepes! Beating the mixture and using ample butter in the pan is key! Reminds me of when my Oma used to make them growing up! DELISH!
I made this dish for my girlfriend on her birthday and she is a MAJOR crepe lover and I'm a lousy crepe maker. This was simple and delicious.
All my grandchildren ask for crepes when they stay over and pop-pop always makes this for them. They love when I add pure vanilla extract I-2 tsp.
These tasted good, but were much more difficult to work with than other recipes from this site. I just about pulled my hair out by the time I finished making 2 batches of these. I ended up adding about 1/2 cup of flour - they were just SO fragile that I couldn't even flip them. And I make crepes at least weekly, so it wasn't for lack of experience. I'd stick with one of the more simple 4 ingredient recipes on this site.
This recipe was excellent! The batter came together very well. I made a few modifications (added a splash of vanilla and stuck the batter in the fridge over night just in case it would be too thin), but the essentials of the recipe were there and they made for some delicious crepes! My only nit-picky complaint was that two tablespoons of batter did not yield full sized crepes, but then my pan may have caused the size problems. 5/5
needs twice as much flour or does not hold properly
I was skeptical about the batter being too thin (as other reviewers mention) but I went ahead and followed the recipe to a T and they turned out perfect! The only word that would describe these is "lace". I will definitely be making these again.
I just recently had some wonderful crepes at an art festival. It made me realize that the recipe I had been using wasn't great, so I went looking for a better one. Boy did I find it. These crepes turned out exactly like the ones from the crepe stand. I think the butter in the batter makes a huge difference. I will say that when I poured my first one I was surprised at how thin the batter was -thinner than my old recipe. However, once it cooks it really is perfect if a little difficult to flip. Here are my recommendations. I use a plug in electric frying pan to make these (also do pancakes this way). That means my husband and I can sit at the table together and I'm not stuck standing over the stove. I found that two scoops from my small ladle filled the complete bottom of the electric fry pan. I thought that the batter may have been too deep, but it was perfect. Cook and watch for the edges to crisp and pull away from the pan. Flip and cook for 15-30 seconds on the other side. Flip back and fill. Then fold in half diagonally and in half again for a triangular shaped crepe. Delicious even if it is unusually large. For filling my favorite is butter with cinnamon and sugar. That really shows off the flavor of the crepe. Also good with nutella and banana (hubby's favorite), jam or butter, sugar and fresh squeezed lemon to cleanse the palette. I mixed up the batter in the blender and it worked great. My husband and I ate them all up! Yum This is a keeper.
Great Recipe....added some vanilla essence to it to enhance the flavor
After reading other reviews I decided to add a little bit of vanilla to the recipe - it was fabulous, however getting the batter to evenly spread across the pan can be difficult. - while I lived in Paris I ate crepe every day, and always watched them make it, they would pour the batter on and in one smooth motion spread it over the pan using a crepe spreader, but they still taste delicious without one they just aren't as pretty.
Excellent recipe. I did up the sugar since I was making a dessert crepe (see photo with strawberries and mangoes). Also, I made other small substitutions because of what I had on hand: imitation butter extract, vanilla extract, and soy milk instead of real milk. The technique for crepes is difficult, but using my griddle and deep non-stick spoon, I was able to spread out the batter as I was pouring it, and before it set too much. They came out pretty consistent in thickness and tasted fantastic!
This is one of the best crepe recipes I have ever tried. I doubled the recipe up which produced a lot of crepes! I also used half whole wheat flour and half regular flour to make them a bit more nutritious. I have to admit I was a little nervous to see how they would turn out but they were fantastic. Definitely one of my favourite breakfast recipes!
Gorgeous....
Perfect. Wouldn't change a thing. be careful cooking them.
These were delicious! They took almost no time to make, and we got a lot of crepes out of the recipe. I did acidentally put in 2 tablespoons of butter instead of 2 teaspoons but it tasted fine. The one things that didn't work was that they were hard to make very thin, and they ended up being kind of lumpy.
These are so good. I put a mixture of cranberry chutney and cream cheese in it, and it was great. Nutella and bananas inside the crepe topped with powder sugar is also good. (:
Wonderful recipe. Easy to make. I filled these with Nutella and banana filling from the Banana Crepes recipe here on AR.
Delicious and easy! We love putting fresh fruit in them for breakfast, or making a protein filled scrambled egg and ham mixture for dinner....simply sprinkling sugar on one is a treat as well :) Will make again and again
YUMMY! This was an instant hit for me and my roommates and we love making them for an evening snack. I have used whole wheat flour a few times and they turned out just as fluffy and delicious!
This recipe is great, the crepes turned out perfect! The batter was nice and thin and easily spread out in the pan for a soft and delicious crepe. I filled them with (a) ham and grated gruyere and (b) soft goat cheese, honey and toasted pine nuts, along with a hint of freshly grated pepper. I have a little batter left over from this morning and will make some more for dessert tonight. Thanks for the recipe!
this recipe is wonderful. though i need more than 2 tablespoons of batter for each crepe.
Love this one: made it forever.
Easy, fun and turned out really well!
I really like this recipe, so simple to make good crepes effortlessly
A great crepe recipe!!
I loved making these! The taste great with jam!
These crepes were great. I had been searching for a recipe that matched a recipe that my french teacher had given me in highschool. This was exactly the way that I remember them. I did add a little more sugar the second time I made them and they made a better dessert crepe that way. My husband loved them too.
i made these crepes this morning exactly like the recipe and directions state. loved them. rolled them up with bananas and strawberries and some chocolate on top, mmm divine. i will make these again without the sugar for a savory filling, thanks for the good easy recipe!
My brother promised his teacher that his sister would make some French crepes for his French class at school and forget to let me know until the day before. Luckily, I found this recipe and had all the ingredients on hand. They were very simple and came out great. My brother said there were absolutely no leftovers after his class party! I filled mine with some strawberries, delicious!
this recipes is great. The tip about pouring the batter from the edges to the center really helped a lot. try adding some vanilla and lemon zest for even more flavor.
Turned out awesome. They were gone in a few minutes. I tweaked the recipe a little. I cut the recipe in half but added two eggs, 1 tsp of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, and omitted the butter. Turned out perfect. I'm going to keep this recipe around.
exellant
This recipe made a very water batter that was difficult to handle on the pan. The finished product didn't have the best flavour, there are better recipes out there.
This is a great recipe! I have made it 4 times now and the last time I did something a bit different. I did add a tsp. of vanilla, simply because I love vanilla. I mixed it in a blender and refrigerated it for a while. It was a timing issue more than anything as far as the refrigeration goes, but the batter seemed to work better when it was cold for some reason. I do have an old crepe recipe that actually calls for refrigeration before use, so there may be something to it. The rest stayed in the blender for the next day. Once quick spin to remix it and it was set to go. We made homemade whipping cream and used sliced strawberries and chocolate one day and par cooked sliced cinnamon apples and caramel sauce the next. I will omit the vanilla if I ever make dinner crepes.
Absolutely fabulous! We loved the buttery taste.
Loved it. simple recipe and incredibly tasty.
These turned out great. They were just like the ones my grandpa used to make for me when I was little. I made a berry sauce with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, sugar, and lemon juice to put over the top of them. Couldn't have been better!
Best crepe recipe I've found, I added a tablespoon of vanilla to give it a little something extra!
They came out perfect! I used a half of a ladle for each crepe, poured it into the side of the pan and tilted it. For those who like theirs crisp, I used a lid. I also tipped it onto a plate then put it back in the pan to brown the opposite side. Personally I like mine golden. It's extremely important to put about 1/2 a tablespoon of butter on the pan for each crepe so they slid right out. I sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on some, put ricotta cheese and blueberries on others and rolled them up. Scrumptious! My ancestors wold be proud!
These were yummy!!! I made a filling with 6 ounces of ricotta cheese, some vanilla, 2 Tbs of sugar and 1 Tbs of anise flavor. mix well and spread onto crepes. Topped them off with butter and maple syrup.
