French Crepes

French crepes are good for weekend breakfasts, or even for desserts. Serve rolled up and filled with jam or fruit and whipped cream.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 crepes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, sugar, and salt; set aside. Beat eggs and milk together in a large bowl with an electric mixer. Beat in flour mixture until smooth; stir in melted butter.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat.

  • Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 2 tablespoons for each crepe. Tip and rotate pan to spread batter as thinly as possible. Brown on both sides. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 54.8mg; sodium 96.5mg. Full Nutrition
