French Crepes

I just recently had some wonderful crepes at an art festival. It made me realize that the recipe I had been using wasn't great, so I went looking for a better one. Boy did I find it. These crepes turned out exactly like the ones from the crepe stand. I think the butter in the batter makes a huge difference. I will say that when I poured my first one I was surprised at how thin the batter was -thinner than my old recipe. However, once it cooks it really is perfect if a little difficult to flip. Here are my recommendations. I use a plug in electric frying pan to make these (also do pancakes this way). That means my husband and I can sit at the table together and I'm not stuck standing over the stove. I found that two scoops from my small ladle filled the complete bottom of the electric fry pan. I thought that the batter may have been too deep, but it was perfect. Cook and watch for the edges to crisp and pull away from the pan. Flip and cook for 15-30 seconds on the other side. Flip back and fill. Then fold in half diagonally and in half again for a triangular shaped crepe. Delicious even if it is unusually large. For filling my favorite is butter with cinnamon and sugar. That really shows off the flavor of the crepe. Also good with nutella and banana (hubby's favorite), jam or butter, sugar and fresh squeezed lemon to cleanse the palette. I mixed up the batter in the blender and it worked great. My husband and I ate them all up! Yum This is a keeper.