Chicken Bouillon Rice
The bouillon really adds flavor to plain rice. My husband loves it!
I use canned chicken broth in place of the water & Bouillon cubes. A little butter, salt & pepper after its done. Add any cooked vegetables or Rotel tomatoes and you have a great and easy side dish.Read More
I've been making rice like this for over 30 years. However, I've found that the amount of bouillon cubes, or teaspoons of dry or paste bouillon should equal the total amount of ingredients. Therefore, for 4 cups of water and 2 cups of rice, you would add 6 portions of chicken flavoring. I also use beef, pork and fish bouillon depending on what I'm serving it with.Read More
I do something similar to this recipe. I use 1 chicken boullion cube per cup of water and add about 1/2 to 1 tsp or oregano or basil to the water as well. My rice always comes out a little creamier and more flavorful than plain rice... Hope this helps!
I cut this recipe in half and used about 3 bouillon cubes (I used granules and didn't measure). The rice came out wonderful.
I added salt and butter to mine. Actually, this is pretty close to the way I make rice (adding salt and butter really helps!), and I also like to add some frozen veggies to it, makes for a nice time-saver sidedish.
This is the recipe my husband taught me when he showed me how to make rice. The only problem with the bullion cubes is that one half of a cube (1500 mg) is the amount of salt you should have in one day. If you can buy low sodium premade chicken broth do so. If not use one cube. I love salt but my high blood pressure doesnt :)! Butter is good to add to but absolutley not necessary expecially if you are looking out for your health. If it is still too bland for you add some herbs or spice (Red peeeper, cayanne). I hope this helps whoever is trying to stay healthy out there!
I make this all the time, although I use 1 boullion cube per cup of water, salt and pepper. Turns out great everytime!
cut back on water by 1/4 cup and also add 1 tbsp. butter.....makes adifference
The only thing leaving it short of 5 stars is that it's still just rice. Plain rice doesn't deserve 5 stars for me. That being said, it was good. Although I'm one of those pesky reviewers that doesn't follow the recipe to a T...I'll admit it...I used 4 cubes instead of 2...lol...and I used brown rice. So if you're wondering if it works for brown rice, it does. And if you're looking to add flavor to rice without adding tons of calories, this is the way to go. The cubes I used had 5 calories a piece. Considering the amount of flavor you can add, that's pretty great. I'm more of a baker so I'm thankful for recipes like this since I never have any idea what to make for dinner...just dessert! haha
We love this simple rice! It doesnt get any easier or cheaper!
Followed instructions to the point and the rice turned out to be mushy and not tasty at all. Maybe it needs more bouillon. My sister did not like it either.
the best way is to clean the rice first. Then, boil the water with the cubes until the cubes dissolve. Cook the rise (in a rice cooker or pot) with the chicken broth instead of just water. in this order - the rice actually holds the chicken flavor and you can even add chicken (cooked) later to enhance it.
It comes out exactly as expected, bouillon flavored rice. I should have added something else to it to make a heartier flavor. My boyfriend loved it though. I will probably make again. Only variation: Used a little more bouillon then called for
Good but plain. I added an extra stock cube and sprinkled parsley ontop. A nice base to start with though.
I added some onions to the water and rice before cooking and it was delicious!
How can people say this is bland? Everyone has different taste buds so just adjust the amount of bouillon you like. I serve this with fried chicken and gravy...in that case this is certainly enough bouillon. Seriously...is it more bland than plain white rice? I think not.
This is a good recipe. however, with 2 - 3 skinless bonless chicken thighs it was EXCELLENT!
extremly bland
I am only cook for my husband and I so I reduced the recipe. I used 1 cup minute rice, 1 cup chicken stock and cooked the rice to the directions on the box, adding a half teaspoon of chicken bouillon while the rice is cooking. After the rice was done cooking I adding about a teaspoon of Italian dressing and a sprinkle of garlic powder. Cooked for another 5 to 8 minutes. Turned out great! I prepared Angela's Easy Breaded Chicken from all recipes with the rice. Make some changes to that too.
We love this! I serve it with steamed mixed veggies (cali blend). It's super easy to make and tasty too.
I made this but in a much smaller portion since it was just me...I used the directions on the back of the rice bag (I used long grain rice), which suggests adding butter or margarine and salt...I also added black pepper to mine...a nice variation to plain old white rice...I will definitely make this again.
I followed the instrctions exactly and the outcome was very delicious and tasty. I am going to make this again and again.
This recipe is good for what it is. Very simple and not a lot to it. I love it as a rice to go underneath more defined food, I make it a lot with the Baked teriyaki chicken from this site and it goes together very well.
I always like to throw in about 1/4 cup of wild rice as part of the 2 cups of white rice to add a great taste and look, oh I use Sea Salt instead of regular salt. It is healthier and tastier!
This was quick and easy in my rice cooker. Instead of bouillon, I used Sazon Goya - mainly because it has less sodium. It's first ingredient is MSG, so I'm not sure if it was really better though. I also added some corn and peas.
I make this all the time. Very easy and tasty side dish that my picky husband loves.
This rice was awful. It had no flavor, and I suppose the only thing I can think of that would make it better would be to add more bouillon, but I did add more than the recipe called for. I will not be making this again.
This is a pretty good basic recipe. I tweaked it by adding 1/2 cup each of frozen corn and peas. I will be making this one again.
This rice was a different way to fix minute rice! And very easy! Me and my husband liked it!
This is a good base for flavor, but as it stands it's pretty bland. I sauteed 1/2 onion is 2T butter added 2 minced garlic cloves and then tossed in the rice. After it was clear I added the water and bouillon and cooked as directed.
Not much taste here. This recipe needs to be tinkered with. For starters, more bouillon is needed. I would also add some oregano, maybe a bit of garlic powder and some vegetables. Not good as is, but could be with some work.
This is a very simple, even obvious recipe. Still, it was an improvement on the usual plain white rice that I always make out of laziness. The chicken bouillon flavor was very mild, I thought, so I think 4 or 6 cubes, as other reviewers have mentioned, would be better. It cooked up nicely though.
Great recipe! This is perfect for serving under you favorite chicken dish. The only differences I did were to crumble the bouillon into the water and microwave it in a cup to dissolve. I added some butter to the rice in the saucepan and poured the hot bouillon water over, just to melt the butter faster. Also, I like to salt to taste when it's done cooking. Thank you so much! I will use this so many times more.
Horrible!Rice had no flavor at all.
husband loved it!
I love doing this... but you have to put one cube per one cup of water. This recipe does not have enough bouillon cubes. I also add 1-2 tbsp minced onion and/or chives and a can of mushrooms (drained). Give this a try to change-up your rice. :)
Very good, added a few extra ingred. But still very tasty.
This is much better than plain white rice! The first time I tried it, I used 6 boullion cubes as another reviewer suggested. The second time, I used only four as I thought it was a little salty the first time. Both times were very good and I will definitely be making this again.
I liked the hint of chicken flavor 2 cubes gave - just enough taste so my husband didn't need to dowse his portion in soy sauce.
This was a very easy, simple and quick recipe. It was pretty tasty. Great side dish. I liked it!
Im giving this recipe three stars because it really needs some revising. I used one bouillon cube per one cup of water and added butter, salt, pepper and oregano to taste. I also added some broccoli pieces. Turned out great! Perfect side dish and any left overs are great for lunch!
