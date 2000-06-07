Chicken Bouillon Rice

3.5
46 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 18
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

The bouillon really adds flavor to plain rice. My husband loves it!

Recipe by Jennifer Riggs

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and bouillon and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Mix well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 289.4mg. Full Nutrition
