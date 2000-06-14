French Breakfast Muffins

4.3
541 Ratings
  • 5 315
  • 4 132
  • 3 64
  • 2 21
  • 1 9

These muffins are delicious! The cinnamon sugar topping flavors them perfectly. This is my 10 year old brother's favorite recipe (he even makes them on his own from time to time).

Recipe by Kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, stir together flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. Make a well in the center of the mixture. Stir together egg, milk and 1/3 cup melted butter. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir until just moistened (batter may be lumpy). Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, combine 1/4 cup sugar, cinnamon When muffins are finished baking, dip tops of muffins in the melted butter, and then in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 11g; cholesterol 43.4mg; sodium 152.1mg. Full Nutrition
