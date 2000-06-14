French Breakfast Muffins

These were extremely tasty. And i doubt you could mess the recipe up if you tried...and... this was one of *those* mornings. I halved the recipe, using just the egg white, which i added to too-hot butter.. it curdled up... no matter! Except the batter was consequently too thick.. added a little more milk until it looked right... proceed! I also thought i'd cut the butter and sugar down just a little (about 25%), as part of my ongoing quest for calorie-wise baked goods. I then let my 6-year-old manhandle the batter into the pan, stirring and shovelling until well beyond the "barely moistened" stage. After all that, my expectations of the end result were not that high. But, lo and behold, they were superfantastic... could serve to guests.. tasted like something you might get at a classy B&B. My kiddo thought they tasted like "pudding" (the nutmeg flavour reminded him of my rice pudding i guess). Dense yet tender with a fabulous aroma. This will become a weekend staple in my house. Instead of dipping in butter/sugar, i applied the butter with a pastry brush and sprinkled sugar over (you use a lot less that way).