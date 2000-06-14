French Breakfast Muffins
These muffins are delicious! The cinnamon sugar topping flavors them perfectly. This is my 10 year old brother's favorite recipe (he even makes them on his own from time to time).
These muffins are awesome! They are a huge hit with the family every time I make them. They work especially well as mini-muffins. ------- Update: I now use this recipe as a base for other muffins, like replace the nutmeg with vanilla and add 1 cup of blueberries. Delish! You can check out my daughter making these for Christmas in this video: https://youtu.be/YzDbEhQXjko?list=UU0RH8Zq9I6SyepTVRaUU1QwRead More
These are ok. They are small muffins and I filled the muffin pans 3/4 full. For the final step, I didn't dip them into butter, instead I painted it on w/ a pastry brush and just sprinkled on the cinnamon/sugar. This way I used less of each ingredient. They are not that sweet, so do add the topping as it needs it. It's also not that hearty of a muffin. Accually, it's more like some kind of cake (maybe a pound cake or coffee cake?)than a muffin. THX.Read More
My kids loved these! They are not light and fluffy like store-bought muffins, but instead they have a nice pound cake-like texture. They travel well (not too big and not too crumbly) and make a great breakfast or snack on the go. Thanks, Kelly!
These were extremely tasty. And i doubt you could mess the recipe up if you tried...and... this was one of *those* mornings. I halved the recipe, using just the egg white, which i added to too-hot butter.. it curdled up... no matter! Except the batter was consequently too thick.. added a little more milk until it looked right... proceed! I also thought i'd cut the butter and sugar down just a little (about 25%), as part of my ongoing quest for calorie-wise baked goods. I then let my 6-year-old manhandle the batter into the pan, stirring and shovelling until well beyond the "barely moistened" stage. After all that, my expectations of the end result were not that high. But, lo and behold, they were superfantastic... could serve to guests.. tasted like something you might get at a classy B&B. My kiddo thought they tasted like "pudding" (the nutmeg flavour reminded him of my rice pudding i guess). Dense yet tender with a fabulous aroma. This will become a weekend staple in my house. Instead of dipping in butter/sugar, i applied the butter with a pastry brush and sprinkled sugar over (you use a lot less that way).
well, it's not like this needs another review, but... i made the recipe as stated and: added generous amounts of ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of cloves to the flour. (i subbed gluten-free flour 1:1) i added vanilla to the egg mixture. added chopped frozen mango and pecans to the flour before adding the egg mixture. they only took 14 minutes to bake. these are a keeper--lots of possibilities to play....
One of the simplest muffin recipes on here! Very tasty and done in no time. I wouldn't change a thing...except to make more next time. Definitely serve warm! Perfect with a cup of tea!
I grew up making these favorites for Sunday morning breakfast. The only thing we did differently was instead of putting them in muffin cups, we poured the batter into well-greased muffin tins, then immediately after taking them out of the oven, we dipped the whole muffin in butter then rolled it in cinnamon sugar. They certainly weren't dry!
Yum! I just made these. So simple and delicous. I made mini muffins and baked them for 12 minutes. My 4 year old dipped them in the butter and c/s mixture. This is a keeper for sure.
These came out great! I took some of the advice in other reviews and changed 1/2 cup sugar to 1/4 sugar and 1/4 brown sugar. I also added 1 tsp vanilla extract. I should have taken everyone's advice and halved the topping recipe; there was still a lot of sugar left that I didn't want to put on for fear of making them too sweet. I suppose they do taste cakey, but I like cakey : ) Excellent recipe!
I used 1/4C white sugar,1/4C brown sugar and added chopped walnuts. Seems to be a good basic muffin as is or using variations.
There is not enough liquid called for in the recipe. I had to add about another 1/4 cup of milk to make these into muffins.
I was disappointed with these. I guess I should have listened to the reviews that said they were dense, but they were also rather dry and I had to smear more butter on them to eat them. Will not be making again, thanks anyway!
I have no idea what's French about these muffins, but they were pretty good. Like most reviewers, I also agreed the texture of these was a little "Bisquick-y" (crumbly), however, that's generally what happens when you use melted butter, rather than creaming it. No worries, I expected this texture and it was fine. I cut the nutmeg down to 1/8 tsp, and was glad I did. A little nutmeg goes a long way! I added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla and a few extra shakes of cinnamon to the batter (which reminded me of cookie dough consistency), so I added a little extra milk for ease in getting into the muffin pan. I used a mini muffin pan and got 22 minis. For the topping, I melted 4 T butter in a saucepan, dipped the tops right into there and then rolled the tops into the cinnamon-sugar mixture, which honestly, I just eyeballed until it looked right to me. Not too sweet (for me...my husband thought they were). I found them a good accompaniment to my morning coffee. I'll make these again!
These are soooo good! I made the recipe exactly as written except I followed other reviewers' suggestion to brush the melted butter on top of the muffins instead of dipping them. I also used closer to 1/2 tsp of fresh grated nutmeg just because I love the flavor. My ultra-picky 5 year old wolfed down a whole muffin as soon as I pulled them out of the oven, so I will definitely make these again!
soooo good! TIPS FOR VERY, VERY GOOD MUFFINS: 1st, if you don't have any eggs replace it with 1/2 C. buttermilk, and lower the measurement of (normal) milk to 1/4 C.. 2nd, for an amazing icing you will need to have - one 8oz. package of cream cheese, 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and 1 1/2 C. confectioners sugar. Soften the cream cheese, then mix all the ingredients until smooth and creamy. When your muffins are done lavish the icing on your YUMMY muffin/cupcakes. I hope this helps, ENJOY!
We liked these because they weren't too sweet and though there's nothing wrong with sweet muffins it just hit the spot when we had them. The good thing too is you can add as much or as little of the cinammon-sugar mix at the end.
Much like Dianne's Donut Muffins, only on a larger scale, so not as much dipping required after baking. These baked up light, moist and were a fabulous breakfast treat. I always use the full amount of nutmeg (LOVE that spice), and the whole family loves these muffins. We even had a few leftover, and they were great reheated the following morning.
I was looking for a muffin recipe that was easy and that I could adapt on occasion. This is a very easy recipe. As is, the muffins were good, but tasted more like a biscuit than a muffin. I made the recipe a second time and added 1 c Blueberries (and omitting the nutmeg for vanilla) - the muffins were scrumptious! I will definitely be making these mufffins on a regular basis. Thanks, Kelly!
Very good, we made this for our Christmas morning muffins and everyone enjoyed them. The batter did seem thick but we stuck to the recipe and they came out just fine. We were only able to get 11 muffins out of the batter so if you need more you have will to double it. Also, the amount of butter and sugar/cinnamon called for to dip after cooling was way too much. I would half it if you are making a single batch.
These muffins are good but not extraordinary. After making so many cakes, breads, etc with pretty much the same ingredients I get picky as to which is a 5 star recipe that stands out in taste and texture. I tend to compare my baked goods with bakeries and always try to get professional results. The texture is light and fluffy. To avoid texture that is tough and dense, be sure not to overmix the ingredients. Although some reviewers said to sprinkle the sugar mixture on top as opposed to dipping them, I dipped them for fear they would not come out sweet enough since other reviewers said the muffin itself wasn't sweet enough. The taste was good and so was the presentation. But again it wasn't like "Wow, these are really something!".
The end result was tasty, but only because I adjusted the ratio of wet to dry ingredients. I would also add a 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda next time. the batter was far too dry when I used the original proportions- if I had kept stirring it it would have been more of a dough. The secret to a fluffy muffin with a nice dome is minimal stirring. I would not make this recipe again.
These are good. They kind of remind me of vanilla cake or pound cake, which is fine, but I think I would add some fruit or nuts next time. Thanks for the recipe!
These muffins are better than doughnuts!! they are so good and they are a bit more dense than regular muffins. A very good recipe! I did it as it, but added a 1/4 teas. vanilla to the egg mixture. I'll definately be making these again!
I wanted to do something a little special and different for my kids for breakfast. I found this recipe ( I've made one like it before and they were disappointingly dry and heavy. I decided to give it one more shot. I subbed buttermilk ,grated the nutmeg fresh, and sprinkled the cinnamon-sugar on the muffins before baking to avoid having to dip them in butter. They turned out SOOO fluffy! They were SO fast to mix up and bake, they're going in my permanant recipe file. Thank you!!
My boys loved these this morning! I have been meaning to make them for a few weeks, I don't know why I waited! They were excellent warm with a pat of butter. I tried them both ways---with and w/o the cinn./sugar topping and they were a bit bland w/o the topping but soooo good with! I think the topping makes them exceptional. Beautiful presentation, too, they rose really high. I did add more milk to the mix as it seemed dry and I also subbed the nutmeg for half tsp. vanilla as one reviewer suggested.
We had mixed reviews in our house on this one. I thought they were good, my hubby only gave them a 3 and my 6-year old said he'd give it a 2 1/2 :) It's definitely not what you think of when you think of a typical "muffin." In our family, we all eat our muffins the same way: we take the tops off, eat the bottoms first and then the tops. You can't do that with these. I wouldn't necessarily say they remind me of pound cake, as others have suggested, but it's definitely a different texture than your typical muffin. We ate them straight from the oven after dipping them in the butter and cinn/sugar mixture. I thought they were pretty yummy when warm but I don't think they'd be as good once they cool a bit more. If you're looking for something that's not as sweet as your typical muffin then you'd probably like this recipe.
wonderful...light and perfect! I followed to the letter BUT added a few of my own touches. A whole lemon, juiced and rind. 1/4 additional sugar as I was adding 1 cup blueberries. Added an addl TBs or so of flour to offset the additional liquid. These are perfect muffins, very very tender. I'd serve them to Julia or Martha any time. They are that good. THANK YOU.
Very good and very customizable. -1 star because the muffin itself is pretty dry, also I had to use just a little more milk to get the batter consistency right. I recommend using mini-muffin tins. However, this is where great recipes begin. A simple, easily customizable recipe with a simple, delectable flavor.
Very good morning muffin! Thank you. My daughter loved it for her birthday
These were super yummy. They were gone within the hour! Thanks for the great recipe.
My husband and I loved these! The kids, however, would've rather had chocolate chip or apple cinnamon.
Oh my goodness these are sooooo delicious! Such a simple recipe. I followed the recipe for the most part. I had to add a little bit more milk. I made mini muffins and they were done in about 13 minutes. Before I popped them out of the pan I sprayed them with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter spray and used my McCormick Cinnamon and Sugar grinder. I will definitely be making these again! My toddler LOVES them :o)
Just fell apart as soon as you unrapped it
followed recipe with 2 changes - 1/4 brown & 1/4 white sugars and added 1 tsp vanilla. My husband was not impressed, they were blah - oh, well!
My mom has been making these muffins for years, this is the closest I have found to her recipe, delicious! The only thing she does differently, sorry for all you calorie counters, she doesn't use paper liners, and when the muffins come hot out of the oven, pours the melted butter over each muffin (so the butter will collect in the bottom of the pan) then removes the muffins to roll in cinnamon and sugar. Not very healthy, but soooo good!!!
perfect with so many different ways to use them. Instead of topping with cinnamon and sugar you can also use these for strawberry shortcake.
Very easy and delish. Added one chopped apple and some cinnamon.
Light and fluffy, I halved the recipe and made about 8 smallish muffins. Didn't have any leftovers so they must have been yummy! Didn't change a thing :)
I made this for my French class Mardi Gras party and they were delicious. Since I had to bring them in i didn't do the topping, but I added chocolate chips and they were still delicious. I recommend it!
These muffins are delicious! I don't change anything in the recipe but for a shortcut I buy the cinnamon sugar shaker, and brush the tops of the muffins with the butter and shake this on top. I've made these a couple of time and they smell and taste amazing!
LOVE these! Fast, easy and deliciously addicting!
YUM! Absolute hit with the little ones.....and my husband, to be honest. I made these with my oldest boy this morning and we had a good old time together. This was simple enough for him to follow the instructions almost entirely by himself, with a little help from me. Only made one change and that was adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract but I subtracted a teaspoon of milk so the recipe wouldn't be affected.
Not so good, sorry.
Nice recipe! I'm always looking for make-ahead breakfast items for the workweek. These are perfect. They're light and fluffy (stir as little as possible and they'll come out this way) and they don't crumble too much, so they're easy to transport on the go. As other reviewers have said, they NEED the cinnamon/sugar mix on the top though if you make the recipe as written. These take about 20 minutes in the toaster oven on 750W.
This is a great muffin recipe. When they are warm, they are outstanding, light and fluffy. Definitely best when warm. As they cool down, they are still VERY good, but they lose a lot of the lightness of a warm muffin. I took these to work and they gobbled them up. I baked mine in mini muffin pans. A recipe that I will be using again.
Made as directed for Mom and Dad and my husband for a Sunday breakfast. Everyone enjoyed the muffins; and my husband said he likes them more than the waffles I usually make.
These muffins are so simple to make, and soooo yummy. Especially love that all ingredients are staples in the pantry/fridge, so they're perfect to throw together without having to go to the market for anything. I've made them 3 times now using mini muffin tins, and I think they are the best this way. (Reduce baking time to 12 min.) Just made a batch to take to work tomorrow - back by popular demand!!
Meehh...they were okay with the topping, but I would call these a biscuits, not muffins. The batter was like dough; not runny like a muffin batter. I had to reread the ingredients list to make sure I didn't make a mistake. I expected them to be lighter and fluffier, but I've never had French muffins before. I won't be making them again.
It's 10:00 at night, I have been dying to make this recipe - whipped them up in no time. I even used a mini muffin tin as someone else mentioned, awesome!!! Instead of nutmeg, used vanilla, also someone else mentioned. Brushed on the melted butter and just shook on cinnamon sugar while in the tin still. Loved loved loved this one. Will definitely make again. Thank you so much for an amazing and easy one!
When reading the recipe and looking at the picture, I thought it would be really sweet- more like a dessert than a muffin. I just bit into my first one and the texture is thick like a breakfast scone or biscuit. The top with a little bit of butter and cinni-sugar gives it a small crunch on the top of my mouth. I am very pleased.
Plain.
Fantastic recipe! the muffins were perfect- soft and crumbly! I did nto want to use more butter for the topping, so instead I used spread some honey on them and then sprinkled it with sugar cinnamon! Exquisite!
These muffins were easy to make and great with chocolate chips, nuts or fruit mixed in.
GREAT! only thing i did different is that for the topping, i used powdered sugar instead.
These are SO easy and they are very good. I made the recipe as is, but will make it again with suggestions from other reviewers. I will cut the nutmeg in half (and maybe omit entirely) and add 1 tsp of vanilla. These are great to make and then warm up in microwave for 15 seconds before heading out the door to work.
I didn't care for these much. I followed the recipe exactly. I'm glad that we tried them prior taking them to a breakfast potluck. Had to stop off at the store to pick up something else. They were dry and heavy.
HOLY DENSE! For a breakfast muffin.. no. I followed the recipe to a T and the batter was so dense I could barley mix it. I was tempted to roll it out on a surface and cut it into "pucks" and stack those in the muffin cups. I ended up adding more milk then spoon dropping them in. They have barely any taste which would be ok, if they weren't so dense. And if I were thinking, I'd put the cinnamon and sugar on top BEFORE baking, versus all that work after baking just for breakfast. I will not, ever, make these again.
The kids liked it, but that usually happens when they get to dip things in sugar.
Instead of sprinkling with cinnamon sugar, I get a packet of cream cheese, add several vigorous dashes of cinnamon, 3-4 heaping spoonfuls of powder sugar, and microwave. Mix and taste, add more cinnamon/sugar as needed. :) then I either heap it onto the muffins or make little holes in them to fill. Delish!
I omitted the nutmeg and added vanilla -- very yummy! Did not need the whole 1/3 cup butter to dip in when they were done. Wonderful when warm :)
I had imagined these being light and airy, but they are rather dense, almost like a corn muffin. I followed the recipe exactly and found them lacking in flavor. They reminded me of snickerdoodle cookies, which I'm not a fan of.
This was very easy to make and I had all of the ingredients on hand. I followed the recipe exactly and will probably continue to do so. The batter seemed to be too thick and I used a cookie scoop to fill the muffin cups, but once they started cooking they were fine. To me they taste like a cake donut. Yum!
So easy and sooooo gooood! Surprisingly not overly sweet. This is a keeper.
very good breakfast muffin, esp'ly if you don't have or don't want blueberries, bananas, pumpkin, nuts, etc. (like I didn't have)
AMAZING : )
These are a Sunday morning family favorite.
These muffins are simple to make and have a great flavor.
These were amazing. We made them for Easter Sunrise service and they were a big hit. I'm ready to make them again for work. TERRIFIC!
My children and I loved these!
Nice delicate flavor! Love the hint of nutmeg - not too much, just right! Best served warm.
added ~1c of partially thawed mixed berries too. didn't need as much butter and cinnamon sugar for the topping as it suggested...maybe half.
I LOVE THIS RECIPES!!! I have made them for lots of diff. people and they all love them!! I changed it up a bit... i add fruit to them... so far i have added strawberrys, peaches, pineapple, chocolate, peach and strawberry together!! ALL YUMMY!! when i add peach i still add the the cinn. and suger after baking... you can also make a bigger recipe and turn it into a yummy cobbler.. just add butter on top before baking and a little suger on top before baking also.. serve warm with Ice cream.. so yummy!! everyone will love!!
I'll definitely make this recipe again! I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg (didn't have any nutmeg), a little bit of vanilla, and used 3/4 cup sugar because I actually intended to use the recipe for cupcakes. I got 9 nice sized muffins/cupcakes from the recipe. We tried them both with vanilla frosting ("cupcake style") and with the butter and cinnamon sugar ("muffin style") and loved them both ways. I would consider adding raisins or blueberries or something to make different kinds of muffins, but the base recipe is really delicious! Oh and we've named them Mupcakes because they're kind of muffins and kind of cupcakes.
These are very good! They are one of the best muffins I have made.
I just made these tonight for dinner (we had Slow Cooker Ham and Lentil Soup from this site) and they are so tasty! (How could they not be- they're dipped in butter and sugar!) I think the recipe should make 9 or 10 muffins instead of 12 though, because most of my muffins were tiny. I only used 1/4 cup of butter for the topping and I had some leftover. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. My Mom makes muffins just like these and I haven't had them since I lived there!
I have made these French Breakfast Puffs since I was in high school 40 years ago! I tried this recipe for a French class I was taking. I can't even remember where I originally found the recipe as I have it typed onto a large index card. They are my favorite muffins and so easy to make. A recipe that has stood the test of time! Pat
Yum! This tastes like a dounut. You know the ones that you have in the fall with apple cider. Delious next will have some cider with it.!
These were wonderful, I added a tsp of loranne's butter vanilla flavoring to the mixture as well..turned out yummy!
Easy to make, came out light and very flavorful - buttery, cinnamon/sugar topping is delicious!
I made this recipe as a loaf rather than muffins one morning for my sisters and they were amazed! It turned out like a coffee cake but easier.
these were pretty good. followed the rec. exactly.. will add to it next time
sweet, however very good.
Great recipe! Everyone loved these, even my sister's super-picky kids. My nephew dubbed them "churro muffins" which I think is an accurate description of their flavor. They're sweet but not too sweet, fairly dense but not greasy, and curiously addictive. I followed the recipe exactly except that I made them as mini muffins (12 minutes was perfect for the baking time). They puff up nicely, look cute, and taste great!
Man are these ever good!!! Even my slightly picky husband loves them. I was a bit skeptical at first of muffins with nothing added, but these are fantastic!
They're delicious, however, I found that there was a ton of the topping left over, so you might want to cut that in half. However, the muffins are wonderful!
These are really yummy! If you love cinnamon, then these muffins will be gone in no time! I loved the fact that I had ALL the ingredients right there in the house - no need for a special trip to the market!
I didn't use this muffin recipe, but I did use the French topping. It was really good!!!
These are really delicious as everyone's mentioned. I think some orange zest could be really delicious here. Trust in the recipe and don't do what I did - after 25 minutes, I thought the tops didn't look golden yet, so I left it in for another 3 minutes, and they came out very dry. I also brushed the tops with the butter (only needed 1-2 tablespoons), and sprinkled the tops with sugar (only ended up needing 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon), and they were perfectly sweetened. I microwave these for 15 seconds because I like them warm.
Made these muffins as part of my Mom's Birthday Brunch today!! FABULOUS!! Easy preparation and clean up and very yummy in everyone's tummy!!
We didn't like these too much. They didn't have much flavor, and were kind of like sweet biscuits.
These muffins are simple but the kids liked them very much. I substituted apple sauce for 1/2 the butter and used margerine instead as I had no butter. I suggest doubling the recipes as it yields very small muffins that go very quickly. They are quite elegant looking as well.
Good stuff.
Made recipe as is w/ no changes. Very good! Light, crumbly texture. Flavor is simple, but good. Great in the morning with a cup of coffee. The batter doesn't quite make a dozen, though. I got 9 medium size muffins out of it, but that's fine.
These are great! My entire family enjoyed them. The batter is REALLY thick, and the muffins are dense...sort of like pound cake. We will be making these again...and again!
12 minutes for minis!
These are absolutely delicious with just the right amount of sweetness. I left out the nutmeg just because I'm not a huge fan. My 2 year old is currently licking the cinnamon sugar off of his muffin so I'd say he approves. One note, I was only able to make 9 full sized muffins, not 12.
Very good, but more of a dessert then a breakfast. I made a mistake and mixed the cinnimon sugar with the melted butter, but I drained some of the butter off then dipped the muffins. The nutmug over powers the muffins a little, so it either needs more spices, or no nutmeg.
Ok. Probably won't make again.
