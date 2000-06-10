Fast and Easy Pancakes
Quick and easy pancakes that are mixed in your blender! Perfect for those mornings when you have to get breakfast on the table but don't have the time to make anything complicated.
Delicious! I changed the sugar to 1/2 cup and used a whisk to mix the batter instead of a blender. They were very fluffy! The reviewers that had flat pancakes likely mixed the batter too much. You want the batter to be a little lumpy.Read More
Pancakes are too sweet for pancakes. They seem very rubbery - not a good texture. Didn't like them at all.Read More
Finally a pancake recipe that does not leave the after taste caused by Baking Soda! I have been searching for a good homemade pancake recipe since I gave up the box 3 weeks ago and I finally found this one. The only thing I did differently was mix it by hand instead of in the blender. It was slightly lumpy, but they went away once I poured it on the griddle and it turned out great. Even my 2-year-old who doesn't like to chew ate them...and without syrup!
I absoultely love this recipe! I is so good! My family love the pancakes! Probably the best I have ever made! Will never buy store bought mix again! I also used some almond extract for extra taste! Was good! Thanks for the great recipe!
We loved this recipie. We omitted the oil in the mix, and halved the vanilla. Was not rubbery. With my favourite topping - sprinkle of sugar and lemon juice it was just divine. Very easy to make.
I LOVE this recipe. This has got to be the best pancake recipe ever. I hate thick pancakes and these come out with what I want to call almost crepe like taste and texture (except thicker) I make them and freeze in the freezer and they are wonderful!!
I love this recipe. I have been using it for over a year now and it always turns out great. I always add lots of extra cinnamon, use half the amount of sugar, double the recipe and use a hand mixer or whisk. I freeze the extra pancakes for my kids to eat during the week. Very good!
too sweet and too tough more like a cake than a pancake
I thought these were pretty good, no complaints here. I read some other readers' complaints/advice and
The recipe was very easy, fast, and delicious! Brilliant for Sunday mornings in a hurry!!!!
So normally other reviewers really give great advice so I listened with these and reduced the sugar. Mistake! Stick with the original amount! They need it. Didn't have regular milk or vanilla so subbed vanilla soy milk and tasted great. You need a big grill: the first few had a better texture than the last few. Batter does not rest well. But overall, a great pancake!
Great and easy recepie. A little too sweet and not very fluffy, but definitely a keeper. Easy to add extra's to as well! (bannas, berries, chocolate chips, nuts ect)
These always turn out fabulous. We use this recipe in our home twice a month. Thank you!
I think they tasted good, the sweetness was fine for me. I like light syrup and that might make a difference. They were'nt very fluffy at all, I think I will try to add more flour and baking powder to change that. Otherwise, they were good.
It was slightly too sweet. We made the next batch with 1/4 cup of sugar and added more syrup at the end in our plates.
Too dense and too much sugar. Blech.
Great, quick and easy recipe! I followed one of the reviewers and used just 1/3 cup of sugar. I also did not have enough regular milk, so I subbed vanilla soy milk. Worked out perfectly!!!! Will defintely use this recipe again!!!!
Great recipe - I only used 1/4 cup of sugar and they came out nice and fluffy.
My "go to" pancake recipe when I'm in the mood for pancakes.
definitely too rubbery!
Way too sweet. Candy for breakfast. I would never ever make them according to the recipe again.
this was a very bad recipe- I saw the reviews that were bead before I made them- should have not made this recipe- it was very flat- rubbery- I even added more flour later and b. powder- still the same- would not recommend making- especially if you are low on ingredients already. A waste.
Way too much sugar.
This recipe is really good. I ran out of vanilla and had to substituted almond extract. Also,this recipe is a little runny so I added 1/2 cup flour to thicken it up. My 4 year old loved them! It's a sweeter pancake than most I've made from scratch.
Best pancake recipe I ever tryed! They are not so fluffy like the tradicional ones, and they are sweet. But I served with some rasberry jam and fresh rasberryies and it was perfect!
This was fabulous....so fast and easy. I made them in my Kitchenaid Mixer and cut the sugar down but added a little more flour. This is wonderful. I doubled the batch so I could freeze them and make microwave pancakes for my boys. They love it! Thank you
This was my staple pancake recipe because like it says its fast and easy. The only thing that changed is my boyfriend (who is the one eating them) confessed he really didnt like them. Too sweet. Tasted more like a cake or pastry.
My son made this recipe as part of earning his cooking merit badge! He was really excited with the reviews from the family! The entire family loved them! We will be using this recipe again!
Good, quick pancake recipe! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup. Also, I wisked everything together as oppossed to using the blender. Will make again!
Major points on simplicity of preparation. Definitely very fast and easy, but WAY TOO sweet. The texture is more dense, not as fluffy as others, but that's the way my hubby likes them. Next time I will cut the sugar to 1/2 cup or maybe even 1/3, and maybe cut the baking powder to 1 Tbs.
Thank you for this fast and easy recipe,however it was too sweet, but overall it was great,next time I am going to use 1/4 or less sugar.
I love this recipe!! However, I can see why it is not for everyone. The pancakes do turn out very swet and have a slightly rubbery texture. I think they're great, I have made them several time following the recipe exactly. I have also made them when I was almost out of milk, and used 2/3 water intead, and they turned out just as good :)
3/4 cup sugar seemed a bit much, so I cut it back to 1/2 (they still came out great though, with just the right amount of sweetness. :) Also, the recipe makes a pretty thin batter, so I added about 1/8 extra cup of flour. -Mary
This recipe was not only delicious, but it's also just like the title says ... fast and easy. Plus I loved that I could throw everything in the blender all at once, and it was ready to cook within just a few minutes! That's exactly what I need for my house having two hungry toddlers to cook for. Also my husband is picky about pancakes because he loves thin pancakes rather then thick. So after reading the previous reviews I knew this would be perfect for him. I did take the advice that some of you gave about cutting the suagar to 1/2 cup rather then the 3/4 cup
Batter was runny. First batch made something more like a crepe. After adding flour I still had very thin, bland pancakes.
These were fast and easy, I'll give 'em that, BUT they were way too sweet and the batter was runny. My kids liked them because they tasted like cookies. I will make them again but next time I'll cut the sugar in half (or less!) and add a little more flour. Worth a try because they are so easy.
I'm giving this 4 stars because they are fast and easy, and my husband was happy with them. But they are not pancakes, they are modified crepes, hence the "rubbery" texture. They are MUCH too sweet to me, so the second time I made them I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup, perfect amount of sweetness for me. I also found the vanilla flavor overwhelming so I reduced it to 1/2 teaspoon, which was fine. This recipe also has a TON of baking powder in it, which is funny because it doesn't do much for the pancakes, they are almost completely flat. The second time I made them I even let the batter sit for 15-20 minutes, hoping that it would activate enough to make a difference, it didn't. Maybe just one egg would make the batter lighter. I think I'll tweak this a bit then update the review and let you all know how it goes.
I found this to be a rather dense pancake. I followed the recipe exactly, didn't overmix, but I was still left with a flat, thick, bland pancake. I really doubt i'll make this again.
I make these pancakes often as I am usually in a hurry to get out the door, but want a satisfying breakfast to start my day! The batter is a little thin, but I like thin pancakes -- I don't like the big heavy ones that feel like lead in your stomach. Great recipe!
Although it is a fast and easy recipe, the pancakes were quite flat. My family likes light and fluffy pancakes. I would not make these again.
THIS IS MY FIRST REVIEW!! I have made this several times now (My 5 year old eats pancakes every morning) it is really fast & easy. One change I made was to reduce the milk, only because I like pancakes that are a little thicker. This is in my recipe book for years to come!!
This was the first time I ever made pancakes and they turned out very well. The sugar sweetened it nicely and I hardly used any syrup. The kids enjoyed them too. The first couple of batches I just poured some batter onto the griddle and when I flipped them I pushed down on them because I was worried that the middle wouldn't be cooked through. Then I tried pouring an outer circle and letting the middle fill in inself and that worked nicely. Since there was just me and my young boys eating there were some left over. I put them in the fridge and when the boys want a snack I'll just nuke them. This recipe is a keeper!
If you like fluffy pancakes these are not for you. This batter was wat too runny for me. I added more flour adn they turned out tough and bland. My family hated them. Was a waste of time and ingredients.
Great pancakes!
Easy as can be and tastes like my grandma used to make!
What a mess! This recipe didn't mix well in the blender and either burned on the stove or was uncooked. The kids ended up eating cereal for breakfast. Back to the old pancake recipe.
These were so fast and easy! They are my husband's favorite pancakes now (I added a little cinnamon and extra vanilla)! Will make these again.
delicious! i added 1 tbsp of vanilla extrat, sprinkled some cinnamon and added chocolate chips! yummy! enjoyed by all!
This recipe was OK. I would recommend it to someone who is on a diet; otherwise I thought it was very bland. Very easily made though!
it was super good and easy
these were definitely more of a crepe than a pancake, but we put nutella on them and they were delicious!
this recipe was quite good and helpful it worked out well for me. Thank you. Could you send me a recipe of how to cook a nice fish stew pliz!
Excellent flavor! For my low sodium diet I used Hain sodium free baking powder and used olive oil. Wouldn't change a thing, texture and consistency was perfect and I blended until there were no more lumps. Hubby couldn't believe they were from a recipe and not a box! This will be a keeper! Thanks!
I love the blender idea!!! So clever! I should mix other things like cake mix with the blender... Wow! I love creative things!
These pancakes are tough and have a funny taste and texture. They don't resemble normal pancakes. I didn't enjoy the vanilla along with my Vermont maple syrup, the syrup flavor should dominate but didn't. The blender is fast but not a way to make pancakes. If you enjoy the vanilla flavor I suggest you mix the batter lightly by hand. If you don't want vanilla pancakes I suggest you use another recipe. Cooking light has a good recipe for pancakes. Ignore the "mix until smooth" though and just mix until combined.
Can add mashed fruit to it with no problem for kids and husband said he will never eat another pancake from a restaraunt again.
the lightest fluffiest pancakes ever!! i gave the recipe and mix in a great little gift bag for christmas 2006! heavenly!
This is a great basic recipe. The only change I made was I added 1/2 more flour to make it less runny...made 12 large pancakes! Husband approved! :)
Just made these for breakfast. They are so sweet that they don't need syrup. Added a little butter and grape jelly on top, rolled them up and ate them in our hands. They were delicious. Bet our little granddaughters will like them.
These pancakes were so delicious, light and fluffy!
The flavor was good but there is no way to mix these properly in a blender. Pancakes ideally should be mixed just until blended together and the blender over mixes them so they turn out tough. Pancakes should be fluffy and rise up about 1/2 inch when they hit the pan. These are very flat and dense.
In my opinion they were too sweet. But, when I think about it, most children might like these pancakes, they just weren't for me and my family.
These are very eggy in texture, sort of rubbery. And I agree with other reviewers, they are much too sweet for pancakes.
Recipe was easy enough...but the batter turned out really runny, therefore I had really thin pancakes. It wasn't all bad, since I was making them for my son, and I could then just scoop 3 scoops out into the pan and make a big one. Good for 1/2 today and 1/2 tomorrow (he's 10months old) but they were not really what I was expecting. I won't be using this recipe again.
These are fast and delicious. I was looking for something to whip up real quick. I used only 1/2 cup sugar and they were plenty sweet. Also, I added some a cinnamon plus blend I have, which has mutmeg and clove in it. I got lots of compliments!
Followed directions exactly with the exception of the type of oil used. I used safflower oil instead of vegetable. Safflower has a higher burning point.
By far the best pancakes I have tasted
I did not care for this recipe and neither does my mom.
This recipe is delicious! I never made pancakes from scratch before. I always cheated and used Bisquick. My husband told me that I'm never allowed to buy "pancakes in a box" ever again.
great! thanks for the really easy recipe! my kids love the pancakes very much! =)
Texture was rubbery but taste was good.
Say Good-bye to the box! Although these aren't as tasty as the pancakes at my nearby diner, they are still sooooooo much better than what I get from a box mix. I love that they can be frozen for future grab-n-go pancakes if necessary. For those days that we need to eat breakfast in the car, like on days we are running late for school, I throw a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips into the batter. This way, no syrup is needed. Needless to say, my son intentionally makes me late when he knows it is pancake day! :) Helpful tip: Since we eat pancakes once a week, I like to pre-measure my dry ingredients. At the beginning of the month I measure out the dry ingredients and put them into separate containers, one for each week, like making my own mix. On pancake day I only have to add in the eggs, oil, milk, etc. It saves me a lot of time.
While these pancakes are very sweet, whether they are too sweet is a matter of taste. I enjoyed the strong vanilla flavor and the sweetness. These pancakes went well with most of my favorite toppings, and are a definite keeper.
Maybe I blended too long , but the batter was too thin when I followed the recipe as is.
Way too sweet for my taste. Maybe 1/2 the sugar would do? It seemed like a lot of baking powder and then they seemed runny. I thought about adding more flour but decided to give it a try first. The fluff up a little as they cook. In the end they are a little on the thin side but I like the texture fine.
I made it exactly as it stated and turned out amazing!
I really loved this recipe. It was very easy and my family loved it. My husband usually doesn't like pancakes but he loved these.
My husband and I didnt care for these pancakes, yes they were super quick to make but I would rather spend a little more time to get a better pancake.........
Too sweet, too flat.
This is an awesome recipe. I'm not that good of a cook but these came out perfect, easy and fast! I added a little bit of bananas, because I love them with panacakes, and MmMmmM... SO GOOOD!!!
Substitute 1 cup water for one of the 2 cups of milk. Use skim milk for the other cup. Cut the sugar to 1/4 cup - or cut it out entirely. Then substitute whole wheat flour for the white flour. Now it's healthier.
These were excellent! The only thing I did different was use canola oil for the veg. oil since this is all I had on hand. Actually looking back at recipe now I forgot to add the vanilla, so I bet that would of made it even better.
Recipe was a hit with my kids. I, too, reduced the sugar and they weren't as fluffy as I would have like but they were good and the kids raved about them.
Disappointed, not much flavor, rubbery texture, too thin for my taste. sorry. Good starter mix to add fruit, nuts, or sweet chips.
A nice idea, but I think the batter turned out too runny, and the recipe had too much sugar for my taste. The pancakes were rather thin and tough probably due to the batter being mixed in the blender.
Light and fluffy! I didn't want to make it in the blender, so I whisked the batter, adding the flour by 1/4 cup at a time. It came out just right. I won't be adding the full amount of sugar next time, though. It was a bit too sweet for my family.
This made crepes, not pancakes. They were thin and rubbery. pancakes should be thick and fluffy.
These are crepes not pancakes. Not good crepes either. Very rubbery and sweet in a bad way.
The resulting pancakes tasted ok, but they were entirely too sweet even though i only used about 2/3 the recommended amount of sugar. I will not use this recipe again.
I added blueberries (frozen)...into the blender...I had to add a bit extra flour...But then it was great!
So Quick & Easy, And Tasty too! thanks for sharing!!
Wonderful pancakes, I used 2/3 of suggested sugar and added a cup of flour because I love my pancakes thick :) So there's plenty of room for your personal modifications to these wonderful and easy pancakes! Greatly recommended!
Fast and fabulous! I just added a bit more baking powder and a little less milk and they came out super fluffy and delicious!
i halveded the recipe and added about half tsp of cinnamon.tastes really good with the cinnamon! though it was a little rubbery. maybe its cos i mixed the batter too much, i didn't know the lumps will disappear once you fry them. also, i put cold milk in, which kind of curdled everything,making it hard for me to mix the batter properly. so remember to use milk at ROOM TEMPERATURE! :-) oh and remember to have it with condiments like syrup, jam, butter or something because it was kind of cloying if you just eat it as it is. overall it's a good recipe, you can do a little alterations here and there to your liking. do add cinnamon!
I tried this recipe twice. First time used the blender, were so runny that I assumed I over mixed. Second time mixed by hand and still runny. I only mixed until the ingredients were combined. Turned out so flat! I'm normally a very good cook and baker. I think there is too much milk in here. IF I try again, I might only use a cup or so of milk.
This is not what I would consider a pancake. I would have given 5 stars had the name been something more like what you get, such as a breakfast crepe. That being said I really loved these once I got over my panckae expectation. They are thin, sweet, and chewy. I am going to keep these stocked in the freezer for a quick breakfast. All they need is a smear of butter, nutella, or peanut butter. Roll it up and munch. If you want light and fluffy pancakes this is not the recipe for it, but you should try them for breakfast or dessert crepes.
I just made these. This recipe makes a really good, slightly sweet pancake. It's so fast and very little mess. Love it. Thank you.
Yummy and Fast. Now I have a job for my blender that I got for a wedding gift 1 1/2 years ago.
We added chocolate chips to the batter after blending. Easy & turned out excellent! Thanks!! :)
