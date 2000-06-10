Fast and Easy Pancakes

Quick and easy pancakes that are mixed in your blender! Perfect for those mornings when you have to get breakfast on the table but don't have the time to make anything complicated.

Recipe by Geraldine

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place milk, sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla in the blender. Add flour and baking powder. Blend until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 61.5g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 309.3mg. Full Nutrition
