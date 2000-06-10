Fast and Easy Pancakes

I'm giving this 4 stars because they are fast and easy, and my husband was happy with them. But they are not pancakes, they are modified crepes, hence the "rubbery" texture. They are MUCH too sweet to me, so the second time I made them I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup, perfect amount of sweetness for me. I also found the vanilla flavor overwhelming so I reduced it to 1/2 teaspoon, which was fine. This recipe also has a TON of baking powder in it, which is funny because it doesn't do much for the pancakes, they are almost completely flat. The second time I made them I even let the batter sit for 15-20 minutes, hoping that it would activate enough to make a difference, it didn't. Maybe just one egg would make the batter lighter. I think I'll tweak this a bit then update the review and let you all know how it goes.