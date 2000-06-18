Egg and Hash Brown Pie

This was excellent! I did go over the reviews and proceeded with the little adjustments... Made sure to season the potato layer with some seasoning salt and melted butter in the roasting pan and pre-baked to crisp the hashbrowns before adding the egg mixture. There was so much hashbrowns for me to crisp them on the stove would've been super hard to do so I did it in a hot oven spread out in the large roasting pans and it browned nicely. I multiplied this for 32 eggs (two roasting pans) to feed a large crowd and I had many ask me for the recipe and go back for seconds and thirds... Please make sure you also season your eggs. I find that the cheese does add some saltiness but not enough so I used my extra accurate method of 2 salt shakes per egg (yes I counted out that many shakes lol) and it was perfect! Even my picky hubby loved it. We used bacon as the meat, that I cooked prior to adding to the top layer (instead of mixing in with the eggs) so it would show up nicely on the top. I reduced the amount of green onion(one bunch is maybe 1/2 cup split between the two pans) per our flavor preference and it worked out wonderfully. Baked very quickly once I added the egg mixture.