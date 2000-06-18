Egg and Hash Brown Pie

Not only is this breakfast casserole with hash browns and bacon easy to make and great tasting, but it's also pleasing to the eyes with its shades of golden brown, yellow, and green. This dish is great served with sliced fruit and toast or muffins. You may substitute chopped cooked ham for the bacon if you wish.
This recipe is wonderful, but you can take it to another level by increasing ingredients and cooking it in your crockpot over night. Increase potatoes to 32oz bag (cubed hashbrowns), 12 eggs, 3 cups shredded cheese, 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup chopped green pepper and 1 cup or more of ham, sausage, bacon, canadian bacon, any combination you want. Cook in your slow cooker for 10 to 12 hours. You can add just about anything to this recipe and it is done when you wake up in the morning. The Smart Crockpot cooks too hot, so if using this cooker, reduce cooking time.
This was pretty bland and dry. I made it again and browned the hash browns in butter with a little oil adding garlic salt and pepper. I put the hash browns on the bottom of the baking dish, combined the remaining ingredients adding salt and pepper to taste and then poured over the hash browns. It had more taste and using the hash browns as a 'crust' with the butter added seemed to really help with the dryness.
We made this last weekend with a few modifications and other reviewers' suggestions. I browned the hash browns in some butter with the green onions, fresh garlic and cut-up bacon. I put this in the bottom of the pan and poured the egg mixture on top (added some Lawry's Seasoned Salt to the egg mixture, too). I also used Kraft Mexican cheese with peppers in place of the cheddar. It was fantastic - got rave reviews from my family - even the picky eaters!
This is my favorite "quickie" breakfast! I do change it up a bit. I add 1 cup of chopped spinach. I also take canned flaky biscuits and press them into muffin tins. Fill with the mixture and bake. When done, I let them cool, then package individually in quart freezer bags. Then I have breakfast muffins ready to go at a moments notice! YUMMY!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2006
Glad that you are enjoying my recipe.Thanks for all reviews! Some of you are right this is a basic recipe...as it was meant to be. BUT, it is a starting point as all recipes are for you to tweak to your own taste. We (my family) as I was growing up used this, adding many variations to it. My father loved spicy & hot -- so he used hot sausage and bacon/ adding 1 cup of diced each red peppers and green peppers that he lightly sauted first. We also served it with mushrooms, spinach, water chestnuts and also added lots of ham. Get creative -- make it to suit yourself and your family. Sometimes I just like it the basic recipe eating it with crousants or toast, OJ and some kind of fresh fruit..I hope you enjoy!
This was great with my alterations taken from other reviewers. I sauteed the hashbrowns with the white of the green onion, fresh garlic, seasoned salt, salt, pepper and butter and put in the bottom of the pan. I used ham AND bacon and some dry mustard in with the egg, green onion and cheese mixture. Looked beautiful and tasted great - lots of flavor!! Made it this morning for Father's Day and my husband and children loved it!
My family loved this - especially my daughter who normally does not like "mixed" food. I modified it by cutting up the bacon in the frying pan with half an white onion chopped. I took out the onion and bacon but left in the grease and added a little more oil, browning the shredded hash browns until golden outside. I added about 8 slices of deli ham to the bowl and mixed together the onion, meats and browned potatoes, adding dried parsley and S&P. I also added dry mustard and about five shots of hot sauce to the egg mixture. I spread the potato/meat mixture in a greased casserole dish, spread cheese over this and then poured the egg mix over all. Baked for 20 minutes at 350 degrees then turned off heat and left it in for another 5 minutes so it would stay tender. I put the little bit of leftovers in the fridge to heat for one more before-school breakfast. I also think this would work for the leftovers to be chopped up and heated, put in warm tortillas and topped with salsa and some more cheese.
Great recipe! You can mix it all up the night before and bake in the morning, add 5-10 minutes extra baking time. It also freezes well (uncooked). Thaw in fridge and bake- again give extra baking time. I usually use whatever breakfast meat and cheese I have on hand to make it.
What a great base recipe! It really does taste like what you add, I've made this several times and get raves from everyone who tries it and recipe requests. I cook the bacon, then brown the hash browns in the bacon grease-that makes a huge difference. I use southwest style hash browns and that helps the flavor as well. I mix the bacon, onions and cheese in with the eggs, add salt and pepper and whatever other spices I feel like, and use the hash browns as a crust. There's never a single bite left and everyone loves it! Thanks for sharing!
This was excellent! I did go over the reviews and proceeded with the little adjustments... Made sure to season the potato layer with some seasoning salt and melted butter in the roasting pan and pre-baked to crisp the hashbrowns before adding the egg mixture. There was so much hashbrowns for me to crisp them on the stove would've been super hard to do so I did it in a hot oven spread out in the large roasting pans and it browned nicely. I multiplied this for 32 eggs (two roasting pans) to feed a large crowd and I had many ask me for the recipe and go back for seconds and thirds... Please make sure you also season your eggs. I find that the cheese does add some saltiness but not enough so I used my extra accurate method of 2 salt shakes per egg (yes I counted out that many shakes lol) and it was perfect! Even my picky hubby loved it. We used bacon as the meat, that I cooked prior to adding to the top layer (instead of mixing in with the eggs) so it would show up nicely on the top. I reduced the amount of green onion(one bunch is maybe 1/2 cup split between the two pans) per our flavor preference and it worked out wonderfully. Baked very quickly once I added the egg mixture.
I think I found the solution to anyone that thinks the hash brown bottom is too plain. I found and used the Ore Ida's cubed hash browns with green and red pepper in them. I fried these up beforehand with the green onions. Used Lawry's as well and really this gave the bottom a nice taste. It was a bit salty but nothing overly done. Good recipe, definitely a keeper.
This tasted really good! Just remember to mix in a few shakes of salt and pepper. Instead of bacon, I used about 1/3 lb. cooked lean sausage, so maybe with bacon you may not need as much salt. I also diced up about 1/2 c. total of red and orange peppers and mixed those in. Used 6 extra large eggs, and can't imagine using less because it was more potatoey than eggy! I didn't thaw my hashbrowns first so it took about an hour to cook, but it was worth the wait! We had it for dinner and I think I'll put it on my monthly rotation.
This was truly a desperation dinner for me, as I realized I did not have 2 of the 6 ingredients! I subbed cottage cheese and a little water for the milk, and dried minced onion for the green onion. It still turned out great! I read the reviews ahead of time and added salt and pepper. I also didn't have a 7x11 pan so I used a 9x13 and baked for about 35 minutes. Highly recommended.
SHELLDEE
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2002
This is an absolute wonderful recipe. I added well-drained frozen spinach, and frozen chopped broccoli that I thawed in hot water and patted dry. Because of the additional vegetables I added two more eggs and little more milk and it was perfect. I took it to a brunch and people walked up and said how great it was and asked for the recipe. This is a real keeper and thank you for sharing, Ann.
Made this for brunch and it disappeared! I would recommend adding a little pepper or other seasoning, I didn't find that it needed salt because I used ham. Some suggestions were adding a little hot sauce or salsa. It made enough for a small helping for 8, so if you are using it as a main dish it would not feed more than 4. I did need to cook it longer, after 30 minutes it was still very watery in the center. Overall a GREAT recipe, SO easy and tasty, will make it again without a doubt!
Really good base recipe that you can play with (add sauteed veggies, substitute meat, etc). I did brown & season the hashbrowns first and add more eggs to the mix. My family really enjoyed this breakfast and we will have it Christmas morning with cinnamon buns. Thanks for sharing.
This was fantastic! Easy, quick, and very few dishes to wash. It is a great recipe to build from. You can basically add anything you or your family will enjoy. I had an orange pepper in the fridge,ham , and extra white onion (in addition to the green). I also added garlic while the veggies were sautéing and put seasoning salt and pepper on top before putting in the oven. I can't say enough easy, simply, and yummy. My kids ages are 1, 2, and 16. All enjoyed it and I enjoyed the simplicity. I will double the recipe next time for left overs. I don't understand the reviews that said it wasn't good since there are no surprises. It tastes like what you put in it.
lsfloridagirl211
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2012
Did not thaw hash browns and still came out PERFeCTLY...yummo..., added s little French fried onions in last few minutes instead of cheese on top. Just great for a quick dinner. Thanks for this basic.
5 stars because it is so easy! great to reheat for our busy household in the morning. I broiled it just a bit to brown up the cheese. I think when I have more time i would experiment with sausage and veggies. Thanks for recipe;-)
This one went over great. Got requests to make it again. I added a few extra eggs, some pepper, and a can of green chiles. Next time I'll probably add some Krazy Jane's mixed up salt. I also made it the night before and kept it in the fridge until I was ready to bake in the morning. Came out great.
This was very tasty. I used Cabot Hunters Sharp cheddar cheese which added a nice bite. I didn't have green onions so used minced yellow onions. It was a great way to use up a small amount of bacon that wasn't enough to serve my whole family. We will definitely have this again.
This is a great recipe, very versatile. I did take the suggestion of other reviewers and cooked my hashbrowns with the green onions in some of the bacon grease before layering them on the bottom of my casserole dish. I don't think we would have liked this at all if the hasbrowns weren't cooked first. I also jazzed this up with garlic, extra onions and various other seasonings. I will probably make this again, but maybe use ham next time instead of bacon.
Even though my boyfriend really like this recipe, I felt that it was boring. The ratio of potatoes to egg should be reverse and salt and pepper would help out huge. I felt like I was eating a baked potato. I see everyone tweeking it. If I ever make this again, I will do that as well. Not a favorite for me.
We had some friends stay over and I served this along with the Apple-Rasin French Toast recipe on allrecipes. Because our guests are early risers I decided to make this recipe the night before and store it in the fridge. It seem to work out just fine. I added a tube of ground sausage to the recipe. I also added about a cup of sour cream as suggested by other reviewers. Some of the reviews indicated that the dish was bland so I also seasoned the thawed hash browns with about 2 teaspoons of Penzy's Cajun spice. I also used Onion Powder instead of onions because I'm not crazy about chopping onions. I also used a little more cheese than what was called for. I couldnt really taste that I had put in the cajun spice--but the dish wasn't bland either. I think I might add a little garlic powder, just to give it a little more zing. Overall a great and easy recipe and very adaptable to your tastes.
This was great! I made it for a church brunch. I used sweet mayan onions for the recipe and used green onions to sprinkle on top for color. I added more eggs and cheese. I also substituted sausage for the bacon. I incorporated another recipe and added garlic salt, mustard powder and, I know it sounds gross, but worcestershire sauce. I had my friends rate it, and it got 5 stars.
YUM! this was quick and easy! as other reviewers suggested, i used an extra egg, and added some pepper and a little salt for seasoning. didn't have cheddar so i used a shredded italian blend. i was even a little short on hashbrowns and this still came out great. can't wait to try it again and change up the ingredients!
I made this today and it wasn't bad. My family wanted more meat so I doubled the bacon. I don't like onion so I omitted that. Since I accidentally added an extra 1/2 cup of hashbrowns I added a 1/2 cup of cheese and an extra splash of milk to offset it. Even though I doubled the meat we still felt it could use more. I added some seasonings to the hashbrowns as I fried them beforehand (per other reviewer's suggestions) so mine wasn't bland. I'll make this again but tweak the porportions. If you have more than 2-3 people I would suggest doubling the recipe.
Last night, my husband and I were starving and hadn't been to the grocery. But, we had all of the ingredients listed about except the green onion. So, I threw it together and instead added dried chives and a sprinkle of dill. This was so incredible to the taste and so very easy. My very picky husband and I even ate seconds. I will definately make this recipe again and soon. My parents are coming for a visit and this is what they are gonna get for breakfast. It is AWESOME.
Loved this recipe! I did make a few changes. First, I cooked the hash browns for a bit and then layered the bottom of the pan with them. I did add one more egg and used 3/4 cup of milk. I then mixed the cooked bacon (cubed), cheese (Cheddar & Colby), green onions plus 1 tsp of salt, dash of pepper, oregano, garlic powder and dry mustard. Poured mixture over hash browns and baked for 20 mins. Added some more cheese on top and then let is bake some more for another 5 mins. Delicious!
This was really good. I modified it slightly, adding a little more potato and bacon (I don't cook exact measurements all the time) and it was wonderful. I added a few flavors to it like garlic and onion powder rather than onion. It was a great breakfast for Christmas Day! Thanks for sharing!
Made exactly as written, was excellent! Would be great to add green chilies or mushrooms/sausage. Will definitely make again! Update **Another tip is to mix the potatoes with the bacon/onions and any other veges. spoon into the pan and then pour the egg mixture over the top.
Very good. I fried up the hash browns and green onions a little bit in a cast iron pan, added some black pepper, then poured the egg and cheese mixture on top. I used Parmesan and Emmentaller cheese, then sprinkled a little colby-jack and 3 slices of cooked bacon on top. Cooked in same pan in the oven about 15 minutes. Very good. A little bland, but that's how my kids and husband like it.
Great basic recipe that you can make your own. It definitely needs some spices. I will probably try adding seasoned salt and/or dry mustard next time. I made mine with chopped green pepper, red pepper, jalapeno, green onion, pre-cooked bacon, and chicken sausage. I used sharp white and sharp yellow cheddar for the cheese. Sprinkled some hot sauce on it when I ate it and it was great! Thanks.
I didn't have enough hash browns so I used one cup chopped yukon gold potatoes with 2 cups frozen hash browns (which I kept frozen). That worked surprisingly well. I also didn't have green onions so I used chives. Like other reviewers, I also think that this needs something else ... maybe red bell pepper. It reheats nicely so I was able to have a quick breakfast the next morning, too.
it was just okay. adding bell peppers, sausage, or ham might add more flavor. if your looking for something simple and filling then this recipes for you! UPDATE Hash browns pan fried first works better as a bottom layer for a crust. just fry hash browns in bacon drippings.
This was absolutely delicious. I used shredded o'brien hash browns and they added quite a bit of flavor. I also added extra sauteed onion and green pepper. The whole pie was gobbled up! I will definately make this again. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was very good, so good, in fact, that I barely got a piece. I brought it for a Vacation Bible School potluck, and it was almost gone by the time I got there! I doubled the batch, assembled it the night before, and baked it in the morning.
This recipe is quick and easy to make, but we didn't care for it. It was too bland and my husband complained that all he could taste were the hash browns. I might try this again with the addition of sour cream as previously recommended as well as extra seasoning such as salt, pepper and Mrs. Dash.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2001
I made this on Christmas morning and everyone loved it! I did add some chopped red pepper for color and 1 extra egg!
I made this for Christmas morning and got so-so reviews. We both felt it was a bit dry, like it needed sour cream or something to make it more creamy. The concept of hash browns, eggs, and bacon mixed together is perfect - - this recipe just needs a few more ingredients to make it five stars.
Excellent base recipe! I used a lot of suggestions from other reviewers. Doubled the eggs. Oven baked the hash browns at 400 with liberal shakes of cracked pepper and the Lawrys Seasoning until browned a little. Adds quite a lot of time to prep but worth it! Used ham instead. Added a can of chopped green chiles, Mexican blend cheese (much more than called for), Lawrys seasoning to eggs too! We all loved it!
I have been using this receipe for years but I modify it just a tad. I use the bacon but I also use sausage to make it meatier. When I cook the sausage I add a can of rotel to it to add a little kick. I layer the bottom of the pan with the thawed hasbrowns and add a little salt and pepper. Then I pour the sausage over that. Pour some cheese, add the egg mixture and then sprinkle with bacon and cheese. It is a huge hit in the office. I usually have to cook it for about 15 minutes longer than on the recipes.
Very easy and delicious, but being from Cajun Country, I seasoned my hashbrowns before I mixed them with Cajun Seasoning. It really spiced it up. You can also add jalopenos to give it some spice. I used Jimmy Dean pork sausage instead of bacon. I browned one pound of it and added a little more milk to the recipe. It turned out great and was a big hit.
Gayle Wild Culbertson
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2010
This was great! So simple - great for company. I didn't have enough cheddar, so I used half cheddar and half PEPPER JACK cheese....wow, the peppers added a nice little kick to it! Will use this recipe again, and again. Thank you for sharing!
Fantastic recipe..I made this and we couldn't eat anything else for the rest of the day, lol. My fiancee said the only thing missing..wait for it...was more bacon!!!! Sharing this with all my neighbors!!
I'm new to cooking, I've been forced to bacheloring it recently. I doubled the bacon. I used the store bought hash browns with onion and peppers, and I used mozzarella instead of cheddar. It came out great. Next time I will add more onion and try cheddar. Thankyou!
Cooked hash browns in butter and placed in the bottom of a glass pie dish. Used chopped ham instead of bacon and added a 4 ounce can of diced green chiles mixed with remaining ingredients and poured over hash browns. Wife and I loved it. Both went back for second helpings. Will make it again.
I made a some changes to the recipe by adding chopped Spanish onion and chopped green pepper, I added another egg as well as more cheese and hash browns. I also cooked the casserole until the bottom of my dish was slightly browned, this added another 15 minutes to the original recipe cook time. I will make this again, can't wait to try sausage or ham with this recipe. This definitely a winner!
Wow! This turned out perfect! My whole family loves it. I didn't measure anything, just filled my casserole dish. I used a dozen eggs and added lunchmeat ham, onion, red and orange peppers. I took others' advice and cooked everything in the pan first and I also fried it all in the bacon grease which added a lot of flavor. Thanks so much!
I liked this! I did shred my own potatoes instead of using frozen hashbrowns. Next time I might brown the potatoes a little before adding them. I had a few raw ones, but that was my own fault for not using the frozen. Made this for dinner last night. Was in a pinch. Even with shredding my own potatoes, this is easy, quick, and very good. Thanks for sharing this with us, Ann.
I added a few more eggs & a tomato, some garlic powder! My Husband loved it, so did I!! Making for Christmas Morning again!! I did the hash browns the night before along with the bacon!! Big time saver!!
My husband loved this! My toddler only nibbled, but didn't push it off his plate either. :-) I enjoyed it. Next time I will make it with breakfast sausage and chives. I might have to add some sauted mushrooms and garlic also. Looked very nice, too. Thanks!
I made this exactly as the recipe says! Yummy. Two teenaged boys loved it. It reheated the next day beautifully. Served it with fruit salad and a cold glass of milk. Made the perfect school morning breakfast.
Great recipe -- I used turkey bacon, and fried the hash browns separately with the whites of the green onions and a clove of garlic (to make them crispy). I used mexican blend cheese and sprinkled cheddar on top. It doesn't have much kick - but it's still quite tasty.
