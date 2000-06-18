Egg and Hash Brown Pie

4.3
285 Ratings
  • 5 167
  • 4 79
  • 3 26
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

Not only is this breakfast casserole with hash browns and bacon easy to make and great tasting, but it's also pleasing to the eyes with its shades of golden brown, yellow, and green. This dish is great served with sliced fruit and toast or muffins. You may substitute chopped cooked ham for the bacon if you wish.

Recipe by trvlnbarefootingal




Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 7x11-inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Stir in bacon, hash browns, green onions, and 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese on top, and continue baking for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from the oven, and let sit 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 17g; cholesterol 147.3mg; sodium 360.9mg. Full Nutrition
