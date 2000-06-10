Egg and Sausage Casserole

I'm a fairly new cook and a soon-to-be mother. I'm easily intimidated by recipes with a bunch of seasonings because of my unfamiliarity with them. If something goes wrong with the seasonings in the recipe, I won't take the time to fix it. I was impressed by the simplicity and room for creativity in this recipe. I'm a huge fan of breakfasty foods and cheese, and I found satisfaction for both of those tastes came hand-in-hand in your recipe. The simplicity of it allows more experienced cooks to add and change whatever they would like, yet keeps it easy for the new cooks like me. I absolutely loved how this turned out, how easy it was to make, and the fact that it's simple so that, next time, I might be able to add a bit of my own flair to it. I wish I would have read the other reviews earlier, though. I would have used two more eggs. I needed to cook it longer than the recommended time and added milk to the eggs and cheese, but other than that, I followed the recipe to a "t" and it tasted great. The reason for four stars is simply because I'm a new chef and don't have many other recipes to compare it to. I can say it's the best breakfast bake I've had yet, but I've only tried three. I think I'll be adding Italian seasoning and two eggs next time as recommended by some of the others. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us, so that I can share its great product with my family!