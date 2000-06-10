Egg and Sausage Casserole

This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!

Recipe by LeAnn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Line the bottom of the prepared baking dish with crescent roll dough, and sprinkle with crumbled sausage. In a large bowl, mix beaten eggs, mozzarella, and Cheddar. Season the mixture with oregano, and pour over the sausage and crescent rolls.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 177.5mg; sodium 764.4mg. Full Nutrition
