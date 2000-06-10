Egg and Sausage Casserole
This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
Really Good!! I made a few changes recomended by others. I used 10 eggs, 2 cups cheese (1 cheddar, 1 mozzarella), 3/4 cup milk and 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning. I also pre-cooked the crescent crust and added red peppers to the sausage while it browned. There were not leftovers to take home!!Read More
This recipe is okay. Not anything to get excited about though. It lacks flavor. The crust is the best part...but, it's basically just a ton of cheese. The oregano is a bad attempt at adding flavor. The best egg/sausage casserole I've tried on All Recipes is http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Sausage-Casserole/Detail.aspx. Check that one out instead.Read More
Really Good!! I made a few changes recomended by others. I used 10 eggs, 2 cups cheese (1 cheddar, 1 mozzarella), 3/4 cup milk and 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning. I also pre-cooked the crescent crust and added red peppers to the sausage while it browned. There were not leftovers to take home!!
Made this for Christmas brunch 2004. I used: 1 pound crumbled bacon, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, 1 cup cheddar cheese, 1 cup milk, 10 eggs. I put the bacon right in to the milk and egg mixture. Gave the crescent rolls a 5 minute head start in oven before pouring mixture over them. I baked at 350 (had other things baking) for 40 minutes and it turned out absolutely PERFECT, LOOKED PHENOMINAL,TASTED DELICIOUS and was so easy. As others mentioned, adding other omlette ingredients could only make a great dish even greater. Thanks to all reviewers who helped me perfect this dish for my family! A TRUE KEEPER in the world of throw out!!
The casserole turned out perfect. I used mild italian pork sausage with 10 eggs, 3/4 cup of milk, and only 1 cup each of cheese like others suggested, and thought that was the perfect combination. Any more cheese I think would be too much. Also, I think that its a good idea to bake the crescent roll for about 6-8 min first before putting in the egg mixture. Over all, this recipe was wonderful. My younger brother loved it, and he is a picky eater. I'm looking forward to making it for Thanksgiving and Christmas morning!
Very good and easy breakfast casserole. As others suggested I used 10 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, and reduced to 2 cups cheese plus a little extra to sprinkle on top. I did use the oregeno and I thought it was a surprisingly nice addition. Also pre baked the crescent base for 6 min at 350 added sausage/egg mixture and cooked at 325 for 30 min. This recipe will replace my old breakfast casserole recipe.
This was absolutely one of the BEST breakfast casseroles I've ever had! I didn't have oregano...but I did have Italian Seasoning and I used it instead, and it flavored the casserole beautifully. I also added about 1 to 1 1/2 tsp of salt as well. Next time I might try sauteing a little green pepper and onion with the sausage and using Mexican Cheese Blend for a more southwestern flair. My co-workers thank you for sharing this recipe!
This recipe is okay. Not anything to get excited about though. It lacks flavor. The crust is the best part...but, it's basically just a ton of cheese. The oregano is a bad attempt at adding flavor. The best egg/sausage casserole I've tried on All Recipes is http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Sausage-Casserole/Detail.aspx. Check that one out instead.
This recipe was delicious and a hit with my guests! Numerous people asked for the recipe which is always a compliment. I followed the advice of other reviews and increased the eggs to 10, added 3/4 cup of milk, used bacon instead of sausage, reduced the cheese to 2 cups, used a 1/2 tsp. of Italian seasoning and a dash of salt and pepper. I also pre-heated the crust for approx. 10 minutes in my stoneware. It was so yummy! I'm making it again this week for a brunch.
I made this for work. Everyone loved it! I fried the sausage the night before and the rest went together quickly in the morning. I also added 2/3 cup of milk. It helps make the eggs less dense. I think next time I will use 1 to 2 cups of milk though.
This dish is very good. You can omit or add to your perference. It is easy to make and can be done the night before you cook it. Some reviewers didn't care for the crescent. You can use loaf bread cut in pieces. Thank you for sharing!
This FLEW off the pan. I made it for co-workers and you WILL get requests for the recipe. I followed others' suggestions. Changed the # of eggs, add the milk, LESS cheese, let it sit over night in the fridge before I baked @ 6:30AM. I baked the crescent rolls for 5 min, I made the sausage the night before and put it in the fridge, just heated up for 1 min in the morning and threw it in the pan. Came out just fine. I poured the egg/milk/cheese mixture pver the sausage and I sprinkled with italian seasoning. NO oregeno. I dont like it. The was amazing.
I served this for Christmas breakfast, and everyone *loved* it. I followed advice of some of the other reviewers: used 10 eggs instead of 8, added 1/2 milk to the egg mixture, used Italian seasoning instead of oregano, and cooked the crescent rolls for about 5 minutes before adding the remaining ingredients. Yum!
I made this with the 10 eggs & 3/4 cup of milk like other reviewers mentioned. I also pre-cooked the roll for 6 minutes at 350 then everything at 325 for 20 min and then 350 for 15. It came out perfect. It was gone almost as soon as I put it out at the office. I also substituted peperjack cheese for the mozzarella.
This is a staple recipe for my Christmas Morning Brunch. I make three varieties, including egg/bacon/cheddar cheese; egg/cheddar cheese, and egg/feta/spinach. For the egg/feta/spinach, just eye-ball the amount of cheese and drain one frozen box of chopped spinach. This is always the first to go!
I'm a fairly new cook and a soon-to-be mother. I'm easily intimidated by recipes with a bunch of seasonings because of my unfamiliarity with them. If something goes wrong with the seasonings in the recipe, I won't take the time to fix it. I was impressed by the simplicity and room for creativity in this recipe. I'm a huge fan of breakfasty foods and cheese, and I found satisfaction for both of those tastes came hand-in-hand in your recipe. The simplicity of it allows more experienced cooks to add and change whatever they would like, yet keeps it easy for the new cooks like me. I absolutely loved how this turned out, how easy it was to make, and the fact that it's simple so that, next time, I might be able to add a bit of my own flair to it. I wish I would have read the other reviews earlier, though. I would have used two more eggs. I needed to cook it longer than the recommended time and added milk to the eggs and cheese, but other than that, I followed the recipe to a "t" and it tasted great. The reason for four stars is simply because I'm a new chef and don't have many other recipes to compare it to. I can say it's the best breakfast bake I've had yet, but I've only tried three. I think I'll be adding Italian seasoning and two eggs next time as recommended by some of the others. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us, so that I can share its great product with my family!
You definitely need to increase the cooking time, or set the oven to 350 degrees -- otherwise the eggs don't set and it comes out runny. I added chopped fresh asparagus, finely sliced green onions and a couple of shots of hot sauce. I also used sweet Italian sausage and it came out delicious.
I just made 1/2 recipe using an 8x8 pan. I did not use oregano and I added two sliced fresh mushrooms and 1 sliced green onion and a little salt and pepper. I used "Jimmy Dean regular flavor 50% less fat" sausage, but used whole fat cheese. Hubby loved it and so did I. I do think it could be "kicked up a notch"- so maybe I will use hot sausage next time...(but of course "old people" need more flavor)! Bottom Line -I will make again, and it is good - if you follow the directions! and don't mess around by adding more eggs and milk etc.!(My gas oven baked it just right at 30 min. in a glass pan).
Absolutely Scrumptious!!! I did the 10 eggs, reduced cheese to 2 cups - used taco cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers and garlic, and also added mild green peppers! My picky grandson even liked it! Keeper! Thank you!
I made this recipe for my team's morning tennis match and there was not a crumb left! I made it the night before, baked the crescent for 7 min. at 350, cooked the sausage and sprinked on and stored it in the fridge. I mixed the eggs (10) w/SHARP CHEDDAR cheese & 3/4 cup milk (as others suggested)and stored that mixture in fridge. I waited to pour the egg mixture on in the morning before baking. It needed about 35 min. at 350 (since I used 10 eggs)& it came out perfectly! I like the crescent crust better than other recipes (like bread or hashbrowns).
This was a really nice recipe. However, the second time I made it I followed some of the recommendations of the other cooks. I did pre-bake the crust/rolls and added 2 extra eggs. I also skipped the oregano and added some red and green peppers AND let it bake for an extra 10 minutes. It was a lot better this way. Everyone loved this. This is a great way to feed a lot of hungry people without a big lot of effort. I will definitely be making this again!
Very delicious and a hit at Christmas Eve brunch. Gave it 5 stars although I did make many changes suggested in the reviews: increased to 10 eggs, used Italian seasoning, reduced cheese to 2 cups, baked crescents 5 minutes before adding egg mixture.
This is really easy and pretty good~! I used 9inch pie instead of 9x13 for the test run. I also followed the changes other reviewers had made, but cut down the cheese to 1-1/2 cups, eggs to around 7 (I used some egg substitute) and milk to 2/3 cup to fit 9inch pie. I had some left over crescent dough, so I used muffin tin to make individual little ones. It turned out really cute and my kids loved it~! I cut down the cooking time for muffin tins--20 minutes in 350 degree oven because the top started to brown.
This recipe has the potential to be really good. But as is, it isn't 5 stars. You do need to increase the cooking time, but watch it very carefully! The 50 minutes suggested by another reviewer was too long in my oven and the bottom of the crescent dough got overcooked and the cheese on top got crusty. Also, I'd suggest cutting the cheese back to 2 cups and skipping the mozzarella. It was way too much cheese (...even for a cheese lover like myself!). I will try to make this again with some adjustments. Will try adding ham, green peppers, onion and other omelet ingredients rather than just the sausage. Someone also suggested using biscuit dough instead of the crescent dough...I think that's a great idea.
I have been looking for a good breakfast casserole for a while now, and this is the first one I tried and I loved it! I followed the modifications most other reviewers did and it came out absolutely perfect. I also used turkey sausage to make it a little more healthy. I added 3/4 cup milk and only used 1 cup of mozzarella and 1 cup of cheddar, as well as only a 1/2 tsp of italian seasoning (instead of oregano). I baked the crescent rolls first for 7 minutes on 350 and then added the sausage and egg mixture and baked for 25 minutes, then lowered the temp to 325 and baked another 20 minutes and the eggs were perfectly fluffy, with lightly golden crescent rolls on the bottom. Next time I will try some variations and add some veggies like spinach and artichokes! Enjoy!
My new favorite breakfast casserole. Like other reviewers, I cooked the dough before preparation (the recommended 8 minutes was a little long, will reduce it to 6 next time). I also found that 35 minutes wasn't enough. Eggs in the middle were still runny at 35, but 40-45 minutes should do the trick. Great Christmas morning or brunch addition. Save this one!
Yum! Cooked the crust 7 min before adding other ingredients. Also, used 10 eggs and 3/4 cup milk per other reviewers. Very good! Loved the oregano.
I made this recipe as another review mentioned using 10 eggs, 1 cup of each cheese, and 3/4 cups of milk. I also used biscuit dough instead of crescent rolls (a happy accident) and added canned mushrooms (stems & pieces). I baked the biscuits on 450C for 10 min. before adding the egg mixture. It was a big hit at my brunch and many people asked for the recipe.
Pretty good. A little rubbery, but I think I have bad luck with egg casseroles in general. I used 10 eggs and half the cheese based on everyone else's recommendations. I also used reduced fat sausage. I'd make it again though.
HUGE success! I also revised by adding 2 additional eggs with 3/4 cup of milk and I reduced the cheese to only 2 cups and used a finely shredded Mexican blend. I precooked the crescent base for about 5 minutes and then added the sausage and egg mixture. Turned out perfect and delicious!. Super easy, super quick and not a ton of ingredients so its inexpensive to make! My whole Sunday school devoured it and I got tons of compliments. Great recipe!
Easy - Delicious - I followed the recipe and made a few changes as well. I added two more eggs and a 1/4 cup of milk. I made this for a staff breakfast and it was all gone within minutes! Lots of compliments!! The crescent roll bottom was perfect (I did prebake that based on other reviews - so while I browned the meat I had the crescent roll bottom cooking based on the directions for those). The cheese to egg ratio was perfect! I will make this again for sure!!
I have made this for years, my family demands it for Christmas breakfast. I have always used biscuits. I use eight eggs beaten with seasoning salt, pour that on the biscuits then the sausage and last just chedder cheese and we like a lot of cheese. It is best to make it the night before so the eggs soak into the biscuits. Bake for 45 min at 350. My kids like to put ranch dressing on it after we put it on their plates and I have found out it is great like that.
This was really good. I didn't have any mozzarella so I just doubled the cheddar. I might leave out the oregano and try another spice next time just for personal preference. I had to cook it about 35 minutes. Thanks!
Can I make this the night before and bake it in the morning?
This is a great recipe, very simple to make and very tasty. I added a little salt and pepper to the eggs and only 3 cups of cheese instead of 4 cups. I also followed someone's suggestion and baked the dough in the preheating oven for 7 minutes before adding the sausage and egg mixture. Very filling and yummy, I have already made this a couple of times and will again.
This was very good. It needs to cook a little longer to make sure it's not runny. The oregano added a special taste. Very good, good for company.
This recipe turned out great. I ended up cutting it in half for just my husband and I but still used the same amount of crescent rolls. I also threw in some spices for flavor. I agree completely with the reviews that say this was not enough cooking time. I checked it at 30 minutes and the middle was still moving. It takes about twice the time, but tasted great when it was done!
This was very good ~ I will definitely make it again! I made a few minor changes: I pressed my crescent rolls on the bottom and a little bit up the sides of the pan, I added 1/2 cup milk to the egg mixture, and I baked for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. There is a TON of cheese in this recipe. I think I'll try less cheese and more egg next time, along with turkey sausage, for a healthier version.
Made the egg bake for Christmas morning - It was a huge hit and so easy to make!
I used this basic recipe, with my own additions. I added some chopped mushrooms to the eggs, and put a single layer of baby spinach leaves over the sausage before pouring the egg mixture. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes, then 325 for another 20 minutes with good results. Cool for 5 minutes before serving so the eggs set.
Excellent. Will definitely make again.
This was excellent! I baked it at 350 for 35 minutes instead of what was recommended. Next time I will add 2 additional eggs, however, it tasted terrific with only 8. Will definitely make this often!
This was very tasty! I followed the advice of some other reviewers and baked the crescent rolls for a few minutes before adding the egg mixture. Also, I added about a half of a jalapeno (finely chopped) pepper and half of an onion to the sausage as it finished cooking. I sprinkled some Tony Chachere's Cajun seasoning on top (you HAVE to have this in your spice rack!). Turned out great!!!!
Made this for Thanksgiving breakfast. Served 6 very nicely. Mixed eggs and cheese the night before, and cooked sausage. Went together in minutes the next day. Not too heavy for breakfast. Served with sweet rolls, hashbrowns and fruit.
This was pretty good. The only problem we had was the crust part didn't cook (but my husband and I agree that it was probably because our oven is weird). We added a green bell pepper and some slice mushrooms to the sausage mix. Next time I will completely precook the veggies cause the liquid from them made the casserole a a bit runny. I aslo did not use the oregeno, insted I seasoned the egg (before adding to the cheese) with some salt, pepper and garlic) We served it yesterday at our Easter Brunch and everyone loved it! And there were 8 of us and there were still 2 pieces left. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is delicious! I also pre-baked the crescent rolls for 6-7 minutes. I cooked the sausage, drained it and then added a chopped onion, chopped spinach and a couple tablespoons of maple syrup. I used 10 eggs and 1/2 cup milk. I had to bake it for 35-40 minutes until the eggs were set. My family raved about it.
Fabulous!!! We added green pepper and onion (didn't cook the veggies down beforehand, we just threw them in.) Very good. Pair it with the Pecan French Toast and mimosas and BAM! you got brunch.
Thanks for the feedback folks! This was awesome. I pre-baked the crescent rolls for about 6 minutes, added 3/4 C. milk, put in 2 extra eggs (for 10 total), and cut the amount of cheese to 2 cups. I baked it 20 minutes on 350, and 20 minutes on 325 (my oven runs a bit hot), and it was perfect. Super easy, super yummy. This is a permanent addition to my cookbook.
Used 10 eggs and precooked the dough for 7 minutes. Added real bacon bits and extra seasonings to the egg mixture. Really great. Froze the leftovers in individuals servings sizes for a quick breakfast.
This is easy and delicious! I especially like to make it the day or night before and heat it up the next day. It is much better after it has "set-up"
This was easy and DELICIOUS!
This is a great casserole to make for those occassions where you have a large group of people to feed at once. The casserole didn't turn out as light and fluffy as I was hoping for, but it is definitely worth making again. I will use more crescent rolls next time though and possibly more eggs.
Good - definetly cook longer, 30-40 minutes in a 350 oven is what I did. Also, per the comments by reviewers- I revised the recipe a little...... I used half bacon and half sausage (instead of all sausage), 10 eggs, 1/2 cup of milk and added onions to the sausage while it was browning.
do 10 eggs,bake cresent rolls for 7 min first,3/4 cup of milk to eggs mixture, 1 cup of @ cheeses, bake @ 350 for 25 min. lower to 325 for 20 min.
I happened to stumble across this recipe on here today. I have been making this for my Christmas breakfast for at least 10 years! I only use 2 cups of cheese and I also add about 1/2 cup milk. I precook my sausage the day before. I also add a package of crescent rolls on top of the eggs in addition to the bottom. Pillsbury now has make a crescent roll dough that isn't perforated which made this a cinch to make this year. Mine takes a minimum 45 minutes to bake. It makes a lot.
Very good and easy, I made mine with bacon and instead of the refrigerated bread made it with biscuit mix fr this site, left it at 8 eggs (didnt want it too eggy) and cooked 350, sprinked cheese on top, baked up golden and tastes great.
This is a great recipe, if you follow the suggestions other reviewers gave. It helps to pre-bake the croissant, I forgot to do that the second time I made it, and it was soggy. I also used 10 eggs and added a splash of milk, and only used about 2 cups of cheese. Delicious even with a slightly soggy bottom, and will make this often!
We've made this recipe twice for guests and it was a big hit both times. The first time I gave the crescent roll crust a head start in the oven and it turned out better than the second time when I forgot. When I didn't give the crust a head start, the casserole seemed a little bit soggy.
Great basic recipe. I'm a vegetarian so I substituted soy sausage crumbles and it was yummy. Next time I think I'll add some veggies (green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, etc.). I served it at a work party and people really liked it.
I followed other reviewers and used 1C mozzarella and 1C cheddar, 10 eggs and I used a full tsp Italian seasoning. I pre baked the crescent rolls for 6 minutes. This recipie is outstanding! I've tried many egg bakes... The worst being a crock pot version. This is definately my go-to. Only change I would make is to sprinkle cheese over sausage stead of mixing it with eggs and pouring it over. Cheese will be more evenly spread that way.
Delicious. I used sage-flavored pork sausage, 4 whole eggs and 4 egg whites. I didn't have mozzarella on hand, so I used 2 cups cottage cheese. I didn't give my crescent rolls a head-start like many of the other reviews, but I turned up the heat to 350 and baked it about 30 minutes. It turned out great!
YUMM!!! GREAT FLAVORS!!! :) Hit in my house!!!
I made this on a Fri during Lent and substituted broccoli and mushrooms for the meat - I prepared it in the morning, took it to work and baked it. the whole office loved it! Very quick and easy to prepare.
Made this for a meeting at my house and everyone asked for the recipe. I did add two more eggs because it seemed dry. Very yummy.
Everyone's comments were so helpful! I used a mix of bacon and sausage because that's what was in the fridge. I sautéed 1/2 chopped onion and about 4 oz sliced Baby Bella mushrooms. Used 10 eggs, 3/4c LF milk, 2 c shr cheddar and about 1 c Mexican 4-cheese (I'll stick to 2 c next time), 1 tsp each garlic powder, dry mustard, salt & pepper, plus a few dashes of Creole seasoning on top of the egg mixture. Used a PChef stoneware pan sprayed with Pam and prebaked the dough for 8 minutes at 350; the casserole took 30-40 minutes (I forget which) to become firm. Definitely a keeper, thanks to all of you :)
This was good. Made it with bacon and made the suggested changes. I'm not sure that any one of these egg casseroles is better than the other though. They seem to be pretty much as good as the next one.
I made this for my family for Christmas brunch and I got raves all day. I did put my own twist on it though. I used hot sausage instead of the regular and I used jalapeno jack cheese instead of the cheddar. I also added some leftover asparagus bits. The asparagus added great flavor and some color. Fast, easy and feeds a lot of people. I found if you lightly grease the dish with cooking oil (I used olive) that the crossant crust comes out flakier...
Awesome!!!!! Cook longer!
I made this recipe for a brunch lately and everyone seemed to like it. It was Verrrrry cheesy though. If I did it again I would bake the crescent roll dough by itself for a few minutes (it was kind of soggy on the bottom), increase the number of eggs, add some milk or cream and use about half as much cheese. My husband really liked the amount of cheese, but it was a very heavy dish for breakfast. Overall, the combination of the oregano with the seasoning in the sausage was excellent. Good recipe with a few tweaks.
Very good!!! I used 3/4 cup of milk as well and 10 eggs and I used one kind of cheese kraft mild cheeder cheese 2 cups. very easy I pre heated the dough as well for 8 min's. VERY GOOD.
I used this recipe on Thanksgiving when I couldn't find my usual egg and sausage bake casserole. As others suggested, I added a small amount of milk and increased my eggs to a dozen. I also added some dry mustard (one ingredient that I could remember from my recipe), dried parsley and garlic powder. I didn't particularly care for the crescent roll crust, but everyone thought it delicious...so I am in the minority.
I made a few revisions to fit my taste. I halved the recipe and added 1 extra egg, 1/2 can diced green chilis, and 2 cups of Mexican style cheese instead. I also baked the crescent roll crust for about 8 minutes to make sure it was crispy when it was finished. It was very tasty! Thanks for the great base recipe!
This is so good!! I only use cheddar cheese and I use the hottest sausage I can find. It's easy to half the recipe, too.
This is so good! I make it Sunday night to have for breakfasts throughout the week!
Add a little flavor to the recipe by using italian sausage and adding 1/4 cup ranch dressing. I also add celery salt.
I made this one morning and now my husband asks for it every other weekend. Is easy and great. Makes quite a few leftovers as well.
Recipe as-is only gets 4 stars, but when I tried it a second time using the suggestions in the reviews, it gets 5 stars. Was delicious with the Italian seasoning, and I liked the addition of 1/8 tsp of salt. Cooking the crescent rolls for 7 minutes and going up to 10 eggs made a great improvement. First go wasn't bad, but you'll definitely want to take the suggestions if you want something that you'll eat every bite of. ;)
This is the easiest recipe! I made it Christmas morning. I did tweak it a little bit... I removed the crescents all together. Instead of a 9x13 I used 12 (star shaped) muffins tins ( baked 30 min.). This way if people could eat the egg/ sausage cup as is or on an English muffin. People loved the option. Will do again! Great for groups!
I needed to use up some crescent roll dough and this recipe made an excellent family breakfast. I didn't have sausage on hand so I used diced ham which is preferred by my kids anyway. I used 8 eggs and maybe cut back a bit on the cheese. I also prebaked the rolls a bit as previously suggested. Everyone like it.
Awesome my kid can't get enough I changed the oregano with 1/2 cup of Real maple syrup. All my friend think I am a great cook Thanks for the recipe
In the oven now. Baked crescent for 7 minutes then added sausage with bell pepper and onion and bacon. Some maple syrup on top of the meat, 10 eggs, 3/4 cup of milk, some butter and 2 cups of chesse. Topping it off with sliced cherry tomatoes. Smells good!
This is a good breakfast casserole. Used Sage sausage to give it an extra kick! Did bake it about 50 minutes, crust turned out nice and crunchy!! My husband gave this one two thumbs up and I agree!
The crescent dough really makes this casserole delicious! I added two extra eggs, a little bit of milk, and garlic. The casserole was not ready in 30 minutes - I had to leave it in for about 45-50 minutes before it completely set.
This was delicious and popular with my guests. I added lots of veggies including red pepper, mushrooms, and red onion. Easy to make ahead of time and yummy. Thanks!
This recipe I could tell would be good but there was just WAY too much sausage - it overpowered the egg and also the crescent roll crust. I would make this recipe again with half as much meat and then I'm sure it would be perfect.
I took the previous reviewers advice and used 10 eggs, a bit of milk (I think I used 1/4 c, less cheese and prebaked the crescent rolls for 6 minutes. Even with the added time for the rolls, it still needed a longer cooking time. I guess it was about 10 minutes longer...I just waited until it was not jiggly at all (especially in the middle) and it turned out really moist!
This was good on the first bite but by the third I was feeling sick. It was way too salty...probably due to the sausage and tons of cheeses. If I made it again I would probably use more eggs and less cheeses.
Simple and delicious is right. The only things I did differently was I baked it at 350 degrees and I sprinkled garlic powder on the crust to counter act the sweeter taste of the crescent rolls. This is also good warmed up the next day.
I modified the recipe based on some other reviews. I made a smaller version in a 9x9 pan; used 5 egss, a bit of 1/2 and 1/2 and much less cheese - about a cup or cup and 1/2. I used a mix of 6 cheese Italian, mozzarella and a small amount of parmesan. I used about 1/2 tsp of oregano and it could have used a bit more. Jimmy Dean sausage crumbles made this a snap to put together. I love onions & peppers in almost any egg dish, so I sauteed some and added them. Agree the crescent rolls make this! Husband LOVED it and wants it in the regular weekend breakfast rotation.
I made this for a graduation brunch and prepared the sausage (I used turkey sausage) and the egg mixture two days ahead. I kept them seperate and precooked the crust, as suggested in the morning and assembled and baked. It was very popular. I will make this again.
I made this recipe for Christmas breakfast and added the additional ten (10) eggs as another reviewer suggested. I cooked the casserole accordingly and then had to take it to the family gathering. A family member suggested that we put the casserole in the oven with covered tin foil on 300 degrees in order to re-heat the dish (which was just fine IMHO). DO NOT DO THIS!!! It burnt the crescent roll bottom layer and I was not a happy camper. Needless to say everyone loved the top layering however the burnt bottom ruined the dish. I will definitely make this recipe again because I know it can be wonderful cooked properly!
nice, quick and easy recipe. will do again. i'm thinking about adding hash browns on top into the cook for an added dimension. cheers.
Wow. I made this for Easter brunch and it's definetly a keeper. I kept it "kid-friendly" using only sausages, up'd it to 10 eggs and eyeballed some milk. I added a tblsp of dry mustard and salt and pepper. I left out the oregano and threw a couple dashes of Emeril's Essence. Preheating the dough was a really good suggestion from all the reviewers. That definetly helps. Two cups of cheese was plenty and I had to give the dish an extra 10 minuetes to cook.
Excellent base recipe for egg and sausage casserole! These were my changes and it came out perfect... Pre baked croissant 7 min. Used 10 eggs, 1/2 cup sour cream (makes the eggs fluffier) 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning instead of oregano, a couple shakes each of ground black pepper garlic pepper and cayenne pepper. Beat with hand mixer for 2 min then folded in 1 cup of each cheese, sausage and 1/4 cup sweet onion sautéed in 1 tbs butter. Baked for 25 min at 350 then 20 min at 325. Eggs came out perfectly cooked and the croissant was golden brown and flakey. Family loved it!
Read suggestions and baked at 350. Baked crescent rolls for 7 minutes before topping. Also used 10 eggs and 3/4 cup milk. Then baked for 30 minutes.
My husband has taken this to work twice now; within an hour after the first time he was asked for the recipe. The second time out, he decided to bring two so he wouldn't hear the complaints about not getting any. It's a really easy recipe, I cook the sausage the night before and that makes putting it together and cooking it only takes about 45 minutes in the morning.
Yummy! I used a pound of cooked crumbled bacon, which worked great! I also omitted the oregano. The casserole baked up almost like "bars" using the bacon...very different! Almost quiche like. The sausage is very tasty too!
I baked it in a stone deep dish pie plate and the egg mixture must have leaked under the crust. The crust floated up into the center of the dish. It looked a little funky but the taste was great. I'll try the right pan next time.
This is a delicious easy to make casserole. I probably make it 3-4 times a month for weekend breakfasts. It is easy to half the recipe by using the 4 oz pkg crescent rolls. Perfect for my husband and I but also good reheated the next day. Thank you for sharing!
It was very good. I used 10 eggs and 3/4 cup of milk like others said and the Italian seasonings. It just took forever to cook. But everyone loved it. You need to have a big family though. It's just my boyfriend and I, so I took the rest to my parents house, and they devoured it.
Needs more eggs. I could barely taste the eggs, but I used biscuits instead of cresant rolls. The biscuits taste better I just have to at about 12 eggs for it to be good.
