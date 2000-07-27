Eggs Benedict with Salmon

Smoked salmon and rye bread add a new twist to the traditional eggs Benedict in this smoked salmon Benedict. The sauce can be set aside at room temperture for up to an hour. When ready to serve, reheat gently in a double boiler.
I tried this recipe as a more healthful way to make one of my favorite breakfast dishes (and to also use some leftover smoked salmon I had). I loved the idea of using yogurt in place of butter for the hollandaise sauce, and I didn't miss the extra fat at all! Overall, a great recipe, but I think I'll stick to whole wheat english muffins instead of rye. Also, don't forget to put a teaspoon or two of white vinegar into your poaching water. It will help keep the egg whites intact while cooking. Make sure the water is at a gentle boil rather than an all-out rolling one.
I was really disappointed with this recipe. The egg and rye bread part was ok...a quick note, it doesn't take as long to cook the eggs as the recipe suggests...I ended up with hard boiled eggs instead of ones with a nice runny middle (I'm sure that was operator error as I should've watched them closer). The sauce though was not what I wanted at all. The taste of plain yogurt overpowered all the other ingredients. Most hollandaise sauce recipes I've seen call for butter not yogurt but I thought I'd try it anyway. It was super tart and did not suit my family's taste at all, even after adding 1/4 cup of butter. I would do this again but only with a different sauce. (I didn't add the salmon but might try next time when I try a different sauce).
I tried this recipe as a more healthful way to make one of my favorite breakfast dishes (and to also use some leftover smoked salmon I had). I loved the idea of using yogurt in place of butter for the hollandaise sauce, and I didn't miss the extra fat at all! Overall, a great recipe, but I think I'll stick to whole wheat english muffins instead of rye. Also, don't forget to put a teaspoon or two of white vinegar into your poaching water. It will help keep the egg whites intact while cooking. Make sure the water is at a gentle boil rather than an all-out rolling one.
This is one of the best recipes I've tried so far. As others have mentioned the sauce is tart but this goes perfectly with smoked Salmon. The sauce has more of an acidic lemon flavor than a butter flavor which you'll get with other benedict recipes. This low calorie version of my all time favorite food will be added to my recipe box as a new staple. As others suggested I diced up a roma tomato and garnished with fresh dill. I think the tomato and dill really made this dish shine. Didn't use the capers or parsley though. Make it even healthier by using whole grain/light english muffins!! Ciao
I was really disappointed with this recipe. The egg and rye bread part was ok...a quick note, it doesn't take as long to cook the eggs as the recipe suggests...I ended up with hard boiled eggs instead of ones with a nice runny middle (I'm sure that was operator error as I should've watched them closer). The sauce though was not what I wanted at all. The taste of plain yogurt overpowered all the other ingredients. Most hollandaise sauce recipes I've seen call for butter not yogurt but I thought I'd try it anyway. It was super tart and did not suit my family's taste at all, even after adding 1/4 cup of butter. I would do this again but only with a different sauce. (I didn't add the salmon but might try next time when I try a different sauce).
I gave this recipes 4 stars because its a great alternative to the real stuff. However, i did alter the recipe based on all the reviews. I used a couple of tablespoons of butter to give the sauce a bit of depth. I added a very small amount of lemon juice...maybe a tsp or two??? Instead of tabasco, I used cayenne pepper.
oh this is so very good!!! will make it again...didn't change a thing except added more capers and scaled it for two...a lovely tasty recipe...thanks...update...i wanted this but didn't have all the ingreds...used pkg hollandaise with a sprinkle of tarragon and cracked blk pepper and added capers after i took the picture and used a slice of the 'olive oil bread' from this site toasted for the base...i prefer the original recipe but it motivated me to wing it...it was very good...thanks again for the recipe and the idea...
This is a really nice lower fat recipe, with lots of options to cater to your personal taste. As written, the sauce is quite tart. If you prefer a softer sauce, use dijonnaise mustard and half the lemon juice. Also adding dill as garnish really complements the salmon. To lower the fat even further, cook the egg whites instead of additional eggs.
Wow, this was delicious! I didn't find the sauce too sour, and I used Greek yogurt, which is tangier. Combined with the salmon, it was perfectly smooth tasting. I forgot the capers, but I didn't miss them. I added white vinegar to the poaching water to hold the eggs together. This was simple, elegant, and extremely satisfying--a definite keeper!
this was a great!! i followed advice of other posters and added some dill to to the sauce and omitted the parley and capers. i was out of butter and so used low-fat margarine, and still felt that the sauce was wonderful! i did not use smoked salmon, i baked my own simply brushed with olive oil, salt, and dill. i also added vinegar to the water for poaching the eggs. I experimented and found that the vinegar really helped the eggs not to stick to the bottom of my stainless steel pan.
Delightful fish based benedict style recipe. I smoked the salmon on an oak plank seasoned with lemon pepper and salt in my barbeque (less exensive and fun). Variations Used: - Add 4T Butter - Add 1T finely chopped dilll to the sauce - Use Smoked Serano hot sauce P.S. I am horrible at poaching eggs so basted them after my first batch of poached became bad egg drop soup.
Very nice play on Eggs Benedict. I used dark rye because I had it. Any bread or muffin or biscuit would have been fine. The sauce is a keeper- I liked the original recipe but can't follow a recipe without making it mine. Added a bit more dijon and put the capers in the sauce. Can hardly wait for a brunch to serve company!
Oh.my.wow. I loved this! I didn't think I would enjoy the yogurt sauce instead of Hollandaise, but wow. It was great! Ok, no lie, I did add a little butter to it. Personally it needed way more capers and parsley!
love it! this was my first attempt at eggs benedict and it was amazing. im going to add tomatoes to it the next time i make it. the rye bread made it even better! added tomatoes the next time and a little less dijon and it was beyond freaking amazing!!!!!
I liked this VERY much, but keep in mind that it isn't going to give you that full cream flavor. Although in my opinion it was VERY satisfying and the salmon was DELICIOSO! I used blackened salmon and it was great, but smoked would probably be best. Forgot the parsley & capers (oops) but was good anyway.
Made this for brunch this morning. Truly the king of breakfast foods is Eggs Benedict with Salmon. To whoever it was that complained: you surely can't blame the recipe for your eggs. If you had watched them and pulled them out when they first surfaced then they would be fine. As for the sauce & making it without salmon, how about trying a regular eggs benedict then? I personally like to use hollandaise sauce whether I am making regular eggs benedict or w/salmon. YUM!
YUM!!! Just made this recipe this morning. It was my first time making hollandaise sauce, but somehow it turned out amazing. I used 1/2 cup Fage Total (Greek Yogurt) and 1/4 cup unsalted butter in the sauce. I did not add any lemon juice because I was afraid it would be too tart per the other reviewers' suggestions. I also used Light Thomas English Muffins. I layered Fat-Free Cream Cheese on the muffin, then the smoked salmon (about a 1/2 oz per muffin), then the poached egg, then some red onion slices, and avocado slices. I topped everything with the delicious hollandaise sauce. My husband and I absolutely adored it. This will definitely be made again for weekend brunch. Next time I am hoping to use Fage 0% and less butter for a healthier meal. Also, as a note when I made the sauce it only made enough for 4 muffins, not 8.
These tasted really good. The sour flavor of the sauce matched very well with the salmon. The plain yogurt was, however, a bit pungent.. and the sour taste (in my opinion) over powered the eggs a bit. either way, this is very delicious. Next time, I will probably up the hot pepper, put in less lemon juice, and omit the mustard.
This was a great option to traditional hollandaise sauce. It doesn't leave you feeling as full as the sauce is not as heavy as butter based recipes. The entire family loved it and we consider it to be one of the top benny's we have had. We used a few recommendations...added only 1 tsp of lemon juice, used whole grain english muffins, and added a tbsp of butter. Garnished with dill to top off.
The prep and cook time are overestimated in this recipe. It was so easy to prepare but tasted as though it had taken much longer. I didn't use capers for garnish but rather used chopped cherry tomatoes. I think this really added to the dish and I highly recommend it.
This recipe is a great way to do eggs benedict without using butter. Because it was a bit bland, I modified the sauce accordingly: -added 2 more tsp lemon juice -used hot dijon mustard instead of regular -added 2 tbsp chopped dill (fresh) -added freshly ground spice islands lemon pepper on top of each serving It also helped to use Thomas's xl english muffins (they are big and never dry, unlike other brands). Using a microwave egg poacher also saves on time and cleanup. Thanks for a great starter recipe!
Excellent adaptation, wonderful for those of us who follow the Blood Type O diet - be sure to use real rye bread with no wheat combination and substitute goat milk yogurt (now readily available in many supermarkets).
I loved this recipe. Unlike a lot of the other reviews I did not find the sauce to bitter or sour. It complemented the smoked salmon I used nicely. However, I think I would have enjoyed the tangy flavour on a traditional Benny as well. I did not use rye bread, but instead used a bed of whole grain brown rice and black lentils made into patties with the remaining egg whites.
Alice
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2015
I didn't have low-fat yogurt , so used full fat sour cream instead (2/4 cup) it turned out great!! My husband loved it! He almost had food gams
Liked this version of a white sauce, low-calorie using yogurt. It had a light, fresh taste, but a bit strong on the lemon. I didn't use it for the salmon dish, but used it for a white fish dinner. It blended well with a basil pesto pasta.
Great hollandaise sauce recipe! The only modifications I made were to omit the capers, only because I'm not a huge fan and the smoked salmon already has a saltiness taste to it. Also, I used sourdough bread instead of rye bread, only due to personal preference! It tasted amazing! Great recipe!
this is easy and tasty. and here is the repeated steps i highlight: To make the sauce: In the top of a double boiler, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, egg yolks, mustard, salt, sugar, pepper and hot sauce. Cook over simmering water while stirring constantly, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon. In a large stock pot heat 2 quarts of salted water to a boil. Carefully break the eggs one at a time into the boiling water. When all the eggs have been added, reduce the heat to medium. When the eggs float to the top, remove them with a slotted spoon and let drain briefly. To assemble final dish: Toast bread slices and place on warm plates. Top each piece of toast with a slice of smoked salmon and a hot poached egg. Drizzle with yogurt sauce; garnish with parsley and capers. To make the sauce: In the top of a double boiler, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, egg yolks, mustard, salt, sugar, pepper and hot sauce. Cook over simmering water while stirring constantly, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon. In a large stock pot heat 2 quarts of salted water to a boil. Carefully break the eggs one at a time into the boiling water. When all the eggs have been added, reduce the heat to medium. When the eggs float to the top, remove them with a slotted spoon and let drain briefly. To assemble final dish: Toast bread slices and place on warm plates. Top each piece of toast with a slice of smoked s
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2011
Excellent adaptation, wonderful for those of us who follow the Blood Type O diet - be sure to use real rye bread with no wheat combination and substitute goat milk yogurt (now readily available in many supermarkets).
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.