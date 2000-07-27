Eggs Benedict with Salmon

Smoked salmon and rye bread add a new twist to the traditional eggs Benedict in this smoked salmon Benedict. The sauce can be set aside at room temperture for up to an hour. When ready to serve, reheat gently in a double boiler.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To make the sauce: In the top of a double boiler, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, egg yolks, mustard, salt, sugar, pepper, and hot sauce. Cook over simmering water, stirring constantly, 6 to 8 minutes, or until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon.

  • In a large stock pot, heat 2 quarts of salted water to a boil. Carefully break eggs one at a time into boiling water. When all eggs have been added, reduce the heat to medium. When eggs float to the top, remove them with a slotted spoon and let drain briefly.

  • To assemble final dish: Toast bread slices and place on warm plates. Top each piece of toast with a slice of smoked salmon and a hot poached egg. Drizzle with yogurt sauce; garnish with parsley and capers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 270.7mg; sodium 617.3mg. Full Nutrition
