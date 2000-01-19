How many times must I say this, these are AWESOME!! The other reviwers must have done something wrong!! I do think the title is a bit misleading, considering these are more like pineapple-bran muffins. If you are expecting pineapple muffins, you might be slightly disapointed. Also, for those of you who claimed that the muffins were tasteless, I would recommend 1 cup 2% milk instead of the non-fat, skim option. That will make your muffin richer. Also, for the 3 tablespoons applesauce, use three tablespoons unsalted butter. Personally, I think the muffins are also fine as written. I might also consider elimanating the 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained, and simply making raisin-bran muffins and adding a few more rasins then what was provided in the cereal. Also, for a muffin with more flavors, try addind a little sweetend coconut! If you are thinking about making this recipe, take into consideration what I said, but don't let the other reviews discourage you from making these muffins! You will not be disapointed!