Pineapple Muffins
Hearty and satisfying! A healthy and delicious muffin that's sweetened with pineapple.
AMAZING! I love these muffins so much and can't understand why other reviwers had such a hard time with these! The baking time is a little short, recommend a "Cook Time" of about 25 minutes, instead of 20. Besides that, these are wonderful low-fat muffins that I adore! The only things I can think of that threw people off were cook time and maybe the title, since it didn't say bran or raisin anywhere in it! (Another reviwer mentioned that too). Anyway, if you are going to bake these muffins, give it a try because the last thing you'll be is disapointed!Read More
This recipe was not good at all!! They needed to bake for much longer and when they finally did get done, the taste was very unimpressive as well!Read More
How many times must I say this, these are AWESOME!! The other reviwers must have done something wrong!! I do think the title is a bit misleading, considering these are more like pineapple-bran muffins. If you are expecting pineapple muffins, you might be slightly disapointed. Also, for those of you who claimed that the muffins were tasteless, I would recommend 1 cup 2% milk instead of the non-fat, skim option. That will make your muffin richer. Also, for the 3 tablespoons applesauce, use three tablespoons unsalted butter. Personally, I think the muffins are also fine as written. I might also consider elimanating the 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained, and simply making raisin-bran muffins and adding a few more rasins then what was provided in the cereal. Also, for a muffin with more flavors, try addind a little sweetend coconut! If you are thinking about making this recipe, take into consideration what I said, but don't let the other reviews discourage you from making these muffins! You will not be disapointed!
This recipe is awful!!!!!! (No offence to the author, please!!!), but the backe time is too short, and the muffins tast like undercooked pancake mix. Definetly do NOT even TRY this recipe-its not worth the ingredients!!!!!!
this was a disappointment. Flavorless.
These just didn't work out for me. I've baked a lot of muffins - A LOT of muffins. These sounded like they had the potential to work, but there are several problems with the recipe. First, do NOT use paper liners. Half of the finished muffin sticks to the liner and it's a mess when unwrapped. Second, this recipe lacks flavor. It needs some salt, sugar, maybe some vanilla, and some type of spice, cinnamon maybe, to amp it up. The muffins, as made, were very bland. They didn't taste like pineapple or anything else, really. The muffins tested done at the 20 minute mark, but they were heavy, dense, and very wet inside. I rarely rate anything lower than 3 stars, but I ended up throwing these away. Sorry.
At the 20 minute mark they weren't even done rising so I did a total of 6 minutes more. They still didn't rise like a typical muffin, but no big deal. After taking them out of the oven they proceeded to sink as they cooled. My husband was willing to give them a try but didn't like them. I didn't' even want to try at that point.
I did not care for this recipe. Wasted ingredients. i think the milk is too much for this recipe, and it needs 1/4 c. of sugar.
Awesome Muffins... I added coconuts on the top... Looks and taste perfect !!!
Would not make these again. Yuck!
This was my first time making muffins. They weren't sweet, I couldn't taste the pineapple, and the walnuts pretty much took over the flavor of it all.
