Pineapple Muffins

Hearty and satisfying! A healthy and delicious muffin that's sweetened with pineapple.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a bowl, combine flour and baking powder. Stir in cereal, milk, applesauce and egg. Fold in pineapple and nuts. Scoop batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 104.9mg. Full Nutrition
