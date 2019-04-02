Ponchos

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Resembles a Cheeseburger Pizza in my book. Always a quick and easy no fail recipe that the whole family loves! It's been in my family for years. Biggest debate among family members is whether to use ketchup or tomato sauce. I'm a ketchup fan myself.

By Kristina72913

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until meat is well browned and onion is soft. Drain grease.

  • Cut each French roll into quarters. Spread the processed cheese sauce on cut sides of each piece; place on a baking sheet. Evenly spoon the cooked beef onto the cheese topped rolls. Top each roll with a dab of ketchup.

  • Bake in preheated oven until rolls are crisp and filling is hot, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes

These sandwiches can also be made with ground turkey.

Tomato sauce can be substituted for the ketchup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 99.1mg; sodium 1738.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
JenniferO'Steen
Rating: 2 stars
10/05/2009
Nothing special. Doesn't taste bad. It tastes like it sounds plain hamburger meat on a bun with fake cheese and ketchup. Would be good for kids or leftovers night. Read More
