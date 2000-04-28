Baked Pineapple Side Dish

Baked pineapple is good with ham, as a side dish, or with ice cream for dessert.

Recipe by Betty Harvey

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl cream sugar and butter. Mix in eggs. Drain and add pineapple, then mix in the bread crumbs. Transfer mixture to a 10-inch pie plate or baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 164.7mg; sodium 298.4mg. Full Nutrition
