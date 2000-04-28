Baked Pineapple Side Dish
Baked pineapple is good with ham, as a side dish, or with ice cream for dessert.
Loved this recipe! I made it for company to serve as a side dish to some paella, and it was fantabulous! Very easy to make, and has a wonderful texture, like bread pudding. Highly recommend trying this one!Read More
Loved this recipe! I made it for company to serve as a side dish to some paella, and it was fantabulous! Very easy to make, and has a wonderful texture, like bread pudding. Highly recommend trying this one!
this recipe has been passed around at family functions for years. it is WONDERFUL... the only thing that needs to change is instead of using bread crumbs, crumble up ritz crackers. the butter flavor from the crackers makes this dish perfect!!!
I tried this recently and it is delicious. It will be perfect at the holidays!
could use less egg. I used splenda instead of sugar and it worked well!
Great recipe!! served it with ham for Christmas day. Every one liked it, including the children. will make it again.
This was surprisingly good. I served it with a butter bean burger recipe also from this site on my vegetarian meal days! I will make again.
My family loves this. This is the second year I've made it and this time I found Hawaiian Bread. It was good with plain white bread but a bit less sweet. Next time I'll make it with a good oat bread.
Absolutely fantastic! I served this with ribs and everyone loved it. I used a fresh pineapple rather than canned and the proportions seemed right. I'll definitely make this again.
This recipe was perfect for what I was looking for! I wanted a pineapple dessert, and this one really hit the spot. The last time I made this, I was doubling the recipe when I realized I only had one can of pineapple. I added a can of peaches, drained and diced, instead. A little bit of toasted coconut on top after baking, and we had the perfect tropical treat.
Fantastic! So easy and soooooo good!! Has a bread pudding texture. Perfect for holidays or anyday! Even my son liked it! I will DEFINITELY be making this again!
It was more like a dessert than a side dish, but my family absolutely loved it!
Wonderful recipe and very easy to make. Dish would be good to use as a breakfast casserole or side dish for dinner.
Very good. Followed recipe exactly.
This was just ok for us...
We love this recipe! My entire family makes this for all holidays, and any special occasion. A definite must try!
pretty decent, would be good with ham, if you never had it you might like it alot
Very sweet and rich. Made for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it. Many complements! Still, best in small portions as an after dinner treat.
I made this and I thought I had pineapples and realized that my grandchildren ate them so I had peaches and decided to use them.I doubled the recipe and everyone loved it.I just wish I had vanilla ice cream it would of been perfect. So don’t be afraid to substitute!
yummy I will do this again many times. Yummy
This is delicious!! I always serve it with ham. I have not tried any of the variations but this basic recipe is yummy. Try it with the Sangria Ham (cooked in a crockpot.)
I tried this recipe last night and my boyfriend said it was the best pie I have ever made. I didn't change a thing.
We make this every Thanksgiving to go with our ham. We add 2 cups of cheese to this recipe. It makes it perfect!
Fantastic!! I tweaked a bit: used pineapple in chunks and used tapioca instead of the breadcrumbs ( 2 1/2 cups), used whipped cream ( from heavy cream) to make it look fancy, and my kids LOVED IT! I whipped the heavy cream without any sugar and it helped to balanced out the sweetness of the other ingredients. I used it as a dessert, but I would use it as a side dish next. Easy to prepare, too.
Excellent flavor!!! My son wants to put it on ice cream! The whole family loved it. Will definately make it again and again.
It was excellent but was more of a dessert than a side dish.
OH MY GOSH, this recipe is GREAT. i made it with my thanksgiving meal and we LOVED it. i will definitely make it again. thank you Betty Harvey for submitting this here.
I make this everytime we have ham, and it is always a hit. Guests remark with curiosity until they taste it, then with raves. This is my favorite side dish by far.
I made this to go with a spiral ham for Christmas. Huge success! My family didn't go back for seconds - they went back for thirds!!!
Family loved it! Made it as a side dish for a short ribs birthday dinner. It's a keeper!
I thought this was very yummy! Served it with ham. I will definatly make this again!
I doubled the recipe and it turned out great. Everyone loved it
