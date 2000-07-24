Easy French Toast

A real treat for Sunday brunch! We garnish the toast with a light sprinkle of confectioners' sugar and serve it with maple syrup. For a special treat you can substitute Amaretto for the vanilla.

Recipe by Brian

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla and salt.

  • Heat a lightly oiled skillet or griddle over medium heat.

  • Soak bread slices in egg mixture for 20 second on each side, or until thoroughly coated. Cook bread until both sides are lightly browned and crisp. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 243.3mg. Full Nutrition
