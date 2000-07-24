Easy French Toast

Partially my fault for disregarding this recipe's rating, but I just had a terrible time making french toast. I've never made it before, and one of these days I really just need to copy all of my mom's recipes. I just wanted a simple, straightforward french toast. This looked like the one. What's wrong with this recipe? The batter is way too thin. Soak even the stalest bread in this mix for 20 seconds on each side, and you will have a pulpy mess. I even used brown eggs and whole milk, so I imagine I had the thickest version of the batter. If you dare try this, make sure you have the heartiest bread you can get your hands on. Even a nice, thick 7-grain will fall apart if soaked more than a few seconds. Can I give it half a star? I want to give it half a star.