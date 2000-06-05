Caramel Frosting VI

This is an excellent caramel glaze frosting sprinkled with toasted pecans. Makes enough frosting for a 9x13 cake.

Recipe by BETHMCSHANE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 frosting for 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow 6-inch saucepan, thoroughly mix brown sugar and flour. Stir in butter and milk, and cook over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a rolling boil. Boil exactly 1-1/2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Allow to cool 5 minutes. Beat with a wooden spoon until mixture begins to thicken. Mix in vanilla and continue beating until frosting is the consistency of thick honey, no more than 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Immediately pour caramel frosting onto cooled cake and quickly spread with the back of a warm spoon before frosting begins to set up. Quickly sprinkle top of cake with toasted pecans. Frosting will set up completely in a few hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 13.9mg. Full Nutrition
