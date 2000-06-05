Caramel Frosting VI
This is an excellent caramel glaze frosting sprinkled with toasted pecans. Makes enough frosting for a 9x13 cake.
This was delicious - just what I was looking for to top off a not-too0sweet spice cake. Thanks so much!Read More
I had no problems with executing the recipe at all: the directions were clear and simple. The resulting frosting was a little too sweet, but not enough to make it overpoweringly sweet. The problem I had is that it's NOT frosting! It's much more like a glaze (even more so than other caramel frosting recipes I've seen). It's fine for, say, a caramel filling or for a glaze for a Bundt cake, but it's not really a frosting.Read More
VERY good! Great on Southern Praline Pecan Cake. Will try this on Sticky Toffee Pudding. Great with or without the added pecans & quickly hardened to a nice smoothe finish.
Perfect glaze to use atop Fresh Apple Cake II. Using the whip attachment on my mixer instead of hand-mixing made this recipe even easier. Thanks!
Yum! It was the perfect topping to Fresh Apple Cake II from this website. Made it for a church potluck. Since I noticed that people had said that it got a little hard, I added about 1 tsp extra butter when I made it. It was perfect! Just the right consistency after it set up on the cake. It seemed really gooey when I first put it on, and I thought "Oh well, caramel sauce is really good." But after a few hours, it had set up just perfect. I can't keep my hands off of it! Great flavor, great consistency, great amount for a topping. Definitely a keeper! I skipped the nuts, also, mostly out of economics.
This tasted like brown sugar fudge: everyone thought so! It also has a sweet aroma. I followed the directions exactly. The first time I beat the frosting for 2 minutes. As soon as it left the pan and hit the cake it 'set', so I had to 'pat' it on in chunks. The second time, I beat it 1 1/2 minutes: it poured down my Pumpkin bundt cake and set very nicely in a thick glaze. Don't be fooled by the liquid/honey consistancy: it will start to set as soon as it leaves the hot pan. The only reason I gave it four stars, not five, is that it cracked and crumbled when the cake was cut. It was easy and very VERY yummy.... I'll make it again, I'm just not to sure for what!
Used this on butter bundt cake. Delicious!
Very, very tasty! I used it on a 9"x13" pineapple cake and it was just the right amount of topping. It set up firmly and is the perfect texture, not too sticky-gooey to cut but not grainy either. Very simple to make also!
YUMMY! I used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and almond milk. I used it for pumpkin bread....so good! Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Excellent! I used it to top a plain boxed cake mix. I served lite vanilla ice cream. My desert was a real hit
I followed the directions and it came out great! Very yummy. Even my husband (who CLAIMS not to like camamel) Ate it up! I will make this again!
Great recipe!!! The perfect caramel frosting for just about anything!!!!
I used this recipe (minus the nuts) to drizzle onto some "Banana Banana Bread" for dessert tonight and it was a big hit. Rather than allowing this recipe to thicken for frosting the banana bread, I stirred the ingredients in while still hot and liquidy. I also added some Banana liqueur in addition to vanilla, in same quantity as vanilla, to help the flavor go with the bread. Topped with whipped cream, it was a delicious dessert.
Quick, easy and tasty. Great over pound cake. A family favorite.
Pretty simple to make.
This frosting had a great flavor. There wasn't quite enough of it for me for a 2 layer cake, so I would change the servings to 36 and re calculate the ingredients. My son(43) said it was like the cake his great grand mother made him when he was a boy, high praise indeed.
I just made this for the Apple Butter Spice Cake from this site for my husband's birthday. I did not have an issue with it setting up quickly, but I used dark brown sugar as that's all I had, so maybe it had a little more moisture? Definitely more like a glaze than a frosting. The flavor is wonderful - in fact, I was thinking that it would be an excellent dip for apple slices as well! Too bad I had licked the pan clean before I thought of it!
This is a great caramel glaze-type frosting and is fool-proof to make if you follow the times correctly. The next time I may increase the amounts by 50% just to make sure I have enough to cover my 9x13 fresh apple cake - once it's ready you need to spread it quickly. Thanks for sharing, great and easy recipe!
Perfect on Surprise Banana Cake! ...Pam
I made this as written... It was amazing! I poured it over a German Apple Cake and OM Goodness, Perfection!
I used this for glaze on the southern praline pecan cake from this site. It tasted wonderful. Did not thicken much at all even to glaze consistency so I added confectioners sugar to make it thicker.
I needed a glaze- like frosting for my brown sugar pound cake (well the DH thought it needed that). I didn't want thin or runny nor did I want mounds of frosting either. Found this one and decided to give it a try. Once you get the icing cooked , cooled and start beating it moves pretty quickly like many cooked icings . It was easy, quick and delicious just what I needed!
I used this over a butter pecan cake mix for a quick dessert and it was great. I followed the directions exactly and despite all of the steps, it's quite easy and well worth it.
Although my frosting did not set, I believe it was chef error, not the recipe. I used more milk than called for and definitely did not over-beat it. I did not mind though, as I got to lick up all the frosting that spilled over the sides of the plate!
This is a fantastic recipe - quick, easy, and tastes fabulous with or without the pecans! I will be using it time and again.
This had a nice buttery, caramel flavor and a smooth texture. Made this to top Spice Cake I from this site, since the spice cake was a little dry. I will definitely use this on other desserts as well
So good!!!
I used dark brown sugar & it came out excellent! Rich & dark. The next time I make it I will exchange the flour for cornstarch. I tend to taste the flour. I have sensitive taste buds I guess, lol!
I use this as a glaze on an apple bundt cake -- it's perfect. Sweet, but not too sweet. I'd imagine it'd be great on any spiced tea cake. It does crack a little when you cut the cake -- use a sharp, large knife, if help to reduce the damage to its appearance.
This did not go over well in my family. Everyone said it was way too sweet, even a 7 year old.
Like previous entry, I make this for my fresh apple cake... yummy
Made this over the "Best Brownies" from this site..... was very yummy :)
This frosting is delicious. It is super easy and covers a cake beautifully. I paired it with Carols Pear Cake from this site. Yummmmm ...
Used this on Peanut Crunch Cake what a great combination this frosting was easy to make and excellent!
This glaze came out perfectly. Very easy to make. I used mascabado sugar which gave it a very rich dark appearance and a molasses-like flavor. I definitely will be making again.
Followed recipe exactly, turned out and tasted great on sour cream chocolate cake.
This recipe worked perfectly. I used it on a not very sweet chocolate cake so it gave my sweet tooth the kick it needed. It was easy to make and didnt take long. I ended up cooking it a bit longer than 1 1/2 minutes and beat it for quite a bit longer than suggested and the outcome was great. Ill definately make this one again and I think it would be lovely on a spice cake such as carrot.
I used this frosting on banana bars. I beat it till it lost its shine then I poured it on warm bars. If you add maple favoring it would be just like the brown sugar icing on Casey's donuts!
This recipe saved my spice cake. I went to make my usual frosting, and found out I didn't have enough confectioners sugar. I saw this recipe and decided it would probably be good on the spice cake. I made it and both my husband and I love it! I think my old recipe will be put away for awhile.
I made this recipe non-dairy using margarine and soy milk. Tastes great! As per other reviews saying it set really quickly I only let it sit for 1-2 min instead of 5 before drizzling it on. It was liquidy but I put it on a Bundt cake so just makes it prettier- I'm not sure how it would work with a flat cake.
I used this as a topping for "Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake" and the gourmands I live with could not have been more pleased. It was incredibly simple and I did not use all of the frosting so I refrigerated it and then reheated it up in the microwave, still tasting excellent!
This is a really good recipe. I had no problem with the icing not setting up. It was simple and required very few ingredients. I have been trying to find a recipe for caramel icing like my Nannaw used to make. She never used confectioners sugar and just tossed her ingredients in a saucepan and knew when it was ready. This is very close to her icing. My only suggestion is that you double it to have plenty of coverage of your cake.
Excellent- use with Apple Cake VII
YUMMY! And super easy to make. used it for a pear cake and it was what really made the cake. Using it again for a chocolate zucchini cake....its just that good and did I mention easy.love it!
I made this to go on a brown sugar pound cake. It was perfect. I did increase the vanilla to 2 tsp to suit my tastebuds and it was so good. Great recipe that I will use again.
Unfortunately, it was very grainy and nothing like the picture. I'm going to try again because there's so many good reviews. Could be operator error
perfect the way it is! I use this to top my Boston cream pie instead of chocolate as the person I make the BCP for is not a fan of chocolate. It is also great over ice cream!
This was wonderful. I used it with a boxed Butter Pecan mix to which I added a box of Instant Butterscotch Pudding mix and 1 extra egg. Because I was a little concerned about clumping I added an extra 1/2 Tbl of butter and a little extra vanilla. Poured it right on to the cake and spread it with a spreader kept in simmering water. When it got tough to spread I hit it with a hair dryer, set to high, to warm it up.
Turned out great! Oh mama was it good over a apple bundt cake. My only complaint is that it didn't ever really set up. I didn't care though. The cake was eatten the same day it was made. In the future I would make this to dip apples or drizzle over ice cream. Yummy! Thanks for sharing!
wonderful, I doubled it for a sheet cake. It was scrumptious!
Ruined cupcakes. The frosting became a thick caramel more like a candy. It might work as a filler but ended up as ugly chunky pieces on top of cupcakes.
Solid!
a real caramel texture and flavor! great!
Worked perfectly!! Great flavor and texture. Did very well on top of a chocolate beet cake! My only comment is that the recipe can be a touch sparse if you want to do more than drizzle the caramel!
Frosting was perfect! I read the reviews and was prepared for the frosting to set up quickly. I had some heavy whipping cream on standby ( but I think any milk will do). After I removed it from the heat and started blending (with hand mixer) I HAD to use the cream. But in the end it turned out perfect! Next time I will double the recipe. Did not quite make as much as I wanted for a 9x13 pan.
This tasted great - used on a butter pecan boxed cake mix. This is what I was looking for- but it really is more of a glaze- very tasty!
Yes I try this recipe on my pound cake and my family enjoy it.They said that was the best caramel icing that I made!!! I LOVED IT and I will be making it again so if anyone one want to make a good caramel icing please try this one.... THANK YOU
Very easy recipe, and good. I could forget the cake and eat the frosting with a spoon. :-) Thanks for the recipe - used it on a spice cake for my husband's birthday and he loved it, too.
The icing has an authentic caramel taste. it's a bit on the runny side so definitely let your icing cool down about 15 minutes before spreading on the cake for a thicker coating. I used it on a box yellow cake but substitute the water with milk and vegetable oil with canola. Very moist, My husband and kids ate it like it was candy!
no pecans or vanilla!! so i used caramel extract and added coconut !!!!YUM
I originally planned to drizzle this over my apple raisin walnut cake baked with a sweet potato pie inside, but it was way too thick, so I spread it, and it came out just as nice. I sprinkled toasted walnuts on top. Very caramelly and I will make this again.
"This cake is the bomb", a direct quote from my 5 yr old son. I drizzled this glaze immediately after it finished boiling for two minutes, over a bundt Black Magic cake from this site. It was so delicious, tasted just like the caramel sauce that used to come with the apple slices at a popular fast food chain. I love this chocolate cake recipe, but using this glaze took it up to a whole new level! I also posted a pic of the frosted cake!
This is one of my favorite icing recipes. Today, I was debating between this one and a marshmallow buttercream for pumpkin bars. I decided to experiment by making this one up to the point of the 5 minute cooling, then, instead of beating it with a wooden spoon, I used an electric mixer and whipped in half a jar of marshmallow creme. It is spectacular!
Very good
I made this without the pecans and it was exactly what I was looking for to go on the apple cake I made! It does cool quickly, so pour it on fast!!!
This dried very hard and didn't taste like caramel!
I halved this recipe for the top of a Paula Deen caramel nut pound cake. It made exactly the right amount and it behaves exactly as promised. It makes a beautiful glossy glaze.
I don't know if I should give the recipe and 3 or me because It was way to runny and most of it ended up in the pan Will try again to see.
Very good! I used it on top of a butter recipe box cake that had added chocolate kisses in the middle of the cake before baking. I made a bundt cake. I only added in middle of the cake ring before baking.
Very yummy! I wanted to use it as a glaze for spice cookies, so I added a little more milk than it called for to ensure that it was thin enough to drizzle. It's delicious! It tastes like the inside of a pecan pie, and it goes wonderfully with my cookies. I only gave it 4 stars because it never hardened, but maybe that was because of the extra milk?
Nice!
This has a great caramel taste that really enhanced a cake that I made. When you start this frosting, make sure you have everything ready and your cake cooled. This frosting does set up very quickly, so you don’t have too long before it starts to get thick. I used it to top ‘Two ingredient Pumpkin Cake’ another AR recipe, and it was delicious. This was more than enough frosting to frost a Bundt® cake with some to spare as it filled in the middle of the cake. Once the frosting sets, it has a dried appearance.
Drizzled this on apple cake I’m taking for a dessert table! Really dresses up an old favorite!
I really loved this really loved this recipe. Used it raise my banana cake up
I used this with Banana Cake X. My family loves it so much! Everyone requests this for their birthday cake.
This was just ok. Didn't taste as much like caramel as I would have liked and I could taste the flour. Goes from runny to hard VERY quickly.
I use this glaze over Plum Bread (it's actually a cake....recipe is on this site) and it is one of our family's favorites!! You have to try this combo.....tastes like a caramel apple!
Great recipe- but I had the opposite problem that other commenters did: It set up REALLY fast, and was much more of a frosting than a glaze. Didn't make enough to frost a 3 layer cake, and was too thick to spread down the sides. However, just used it on the top- and it was Amazing! Put it on the Pecan Pie cake from Pintrest. I think maybe I beat it too long, and that might be why it got so much thicker.
Very tasty. I used it on Southern Praline cake from this site.
This was the perfect frosting for my yellow pudding box cake. I needed something quick and easy for Christmas and this did the trick. My entire family just loved it. Thanks alot Beth. I searched forever to find an easy and delicious recipe and this was it.
I added a little rum chata
Followed directions exactly, even using a timer. I was looking for something to pour over a bundt cake and it would run down the sides- no running here and once cooled -hard. Good flavor but didn’t work for my purposes.
Loved this one. Add a little salt to make the flavor pop if you use unsalted butter!
Loved it! I made this and topped a crushed pineapple cake and a few barely sweetened pumpkin banana bran muffins. It was delicious, shiny, and Perfect!
Quick, easy and delicious. Think it would also be wonderful on just plain vanilla vanilla ice cream. Hubby loved licking the pan. Poured over an applesauce cake. A keeper!!
This was a perfect frosting for my spice bundt cake. My son's 31 BD. I needed a rich frosting that took a few minutes to prepare and this was it. I made 1.5 times the recipe. I should have waited a few minutes to let it cool and firmed up a little before I put on cake. I used the extra half recipe on the slices paired with raspberry sorbet. This is a new family favorite.
Love this recipe!!! I've made it twice now and it's come out perfect each time. I add a pinch of salt during the stirring stage. My sister describes the taste as salted caramel. I put it back on the heat and add a little milk if it starts to set while I'm spreading.
Perfect! Makes almost more of what I would call a glaze, with a crackly sugar texture. Makes enough for a thin frosting on a 9"x13" cake, but it's so rich you don't need more than a thin layer. Delicious with Fresh Apple Cake II from this site.
the easiest caramel icing I have ever made! tastes great! My moms old recipeused to take forever. w would stir and stir and stir and it never ended. it was also difficult to work with and to get just right.
I used this as a topping for an apple cake, and it was excellent. Since it gets hard, I served it in a separate bowl so that we could heat it up and spoon it on the cake, and that worked out wonderfully. In fact, several people used it on other desserts that were at the dinner, too. Next time, I'll double the recipe. It's that good.
Pretty good.
