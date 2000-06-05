Caramel Frosting VI

This tasted like brown sugar fudge: everyone thought so! It also has a sweet aroma. I followed the directions exactly. The first time I beat the frosting for 2 minutes. As soon as it left the pan and hit the cake it 'set', so I had to 'pat' it on in chunks. The second time, I beat it 1 1/2 minutes: it poured down my Pumpkin bundt cake and set very nicely in a thick glaze. Don't be fooled by the liquid/honey consistancy: it will start to set as soon as it leaves the hot pan. The only reason I gave it four stars, not five, is that it cracked and crumbled when the cake was cut. It was easy and very VERY yummy.... I'll make it again, I'm just not to sure for what!