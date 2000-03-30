Georgia Caviar

Black-eyed peas in a zesty marinade make a wonderful dip for tortilla chips or bread. Serve at room temperature.

Recipe by Gabrielle

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 45 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place black-eyed peas in a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 90 minutes, or until black-eyed peas are tender.

  • Drain black-eyed peas. Cover with Italian-style salad dressing.

  • In a large bowl, mix together jalapeno, onion, pimento peppers, garlic, green bell pepper, and ground black pepper. Toss in black-eyed pea mixture. Chill in the refrigerator 8 hours or overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 11.7g; sodium 656.3mg. Full Nutrition
