Georgia Caviar
Black-eyed peas in a zesty marinade make a wonderful dip for tortilla chips or bread. Serve at room temperature.
This is a wonderful recipe, however, I used canned peas and made it just a couple of hours ahead of time. It keeps well for a few days. Also great with fritos.Read More
This recipe in general was good, but it was INCREDIBLY too much onion. One pound of peas was so overpowered by 1 1/2 cups of onion that it was all you could taste...and taste...and taste! I've made similiar recipes before and they were a big hit. This one would have been perfect with about 1/3 of the onion.Read More
This is a great recipe but trust me on this.... add 1 or 2 tablespoons of sugar. Makes all the difference.
Very good, definitly a good change from regular chips and salsa.
Simple and great. What more could you ask from a recipe? Used as a snack and got raves from all my houseguests Christmas Eve!
Good dip. I made it with canned black-eyed peas, and cut back a little on the onion (used red and yellow onion). I think a little fresh cilantro would be a great addition too. Thanks, Gabrielle!
