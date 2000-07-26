Buffalo Chicken Sauce
Use this Buffalo hot wing sauce as a marinade, pour over grilled chicken as a sauce, or add chicken right to it!
Just wanted to note that the original sauce made at Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY (hence the term "Buffalo Wings"), featured the addition of 1 tsp. of white vinegar to 1/4 cup of butter to 2-5 tsp. Louisiana Hot Sauce.Read More
I don't know if this has already been suggested (I haven't read all of the reviews), but for a more authentic-tasting sauce, use a combination of hot sauce (Louisiana hot sauce) and tabasco sauce.Read More
I have used this recipe for years and I love it. I do add vinegar to taste, as was suggested in another review, I think it adds alot to the flavor. I see alot of people saying it is too hot for kids, here's a solution...add more butter or less hot sauce. Sometimes I want super-hot myself and dump in some tobasco or crushed red pepper too.
Well this is good. But I perfer the thicker sauce in a deeper color.
A little thin, any suggestions to make it thicker? (Cornstarch didn't work out so well...)
I made this for my husbands fantasy football draft and put it on chicken wings. Some of the wings were fried and some were baked. Everyone liked them but i think that it was missing that zing you get with the restaurant type. That is what i was trying to get. I think next time i will add the vinegar as stated by other reviews and see if that will help it. I will make this again to try to make it REALLY work for me.
Yum! I love spicy food! DELICIOUS!!! nothing is to spicy for me!
This is a milder version than some recipes I have seen, but it is easy to adjust the amount of butter and hot sauce to meet your tastes.
It came a bit too buttery, but overall it was just the right level of hot. I would definetly put it on the wings as they cook.
This is great!
For the most part this is the recipe that I use in my cafe. For those that asked about a thicker sauce, you can let it continue to simmer over a low heat and it will thicken a bit with some stirring. Also, I don't clarify the butter, I just melt it along w/ the hot sauce and let it simmer. YUM!!!
The ONLY sauce to make for wings! So simple yet so good! CAUTION: Not for little kids, adults only. This one's HOT!
I think this reciepe is the "GREATEST thing" since white bread was invented!!!
This sauce is just what I was looking for...I was looking for the taste of buffalo wings we get at restaurants like Chili's. This was so easy I didn't think it would be that good but it was perfect! My husband was an instant fan and has asked for chicken with this sauce a number of times already. Mmmmmm!
I rated this as a 1 for kids because it may be a little too hot for them...but my husband and I loved them!
This is the standard sauce for making buffalo wings! Great hot stuff!
This was really simple and very tasty. I used it to coat breaded chicken strips and then made a quick dip with ranch dressing and sour cream. They were awesome. I will definitely be using this sauce again.
Nice flavor and super easy!!
I have been making this for years. I use this on breaded chicken. My 5 year old loves it.
Excellent taste!
Great sauce! If you want to just stick with the two ingredients, go with Frank's Hot since it has a nice twang to it already.
I've made this recipe many times, and I do agree with adding a smidge of vinegar to the sauce. It's great on chicken nuggets: put the sauce in a large bowl, add hot cooked nuggets, and stir to coat. Serve, or put the nuggets on a cookie sheet and broil for a minute or two to crisp them up a bit. Yum! Thanks for sharing, Erin!
I live in Buffalo and we all know you have to use Frank's Hot Sauce for authentic Buffalo Wings. And as someone sugested, change the butter level to change the heat. And for those who say it isn't thick enough. Go to Duff's in Buffalo, IMO and many others, better than Anchor Bar, it is like getting a bowl of hot sauce soup with wings in it.
Just like a restaurant! Pour this over baked, breaded chicken fingers, and everyone gobbled them up! So easy and good!
The only way to make buffalo sauce. No other ingredients needed, although some add extra vinegar. Frank's Hot Sauce (not the buffalo sauce) is THE sauce to use here. Also, you can adjust the heat by changing the hot sauce/butter ratio--more butter means a milder sauce, less makes a hotter sauce. Make sure you melt the butter slowly and don't let it brown or you'll have a whole different taste. (If this happens, start over!) I like to deep-fry wings until crisp, drain them briefly on paper towels, place in a bowl, then immediately pour on the heated sauce. It will sizzle and this keeps the skin crispy. Serve with bleu cheese dressing. Yum!
I usually dip my potato patties in mayo, but decided to try this buffalo sauce. It was delicious and didn't even take a minute to whip up. I melted some Earth Balance vegan spread in the microwave, added hot sauce, and mixed with a spoon. Super simple, super delicious. Now I have two dipping options for my patties, but I think I prefer the buffalo sauce!
Worked like it said it would. I actually used it on popcorn chicken. I let it congeal and then I added the cooked chicken in a round tupperware container and spun it. I think it would have been more effective if I had fried the chicken instead of baked it. I added a little chili powder, too.
Good stuff, wouldn't change a thing. Thanks Erin!
This was perfect over the "buffalo chicken fingers" recipe from this site. For two servings I used two tablespoons of margarine, melted and one tablespoon of Franks Red Hot sauce. Thanks for a great sauce!
I was a little skeptical of this recipe having only two ingredients, but it really tasted like restaurant style buffalo sauce. The entire family loved it.
Perfect blend when looking for that Buffalo sauce taste.
Makes some great buffalo wing sauce. The butter adds a nice sweet flavor to the hot sauce. I also add garlic powder to the mixture because it heightens the flavor. This wings will have you coming back for more.
Not that impressed, but it has potential. Very bland. Maybe some pepper and more hot sauce!
This was good. I used it for the buffalo chicken rolls from this site.
I loved this sauce.I was looking for something to put on chicken breast that was diffrent and easy. My husband loved it I added the vinegar and some tobasco.
Simple and easy, could use a little more depth of flavor though. I suggest a blend of hot sauces.
This recipe is good but I always add a little cayenne pepper and just a tad bit of honey to mine. Not to much as to make it sweet but just enough to where not all your tasting is straight buttered hot sauce.
I really like this recipe. But if you would like too make it a little thicker add a little ketchup to it.
GREAT!!!
'Not a fire breather here, & wanted a pretty mild sauce. I got it, but a very buttery one, too. Very, very buttery & very, very mild. :(
Made this as is written with the addition of a little white vinegar and about 3 tlbs of leftover sour cream and chopped leftover chicken tenders. Used this to top a plain cheese pizza - OMG Good!
