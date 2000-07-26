Buffalo Chicken Sauce

Use this Buffalo hot wing sauce as a marinade, pour over grilled chicken as a sauce, or add chicken right to it!

Recipe by Erin

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, or in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave on high, until completely melted. Skim off white foam from the top and add hot sauce. Blend until well mixed; set aside until mixture starts to set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 451.7mg. Full Nutrition
