Arrachera (Skirt Steak Taco Filling)

Rating: 4.35 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a steak we buy at the local Mexican store and season it with beer and sazon and grill it along with the tortillas. Serve with beans, rice, and tortillas. Use your favorite beer to make these; we use Corona®. Serve on warm tortillas with rice, beans, and salsa verde!

By Sherbear1

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
14 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 19 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle each piece of skirt steak with the sazon and white pepper. Stack the seasoned steaks in a deep dish as you season them. Pour the beer over the steaks. Cover the dish and refrigerate for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Remove the steaks from the dish and discard the marinade.

  • Cook the skirt steaks on the prepared grill until they are very firm, hot, and gray in the center, 7 to 10 minutes per side.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 1286.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (69)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

KJ
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2010
This was good but i think it's important to note that the seasoning packet suggested is basically MSG and quite a bit of MSG at that. I am a healthy eater and didn't realize this until i had already put the meat in the marinade. I will stick with the beer and limes and figure out different seasoning for next time... Read More
Helpful
(99)

Most helpful critical review

shelleyj
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2010
OK NOTHING SPECTACULAR Read More
Helpful
(5)
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KJ
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2010
This was good but i think it's important to note that the seasoning packet suggested is basically MSG and quite a bit of MSG at that. I am a healthy eater and didn't realize this until i had already put the meat in the marinade. I will stick with the beer and limes and figure out different seasoning for next time... Read More
Helpful
(99)
Sherbear1
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2010
I just wanted to add that this can be cooked in a frying pan with a little oil. Just add some sliced onion in there for extra flavor! Also you do not have to use the beer, it is optional. Or you may use less if you like. I also noticed that some of you said it had a lot of sodium, so here is the link to another personal recipe using this same cut of meat http://allrecipes.com/PersonalRecipe/62305757/Arranchera-Skirt-Steak-Taco-with-beer/Detail.aspx Read More
Helpful
(81)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
I made this exactly as written down to the Corona and salsa verde and we loved ever bite.I orginally left the meat in strips but later chopped it up in bite size pieces making it easier to eat. Load them up with cilantro and onions or any topping of your choice and you can't go wrong. Thanks SB. I appreciate you and all that you have shared. Read More
Helpful
(63)
Advertisement
KB1
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2013
I went online and found that the Sazon's first ingredient was MSG......not good.......so I found a recipe for sazon that should help others here: Sazon is referred to a lot in Spanish cooking as Sazon Goya. This is the combination of spices needed to replicate the Sazon taste. INGREDIENTS: 1 tspSalt 1 tspGarlic Powder 1 tspCumin 1 tspCoriander 1 tspAnnatto Spanish Sazon (Dry Seasoning) Preparation: Combine well and store for future use. Even amounts is all that matters. If you need larger quantities double the amount listed. Sazon (1 1/4 tsp equals one packet of Sazon Hope it works for everyone! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Britt Brouwer
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2010
THIS WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! Hands down it's the best taco recipe I've EVER made. Very similar to the "street tacos" from taco carts/stands you see around. I've served it about 5 times in the last 3 months to different groups of friends and the compliments were endless. Definitely my most popular dish!! For the best results follow the recipe EXACTLY with ONE exception: Double the lime juice. This really takes it over the top. Use very thinly sliced meat and don't overgrill. Toast corn tortillas on an ungreased skillet. I love love love this recipe! I've made the included salsa recipe twice now and find it to be good but not as stellar as the meat recipe and maybe just a little too tedious.. The way I've come to love this dish is by making a "relish" (I use equal parts fresh jalapeño and white onion with a fair amount of cilantro and a few squirts of more lime juice and throw it in a food processor until it's chopped to the consistency of pickle relish). Serve a scoop of that with a few strips of meat a few sprigs of fresh cilantro leaves and a bit of hot sauce like Tapatio. That's all you need! I've tried Cojita cheese which is good just not necessary. Try it - you'll be adding this one to your recipe box for sure! Read More
Helpful
(31)
minette
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2010
This recipe is the best I have ever tried I followed the directions to a tee. I made this several times this last time I used a different brand of achiote seasoning it was a terrible almost bitter taste that might be why there were some reviewers saying it was bland tasting. Definately buy a good quality of achiote seasoning there are several kinds available. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
PantryDreams
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2010
The meat turned out really goo! However the reason that I rate it 4 stars instead of 5 is that I couldn't find the sazon seasoning anywhere. I was however able to find a recipe for sazon seasoning on a different website So I made my own (which didn't have all that MSG that other reviewers were complaining about). It was a success! Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Ken from CA
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2009
Used this on a thick skirt steak. Not for tacos just a steak. Very very good. I didn't have any white pepper(had used it all up) so I substituted chipotle hot sauce. Added juice of 1 lime and low sodium soy sauce. Excellent flavor. Family gobbled it up w/ avocado salsa. Thanks ShareBear! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Kellie Duncan
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
This is a delicious and versatile dish. If I don't have skirt steak on hand I will use ground beef sweet onion 1 cube of cilantro bouillon and a squeeze of lime juice and cook in a lightly buttered skillet until all ingredients are cooked thoroughly. I soften the corn tortillas in hot oil and serve with fresh cut cilantro lime salsa and tomatoes. Leftovers are hard to come by. Read More
Helpful
(11)
shelleyj
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2010
OK NOTHING SPECTACULAR Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022