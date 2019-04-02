Arrachera (Skirt Steak Taco Filling)

1 of 69

Rating: 4 stars This was good but i think it's important to note that the seasoning packet suggested is basically MSG and quite a bit of MSG at that. I am a healthy eater and didn't realize this until i had already put the meat in the marinade. I will stick with the beer and limes and figure out different seasoning for next time... Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars I just wanted to add that this can be cooked in a frying pan with a little oil. Just add some sliced onion in there for extra flavor! Also you do not have to use the beer, it is optional. Or you may use less if you like. I also noticed that some of you said it had a lot of sodium, so here is the link to another personal recipe using this same cut of meat http://allrecipes.com/PersonalRecipe/62305757/Arranchera-Skirt-Steak-Taco-with-beer/Detail.aspx Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars I made this exactly as written down to the Corona and salsa verde and we loved ever bite.I orginally left the meat in strips but later chopped it up in bite size pieces making it easier to eat. Load them up with cilantro and onions or any topping of your choice and you can't go wrong. Thanks SB. I appreciate you and all that you have shared. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars I went online and found that the Sazon's first ingredient was MSG......not good.......so I found a recipe for sazon that should help others here: Sazon is referred to a lot in Spanish cooking as Sazon Goya. This is the combination of spices needed to replicate the Sazon taste. INGREDIENTS: 1 tspSalt 1 tspGarlic Powder 1 tspCumin 1 tspCoriander 1 tspAnnatto Spanish Sazon (Dry Seasoning) Preparation: Combine well and store for future use. Even amounts is all that matters. If you need larger quantities double the amount listed. Sazon (1 1/4 tsp equals one packet of Sazon Hope it works for everyone! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars THIS WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! Hands down it's the best taco recipe I've EVER made. Very similar to the "street tacos" from taco carts/stands you see around. I've served it about 5 times in the last 3 months to different groups of friends and the compliments were endless. Definitely my most popular dish!! For the best results follow the recipe EXACTLY with ONE exception: Double the lime juice. This really takes it over the top. Use very thinly sliced meat and don't overgrill. Toast corn tortillas on an ungreased skillet. I love love love this recipe! I've made the included salsa recipe twice now and find it to be good but not as stellar as the meat recipe and maybe just a little too tedious.. The way I've come to love this dish is by making a "relish" (I use equal parts fresh jalapeño and white onion with a fair amount of cilantro and a few squirts of more lime juice and throw it in a food processor until it's chopped to the consistency of pickle relish). Serve a scoop of that with a few strips of meat a few sprigs of fresh cilantro leaves and a bit of hot sauce like Tapatio. That's all you need! I've tried Cojita cheese which is good just not necessary. Try it - you'll be adding this one to your recipe box for sure! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is the best I have ever tried I followed the directions to a tee. I made this several times this last time I used a different brand of achiote seasoning it was a terrible almost bitter taste that might be why there were some reviewers saying it was bland tasting. Definately buy a good quality of achiote seasoning there are several kinds available. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars The meat turned out really goo! However the reason that I rate it 4 stars instead of 5 is that I couldn't find the sazon seasoning anywhere. I was however able to find a recipe for sazon seasoning on a different website So I made my own (which didn't have all that MSG that other reviewers were complaining about). It was a success! Thanks so much! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Used this on a thick skirt steak. Not for tacos just a steak. Very very good. I didn't have any white pepper(had used it all up) so I substituted chipotle hot sauce. Added juice of 1 lime and low sodium soy sauce. Excellent flavor. Family gobbled it up w/ avocado salsa. Thanks ShareBear! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is a delicious and versatile dish. If I don't have skirt steak on hand I will use ground beef sweet onion 1 cube of cilantro bouillon and a squeeze of lime juice and cook in a lightly buttered skillet until all ingredients are cooked thoroughly. I soften the corn tortillas in hot oil and serve with fresh cut cilantro lime salsa and tomatoes. Leftovers are hard to come by. Helpful (11)