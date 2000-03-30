Won Ton Wrapper Appetizers

Received this recipe a few years ago from a friend and since then it's been a staple at parties. It's always a hit & everyone wants the recipe. I always keep them made up in my freezer. I mix up the filling & put that in a freezer bag (a lot of times I divide into small bags) & then bake up the shells & put those in another bag. Works great because then I can really pull out & make whatever I need!!! One thing I wanted to point out because I don't think the recipe makes it clear, you DO NOT pre-cook the sausage before you mix it into the rest of the ingredients. The sausage will bake fine once you put it into the shells and bake them. Also, much of the flavor of this recipe depends on the sausage you use so make sure you use one that has a good flavor to it.