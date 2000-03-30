Won Ton Wrapper Appetizers
Cheesy sausage-based filling in little cups made from baked won ton wrappers. The baked cups and filling may be prepared a day or two in advance (store covered in the refrigerator) and assembled shortly before serving.
This is an elegant, easy appetizer. Some tips: DEFINITELY cook and crumble the sausage first. If you do that, you won't have to worry about making sure the sausage is cooked properly without burning the wontons. Also, leave out the olives and ranch dressing and add finely diced red pepper AND onion. I think the ranch dressing doesn't fit this recipe. You could also use an Italian 6-Blend cheese in place of the other cheeses. With all these changes, they will taste like mini sausage sandwiches, which everyone loves. Thanks!Read More
This recipe was really disgusting. When I firt began the recipe, I thought the wonton cups were really cute and eye-catching. Then as I mixed the sausage mixture I was slightly repulsed by the Ranch additive, but I figured that it would all come together once cooked. I was wrong. It was way too sickenly ranchy creamy, and the sausage was rubbery. I brought this appetizer to a party, and thank goodness I brought the Brown Sugar Smokies (also on Allrecipes) because the dish remained virtually untouched.Read More
Received this recipe a few years ago from a friend and since then it's been a staple at parties. It's always a hit & everyone wants the recipe. I always keep them made up in my freezer. I mix up the filling & put that in a freezer bag (a lot of times I divide into small bags) & then bake up the shells & put those in another bag. Works great because then I can really pull out & make whatever I need!!! One thing I wanted to point out because I don't think the recipe makes it clear, you DO NOT pre-cook the sausage before you mix it into the rest of the ingredients. The sausage will bake fine once you put it into the shells and bake them. Also, much of the flavor of this recipe depends on the sausage you use so make sure you use one that has a good flavor to it.
I put a glass over the wontons and trim the excess off so the wonton fills the minature muffin cup, without hanging out, and you don't have the corners burning before the cup is baked...definitely cook & crumble the sausage first. I've made these for years and everyone loves them....the wontons can be frozen in a zip lock bag.
I thought this was excellent! First, you must brown the sausage, so it will be crumbly and you can blot all the excess fat off. I skipped the olives, but added some finely chopped red peppers when I sauteed my sausage. I prepared FRESH ranch dressing, using the Hidden Valley packet, and prepared it with 2/3 cup light mayo and about 1/2 cup of milk. I wound up using about half of this mixture in the sausage and cheese mix. The wontons turned out to be a lot easier than I thought and I found out through experimenting that you DO NOT have to brush them with oil, or oil the pan. I would recommend that you only lightly prebake the shells, because they will become quite brown when cooking with the filling in them. I took this to a girls night and they were all polished off and everyone wanted the recipe. A big hit!!
These are fantastic-- when making the wonton cups- be gentle because they can tear. I added a few strips of shredded cheese on the top of the stuffed wonton cup to make it a little cheesier. Also I cooked the sausage first (without the casing) in a frying pan, then I chopped it with one of those hand choppers.
This recipe is one of my family favorites. Everyone loves these and they disappear quickly. I add 1\2 cup chopped red pepper for some nice color.
These had to compete with a lot of other appetizers at the New Year's Eve party and they did quite well! Our group of twelve managed to finish all four dozen, so I think it's safe to say they were a hit. They're a lot faster and easier to make than the homemade potstickers I usually do. They're better warm, so make sure you have a microwave handy if they're going to be sitting out very long.
These were delicious. I cooked the sausage, added a sauteed shallot, used mexican 4 cheese blend, sprinkled with some chipotle powder and I used Jalapeno Ranch dressing. There was not one left. I also used a shot glass to press the won ton skins into the muffin cup, very helpful
The most fabulous mouthwatering appetizer ever!! I am "famous" in my circle of friends and family for this recipe. I have made this recipe for about 5 years and people still request at parties or functions I attend. It is a fairly time consuming recipe but worth every minute.
I made this recipe exactly as the recipe called and it was gross, however, I then made again COOKING the sausage and decreasing the ranch dressing to 1/4 cup and they were a huge hit
Loved the idea of baking instead of frying the won ton. I used Italian sausage, browned well and added a mixture of shredded mozzarella and cheddar (left out the Ranch dressing). Rather than putting in muffin tins, just filled then wonton and folded into triangles. Be sure to moisten edges with a little water to seal, then bake. We were pleasantly surprised how very good they were. Freeze the extras, just heat in moderate oven for a quick snack.
I've used this recipe for over 10 yrs and it's always one that gets eaten quickly and everyone asks for the recipe. I always use the already made mini Phyllo cups (found in the freezer section.) I fill the uncooked cups & then put them back into the trays & boxes they came in and freeze them for later. These are especially great to have frozen during the Christmas holidays. Just pull out a box & heat them up. Better pull out 2 because they go fast!
loved the spiciness and it was easy and easy to make ahead. My husband went crazy over them
I make these but with a little difference. First of all, I brown the meat first, and drain it well. I would think the wontons would be full of grease if not browning first, and not totally done making the sausage gummy as one reviewer said. I also add an extra 1/2 cup of each cheese. Instead of the ranch dressing, I add 2 cups sour cream and a packet of Hidden Valley Dressing mix..adding the sour cream after removing from the heat. After filling, they only need to be baked for 5-8 mins. I'm surprised 15 mins doesn't totally burn the edges of the wontons. made these for christmas day and they were a bit hit
I love the won ton wrappers baked in cups! To me it is so much easier than trying to fold and seal them. I filled these with chopped cabbage, carrots, & onion, sauteing in sesame oil, seasoned with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, & pepper. I added cooked chicken sausages (garlic flavor, chopped in the food processor). Then I added an egg white after removing from heat. I filled the pre-baked won tons and baked for about 10 min. I made a meal out of these by serving them with rice and additional soy sauce. Even my pickiest boy really liked these!
I made these for my daughter's graduation party and they were a huge hit. I followed the recipe exactly and doubled it. I also followed another person's advice and pre-cooked the sausage. I know someone else said not to but if you don't they may be really soggy with the grease you also get from the cheese. I think it is better to drain the sausage. They were extremely tasty and less fattening that way. Because I had so much food, there were some left over which was hard to believe since people were raving and asking for the recipe. They are just as good and maybe even better leftover! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I served these appetizers just this weekend at our family BBQ. It was a big hit and I was asked for the recipe. I read a few of the other reviews and took their advice on altering the ingredients. I used Savory Sage Sausage and substituted chopped red bell pepper and scallions for the olives. Thanks for this recipe! I'll use it again!
I used this recipe for the idea of the won ton cups only. I filled them with a tex-mex chicken mixture. But what a great idea! They baked perfectly!
Love this receipe...I buy frozen Phyllo minature cups I think they are better than Wonton wraps
This is my husband's absolute favorite appetizer. I can't go to a party without making these - and they always get rave reviews (especially from the pickier men). The recipe I have been using all of these years is a little different. It calls for SHARP cheddar cheese in addition to the Monterey Jack and also adds chopped red pepper. Sometimes I cut down the amount of ranch dressing. The filling mixture does freeze well, so you can make ahead then thaw and bake when needed.
Was I the only one who didn't know whether or not to cook the sausage first?? I didn't and I beleive that I should have because it wasn't cook when I pulled them out. REGARDLESS, once they were cooked, they were a huge hit. I used the Bob Evans spicy hot sausage and it had delicion flavor. I'll def make these again...only I will precook the sausage. Thank you!
Love this recipe! I buy the little phyllo cups and use those instead of the wonton wrappers. It makes twice as many and the fact that they are more bite size is so much more appealing.
Not that pretty, but they really do explode with taste when you eat them! :) I didn't use the won ton wrappers, I used mini-phyllo shells. They worked great and were super easy!!
I made this for a party I gave. I followed the recipe pretty much verbatim just changed some techniques. I used italian sausage, and fresh ranch dressing used a little less per another recomendation (about 3/4 cup). Cooked the sausage first (since I had them one time before at another party and the bottoms were greasy). Everyone at my party raved and wanted the recipe. Next time I will play with the cheeses a bit and see what other combos tastes good.
With a few changes these wontons can be awesome for parties. Guests are always impressed with them. I have made them countless times with varying ingredients and they always turn out great. I make mine with spicy sausage for an extra kick. Even though the recipes doesn't tell you to cook the sausage first, I always do. Then I drain off the excess grease. Instead of ranch dressing from a bottle I use ranch dressing mix straight from a packet because I think it has better flavor. I've also used different dressing mixes such as french onion with great results. You can try different cheeses as well or add green onions. This recipe is so versatile. Just give it a try!
Just an update. Of course you have to cook the sausage first. I guess the submitter forgot to say that.
rave reviews from people at a party that I gave recently.
I make these myself before I even seen it on here. What I do is place the won-ton wrappers in the mini muffin cups and spray the wrappers with pam. Bake till lightly brown. No need to cool them at all. I also use 2 lbs of fried loose sausage, I break it with a spoon while cooking. I let that cool then add the ranch dressing, half a brick of shredded cheese and half a brick of pepper jack cheese then the olives. I spoon the mixture into the cups bake a minute of two until the cheeses melt......fantastic!!
First of all, What a cool Idea for Won ton Wrappers. I make Won Ton Soup all the time and Never know what to do with the left over Won Tons. This will definitely be a keeper. I loved the recipe the only thing I didn't like was they were Very greasy and you have to be VERY consistent on how much meat you put in the cups otherwise what happened to me was some were a little undercooked, I'm going to try cooking the meat next time so they won't be undercooked and so I can drain off some fat/moisture . Also, this recipe asked for a lot of ranch, sooo cut back a little bit. Other then that it was a very neat and creative appetizer!
These are just wonderful the way they are or substitute other meat and veggies!
I have had this recipe for years and they are always a hit. The differences in my original recipe include cooking and draining your sausage before adding with the other ingredients. My recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 3/4 cup ranch dressing. Using these measurements, I have always been pleased with the outcome. They do freeze very well, even after they have been cooked.
Used taco seasoned hamburger instead sausage and only 1/4 cup Ranch dressing and one cup cheese. We called them Taco Stars!
Delicious. The kids loved them and my son said, "All food should come in a cup you can eat."
Great base recipe---easy to personalize. Too much ranch though---3/4 cup would be plenty. I added some hot sauce and chopped green onions. Next time I'll use spicy sausage or add some jalapenos.
These are excellent and very easy. I definitely precook the sausage (and drain grease). These are great for parties and potlucks, and you can make them very quickly.
Fabulous for party appetizers or anytime snacks! What's nice is that you can spice them up or down to taste by the choice of sausage &/or choice of cheese. Tip: Definitely PRE-COOK THE SAUSAGE FIRST though.
the sausage wasn't fully cooked. this is why you have to brown it first before mixing with other ingredients and cooking.
Absolutely delicious. It is a party favorite. I do agree with cooking the sausage first and then mixing with ingredients.
this is an excellant receipe ...Only I added a box of cream cheese to it
I couldn't get the won tons to form into cups, so they were like little saucers. I will use bigger tins next time. I really liked the flavor, but I cut down the ranch just a tad. I'm thinking about using pre-formed pastry cups, and how they would taste. Will let you know!
Easy but bland -- be sure to use spicy sausage or some of the additions mentioned. Don't overbake -- those shells get tough if they are cooked too long (yup, I ruined a tray full).
I only used the wonton portion of this recipe and actually filled it with the southwestern egg roll recipe. Turned out great except I had to waste a bunch of wontons since they folded on each other during the initial heating and they browned too much. I think they need to be baked for lesser time and filled with some type of dry bean to help maintain its shape.
This recipe is perfect as written. Don't omit the ranch like others have posted, you really need moisture. Everyone loved these and everyone asked for the recipe. This sausage filling is wonderful but other fillings, buffalo chicken, chili and cheese, pepperoni pizza, endless possibilities. s
I've been making this exact recipe (as is) for years and everyone loves it. Sometimes I substitute the sausage with cooked choppped chicken.
WE LOVED THESE! I had them at a bachelorette party and just had to find the recipe. Well I found this and I believe it is the exact same, and are SO GOOD! I brought them over to a shindig at my inlaws and all of them loved them as well. One word of advice, COOK YOUR SAUSAGE FIRST. And drain it good. Otherwise you will have quite a bit of greasiness going on, ick. Try these!! I made all 60 and had plenty for 7 people and some leftover. BTW I used the fillo cups from the freezer section, PERFECT and so easy.
These were awesome. I made them for my Christmas open house. I made everything the night before and assembled them just before the party and baked them in batches. I had A LOT more filling that wonton cups so next time I would double them. I just froze the remaining filling for unexpected holiday guests. People loved them and kept asking when the next batch was coming out of the oven. A definite keeper!
I use pimentos instead of olives. Ah-mazing
These are the best party dish! I pre cooked Hot Jummy Dean Sausage and then added the other ingredients....minus the olives. I tried the won ton wrappers several different ways but they kept coming out chewy. I ended up going with the phyllo cups and they turned out great.....this made 40 for me.
I have had these before and LOVED them. However I was wondering if anyone has made just the sausage mixture and kept it warm in a crock pot as a "dip" and then just used either the won ton as chips or just regular tortilla chips?? I havent done this yet any suggestions?
For this recipe I actually used two won ton wrappers per muffin cup...with one they just seemed too flimsy. I also sprinkled a little shredded cheese on each appetizer before popping it in the oven--made it much more appealing looking. All in all, I thought the taste was a little bland--definitely missing something, but I couldn't tell what.
I made this several times during the holiday's and it is amazing! I received many compliments and I loved it myself. Easy to make. I would agree that using a little less ranch makes it better, and make sure to cook and drain all of the grease from the sausage first. This is going to be my new favorite app recipe!
This is a traditional super bowl hit. Have been making these for years and so easy and yummy.
Family and guests LOVED them! I made the sausage ones as well as a Spinach version! Yum!! Today, I used the remainder and put hotdogs and cheese in them. Kids LOVED them!
I took these to a neighborhood Bunco party and they were a HUGE hit. I omitted the black olives as I'm not an olive fan, added a little bit of garlic salt, crushed red pepper and chopped green scallions. I've also made it using Hot Italian sausage to give it some kick. As a time saver, I generally use the pre-made phyllo shell cups instead of the won tons as you can just throw them on the pan and fill them up and bake for 10-15 and they are ready to go. I've had issues with the won ton wrappers getting rubbery on the bottom and too crisp on the sides.
I LOVE these! A friend made them for a Christmas party and I've been making them whenever I can ever since. They are SO easy and so good! I don't prebake the wontons, I just put everything together and bake once in the oven. Maybe I'll try prebaking but concerns me the edges will burn. Also, for variation, I make some with jalapenos instead of black olives. Usually I do some of each. LOVE LOVE LOVE them! And I never have leftovers!
These are the best appetizer. I take them to parties all the time and there is not a single one left. Everyone thinks I spent a lot of time making them because they look complicated. Love this recipe!
SO GOOD and easy...took only about 20 minutes and it was a whole meal for our family of 5. I used 2 wonton wrappers per cup, baked 7 minutes and for one batch took them out to fill, then the 2nd batch just left them in there and added the filling- worked out fine. I used HOT sausage, the exact recipe plus a tad tomato and green onion and S&P. They were so fun to eat and the kids even loved them! I did cook the sausage first and after adding the filling to the cups, cooked about 10 minutes only.
This is an amazing snack/appetizer. I havent met one person that didnt like it, and I make them for all my work parties and family functions.
they were great, big hit at my super bowl party!
Delicious little appetizers. But I also used pre-made phyllo cups (in the freezer section) and made them a little healthier by using chicken sausage, low fat cheese and skipped the ranch dressing. You don'the need it, the cheese keeps everything together. Everyone loved them.
This is a family favorite for us. I use Jimmy deal original sausage. For A vegetarian change try frozen chopped spinach thawed and drained instead of sausage.
Every time I've made these, people gobble them up! They are so delicious, and so easy. I leave out the olives and put in a touch of salsa. Update: I notice that some people precook the sausage and others don't - I find they get less greasy if you cook the sausage before mixing with the other ingredients. And then they don't take so long in the oven and the wrappers don't burn.
I have made these for poker night at our house. I always precook the filling. I have also used this as a base for other fillings including a Mexican filling with Chorizo and cheddar cheese with green onions instead of olives. HAve fun with this and play with it.
Great appetizer! Always a big hit in a large group! Highly recommend it! I add diced red pepper and green onion to add a bit more flavor!
Not bad. A fair amount of work for an average appy - I found it a little bland. I'd consider changing the ingredients before making again.
Love love love these! I have added chopped tomatoes for more color and because I love tomatoes! Also have used hamburger when I didn't have sausage or for a crowd that doesn't do spicy well. These look like gourmet appetizers and they are so easy!
Definitely cook the sausage first. I used about 3/4 cup of ranch dressing and substituted chopped red pepper for the olives - we don't all care for olives and the red pepper added some nice color.
These are a huge hit every time I make them. Like others have said, brown the sausage first. I like to add a little kick and use spicy ranch and diced green chilis instead of olives. Yummy!!!
Yummy, I did not cook the sausage before hand and they came out perfect. I used a combo of sharp cheddar and Motterella cheese and I could not keep these on the plate for the superbowl.
You've gotta love these! My friends and I get together often and do an appetizer night and I am asked to bring these almost every time. I also add garlic to the sausage while browning and finely diced green onion when mixing the olives and dressing in. I have also made the sausage mixture ahead of time and frozen it (to make it easier to make the next time around).
These are always a hit. I use chopped red pepper instead of olives.
This recipe is wonderful. I added red peppers and omitted black olives. I used hot sausage to add a little zing to it.
sooo delicious! i leave out the olives or substitute some sort of pepper
These were really good! Like the other reviewers, I used the phyllo cups and they were so crispy and pretty. I used regular sausage and pepper jack cheese. I used some powdered ranch to flavor the meat initially but ended up adding some ranch dressing and was glad I did. Definitely brown the sausage and drain it ahead or they will be greasy.
I use hot sausage and cook the meat first, also I double the filling ingredients so they fill the cups more, great recipe!
Try cream cheese, and brown the sausage with a little crushed red pepper for kick. Great.
Ranch was too strong of a flavor for me.
These were a BIG hit. After reading some of the reviews, I used "Spicy Ranch" dressing by Hidden Valley and it kicked them up a nocth!
This was OK but had way too much ranch dressing. I think next time I will try a package of ranch dressing mix or cut the amount of dressing in half.
I have this same recipe that I got somewhere else and LOVE it. The recipe I have doesnt call for olives, but next time I will definitly give it a shot! You can do so much with this recipe using different things! Thanks!
These were so good! My won tons did not burn at all, the only thing I noticed with this recipe is if you fill it too much, it's harder to get out of the pan. The won tons fell apart, but after a few attempts, I mastered this recipe and got a lot of compliments.
Great appetizer recipe. I also have used the vegetarian sausage and it also worked nicely. It was a hit and i'll be using it again.
These did not work for me.
I made these for a pool party this weekend and everyone raved about them! I'm not an olive fan, so I substituted some red bell pepper in its place & cut back the ranch dressing to 1/2 cup (based on other feedback.) These were super yummy!
These are now my go to appetizer. Simple and tasty, crowd pleaser!
These were just gross. Unfortunately, I just went ahead and made them without reading the comments. Once I started mixing them up, I thought I probably should have cooked the sausage first. I rechecked the recipe and it didn’t say to do that and it was already too late because the cheese was already in there. Then I started adding the ranch dressing and didn’t even add all of it. I baked a few of them, all the while knowing that they would be a greasy mess. And they were. Not even going to try these again. These have a high rating, but I think you will find that most of the cooks that rated them highly did cook the sausage first.
Great recipe! Thank you! My changes: I used Mild Italian Sausage, cooked before adding to the other ingredients. Also added 1/2 diced red pepper to the filling. I did not use all the Ranch Dressing, I added until I liked the consistency, maybe 1/3 cup. I topped them with a little shredded cheese after adding to the won ton cups. I found that I did not have to cook them very long after filling also. Just long enough to melt the cheese topping.
This is an awesome recipe. Made it for a large party at New Years. I had several other appetizers that I was serving but this one got all the rave reviews! Will be serving this one for many years to come. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Easy appetizer that everybody seems to enjoy. I usually crushed red pepper and omit the olives.
I have to say....I LOVE THIS!!!! I added green onion to it and alittle red pepper flakes....OMG...this is so awesome. I wish that I could just eat the filling with a spoon. This recipe would also be good just as a dip...I really enjoyed it...thanks for the keeper!
Also works well with filo cups
these were great I used less ranch and added cream chease that made them awsome I also deep fried them that made them better some people prefered them baked most liked them fried I like them fried. thanks I will be making these for a long time
This recipe was great and we will be having it more often!! I did omit the olives and added chopped tomatoes and chopped green onions. I did however cook the sausage first and it was not greasy at all!!
I make these for every event I host. People love it. I only use 1/2 cup ranch.
wonderful!
This a wonderful recipe! Everyone loved it! I added some black beans and diced green chile to make it a little Southwest. Everyone was asking for the recipe. I will definitely make this again.
I change this up by removing the olives and adding bell peppers. Typically red or orange. I don't add the ranch salad dressing but do add a bit of the dry package. About a 1/4. I also only use mild cheddar. This is a favorite of all my friends and family and it has been a special request for the last 3 or 4 years!!
Very Good!!!..Flavorful!
