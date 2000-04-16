Donna's Cheesy Quiche

4.6
128 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 31
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

How many kids do you know that enjoy eggs? We'll I thought the same until I served them my quiche!

Recipe by donnazu

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and saute until soft, about 3 to 5 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, cream, basil, oregano, salt and pepper.

  • Spoon the onions into the pie crust. Pour the egg mixture over the onions. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center of the quiche comes out clean, about 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 171.2mg; sodium 750.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022