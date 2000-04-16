Donna's Cheesy Quiche
How many kids do you know that enjoy eggs? We'll I thought the same until I served them my quiche!
This is an excellent basic recipe for quiche BUT for us it is just a tad too rich without quite enough protein, so I always double the eggs and sometimes substitute part half and half or milk for some of the cream. I have made this with many different cheeses and additions. But I always decrease the basil by 1/2, substitute savory for the oregano decreasing it a bit, and add a dash or two of nutmeg. I personally like it with gruyere, spinach and a bit of good ham. My kids like it best with cheddar, spinach and ham or bacon. My husband likes it mediterranean style with artichokes, spinach and feta. I buy pillsbury already made piecrust and cut out smaller circles to fit our muffin pan. Then I put the toppings (different for everyone) in each cup and pour the egg mixture over all. Then everyone gets a quiche they like. (oh and if you add the spinach make sure you precook it and squeeze most of the moisture out of it or you'll get a mess.)Read More
While this quiche was very creamy and cheesy, and the consistency was good, we didn't like the Italian spices in it. Perhaps we'll try it again with different spices or less of the ones called for and add some sausage.Read More
This was quick, easy, and delicious for my first quiche! I didn't have any heavy cream, so I used 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of milk. Also, my boyfriend hates onions, so I only used 1/2 the amount of onions, and it was still plenty!
I won't keep looking for quiche recipes, this one is it for me! Made it for Mother's Day brunch and it was a huge hit. I did make a few changes though. First, I fried up about 6 slices of bacon crisp. I then sauteed the diced onion in 1-2 tbsp. of the bacon grease. I also omitted the basil and oregano because I don't like them and the other reviews stating that they were a little overpowering. The rest I followed exactly. It was delicious! UPDATE: I've made this several times now, and it's always a huge hit. I no longer make it with the mozzarella, I just use all cheddar.
Wow! What an amazingly tasty recipe! My husand and I made this on a whim for brunch, and the flavor was excellent. We had no heavy cream, so we used what we had - fat free half & half. It certainly seemed to work, which also means you could use that instead of heavy cream without compromising flavor. We had no ready-made pie crust, so we used the "Easy Pie Crust" recipe submitted by Louise on AllRecipes. This pie crust is the easiest one ever, contains no butter (a plus for healthier eaters), and no rolling required--you make it right in the pie pan! What a great match for this phenomenal cheesy quiche! Now I've got to see if Donna has other recipes on here!
As others have said, a great basic quiche recipe. I have made this several times and have found that variations on the dairy are well tolerated. You can add any vegetable or meat you like and will not be disappointed. Try sun dried tomatoes & mushrooms if you like them.
I don't like quiche. That said, I actually liked this quiche. I made it for my 8 year old, who likes quiche (and what a good protein meal for him), and I sampled it because it smelled better than any quiche I had tried before. I was really surprised. I sauteed the onions in a combination of butter and olive oil; left out the salt. I gave it 5 stars because any quiche I like has to be good:)
The first time i made this I omitted the mozzarella (didn't have any)but the quiche was still excellent. The second time I added the mozzarella but didn't like it as much. I thought it made the quiche very chewy. I have used this recipe many times now using only cheddar cheese and get excellent results every time.
Wow was this yummy! I added a little bacon to it as well, but it would have been awesome without too! OMG, it was so good and the onion added just the right flavor to the pie crust!! YUM, YUM, YUM!! Thanks!!
I hate when people make changes to the original recipe and then rate it badly. I made a lot of changes to this recipe, but i'm rating it "The Best." It was a good starting point; I added a few more eggs, partly because my eggs seemed SO small and partly because there just didn't seem to be enough eggs. I threw some cheese in with the egg mixture and then some on top as in the recipe. And I used fresh basil and then a bunch of other spices (i.e. dry mustard, dill, cumin...) but not oregano because I didn't want an Italian tasting dish. The end result was DELICIOUS and I will DEFINITELY be making this again! Thanks Donna for a good starting point!!!
This was really good. I did add some things to it, but it was a great base. Best of all, my picky toddler ate it!
Delicious! I liked it as is but I liked even better with just cheddar cheese! (Mozza has no flavour and made it a little chewy!) I also used half & half second time around! Next time I might add some Asiago and try it with 3% milk!
This was a great recipe...a good starting point. I added some mushrooms, zucchini & green peppers which was nice and flavorful. With the specified salt it was a little salty.
This Quiche was so easy to prepare and so delicious! I made it for my MOPS group today and everyone wanted the recipe! The only thing I did differently was I carmelized the onion for about 15 minutes and added an extra egg. Thanks for such a delicious addition to my breakfast menu!
I just made this now (for the second time this week), and again, I'm blown away. I make the "Best Ever Pie Crust" recipe found on this site, and whip one up in no time. This was the first quiche recipe I tried, and will probably be the only one I ever use. I use skim milk instead of cream, and it works just fine! Next time I'll try adding some veggies to mix it up a bit. I am forever grateful!
Simple and good just really really rich. The second time I made it I explored with different ingredients such as using half and half and milk instead of heavy cream. Adding spinach and raw onion (not sauteed in butter) and some crumbled bacon. Turned out really good! Great recipe to tweak and have fun with.
I added sauteed mushrooms/bell peppers/and turkey instead of onions, 4 eggs instead or 3, and some chopped chives because they were lying around. I cooked the quiche an extra 20 minutes and the middle still came out wet! Reduce the 1 cup milk for 1/2 cup and its perfect. I used a frozen pie crust. Overall this is very easy and versatile.
so surprisingly easy. here's a tip that took me a while to figure out: premade pie crusts are in the dairy aisle with the pop-can biscuits. i added mushrooms with the onions, green onion to the egg/cream mixture, and seasoned with herbes de provence for an old-french style flavor. served with caesar salad and apple butter cornbread. great for a lunch with friends.
So delicious! Though the soup I made wasnt too well recieved, everyone LOVED this. It was rich and cheesy, but not overly decadent. I added some broccoli and ham because I needed to use it up. Also use reduced fat cheese but it didnt affect the texture. Will make this for brunch SOON. Thank you!
Fabulous! Easy and yummy. I like the easy part the best.
I loved it! I hate eggs. I can't make myself like them. Scrambled, fried, whatever. I can't like them. But, I LOVED this quiche. Making it again tomorrow!! Has a good taste, not eggy. I like the onions it in, it's worth a shot to try it.
Very good quiche! I made it as per recipe, except added fresh spinach and mushrooms, and used swiss cheese instead of the mozzarella. I used a Marie Callender's deep-dish pie crust (to die for!!!), and it was excellent! You could pretty much put any kind of vegetable or meat in this with awesome results. Will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for the recipe, Donnaz!
This quiche was really tasty. I found it a little too salty for my taste and so will reduce the salt to half a tsp next time. I made the crustless version, just sprayed my pie plate with cooking spray before pouring the mixture in. I also sauteed some bacon and mushrooms with the onion. My three year old loved it too. Thanks Donna
I've used this recipe over a dozen times. I have to admit I've only just gotten an account...I've been lurking for quite some time. I have added many things to this quiche; one small head of broccoli (or half a large head) with about 3 medium sized mushrooms, or when i was out of broccoli i used green beans and it was just as good. The italian spices DO give it a weird taste like another reviewer said. I use rosemary, garlic powder and thyme. I also use cheddar instead of mozzarella and usually cut it down to 1 cup. When putting the cheese on top, i swirl it into the egg/cream mix with a knife so that when it melts in the oven it doesnt form this thick sort of helmet over it. This is a great basic recipe and I would recommend it to anyone!
Easy and good. Add pepper, garlic and italian seasoning to give more flavor.
My husband ate the whole thing in one day, we love it ! Added minced garlic and mushooms to the onions. Also, used all cheddar cheese and light cream !! Will make again and again. Thank you Donna !!
This is very good quiche. I think it would be excellent with tomatoes in it as well. I made one without the crust and it worked well that way too. Good recipe!
It's easy to undestand, also from other reviews, that this quiche is good no matter what yuo put in the crust... I had 3 onions, but only 2 eggs, and provolone instead of mozzarella, and greek yogurth instead of cream...
This was OK but I felt that the seasoning was a little strong.
I read how one lady didn't like quiche until she smelled this one. I actually didn't like the smell. I was tempted not to eat it. But I'm so glad I did. It wasn't the prettiest nor did it smell amazing, but the taste was awesome. And it was so easy. When I think of quiche I expect it to be hard, but you just mix everything together and bake. I didn't saute the onions, it doesn't matter to me if they're raw or cooked, and I just loved this recipe. This is definetly going in my recipe book!
This quiche is amazing. I used a medium sized onion, but that is the only thing that I changed. Made it for a party, and was the first thing to go!!!
This is a great basic quiche. You can add to this or have it as is. I added spinich and bacon and served with a salad and bread for a great lunch.
Since there was no pie crust listed in the ingredient list, I assumed it was a crustless quiche. Then I read the directions! I made it as written except I poured it into a pie pan sprayed with Pam. Turned out fine without a crust,less carbs :). It makes kind of a small batch though so you might want to scale the recipe to make 1.5 or 2 batches.
This was very tasty. This definitely did not have an "eggy" taste and the proportions were perfect for my regular sized pie crust (not deep dish). I did sprinkle 1/3 cup of bacon pieces on the bottom of the crust, then sprinkled onions and then poured filling in.
the onions gave it a good flavor. the guys i served it to later raved about it to their girlfriends! however, only one slice for me because of the fat...
Delicious! I added some bacon and mushrooms to it, topped it with 8 oz. Colby-Jack cheese, and poured it into my home-made pie crust. My boyfriend ate half the pie for dinner last night!
My husband could not get enough of this. We had it for dinner with a green salad and fresh fruit. I took another reviewer's advice and used the "easy pie crust" by Louise. Great combo!!
This was wonderful! I did add 3 extra eggs with an extra cup of heavy whipping cream and all the spices - it just seemed to small without it. Still only took 50 minutes to cook and was a family hit! I'll definitely be making this again.
Excellent
Very easy and sooooooooo good! Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first quiche, so I followed the recipe closely... I didn't find the seasoning overpowering, but I did have to cook it almost ten minutes longer than it said to. Maybe it's my oven? Now I know that I can mess with it to make it even better! EDIT: When I made this a second time, in a glass pan, it came out in 35 minutes. Must have been the cheap aluminum pan I used the first time that added the cook time. I now make this without the crust, and don't miss it.
This was my first quiche, and it came out great. I added a can of spinach to the eggs, used muenster cheese instead of mozzarella & cheddar, and sour cream instead of heavy cream. I also used a yellow and red onion combo for the onions (mostly because I ran out of yellow onion, but it was good), and also used 5 eggs instead of 3, to fill out the crust. Excellente!
Delicious!!! The only problem is that it doesn't fill you up right away, so you end up eating half of the quiche yourself!! I like to use this recipe as a base, and add either chopped broccoli or spinach. I usually use all cheddar instead of mixing it with mozzarella. My kids just love it!
I have made this recipe many times already and every time it's been great even though I tweak it most every time. I have added various veggies (spinach, slightly pre-cooked potatoes, broccoli) with great success and even lessened the cheese when I didn't have enough. I also have used rice milk instead which is always a fine substitution for those who don't love lactose. The prep is quite easy and makes for little work if you have 40 minutes to spare for the bake time.
Absolutely awesome!! This was my first time making a quiche. I added mushrooms and broccoli. My husband loved it. Even my 4 yr & 2 yr old liked it!! I will definitely make this again.
Great recipe. Added some yellow squash, mushrooms, green pepper and bacon and it came out perfectly. I used a deep dish pie pan thinking that with the extra veggies and meat it would be too full but then ended up having to add an egg.
Simple and tasty. I added milk in place of the cream.
I have used this recipe for years and it's delicious!
This is my favorite quiche recipe. I've made it several times making slight changes according to what was in the 'fridge. I used fat free half and half with great results. I even left out the cheese and it still tasted great!
Fabulous! Incredibly easy, with a wonderful taste and good texture.
Everyone loved this! I added a little more cheese and spices, Yum Yum!
I HAD A VEGETARIAN AS A DINNER GUEST LAST NIGHT AND DECIDED TO SERVE THIS QUICHE. SHE LIKED IT BETTER THAN THE RECIPE SHE USES FREQUENTLY. I USED A COMBINATION OF SHARP WHITE CHEDDAR, FRESHLY GRATED PARMESAN AND 4 EGGS RATHER THAN 3. NICE RECIPE AND EASY TO PREPARE.
This was delicious! We added some sausage to it and little bit of pepper jack cheese also. It was great.
Great flavor, I added a little bacon and ham. Really good.
Very quick and easy, especially if you use a store bought crust as I did!
Good! I added a can of lump crab meat and it was yummy! In addition, I divided recipe in 1/2 and baked in 4 individual small glass bowls. Good side dish for those following a low carb lifestyle! Thanks!
Lovely quiche. My mother and I just love it (my brother doesn't, but he's a super picky eater). While the recipe is great as-is, it tastes just as good (IMO) with milk instead of cream and 2 eggs instead of 3.
I didn't like the texture of this quiche, it was almost "mealy" or "gritty." Not sure if I did something wrong but not for my liking.
Very yummy!
Changed it up just a little - added a can of diced chilies, omitted the basil/oregano, used light cream instead of heavy (that's what I had in the house) and added an extra egg... Dee-lish!!! Great basic recipe that's very easy to customize!!
The best I found so far. To cut on calories I used only 1 teaspoon of oil & instead of heavy cream I used fat free sour cream. I also added 2 more eggs following other reviewers advice. Baked it for 25 minutes longer in a deep dish crust. Came out great!
This quiche is excellent!!!! I threw in some steamed broccoli and for cheeses I used cheddar,mozzarella & a little bit of Swiss. I also used 1/2 cup milk & 1/2 cup of half & half instead of cream.
I followed this exactly but used feta and cheddar. I think it would of tasted better with more egg and less cream. So I am going to try it that way next time. Everyone did like it that I served it too.
This was delicous and easy with some changes!! I used store bought pie crust, sauteed some ham with the onions, added 1 drained can of basil, garlic, and oregano diced tomatoes. I substituted 1% milk for the cream and only used 1/4 tsp of both basil and oregano spices. I replaced the mozarella cheese with monterey jack! I, as well as some other reviewers, did not fill up my pie 9.5 inch pie pan so I added 1 egg and some milk to the mixture! This really was delicious!!
This quiche had a rich and moist flavor. I cut back a little on the onion and added some sauteed chopped bell pepper and sliced mushrooms to it. Great.
This was a good basic quiche, but very small -- it only filled up my pie pan halfway. I added another egg and a little more cream to stretch it farther, but you could increase the eggs to 5 (and the cream accordingly) and still make it fit (though you would have to adjust the temperature and bake time then). Also, didn't have enough heavy cream, so used sour cream to make up the difference, and this came out fine.
Excellent and delicious. Quiche is always so easy and this one is no exception. My husband loved it even though "real men don't eat quiche"
We loved this quiche both with and without the heavy cream! I substituted milk for the cream and used a potato crust instead of a regular crust. Many ways to vary teh recipe to your tastes.
Yummy and easy.
Maybe if I would have followed the recipe exactly it would have warranted a 5 star rating. I did like so many of the others suggested and added sour cream instead of heavy cream and added an extra egg. It really was good. I also added some ham and when I do it again, I will cut the onion in half. It took over an hour to cook probably due to the extra egg. I really didn't mind because I really enjoyed it and hubby liked it too.
Made this recipe and it was great- an easy to make non meat quiche is hard to find. THe onion really made it great!
I take this every football season to morning tailgates. It's so simple and tasty.
My husband and I love this. I use it as a base and add sausage for himn and spinich and mushroom for me.
Another delicious and easy recipe from Allrecipes! This is terrific as is, but an easy recipe to modify using what you have on hand. I used Swiss cheese instead of Mozzarella, increased the eggs by 2 because I was using a large pie dish, and added 1/3 cup bacon pieces. Can't wait to try it with crab.
Great stuff! I used 1/2 c. milk and 1/2 cup cream instead of 1 c. cream and it was perfect!
This is a terrific recipe. I made 2 of these quiche's for Easter and they were a hit. The one I made using bacon worked better. I also took the advice of others and substitued half of the cream for milk. Will try with ham next.
Great recipe! I thought the heavy cream would make this too rich, so I just used half and half. I also changed the mozzarella to parmesan, as we didn't have any. I love cheddar and parmesan together! I agree that the Easy Pie Crust was just the right companion for it.
I have never made a quiche before using this recipe, and it's fabulous and easy. I usually add bacon and sausage to it and cut out some of the cream with whole milk because it's so rich. (But delicious!!)
This quiche was o.k. The flavor of the basil and oregano was too strong.
I used 4 eggs and 4oz of cream cheese. Instead of onion, I used one bunch of green onions. Also added a 1/2 tsp. of cayenne pepper. It was delicious. We will definitely have this again.
The taste was incredible! My husband enjoyed it more than any other quiche I've ever made. My only problem with it is that the cheese made a thick skin that was hard to cut and hard to get a decent amount on the fork without making a mess. Next time I'll add mushrooms.
enjoyable and tasty
I found the spices in this to give an excellent flavor to this quiche. I did use 1% milk instead of cream, and used only 5 slices jack cheese instead of the 1 1/2 cups shredded. Even with these modifications it was delicious and a big hit at my Easter brunch. This is quick to prepare with a readymade crust and I will definitely make again, next time adding veggies or different cheeses. Thanks for a good recipe!
A little conflicted with my rating. I rated it as written because I hate rating based on personal changes. As written, it's good, but not 5 star good. As others have said, it's a great base for doing what you personally like. I do think you can do just about anything with this. Not a fan of the mozzarella though. No real flavor, and too chewy. Really needs another egg. Deep dish frozen crust works perfect. If this recipe was written without the mozzarella, and added some ingredients it would have been a 5. I made it the second time with grilled chicken and fresh spinach. So, so good!
This quiche was delicious! However, I found that the full cup of heavy cream made it very thick and custard-like. I would cut back to a half cup and sub a half cup w/whole milk next time. Also, the source of the delicious flavor comes from the type of onion used and how well they are carmelized. I made this for a family brunch and it was gone quickly.
My son and I loved this. Picky hubby didn't care for it but that's because it's not fried and greasy. Omitted pie crust, added crumbled bacon, and substituted half-n-half for heavy cream. Next time will add 2 egg whites to make fluffier. Thanks for recipe.
I really liked this, but only gave it 4 stars because I will probably never crave it. I only did half the amount of onions, and added some left over ham from Easter and a few fresh mushrooms. I also did 4 eggs instead of 3. This would be a great recipe to experiment with!
Very good! You can add anything to this recipe! I added broccoli and bacon to an already yummy quiche and it was GREAT! Thanks!
Super easy and delicious. Even my picky 11 year old had a second piece!
Very good, especially if you don't have other veggies to throw in. Great last minute meal! Faired well for left overs too! Next time I'd had a few more veggies!
1.17.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/20879/donnas-cheesy-quiche/ ... I came home to one & a fourth of two quiches gone. Gone! Two people. Yikes! :D 'Had a pound of cooked, hot breakfast sausage & in it went; half in each. To allow for that, I reduced heavy cream to - combined amount for two - 1.5c, but added an additional egg, seven total. 'Wasn't so sure how Italian spices would play with breakfast sausage so I went with 1/8t ea basil & oregano in just one. 'Don't know how it was. It's an empty dish. :o Thanks for the recipe, Donna. :)
I did not make any changes and it was delightful as is. Very light and makes for great leftovers. Will make again!
Fabulous. I did some things differently, but on the whole this recipe is great. I didn't saute the onions before hand, I bought frozen, and next time I would go a little easier on the onion. I mixed everything together in a bowl and poured it into the pie crust, as that's what my Mom always did. I also added a lot more cheese. The recipe is a great basic cheese quiche building block!
This is my go-to basic recipe. I add whatever I have on hand; spinach, sausage, mushrooms (always!), different cheeses. Sometimes I've added so much I have enough for 2 pie shells. Great, right. Okay, I also add Tony Chachieres creole seasoning. Never had anyone not ask for more! It's also good cold or nuked.
I made this for a brunch with several vegetarian guests. Everyone loved it. It did take longer to bake. But my oven needs calibration. I will definitely make it again.
I believe this recipe is for an 8 inch pie. I used a 9 inch and it's not enough filling. I recommend adding an extra egg and cream.
This quiche was a hit at a brunch I hosted. Based on other reviewers, I made these modifications and it turned out great. Added an additional egg (used 4 total) Substituted 1/2 tsp onion powder for the onion. Substituted Fat Free Half & Half for the heavy cream. Cut back on oregano, used 1/4 tsp. Cut back on salt, used 1/2 tsp. Used only cheddar cheese (1 1/2 c.), omitted mozzarella.
I've been using this recipe for several years and am finally getting around to rate it. I love this recipe, it always turns out perfect. If I don't have heavy cream, I have substituted half & half. I did skim back on the spices just a bit and when I add bacon to it, I really skim back on the salt. I've gotten nothing , but outstanding praise for this dish. Thanks Donna!
