Donna's Cheesy Quiche

This is an excellent basic recipe for quiche BUT for us it is just a tad too rich without quite enough protein, so I always double the eggs and sometimes substitute part half and half or milk for some of the cream. I have made this with many different cheeses and additions. But I always decrease the basil by 1/2, substitute savory for the oregano decreasing it a bit, and add a dash or two of nutmeg. I personally like it with gruyere, spinach and a bit of good ham. My kids like it best with cheddar, spinach and ham or bacon. My husband likes it mediterranean style with artichokes, spinach and feta. I buy pillsbury already made piecrust and cut out smaller circles to fit our muffin pan. Then I put the toppings (different for everyone) in each cup and pour the egg mixture over all. Then everyone gets a quiche they like. (oh and if you add the spinach make sure you precook it and squeeze most of the moisture out of it or you'll get a mess.)

