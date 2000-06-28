Quick and Easy Apple Muffins

A wonderful muffin recipe that's not too sweet! I like to add extra cinnamon for some more flavor. Great for breakfast with tea or coffee.

Recipe by MEVERTSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and salt. In a separate bowl, stir together milk, egg and butter. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture just until combined. Fold in chopped apples. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 198.8mg. Full Nutrition
