Quick and Easy Apple Muffins
A wonderful muffin recipe that's not too sweet! I like to add extra cinnamon for some more flavor. Great for breakfast with tea or coffee.
I see a lot of people who say this recipe is bland. One reason for that is it is supposed to be a diabetic recipe. So for all the non-diabetics, adding more sugar may improve the flavour. I have also seen some reviews that they were chewy or tough - that means you are over-mixing the batter. Remember- muffin batter is only mixed until just combined. Just some hints I thought may help.Read More
I found them dry, bland and rather heavy. Almost like big dry tea biscuits.Read More
This was great! I added more apple because I had it on hand and used 1/2 cup sugar because of the other review, but really I could of went with the 1/4 cup. Light and fluffy. I will make these again for sure. Thank you
Very easy and fast to make. I added more apples. It turned out great, not too sweet, which was what I wanted. Will definately bake more of this.
Pretty good and easy muffins. Next time I will add more cinnamon and apples. Nuts would also be a yummy addition.
Very rubbery and dull tasting. Did not over mix, have done muffins before NOT to over blend. Kids did not like it, and neither did anyone else. Had to throw them all out, too chewy and rubbery to eat and not enough sweet taste to it.
Pretty bland.
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. The Muffins were dry and dull.
thought maybe i did something wrong until i read the other reviews. did not taste like a muffin, it was bland and heavy. will not make again!
these muffins were kind of bland...
I didn't like the recipe. I tried out exactly as it was listed, it came out too bland and had no texture or taste.
These were horrible. They tasted more like pancakes than muffins!!!
excellent recipie 5 stars!
I love the crunchy outside and sooo moist inside they way that not too sweet is fine for me BTW i added 1/4 cup of brown sugar and i don't have CINNAMON! still turn great...i was worry that it seem the butter is dry but turn fine. i will made this again and have cinnamon for sure :) thanks
Easy recipe, but a little bland and rubbery. I think it could have more "zing" without adding more sugar. Honestly, I don't think I over mixed the dough to make it rubbery.
came out well, but I found them quite plain, could use some more fruit or something to give more flavour.
Apple Muffins' Haiku: "Great warm from oven. But not as good leftover. (Added brown sugar.)" I followed the recipe, only adding a couple packed TB's of brown sugar, and not peeling my apples. They were pretty awesome right out of the oven w/ a pat o' butter, but I wasn't as delighted w/ them the next morning. Still, a pretty good muffin, and my young daughter declared them "splendiferous."
It made a really nice quick breakfast.
The muffins are good for beginners, I made them for my roomates in residence. But they're lacking a little ZING!! I'm thinking either more apple or more cinnamon...
This was pretty good; I added 1/2 tsp of allspice and 1/4c of raisins. Next time I will add more apple and cinnamon. Still, this was a nice little muffin.
I absolutely love this recipe. However, I don't really care for sugar, so I substituted with honey and added some pecans. It was delicious!!!
Muffins tasted dry and mealy.
This recipe is great for people who don't like really sweet muffins. I stir my apple pieces in about 1/2 cup of sugar before I put them in. Adding a little sugar will help for those of you who think this is too bland. As for the dryness that some have mentioned, just add a little extra milk.
These muffins are awesome just enough sweetness,exactly what I was looking for,for my kids and my daycare! very moist,followed it,didn`t change anything!
Liked these very much. Not too sweet so I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before baking. Would have added more apple as the parts with no apple were a little dry.
I thought these were very dry & chewy, but my husband thought they were great.
I added a bit of cream, apples, and topped with chocolate and sprinkled some icing sugar! BEAUTIFUL!
These muffins were ok, next time I will add more sugar, they were a little too bland.
I added more apples (and applesauce), walnuts, and a LOT more cinnamon as suggested in other recipes. They came out moist and fluffy, though I think they could still use something extra. Next time I might try heating the chopped apples beforehand and seasoning them with the cinnamon and sugar directly before putting into the dough.
Great muffin recipe! This recipe makes more of a cake-like muffin; they are quite dense, but very, very good. They aren't too sweet like the packaged muffin mixes. Yum!
I liked 'em ver much
Very good. Came out moist but yes it was a little bland. However I anticpated that so I used 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 nutmeg. Net time I will add more sugar.
I found this mix too stiff to rise very much. Yummy, but not enough rise. Perhaps the eggs in Oman are smaller. I will use more milk next time.
This is an easy recipe for apple muffins but I found it to be quite bland.
After reading other reviews I decided to change a few things with this recipe. I used whole wheat flour, added 4 packets of splenda (in addition to the 1/4 cup sugar) doubled the cinnamon, added 1/4 tsp ground cloves, added 1/4 tsp baking soda, used oil instead of butter, added 1/2 cup extra apple and some lemon zest. They turned out great with my changes; fluffy with good taste.
Yummy! I thought it was just enough sugar. I used the yellow apples and added more cinnamon. Great recipe. Thanks.
Not very good at all. 1/4 cup sugar was not enough; very bland
We found these to be very dull. Tried glazing them with sugar and water glaze, added cinnamon, it was a no hoper.
Almost perfect for those of us trying to cut down on sugar - will try it next time with a 1/4 tsp salt this time vs. 1/2 tsp because it was a tad salty.
I added a little bit of almond extract and honey to mine. It didn't pump up the flavor like I thought it would. Next time I'm going to try tossing the apples in teaspoon or two of cinnamon, probably add some nutmeg, and more honey- like 3 Tbsp... I'll update when I make them next.
Yummy! My kids loved them. Even the husband had a few! I'm not into cooked apples, but these were delicious!
I found this easy. I had a batch whipped up in no time. they were definately heavy so I think the next time I will use baking soda. I did make a few changes: I used extra cinnamon, one extra apple, and I add a 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I used the bowl I melted the butter to make a crumble for the top of brown sugar and cinnamon. The muffins turned pretty good. they are not the best apple muffins I have ever had, but they are good.
This recipe was so simple, even when multiplied!!! Rave with my 6 kids!!! ALL THUMBS UP!!!!
I tried this recipe yesterday, and it went over pretty well. The apples are really sweet and is the dominant flavor. I really think next time I make these I will add more Cinnamon to the mixture.
Wonderful!Quick and easy, not too sweet!
After reading these were bland I made the following changes: 1. I doubled the sugar, 2. used 1/2 c milk and 1/2 c orange juice, 3. added grated lemon peel, 4. doubled the apple, 5. and substituted 1/2 c instant vanilla pudding mix for 1/2 c flour. I also had to add a little extra milk because the batter was too stiff. I ended up with one very large, flavorful loaf of bread. I also cooked them at 325 for 35 minutes so they wouldn't get burnt on the outside.
I did 1.5 tsp cinamon, 2 cups apple and 1/2 cup sugar. Cooked slower at 375 for 20 minutes I thought these are great and kid approved.
We loved it!! I enhanced it with pumpkin pie spice for the double "fall" taste and topped them with a crumb topping....
This recipe was ok, it seemed a little bland. Like it was missing something. So to add just a little something... I sprinkled brown sugar on the top & mmm that did the trick! ;) **oh and I had boiled the apples with a little nutmeg and lots of cinnamon softening them before chopping them up and adding them in.
I doubled the recipe and used half whole wheat flour and half regular flour. I only used 1/3 cup sugar and used 1/2 cup oil instead of butter. They turned out really well. They weren't super sweet just as the recipe said but they were just sweet enough.
I made these for my godfather who is a diabetic, and based on these reviews I wanted to make it sweeter. I changed the milk to a can of apple juice concentrate, added 1/2 cup of raisins to the dry ingredients, 1/2 tsp of ginger and two packets of sugar substitute. I mashed a banana into the wet as well and they are pretty delicious-thanks for the recipe ideas! p.s. I totally agree with the pp, you have to almost leave muffins not quite blended, so they rise and aren't tough.
I didn't read the other reviews until after I made them. I agree they are not very flavorful. It would have been helpful to know that this a diabetic recipe. Someone mentioned this in their review rating. Understanding that, they are not bad.
My son loves these. He eats them every day when I make them. He has a very picky diet, due to autism, and he loves these. I have eaten them also and like them a lot too!
It's actually a great recipe if you don't mind playing around with ingredients! I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and threw in a leftover package of Quaker oats (maple flavour). I also put less salt (1/4 teaspoon), and a bit more cinnamon. I also made sure to mix the dry and wet ingredients separately first.
These were a nice treat. Not too sweet. I would add more cinnamon next time. I substituted 1 cup Whole Wheat Flour/ 1 cup white instead of 2 cups White. I also added 5 chocolate chips and crispy topping to the top to take away from the WW flour taste. Made exactly 12 muffins and baked right on time stated.
Very good muffins! I made mine into mini muffins and our whole family ate them for breakfast! They are the perfect flavor and not too sweet. I will definitely make them again.
My family LOVED these. I did add a smidge of pumpkin pie spice to the tops to pretty them up. As per usual I find that I used about a 75% of the sugar it called for and accidentally doubled the cinnamon. I used Red Delicious apples but might try gala or something next time; would be excellent with pecans or walnuts.
Great basic recipe. I put 1t cinnamon, added 1/4c brown sugar, shredded my apples and added about 1c more. They were absolutely delish!!
My husband liked this recipe, but I think they're too bland. I wouldn't make these again.
I just made these muffins and they turned out great! I used a cup of whole wheat flour and a cup of white all purpose flour. I also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I like my apples mixed in good. So I cooked my chopped apples on the stove with a little bit of apple juice. Then processed them in the food processor and folded them in! they turn out perfect.
Not much dough, and no taste.
no taste what so ever.
My daughter is lactose intolerant so I adjusted the ingredients so she could eat them. I substituted vanilla-flavored rice milk for the milk, and Fleishmann's UNSALTED margarine for the butter. Instead of white sugar, I used brown sugar, and I put in 1 tsp. apple pie spice instead of cinnamon. She loved them as did all the kids in her class and they have requested I make them again for their holiday party at school!
I feel like it was missing something. There wasn't much flavor to it. Maybe more cinnamon would work.
Because of other reviews saying it was bland. I substituted white sugar for brown sugar. I added 2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2tablespoons of lemon juiceand increased the milk to 21/2 cups. (Didn't want the muffins dry). I loved them with the changes. I gave this a three star because I had to make so many changes. I alao put a little sugar on the apples as one reviewer suggested. Great idea! My husband and I devoured these muffins. He requested I make more today.
Not that sweet and a little dry. The muffin is sticky to the cupcake paper. But taste is ok
Good, not great. I took the advice of other reviewers, but it was still too dense and not nearly sweet enough even with twice the recommended amount of sugar. Perhaps some brown sugar might have helped. Still, can't say they weren't good.
I wouldn't call them spicy. Simple and sort of plain. No changes when I made them, other than maybe a little extra apple chunks.
After reading the reviews I decided to add some extra flavour. I made the following changes: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 grated apple, 3/4cups brown sugar, 1 cup wholewheat flour with 1 cup white flour,zest of 1 orange and then chopped up and added the flesh of the orange (after removing pith). It was really delicious but not too sweet and the orange provided little pops of moisture that worked well.
glad i read the reviews first... I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and used 1 1/2 cups apple sauce in stead of actually slicing apples... definitely came out as a very dense cake-like muffin but the taste was great...
This is a great recipe. I've made it multiple times, sometimes I add a few more spices or substitute the apple for carrot. It always turns out moist and delicious.
You really need to add a lot more sugar, cinamon and apple to this recipe. My family did not enjoy it.
I thought the muffin mix was a bit too thick so I added about 2 tbsp. of maple syrup and about 1/2 cup more of milk. I also used organic soy milk and added about 1/4 cup of raspberries that I had. I used grab apples off of our tree too and the kids loved them! :)
I had never made muffins before trying this recipe. I thought these turned out pretty well! I did add some extra ingredients. I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of raisins, 1/4 cup of crushed walnuts, and 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I will say I think they would be best served warm with some butter as they seemed a tiny bit dry. But they were fine without that. My kids enjoyed them too, who are 1 and 4. A lovely little snack or breakfast treat. Thanks for this simple yummy recipe. I will make these muffins again! :)
I think for a low sugar based recipe it's actually pretty tasty,and my honeycrisp apples were fresh picked.. I would add brown sugar or maple syrup for a twist.
Used this recipe so my 8 year old could mix it together and say she made them. I have never had any luck making muffins but she was so enthusiastic I decided to give them a try. They worked out really well, though I think I will use brown sugar next time and more then 1/4 cup. They were easy and my daughter enjoyed the idea of making a better muffin then I ever have! Will keep this recipe handy.
I added extra cinnamon. I would definitely do it again
Muffins are pretty good. I was using a fresh red Gravensteen picked from my tree and they're a bit tart so I took some of the other's advice and upped the sugar to half a cup. These will be perfect for breakfast. As others have said this would be a good recipe to build on and add other fruits and nuts to jazz it up a bit.
It was bland, dry and heavy. Will not try ever again.
I will add more cinnamon.. Good but did not have much taste.
As others have mentioned, the muffins were a bit bland, I will use more sugar, cinnamon, and apple next time. The nice thing about this recipe, is that I will usually have all the needed ingredients on hand. It's a quick and easy recipe. My muffins came out with a nice consistency, not too heavy or rubbery.
I thought the muffins were very good, from reading other reviews, I did add extra sugar and extra cinnamon. Don't be scared to add lots more cinnamon. I added probably another teaspoon and in my opinion I could have still used more. I think if I had added more cinnamon I would give this recipe 5 stars. Go for it, and don't be afriad to experiment.
So good! I modified it by using a 1/2 a cup of splenda as opposed to sugar, and more apple. I also used skim milk. These modifications allowed for a healthy sweet treat!
Very good muffins. I doubled the recipe and used 4 cups of apples in total, a little extra cinnamon, and i also put in 1 package of unprepared instant vanilla pudding. I Did have to cook them a little longer though. I ended up with 3 dozen this way. The pudding makes them very moist and adds flavor, i always add it when i make cake from a box also.
For a diabetic muffin, I think this is a pretty good recipe. I have even swapped in no-calorie sweetener for the sugar and found it worked out fine. Perhaps a little heavy, but muffins don't always have to be fluffy!
did not rise enough for my liking
awesome recipe i added more sugar though to make it sweeter. i wanted to add a little art to the recipe so i added an apple slice 10 minutes in while it was baking. when it was done i also sprinkled on a little bit of powdered sugar.
I thought these were ok, but not what I was expecting. I doubled the cinnamon and it still seemed a little bland to me . Maybe some brown sugar would help.
i love this recipe so much!!!!!!
I loved this recipe! I did a little substitute of 1 cp rice flour and 1 cp regular flour but it turned out great. They didn't LOOK overly scrumptious but they taste amazing! Even with a little bit of jam (though not necessary) - this is one that will be made again and again!
I made this recipe with Krusteaz pancake mix and it turned out great. I actually wanted a cake that wasn't too sweet so this was perfect. You could always add a frosting out of powdered sugar if you wanted to add something sweeter to it.
I make these exactly like the recipe says and my kids love them! I have never added extra sugar and every time I make a batch they are gone instantly.
These were quite bland. I used the recipe as written. One reviewer said it was a diabetic-friendly recipe, which I did not realize until I had the batter in the muffin tin. Trying to add a bit more flavor, I sprinkled some cinnamon-sugar on the top before I baked them, but it didn't help much. I think it would be helpful to have a very flavorful apple and to add more spices to the batter. The texture was a cross between a muffin and a fluffy biscuit - not terrible, but not a typical muffin. Definitely not what I was looking for.
