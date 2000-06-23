Crustless Spinach Quiche

Cheesy, savory quiche is the perfect addition to any brunch menu. It's easy to make, takes less than an hour, and it's a crowd favorite. When you're in need of a crustless quiche that will brighten up your breakfast or brunch, turn to this tried-and-true recipe.

Crustless Quiche Ingredients

Here's what you'll need to make this top-rated crustless quiche:

Eggs

Because this quiche doesn't have a crust, you'll need five eggs to hold the mixture together.

Spinach

Frozen spinach (thawed and squeezed dry) works best, but you can use fresh spinach if that's all you have on hand.

Onion

A yellow or white onion adds a depth of flavor to the quiche.

Muenster Cheese

Muenster is a mild cheese that melts well and will add a delicious flavor cheesy to the quiche.

Spices

Simple salt and pepper is all you need.

Quiche vs. Frittata

While a crustless quiche and a frittata are made up of similar ingredients (eggs, dairy, and add-ins), they are different things. The main difference comes from the baking techniques. Quiches are baked like tarts, in a pie pan in the oven. While frittatas are first cooked like an open-faced omelet in a cast-iron skillet, and then transferred to the oven for the last few minutes of the bake.

How to Make Crustless Quiche

You'll find the full step-by-step recipe below, but here's what you can expect when you make this crustless quiche:

Cook the Onions and Spinach

Sauté the onions until soft, then add the spinach and cook until wilted.

Make the Quiche Mixture

Whisk eggs, salt, and pepper in a bowl until combined. Add the cheese and spinach mixture to the eggs.

Bake

Pour the quiche mixture into a pie pan and bake until the eggs are cooked through and have set.

Troubleshooting Crustless Quiche

Watery Quiche

If your quiche is coming out wet and not set, it's because your ingredients weren't dry enough. You need to make sure all the moisture is gone from the add-ins (in this case onions and spinach) before you put them in the quiche.

To fix a watery quiche, make sure your ingredients are dry, plus bake the quiche on the middle rack and be sure not to over or under bake it. The quiche should be slightly jiggly, but not runny. This crustless quiche bakes for 35 minutes, which should be the perfect amount of time for the eggs to set without fear of overbaking.

How Long to Bake Crustless Quiche

The bake time for crustless quiche can vary depending on the size of the eggs you used. However, this recipe calls for 35 minutes in the oven, which should give you a perfectly set quiche every time.

How to Store Crustless Quiche

Store crustless quiche in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. Reheat in the oven or in the microwave.

How to Freeze Crustless Quiche

Wrap the completely cooled quiche in a layer of plastic wrap, then a layer of aluminum foil. For another layer of protection, you can place it in a zip-top freezer bag labeled with the date. Store crustless quiche in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"I used sharp cheddar for this recipe. Other than that, I followed it exactly and it was DELICIOUS! This is definitely going into my recipe rotation," says JDRABIK.

"My hubs and 14yo son are gobbling it up! I used fresh spinach with a pinch of nutmeg and added an extra egg. I used cheddar because that's all I had. Served with fried potatoes. They both want it again, that's high praise," raves Donna Patterson.

"This is delicious. I made it today and my 9 year old daughter almost ate the entire thing. I used regular cheddar cheese, added a little nutmeg, 2 crushed cloves of garlic, some red pepper for color and an 8oz container of sour cream. I also added the salt and pepper to the spinach. WONDERFUL," according to Louise McKay-Edwards.